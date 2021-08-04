U.S. markets open in 24 minutes

Phonexa CFO and EVP Lilit Davtyan Nominated By Los Angeles Times, Los Angeles Business Journal for Separate Leadership Awards

·3 min read

GLENDALE, Calif., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Phonexa CFO and EVP Lilit Davtyan has been nominated by Los Angeles Times B2B Publishing for a CFO Leadership Award, and by the Los Angeles Business Journal for the CFO of the Year award, the publications separately announced.

Davtyan is among an esteemed group of Los Angeles Times B2B Publishing nominees that include chief financial officers from companies like Buzzfeed, Farmers Insurance, Tender Greens, Burke Williams Day Spas and the California University of Science and Medicine.

"B2B Publishing is excited to announce one of several Business Leadership Awards events recognizing leading executives who have demonstrated noteworthy success and accomplishments during the last 24 months," Los Angeles Times B2B Publishing wrote in a statement. "The CFO & CEO Leadership Awards will recognize C-Suite executives for their contributions and leadership within their organizations, the business world, and the community at large."

The CFO Leadership Award winners for Los Angeles Times B2B Publishing will be virtually announced during a ceremony on Thursday, Aug. 5 at 1 p.m. PST. The event will also feature an enlightening panel discussion from an array of remarkable speakers. A cocktail reception took place on Thursday, July 29 to honor the finalists.

Phonexa celebrated the honors Davtyan received by continuing its commitment to the community by serving as a title sponsor for the Los Angeles Times-branded event.

Davtyan's pair of nominations arrive on the heels of an award-winning 2020 when the fast-rising executive was awarded "CFO of the Year" by the Los Angeles Business Journal.

Davtyan will find out if she's a back-to-back winner when the Los Angeles Business Journal unveils the award-winning honoree in a virtual event on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021 at 2 p.m. PST.

"This 15th annual event honors finance professionals in the Los Angeles region for their ongoing efforts as outstanding financial stewards," the Los Angeles Business Journal said in a statement. "Given the economic times and ever-changing climate, CFOs serve as essential members of a company's core leadership team."

"It's an honor to be nominated for these two separate awards," said Davtyan. "I've called Los Angeles my home throughout most of my life and career, and I'm humbled by the recognition from esteemed organizations like Los Angeles Times B2B Publishing and the Los Angeles Business Journal. I'm excited to be competing amongst my fellow peers and nominees."

Davtyan is one of the first hires of Phonexa, a turnkey solution for calls, leads, clicks, email marketing, and more. Her rise through the ranks has been highlighted by a membership in the Forbes Finance Council, as well as Chief, a private network designed specifically for female leaders.

As CFO and EVP, Davtyan currently oversees Phonexa's business development, supervises on questions of compliance and internal finances, and maintains relationships with key clients.

Davtyan received her B.B.A. from Woodbury University and received her Masters of Business Taxation from the Marshall School of Business at the University of Southern California.

For more information about Davtyan, connect with her on LinkedIn.

About Phonexa: Phonexa is an all-in-one suite for marketing automation that empowers companies to optimize inbound web and call campaigns, and outbound call, email, and SMS campaigns, all while having the ability to enhance consumer journey every step of the way. Complete with 7 turnkey solutions, Phonexa's customizable tools for calls, leads, clicks, email, and SMS marketing maximize workflow efficiency for direct advertisers and lead generators alike. Phonexa has the scalability, tools, and partnerships to serve clients in all industries, especially those with high consumer demand products and services. For more information, please visit www.Phonexa.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/phonexa-cfo-and-evp-lilit-davtyan-nominated-by-los-angeles-times-los-angeles-business-journal-for-separate-leadership-awards-301347918.html

SOURCE Phonexa

