Phonexa Receives Great Place to Work® Certification in the United Kingdom

·3 min read

GLENDALE, Calif., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketing automation platform Phonexa has been certified as a Great Place to Work® in the United Kingdom with a whopping 98% employee satisfaction rate.

The recognition marks the third consecutive year the company has been honored with such a designation, placing Phonexa in a class of highly-reputable organizations and fellow certified global entities like Adobe, Deloitte, and Salesforce.

The Great Place to Work® certification acknowledges companies whose employees take pride in their contributions to the company, share camaraderie with colleagues, and trust the people they work with and work for.

Phonexa's certification is the culmination of a process that included a two-week employee survey and the submission of a detailed questionnaire about company culture. In the survey, employees provided detailed feedback on the great career opportunities for professional growth, exceptional employee benefits, engagement, and the company's atmosphere that facilitates and thrives on a culture of teamwork.

"Our team members are at the heart of everything we do and are essentially the ones that drive our initiatives and wildest business ideas into the future. So, to receive this type of feedback and accomplishment tells me that we're doing something right," said David Pickard, Phonexa's Chief Executive Officer in the United Kingdom. "We are fortunate to work with a team of talented tech lovers who are always engaged and excited to take on new projects and responsibilities while mentoring new colleagues."

"It's always a great feeling when our company receives a prestigious recognition, but this one is gratifying as it reflects Phonexa's culture and the tireless work and dedication of our team members," said Samantha Wardman, Phonexa's Chief Operating Officer in the United Kingdom. "The efforts of our employees across all departments have been integral to our growth, and we look forward to continued success for our brand and people."

Phonexa was founded in 2016 in Glendale, Calif., while its UK division was established the following year in August of 2017 in Bournemouth. With a global footprint of nearly 200 employees, the company has headquarters in Kyiv and Dnipro in Ukraine.

Phonexa's dedication to culture has shone through in other areas, as Chief Information Officer Liana Tonoyan was named a Patriotic Employer by the US Dept. of Defense in recognition of her ongoing support of a team member in the military.

Phonexa was also presented with Glendale Tech Week's "Best Culture" award last fall, following nearly three dozen other industry awards recognizing its creative efforts, leadership, and overall commitment to the tech community.

With the recent addition of HitMetrix to its eight turnkey marketing automation solutions, Phonexa has also been enjoying client satisfaction with high ranks across software review platforms like G2.

Phonexa is hiring for different roles across the organization. Check out the company's US Career Page and UK Career Page to find your next career fit.

About Phonexa: Phonexa is a performance marketing software and all-in-one marketing automation solution for calls, leads, clicks, email, SMS, accounting, and more. The company powers direct advertisers and lead generators alike across all businesses and industries by optimizing inbound web and call campaigns and outbound call, email, and SMS campaigns — all while having the ability to enhance the consumer journey along every step of the way. Complete with a suite of turnkey marketing products and solutions, Phonexa's customizable tools are uniquely designed to maximize workflow efficiency and revenue. Phonexa has the scalability, tools, and partnerships to serve clients across industries, especially those with high consumer demand products and services. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles with additional offices in the United Kingdom and Ukraine. For more information, please visit www.Phonexa.com.

Media Contact:
Manouk Akopyan
8188000000
343634@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/phonexa-receives-great-place-to-work-certification-in-the-united-kingdom-301615234.html

SOURCE Phonexa

