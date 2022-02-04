Phosphate Market - 44% Growth to Originate from APAC|5% Y-O-Y Growth Rate Expected in 2022 |17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Phosphate Market Facts at a Glance-

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Phosphate Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Total Pages: 120

Companies: 10+ – Including EuroChem Group AG, Innophos Holdings Inc., Israel Chemicals Ltd., Jordan Phosphate Mines Co. PLC, Nutrien Ltd., OCP SA, PhosAgro AG, Saudi Arabian Mining Co., Solvay SA, and The Mosaic Co. among others.

Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

Segments: Application (fertilizer, animal feed supplement, and others)

Geographies: APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our FREE sample report

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Phosphate Market is expected to increase by USD 8.68 billion from 2021 to 2026, at an accelerated CAGR of 6.12%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets. APAC will register the highest growth rate of 44% among the other regions.

Download FREE Sample: for more additional information about the key countries in APAC

Regional Market Outlook

The Phosphate Market share growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for the phosphate market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

APAC is expected to maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. Rapid population growth and the increased consumption of meat are the key growth drivers for the phosphate market in APAC. Increasing awareness of focusing on the health and hygiene of livestock accelerates the use of phosphate in cattle feed in the region.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Story continues

Vendor Insights-

The Phosphate Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market.

Solvay SA - The company offers phosphate that is used in the production of fertilizers and feed additives, and also in the treatment of water and metals, the manufacturing of detergents and toothpaste, the processing of meat products, and many more, under the brand name of Solvay.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Free Sample Report

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Phosphate Market Driver:

The growing demand for phosphate fertilizers is one of the key drivers supporting the phosphate market share growth. Along with potassium and nitrogen, phosphorus is used extensively in agricultural and horticultural applications. Also, it is critical for seed formation and the growth of roots in plants. Simultaneously, the market offers different variants of phosphate fertilizers to rectify phosphorus deficiency in the soil. These fertilizers enrich the soil by providing the essential nutrients needed for plant growth. According to The World Bank Group, the value-added by agriculture, forestry, and fishing sectors across the world was estimated to be $2.233 trillion in 2008, which rose to $3.339 trillion in 2018. This increase in the value-added due to development in the agriculture sector will drive the demand for fertilizers and boost the use of phosphate fertilizers during the forecast period.

Phosphate Market Trend:

The production of ammonium phosphate using green phosphoric acid is another factor supporting the phosphate market share growth. Green phosphoric acid is obtained by the purification of phosphoric acid, which involves pretreatment, purification, and concentration. In the solvent extraction process, tributyl phosphate (TBP) that is mixed with kerosene is used as an extractant. The process yields wet phosphoric acid. In recent years, the purification of wet phosphoric acid to produce food- or pharma-grade phosphoric acid has received significant importance. Green phosphoric acid contains 28%-54% of phosphoric acid. It is commonly used as a food-grade quality fertilizer in food and beverage applications. The rising production of green phosphoric acid because of its properties, such as high purity and effectiveness, will drive the global phosphate market during the forecast period.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends mentioned in our FREE sample report .

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports-

Dicalcium Phosphate Market -The dicalcium phosphate market share should rise by USD 376.95 million from 2022 to 2026 at a CAGR of 5.57% Download a free sample now!

Hypochlorous Acid Market -The hypochlorous acid market share is expected to increase by USD 19.02 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 1.09%. Download a free sample now!

Phosphate Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.12% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 8.68 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.00 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Russian Federation, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled EuroChem Group AG, Innophos Holdings Inc., Israel Chemicals Ltd., Jordan Phosphate Mines Co. PLC, Nutrien Ltd., OCP SA, PhosAgro AG, Saudi Arabian Mining Co., Solvay SA, and The Mosaic Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/phosphate-market---44-growth-to-originate-from-apac5-y-o-y-growth-rate-expected-in-2022-17000-technavio-reports-301474903.html

SOURCE Technavio