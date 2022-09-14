U.S. markets close in 2 hours 31 minutes

Photo Booth Market Size is projected to reach USD 719.91 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.2%: Straits Research

Straits Research
·9 min read
Straits Research - Market Research Strategy | Strategy Consulting | Business Research | Business Consulting | Market Research
Straits Research - Market Research Strategy | Strategy Consulting | Business Research | Business Consulting | Market Research

The global photo booth market size was valued at USD 542.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 719.91 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2022 to 2030. North America is expected to witness considerable growth in photo booth market during the forecast period.

New York, United States, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A photo booth is a vending machine that contains an automated, usually coin-operated, camera and film processor. Today the vast majority of photo booths are digital. Photo sticker booths or photo sticker machines are a type of photo booth that can produce photo stickers. It is a software application developed to capture videos and photos that contains a camera with a film processor. Once clicked, the user can select from different pictures and then customize the photo with several different options offered, such as colorful backdrops, clip art, and many others.

The increase in the popularity of photography and the growing adoption of digital photo booths in weddings and other events is driving the demand of the global photo booth market. Furthermore, user’s interest in tourist places as well as to store pictures is another factor contributing to the global photo booth market growth. Lacking awareness about the editing options and the changes in economic strategies can hamper market growth. But as photo booth companies expand and upscale their businesses to include other mobile entertainment options, the market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Photo booths have become a mode of experiential marketing in the advent of social media and it’s essentially free advertising. The perception of a profitable business in the upcoming years is significantly attracting most photo booth operators.

Report Scope

Report Metric

Details

Market Size

USD  719.91 million by 2030

CAGR

3.2% (2022-2030)

Historical Data

2019-2020

Base Year

2021

Forecast Period

2022-2030

Forecast Units

Value (USD million)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

Product, Applications, Regions

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World

Key Market Drivers

Photo booths have become popular owing to its adoption in weddings, parties, corporate events and in government services

Key Highlights

  • The Global photo booth market by equipment sales is expected to grow at CAGR 3.2% during the forecast period 2020–2030.

  • Global photo booth market is mainly bifurcated on the basis of product and application.

  • Based on product, the photo booth market is mainly segmented into rental services and equipment sales.

  • On the basis of application, the photo booth market is segmented into document photo and entertainment occasion.

  • Geographically, the photo booth market is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa (LAMEA).

  • North America is expected to witness considerable growth in photo booth market during the forecast period.


Key Players

  • Photobooths (Photobooths.co.uk)

  • Photo-Me

  • Reakt Media (T3 Photobooths)

  • MADE Photo Booths LTD (U.K)

  • Kingdom Photo Booth LLC (U.S.)

  • Dreambooth (U.S.)

  • BLUR Productions (U.K)

  • Photobooth Supply Co (U.S.)

  • Virtual Photo Booth (U.K)

  • BoothBits (England)

  • Magic Mirror

  • Photo-Me International Plc (U.K)


Global Photo Booth Market: Segmentation

By Product

  • Rental Service

  • Equipment Sales

By Applications

  • Document Photo

  • Entertainment Occasion

By Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • The SAMEA


Market News        

  • In June 2017, the UK’s largest photo booth manufacturer, Photobooths.co.uk, released the Table Selfie, a centerpiece for weddings and special occasions. The table selfie is a sophisticated turntable camera device that elegantly sits and spins on the center of a table among other table decorations. It captures instant photos and displays them by connecting with a mobile phone. It is perfect for use at wedding breakfasts or evening receptions as it can capture moments throughout the occasion.


Is Photo booth to propose opportunities in near future?

Video Surveillance Market to Take a Leap With IP Surveillance Cameras During the Forecast Period – 2026


Have a Look at the Related Research Report                      

3D Printing Plastics Market: Information by Type (Photopolymers, ABS & ASA), Form (Filament, Ink), and Region — Forecast till 2030

3D Camera Market: Information by Application (Still Photography, Video Recording), Technology (Stereo Vision, Time of Flight), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Photolithography Equipment Market: Information by Process (Ultraviolet, Deep Ultraviolet), Application (Front-End and Back-End), and Region — Forecast till 2030


About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

StraitsResearch is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision-making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.

                               

For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter


