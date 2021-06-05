U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,230.50
    +5.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,629.00
    +13.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,838.00
    +33.75 (+0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,319.30
    +1.90 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.10
    -0.13 (-0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,902.20
    +3.40 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    28.04
    +0.02 (+0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2191
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5690
    +0.0090 (+0.58%)
     

  • Vix

    16.42
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4171
    -0.0010 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3980
    +0.1690 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    33,494.65
    -2,866.20 (-7.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    902.62
    -84.83 (-8.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,077.22
    +8.18 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,097.44
    +78.20 (+0.27%)
     

The All Out Photo Award Focuses on Struggle And Adversity

Dan Ginn
·5 min read

The All Out Photo Award offers a voice for the LGBT+ community.

Attacks on the LGBT+ community are sadly not uncommon. Members of the community often share their stories of abuse, discrimination, and violence. Amongst the LGBT+ community are photographers, and many of them tell their stories through visual documentation. Now, alongside MTV, global movement All Out is giving them a platform to share their stories in the form of a 2021 photography award.

The All Out Photo Award is accepting entries until June 11th. Winners will receive $1,000 and a host of media opportunities to show their work.

Before the deadline, we caught up with one of the judges, Mengwen Cao. They are a Chinese queer photographer and artist based in New York. Cao was more than happy to answers our questions about the up and coming award.

Phoblographer: What does it feel like to be part of the judging panel for the All Out Photo Award?

Mengwen Cao: I feel honored and excited to be part of the judging panel with other talented queer photographers and artists.

I admire what All Out does for the LGBTQ community, how they connect local stories to the global audience. I’m curious to see the submissions from all over the world and from all the different perspectives, literally and figuratively.

Phoblographer: What kind of imagery and visual storytelling tend to catch your eye?

Mengwen Cao: The ones that feel authentic, nuanced and unique. I believe our lens is an extension of our eyes and our hearts. I am always looking for the heart-to-heart connection when I see work. It usually shows in the intention and care put in the work. That, for me, is more important than technical precision.

Phoblographer: The categories the All Out Photo Award are Resisting, Supporting, and Healing. What do all three represent for you in regards to the LGBT+ Community?

Mengwen Cao: For me, these three are interconnected. We are creating a healthy and generative culture of love, compassion and resilience. Resisting means recognizing the global reality and fighting for what we believe in.

Supporting means building a supportive and diverse network and root daily practice in care. Healing means recovering from past trauma and actively building a future we want to live in with thoughtfulness, patience and imagination.

Phoblographer: From your perspective, why do you feel this type of photography award is important in our current time?

Mengwen Cao: Because images can be a powerful common language to connect with the global audience on an emotional level, to raise awareness of love and equality, inspire people to ask questions and imagine what’s possible.

Phoblographer: The award will naturally attract photographers who are part of the LGBTQ community. But how do you feel about the way the community is currently represented across the photo industry?

Mengwen Cao: I think the media industry has changed a lot, but we still need more multifaceted and nuanced representations of the LGBTQ community. We see a lot of extreme stories of our community in our highest or lowest point. It’s nice to see us being glamorous at parties. It’s alarming to see us in oppressed situations fighting for our rights. What about all the space in between? Being queer is one layer of our identity. We are human beings just like everyone else, who are going through this complicated thing called life. So I also want to see how we live and how we love assuming our existence is normalized and valued.

Phoblographer: You identify as non-binary. Can you please tell us how this impacts your own experience in the photo industry?

Mengwen Cao: As a Chinese queer immigrant living in the United States working in the photo industry, I learnt the importance of self-respect and embracing change. I often find myself to be the only one with my specific identity in a room. At the beginning, it was easy to feel trapped in these labels and question my sense of belonging. But over time, I learnt to wear these labels proudly because they are part of me, and they make me who I am.

My embodied experience as a nonbinary person navigating this world, influneces how I see and how I make work. The more I show up with my frame visually and narratively, the more I can break free from the stereotypes that were imposed on me. Having experienced different forms of oppression because of my identity, I am embracing the power of vulnerability and tenderness. When I work with others, I try to lend that piece of understanding to others as well.

Phoblographer: When the winners are selected, what do you hope the competition will achieve for both them and the message their work sends?

Mengwen Cao: I hope they can celebrate themselves and their achievements and use this platform to spread messages of love and equality. I also hope they know competitions do not define them. You make images because you know that’s in your blood, because you know you are expressing your true self, documenting history and building better futures.

