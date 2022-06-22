Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Application and Regional Forecast, 2021-2025

NEW YORK, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell Market report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including: Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., Doosan Corp., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., and Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corp. The market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Companies like Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. offers 50-kilowatt phosphoric acid fuel cell for various applications. Moreover, the Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell Market value is set to grow by USD 1.76 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 19.83% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Regional Market Outlook

The Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell Market is segmented by geography (APAC and ROW). 100% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. Japan and China are the key markets for the phosphoric acid fuel cell market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The growing demand for energy and the development of hydrogen and fuel cell technologies will facilitate the phosphoric acid fuel cell market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.83% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 1.76 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 19.17 Regional analysis APAC and ROW Performing market contribution APAC at 100% Key consumer countries South Korea (Republic of Korea), Japan, China, US, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., Doosan Corp., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., and Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell Market Driver:

Rise in global energy demand:

Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell Market Trend:

Favorable government regulation:

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Analysis

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Prime power - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 CHP - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 Key leading countries

7.6 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.

10.4 Doosan Corp.

10.5 Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

10.6 Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corp.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

