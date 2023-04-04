Phosphoinositide 3-Kinase (PI3K) Inhibitors Market size to grow by USD 71.29 million from 2021 to 2026, Driven by the recent approvals for therapies - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) inhibitors market size is estimated to grow by USD 71.29 million from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.09% during the forecast period. Factors like recent approvals, strategic alliances, and special drug designations drive the market demand for phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) inhibitors, although challenges like the low adoption of drugs hinder the market growth. For more insights on the forecast market size (2021 to 2026) - Request a sample report

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Phosphoinositide 3-Kinase (PI3K) Inhibitors Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The recent approvals is one of the major drivers supporting the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) inhibitors market growth.

Even though many approved therapies are available for various types of blood cancer, the market experiences a huge unmet need for their treatment.

Currently, many chemotherapy drugs dominate the treatment landscape for various types of cancer, including lymphomas.

Chemotherapies have some limitations that reduce patient adherence to the treatment. Thus, cancer treatment experiences a shift from traditional chemotherapy drugs to targeted therapies.

For example, in February 2021, Umbralisib, a therapeutic candidate of TG Therapeutics, Inc, was approved by the US FDA for the treatment of marginal zone lymphoma, which propels the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) inhibitors market growth during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The expansion of research indications is a key trend in phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors market.

Currently, four PI3K inhibitors got approvals to treat various types of blood cancer.

Due to the target affinity and specificity, vendors focus on research of more than five different types of cancer using PI3K inhibitors.

For instance, over ten clinical trials are being carried out by various companies for several types of tumors, including solid tumors.

Hence, such expansions in the research areas of PI3K inhibitors will have a substantial impact on the global PI3K inhibitors market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The low adoption of drugs is a key factor hampering the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) inhibitors market growth.

PI3K inhibitors are relatively new in the category of targeted therapy in the oncology therapeutics market, and they exhibit strong adverse effects associated with the treatment of various indications.

In certain cases, the side effects are very severe and could be life-threatening. Some of the drugs exhibit serious toxicity either in clinical trials or post-approvals.

For instance, oncology treatment is shifting toward the use of biological therapy and gene therapy with minimal side effects and effective treatment. These are adopted for the treatment of advanced cancer indications, which include lymphomas and solid tumors such as breast cancer and NSCLC. This results in declining sales of PI3K inhibitors.

Thus, the low efficacy of the drugs, coupled with declining sales, is posing a challenge to the global PI3K inhibitors market growth during the forecast period.

Phosphoinositide 3-Kinase (PI3K) Inhibitors Market - Vendor Analysis

Currently, the global PI3K inhibitors market is concentrated with only four approved PI3K inhibitors. Bayer AG, Celon Pharma SA, Curis Inc., Exelixis Inc., Gilead Sciences Inc., Merck KGaA, Molecular Depot LLC., Novartis AG, Secura Bio Inc., and TG Therapeutics Inc. are the major players in the market.

Vendor Offerings -

Bayer AG - The company offers phosphoinositide 3 kinase inhibitor namely Copanlisib.

Celon Pharma SA - The company offers phosphoinositide 3 kinase inhibitors namely Kichai.

Curis Inc. - The company offers phosphoinositide 3 kinase inhibitor namely Fimepinostat.

Phosphoinositide 3-Kinase (PI3K) Inhibitors Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (CLL, FL, and other indications) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The market share growth by the CLL segment will be significant during the forecast period. Cancer cells are found mostly in the blood and bone marrow in CLL, whereas in SLL, cancer cells are found mostly in the lymph nodes. Even though only half of the PI3K inhibitors are approved for CLL, it was the major application in the global PI3K inhibitors market in 2021 and is expected to account for the largest share during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to factors such as the higher prevalence of CLL and SLL than FL globally. This, in turn, will drive the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) inhibitors market growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global phosphoinositide 3-kinase (pi3k) inhibitors market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) inhibitors market.

North America is estimated to account for 37% of the global phosphoinositide 3-kinase (pi3k) inhibitors market growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) inhibitors market in the region. According to BreastCancer.org, there were more than 3.5 million women in the US with a history of breast cancer in January 2020. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in any other region. The growing prevalence of several cancer indications, including CLL, FL, and breast cancer facilitates the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) inhibitors market growth in the region.

What are the key data covered in this Phosphoinositide 3-Kinase (PI3K) Inhibitors Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) inhibitors market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) inhibitors market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) inhibitors market across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) inhibitors market vendors

Related Reports:

The BCL-2 (b-cell lymphoma 2) inhibitors market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.92% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,657.08 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (combination therapy and monotherapy), type (diffuse large b-cell lymphoma (DLNCL), follicular lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and mantle cell lymphoma (MCL)), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). The rise in the geriatric population is one of the major drivers supporting the BCL-2 inhibitors market growth.

The vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitors market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.76% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 10,400.61 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (oncology and ophthalmology), type (VEGF-A inhibitor, VEGF-B inhibitor, VEGF-C inhibitor, and VEGF-D inhibitor), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest Of World (ROW)). The strategic alliances formed regarding collaboration and licensing are driving the market growth.

Phosphoinositide 3-Kinase (PI3K) Inhibitors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.09% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 71.29 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.52 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Bayer AG, Celon Pharma SA, Curis Inc., Exelixis Inc., Gilead Sciences Inc., Merck KGaA, Molecular Depot LLC., Novartis AG, Secura Bio Inc., and TG Therapeutics Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Health Care Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 CLL - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 FL - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Other indications - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Bayer AG

10.4 Celon Pharma SA

10.5 Curis Inc.

10.6 Exelixis Inc.

10.7 Gilead Sciences Inc.

10.8 Merck KGaA

10.9 Molecular Depot LLC.

10.10 Novartis AG

10.11 Secura Bio Inc.

10.12 TG Therapeutics Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