Phoblographer: As a judge, what message of inspiration do you have for those who are unsure about whether or not to enter their work?

Mengwen Cao: Why not? What would you say to your best friend if they want to enter the competition?
What if you are your best friend? Show us what you see. There’s nothing to lose. I look forward to seeing the world through your eyes!

Photographers have until June 11th to submit their work. You can enter the competition here.

Recommended Stories

  • Is AMC Stock A Buy Or Sell Now? Here's What Fundamentals, Stock Chart Action, Mutual Fund Ownership Metrics Say

    In 2020, AMC lost $16.15 a share. Over the past five quarters, the company's sales have shrunk 22% to 99% vs. year-ago levels. Such results normally devastate most companies.

  • Bitcoin's slump opens the door to a tax loophole every investor needs to know

    Here's how to transform your crypto losses into savings.

  • ‘Warren Buffett of crypto’ Mike Novogratz sees looming bitcoin price catalysts

    Galaxy Digital founder Mike Novogratz still sees catalysts ahead for bitcoin to regain its footing.

  • British 'Treasure Island' tax havens face a tempest

    Britain's exotic network of "Treasure Island" tax havens could be facing the biggest threat to its existence in half a century after the United States and its allies pledged to squeeze more tax out of large, profitable multinational companies. The often distant islands of Britain's former empire have served as the premier jurisdiction for everyone from cash-rich Chinese officials to Russian oligarchs to Western firms to hedge funds seeking lower taxes - or complete secrecy. But a tax deal hashed out by Group of Seven finance ministers in a grand 19th Century mansion near Buckingham Palace is likely to hit Britain's treasure islands hard after decades of dodging attempts by major economies to claw back revenue.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin in Tight $35K-$36K Range; Ether Volumes Still Beating BTC

    Ether’s dominance is at 19.78%, the highest it has been since May 16.

  • US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq futures drop as investors await key inflation data

    Futures tracking the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq fell on Monday as investors remained on the fence ahead of key inflation data later this week, while heavyweight technology shares largely shrugged off a deal by the world's richest nations on a global minimum corporate tax. Shares of Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc and Google-parent Alphabet Inc were down between 0.4% and 0.5% in premarket trading, broadly in line with the bigger market move. Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.4%.

  • HSBC promotes executive who backed Hong Kong security crackdown

    HSBC has handed a major promotion to the banker who led its support for a controversial security crackdown in Hong Kong as the lender's pivot towards Communist China continues. Peter Wong, who was previously the bank's top executive in Asia, has become chairman of HSBC Asia Pacific and adviser to the bank's chairman Mark Tucker and chief executive Noel Quinn. His move closer to the bank's two main decision makers is likely to spark criticism from democracy campaigners and MPs who condemned Mr Wo

  • Gold Rebounds as Dollar Drop Blunts Yellen Inflation Comments

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold headed for a second straight gain, recovering from earlier losses that came after U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s comments on interest rates.Gold fell as much as 0.5% earlier after Yellen’s said Sunday that a slightly higher interest-rate environment would be a plus for the U.S. and the Federal Reserve. Higher rates diminish demand for the non-interest-bearing metal. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index declined 0.3% after dropping 0.5% on Friday.Gold has been hovering arou

  • Tesla Shares Whiplashed as Musk Cans Long-Range Plaid+ Sedan

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. shares shrugged off disappointment from a decision to drop a longer-range version of its high-performance Model S sedan on Monday to end the day higher.The electric-car maker’s shares fell as much as 2.7% in New York after Elon Musk tweeted that the Model S Plaid+ sedan was canceled, but later recovered to close the day up 1% following gains in tech stocks in the last hour of trading. The chief executive officer said there’s “no need” to offer the car because the shorte

  • UPDATE 1-Meme-stock surge lifts AMC, BlackBerry; regulator signals concern

    Shares of AMC Entertainment and other "meme stocks" supported by individual traders jumped on Monday, extending a rally in social-media favorites into a third week as message boards hummed with talk about the potential to squeeze Wall Street short-sellers. The volatility has also made it challenging for analysts to cover, with two analysts in the past week dropping coverage of GameStop, the stock that was catapulted higher in January by retail investors. Cinema operator AMC Entertainment Holdings, which almost doubled in value again last week, was last up 21.1% at $58.00 while BlackBlerry's U.S. listing climbed 15.0% to $15.94 and put it up 56% since the start of June.

