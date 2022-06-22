Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Application and Regional Forecast, 2021-2025
NEW YORK, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell Market report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including: Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., Doosan Corp., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., and Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corp. The market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Companies like Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. offers 50-kilowatt phosphoric acid fuel cell for various applications. Moreover, the Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell Market value is set to grow by USD 1.76 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 19.83% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio.
Regional Market Outlook
The Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell Market is segmented by geography (APAC and ROW). 100% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. Japan and China are the key markets for the phosphoric acid fuel cell market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The growing demand for energy and the development of hydrogen and fuel cell technologies will facilitate the phosphoric acid fuel cell market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.83%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 1.76 billion
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth (%)
19.17
Regional analysis
APAC and ROW
Performing market contribution
APAC at 100%
Key consumer countries
South Korea (Republic of Korea), Japan, China, US, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., Doosan Corp., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., and Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corp.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell Market Driver:
Rise in global energy demand:
Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell Market Trend:
Favorable government regulation:
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
2.2 Market characteristics
2.3 Value chain analysis
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2020
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Analysis
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Application
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Application
5.3 Prime power - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.4 CHP - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.6 Market opportunity by Application
6 Customer Landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.4 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.5 Key leading countries
7.6 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Vendor landscape
9.2 Landscape disruption
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.
10.4 Doosan Corp.
10.5 Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.
10.6 Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corp.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research methodology
11.4 List of abbreviations
