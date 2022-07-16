Phosphate Fertilizers Market Size to Grow by USD 4.76 million, 53% of Market Growth to Originate from APAC - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The phosphate fertilizers market has been segmented into the application (cereals and grains, fruits and vegetables, oilseeds, and others) and geography (APAC, South America, North America, Europe, and MEA). APAC is expected to account for 53% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the growing demand for phosphate fertilizers. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. China and India are the key counties in the phosphate fertilizers market in APAC.

The phosphate fertilizers market size is expected to grow by USD 4.76 mn from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 1.95% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Phosphate Fertilizers Market 2021-2025: Revenue-generating Application Segments

The cereals and grains segment will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. Cereals and grains are a crucial part of traditional diets, which is increasing the use of phosphate fertilizers for cereal and grain crops. Moreover, the consumption of cereals and grains in APAC has increased. The region needs to improve its farming methodologies and technologies to meet the demand. Hence, the adoption of phosphate fertilizers in the cultivation of cereal and grain crops is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Phosphate Fertilizers Market 2021-2025: Scope

The phosphate fertilizers market report covers the following areas:

Phosphate Fertilizers Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The phosphate fertilizers market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Coromandel International Ltd., EuroChem Group AG, Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group Co. Ltd., Israel Chemicals Ltd., Jordan Phosphate Mines Co. PLC, Maaden - Saudi Arabian Mining Co., Nutrien Ltd., OCP SA, PhosAgro AG, and The Mosaic Co. are some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Coromandel International Ltd. - The company offers manufactures and markets a wide range of fertilizers, making it a leader in its addressable markets & the second largest phosphatic fertilizer player in India.

EuroChem Group AG - The company offers from standard fertilizer and feed products to value-added solutions.

Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group Co. Ltd. - The company offers fertilizers such as Monoammonium phosphate (MAP), Diammonium phosphate, calcium hypophosphate monohydrate, compound fertilizer, and others.

Israel Chemicals Ltd. - The company offers phosphate fertilizers for the agricultural industry.

Jordan Phosphate Mines Co. PLC - The company offers phosphates, diammonium phosphate fertilizer, sulfuric acid, and others.

Phosphate Fertilizers Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist phosphate fertilizers market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the phosphate fertilizers market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the phosphate fertilizers market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of phosphate fertilizers market vendors

Phosphate Fertilizers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.95% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 4.76 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.85 Regional analysis APAC, South America, North America, Europe, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 53% Key consumer countries China, India, Brazil, US, France, and Russian Federation Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Coromandel International Ltd., EuroChem Group AG, Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group Co. Ltd., Israel Chemicals Ltd., Jordan Phosphate Mines Co. PLC, Maaden - Saudi Arabian Mining Co., Nutrien Ltd., OCP SA, PhosAgro AG, and The Mosaic Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five force summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Cereals and grains - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Fruits and vegetables - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Oilseeds - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Landscape disruption

9.3 Competitive scenario

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Coromandel International Ltd.

10.4 EuroChem Group AG

10.5 Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group Co. Ltd.

10.6 Israel Chemicals Ltd.

10.7 Jordan Phosphate Mines Co. PLC

10.8 Maaden - Saudi Arabian Mining Co.

10.9 Nutrien Ltd.

10.10 OCP SA

10.11 PhosAgro AG

10.12 The Mosaic Co.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