  • Inflation is rising and that probably isn't a good thing for stocks, says nearly 60 years of data

    Stocks tend to lag noticeably during periods of high inflation, Goldman Sachs strategists found in a new historical data dive.

  • EU quizzes industry over euro clearing as LSE offers olive branch

    LONDON (Reuters) -The European Union is asking financial market participants to suggest legislative changes that would help them transfer clearing in euro derivatives from London to the bloc as Britain's stock exchange offered an olive branch. Britain's access to the EU financial market was largely severed after Brexit fully took effect on Dec. 31, 2020 and the London Stock Exchange Group's clearing unit LCH has permission to serve EU customers only until June 2022. The EU's executive European Commission is due to hold workshops with customers of clearing houses about shifting euro interest rate swaps contracts worth trillions of euros from London to Deutsche Boerse in Frankfurt.

  • Daimler's China venture aims to raise capacity 45% at Mercedes-Benz plants -document

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Daimler AG's main China joint venture with BAIC Motor plans to add a shift and working days at two Beijing plants that will boost nominal capacity to make Mercedes-Benz cars by 45%, a document on the venture's Chinese website showed. The projected upgrade at Beijing Benz Automotive Co (BBAC), 49%-owned by Stuttgart-based Daimler and the latter's main business in China, was set out in a document posted on the BBAC website last month to seek public opinion on the expansion.

  • Biden, Yellen Notch a Win in Push for Historic Global Tax Deal

    Finance leaders from the G7 group of advanced economies said Saturday that they had reached an agreement on establishing a minimum global corporate tax rate, a significant step forward in the Biden administration’s effort to reduce tax avoidance by major corporations. Under the agreement announced by the G7 nations – Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States – multinationals would have to pay a tax of at least 15% in each country in which they operate, less

  • China Could Use Digital Yuan to Promote Capital Convertibility

    (Bloomberg) -- China could use the digital yuan in a cross-border “regulatory sandbox” program to test capital account convertibility between Shenzhen and Hong Kong, according to a proposal by a senior central bank official.Authorities could “explore allowing market entities with strong demand for cross-border financial services and controllable risks to use the digital yuan as a carrier in the pilot program of capital account convertibility” between the two cities, Xing Yujing, director of the

  • The IRS just paid out 2.8 million surprise tax refunds — will you get one?

    And even more are on the way, thanks to President Biden's COVID rescue package.

  • China Bond-Selloff Fears Grow as Liquidity Begins to Tighten

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s sovereign bonds have defied expectations for a selloff all year but their day of reckoning may be getting closer.The amount of cash in the banking system has been shrinking based on rising short-term interest rates, while local government debt sales are set to double this week, hoovering up more funds. In another warning sign, the overnight interbank borrowing rate has risen to the highest level since February.“Investors should be more cautious on the Chinese bond market i

  • China's imports grow at fastest pace in decade as materials prices surge

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's imports grew at their fastest pace in 10 years in May, fuelled by surging demand for raw materials, although export growth slowed more than expected amid disruptions caused by COVID-19 cases at the country's major southern ports. While a brisk recovery in developed markets has bolstered demand for Chinese products, a global semiconductor shortage, higher raw material and freight costs, logistics bottlenecks and a strengthening yuan have dimmed the outlook for the world's largest exporting nation. China's exports in dollar terms in May grew 27.9% from a year earlier, slower than the 32.3% growth reported in April and missing analysts' forecast of 32.1%.

  • Anti-poverty groups criticise rich countries over G7 tax deal

    Anti-poverty campaigners on Monday criticised a deal reached by seven wealthy countries to impose a minimum tax on multinational companies, saying it would benefit rich nations at the expense of the poor. Finance Ministers from the Group of Seven advanced economies agreed on Saturday to back the creation of a global minimum corporate tax rate of at least 15%, aiming to squeeze more money out of multinationals such as Amazon and Google and reduce their incentive to shift profits to low-tax offshore havens. Oxfam and Eurodad, a network of development agencies, said the new regime would entitle big companies' home countries, often in the United States or Europe, to a larger share of the tax, leaving little for poor states where multinationals also operate.

  • A fourth stimulus check? The White House now says Biden could be OK with that

    New comments from the president's press secretary have raised hopes for another payment.