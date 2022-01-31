U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,515.55
    +83.70 (+1.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,131.86
    +406.39 (+1.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,239.88
    +469.31 (+3.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,028.45
    +59.94 (+3.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.42
    +0.27 (+0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.60
    +1.20 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    22.47
    +0.08 (+0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1231
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7820
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3437
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1530
    +0.0290 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,434.71
    +742.66 (+1.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    886.38
    +43.20 (+5.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,464.37
    -1.70 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,274.78
    +272.80 (+1.01%)
     

PhoneQuad Drone Founder Announces Expanded Executive Team

·5 min read

Flying, foldable smartphone case/drone technology is attracting the attention of top experts from the startup world

WESTCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Startup LeshTronix Drone Systems, inventor of the PhoneQuad Drone, is flying into a new elevation of executive growth with the recent expansion of its leadership team

&quot;PhoneQuad&quot; is the Future of Hands-Free Communication using Smart Devices. Why Hold? When you can Hover! www.myphonequad.com

LeshTronix founder and CEO Neil Lesher made the announcement of several additions to the team this month in a media statement.

"We are extremely excited and fortunate to have these talented, focused, diverse and driven entrepreneurs on our team," Lesher said. "We've also partnered with a brilliant group of Aerospace Engineers to start building our Gen-1 model. Our immediate and achievable goal is to fully launch PhoneQuad into the global consumer sector before Q4 of 2022.

Last year, LeshTronix announced the conceptual launch of PhoneQuad, a hovering phone case that—once developed using proprietary drone hardware and software—will allow users to take photos hands free while PhoneQuad stays aloft. The quad-rotor design pushes air down, lifting the PhoneQuad. Users let the case go and it hovers in a stable flight. PhoneQuad has multiple design and utility patents pending as well.

Meet the team

Farouk Khailann, CEO of Premium Africa Holdings and senior vice president of ezipay.africa, has taken on the role of Managing Partner at LeshTronix.

An entrepreneur with a strong commitment to Africa's economic growth, Khailann serves as CEO of Premium Africa Holdings, an Africa-focused investment holding company with assets and projects in Ghana, Liberia, Gambia and Sierra Leone. The company operates in the areas of construction, agribusiness, financial technology, real estate, energy and investment consultancy.

"This new achievement is a further boost to my continuous call and advocacy for Africans to step up to the plate in driving the needed disruption in the global technology space," Khailann said. "I am grateful to the founder of LeshTronix, Neil Lesher, for making this partnership possible."

Arijit Bhattacharyya, founder and CEO of Indian game-dev and deep-tech company Virtualinfocom since 1998, will lead LeshTronix's Executive Advisory Board. Bhattacharyya is a serial entrepreneur and jury member of National Startup Award (India), as well as a mentor and adviser to several incubators. He has helped thousands of startups to start their venture, serving as a mentor in more than 95 countries.

In addition, he offers 23 years of experience in technology, finance, art and SDG. Bhattacharyya is also the founder of World Leader Summit, one of the world's largest leadership summits and international business club, with member networks in more than 95 countries. He is also the founder of Entrepreneursface, a group that empowers entrepreneurs to start up their business by helping them from the ideation stage to execution to fundraising and more.

"LeshTronix is not a concept, Bhattacharyya said. "It's the future for people who want to be a part of disruption. Think of people who are not like us, who don't have hands or can't see for themselves, this hovercraft drone comes as a perfect solution. With the proprietary software solution, they can talk on the phone and it can follow them anywhere."

"We are very fortunate to have Arijit plan, advise on and implement our core strategic objectives," Lesher added.

A hovering selfie stick

Although not designed to function like a drone that flies around, PhoneQuad instead serves as a kind of hovering selfie stick compatible with any iPhone and Android smartphones. Using voice-recognition software, PhoneQuad will be designed to obey verbal commands using microphone-equipped earbuds via Bluetooth.

"I conceptualized the idea for PhoneQuad when my father developed arthritis and could no longer comfortably handle his iPhone," Lesher said in a 2021 interview. "When my dad got frustrated, I thought about how amazing it would be if he could have a hands-free, hovering FaceTime call with my kids. And so, PhoneQuad was born and I then quickly realized the many use cases there could be."

Lesher envisions a product that allows person with disabilities, families, friends and partygoers of all kinds the time to set up and stage the perfect picture, video or video conversation to create a new level of personal interaction.

"In my collection of family photos, I'm not in many pictures because I'm usually the person taking the pictures," Lesher joked. "This will no longer be necessary with PhoneQuad. Users will be able to position PhoneQuad to the desired elevation or background and use voice commands to zoom, begin and stop videos or snap photos.

LeshTronix is working with the engineering team from xCraft.io to develop the hardware and software prototype. For now, Lesher and company are seeking seed funding to advance prototype development. Since the emergence of consumer/commercial drone tech over the past decade, VC investment in unmanned aerial systems is booming.

"We've seen major players like Amazon, Google and Intel invest heavily in drone tech," Lesher said. "That level of investment has really gotten the VC community's attention and I believe PhoneQuad is going to generate a lot of buzz that will translate into a robust funding round."

"We are incredibly excited to be among the pioneers of the drone sector, changing the way the world views, uses and benefits from autonomous technology in many forms," Lesher said. "PhoneQuad will allow the global smartphone user community to truly 'Let Go' of their phones for an awe-inspiring and literally hands-free conversation, picture and video experience."

MEDIA MATERIALS

MEDIA CONTACTS

Neil Lesher (video) | Leshtronix@gmail.com

ABOUT LESHTRONIX

LeshTronix Corp. is a UAV/Drone Technology Company, headquartered in Westchester County, NY. The company is owned by Neil Lesher, Founder & CEO, who is also the inventor of the PhoneQuad platform. Neil has a lifetime of electronics experience and is a committed and focused member of the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Tech sector.

SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/phonequad-drone-founder-announces-expanded-executive-team-301472089.html

SOURCE LeshTronix Drone Systems LLC

Recommended Stories

  • Sony to buy Bungie for $3.6 billion after Microsoft deal for Activision

    In the latest episode of "The Console Wars," Sony Corp. is reported to be acquiring videogame publisher Bungie for $3.6 billion.

  • Coinbase Lists Solana-Based Project Tokens for First Time

    The listing of non-Ethereum project tokens ORCA and FIDA confirms a CoinDesk scoop.

  • BlackBerry to sell patents related to mobile devices, messaging for $600 million

    BlackBerry said the transaction with the vehicle, Catapult IP Innovations Inc, will not impact customers' use of its products or services. The move comes weeks after BlackBerry pulled the plug on service for its once ubiquitous business smartphones, which were toted by executives, politicians and legions of fans in the early 2000s. U.S-listed shares of BlackBerry were down 3.6% in premarket trading.

  • This Beaten-Down 5G Stock Could Go Parabolic in 2022

    Investors looking to scoop up a 5G stock for cheap should take a closer look at this company before it releases earnings.

  • Mobile shopping company Wish’s stock gains as Foot Locker exec is named as new CEO

    Wish parent company Contextlogic Inc. announced Monday that it found its new chief executive at Foot Locker Inc., and shares gained in late trading.

  • Sony Buys ‘Destiny’ Game Developer Bungie for $3.6 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Sony Group Corp. is purchasing Bungie Inc., the U.S. video game developer behind the popular Destiny and Halo franchises, for $3.6 billion to bolster its stable of game-making studios.Most Read from BloombergCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldNasdaq 100 Notches Best Two-Day Rally Since 2020: Markets WrapPrince Andrew’s Costly U.S. Court Battle Puts Strain on FinancesFears Mount of Comi

  • Could The Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

    Every investor in Geron Corporation ( NASDAQ:GERN ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Large...

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy? Computer Networking Group Weakens Amid Tech Volatility

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on spending trends for cloud computing infrastructure as well as corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.

  • Vodafone Collaborates With Intel: All You Need To Know

    Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ: VOD) collaborated with Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) and other silicon vendors to design its chip architecture for nascent OpenRAN network technology, Reuters reports. OpenRAN allows operators to mix and match suppliers in their radio networks, posing a challenge to Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, and Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK). Vodafone's initiative will also contribute to the European Union's efforts to bolster its chip industry.

  • Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in 2022

    Over the last several months, I've been adding to crypto positions like Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), Ankr (CRYPTO: ANKR), and The Sandbox (CRYPTO: SAND). It's similar to Solana, in that it has a superfast blockchain technology, and it can scale in a way that Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) currently cannot. Ethereum is the big whale of decentralized finance, or DeFi.

  • Exclusive-Vodafone teams up with Intel on OpenRAN in challenge to network suppliers

    MALAGA, Spain (Reuters) -Vodafone has teamed up with Intel Corp and other silicon vendors to design its own chip architecture for nascent OpenRAN network technology, aiming to weaken the grip of traditional telecoms equipment suppliers. OpenRAN allows operators to mix and match suppliers in their radio networks, posing a challenge to the likes of Ericsson, Huawei and Nokia that dominate the global telecoms equipment market with their proprietary technologies. Vodafone's initiative, based at its digital innovation and R&D centre in Malaga, will also contribute to the European Union's efforts to bolster its chip industry and double its share of global production to 20% after it lost ground to Asian and U.S. suppliers.

  • Is T-Mobile Stock A Buy? Buyback Looms As Catalyst, 2022 Guidance A Wild Card

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. AT&T and Verizon continue? Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying TMUS stock.

  • Gay Dating App Grindr Pulled From Apple App Store in China

    (Bloomberg) -- Operators of the Grindr gay-dating service in China removed the app from Apple Inc.’s App Store, citing difficulties keeping it in compliance with the country’s Personal Information Protection Law.Most Read from BloombergCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldNasdaq 100 Notches Best Two-Day Rally Since 2020: Markets WrapPrince Andrew’s Costly U.S. Court Battle Puts Strain on FinancesFears

  • London tech IPOs raise record £6.6bn in 2021

    The UK government now says 2022 has the potential to be another record-breaking year.

  • Denison Announces Board and Management Additions

    Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison" or the "Company") (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Laurie Sterritt to the Board of Directors and Mr. Kevin Himbeault to the position of Vice President of Plant Operations & Regulatory Affairs. View PDF version

  • Get a souped-up screen for Super Bowl 56 with Samsung TV deals at Amazon, Walmart and more

    Watch the Super Bowl in the brightest colors and biggest sounds with these Samsung TV deals at Amazon, B&H Photo, Walmart and more.

  • Hasselblad’s New 907X Camera Blends Old-School Looks With State-of-the-Art Tech

    The images it takes have an inherently lifelike and natural feel that’s evocative and filmic.

  • 2 Unstoppable Cryptos to Watch in February

    These projects have ended the dour month of January with surprising gains of 25% and strong momentum heading into next month.

  • PS4 and PS5 users can show Discord friends what they're playing

    It's the first integration between the platforms since Sony and Discord teamed up last year.

  • The best Super Bowl TV deals we could find

    Here are the best Super Bowl TV deals you can get, including deals on OLED TVs, soundbars and 4K streaming devices.