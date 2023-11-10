Photo collection depicts logistics operations during wartime
Brielle Jaekel
·3 min read
FreightWaves Classics is sponsored by Old Dominion Freight Line — Helping the World Keep Promises. Learn more here.
In honor of Veterans Day on Saturday, we’ve compiled a collection of photographs from the National Archives and the U.S. Army Center of Military History. While logistics jobs may not be the first thought of in times of war, they are vital to any war campaign.
Check out some of the most interesting photos of wartime logistics below and thank our veterans for their service.
The B-21 Raider took its first test flight on Friday, moving the futuristic warplane closer to becoming the nation's next nuclear weapons stealth bomber. The Raider flew in Palmdale, California, where it has been under testing and development by Northrop Grumman. The Air Force is planning to build 100 of the warplanes, which have a flying wing shape much like their predecessor the B-2 Spirit but will incorporate advanced materials, propulsion and stealth technology to make them more survivable in a future conflict.
(Bloomberg) -- The mortgage on former President Donald Trump’s Manhattan tower at 40 Wall St. has been transferred to a special servicer. Most Read from BloombergAn Opioid-Like Drink Is Masquerading As a Wholesome Alcohol AlternativeWorld’s Biggest Bank Has to Trade Via USB Stick After HackNew ‘Call of Duty’ Draws Harsh Reviews After Rushed DevelopmentS&P 500 Rally Powers Ahead to Embolden Bulls: Markets WrapStocksRockstar Plans to Announce Much Anticipated ‘Grand Theft Auto VI’The Financial Dis
Makers of electric vehicles, solar panels and other products are cutting prices and trying harder to muscle into overseas markets as they face weakened demand at home, upsetting competitors who see threats to their bottom lines. The tensions are most acute in Europe, where European Union regulators in September unveiled an antisubsidy probe, reflecting concern that China is flooding the region with low-cost electric vehicles. The U.S. recently announced levies on tin-plate metal products from China and two other countries, after determining that their steelmakers were selling at unfairly low prices.
Apple Inc will pay $25 million to settle claims by the U.S. Department of Justice that the company illegally favored immigrant workers over U.S. citizen and green card holders for certain jobs, the agency said on Thursday. The Justice Department in a statement said Apple did not recruit U.S. citizens or permanent residents for jobs that were eligible for a federal program allowing employers to sponsor immigrant workers for green cards, in violation of a federal law that bars discrimination based on citizenship. The settlement is the largest ever for the Justice Department involving claims of discrimination based on citizenship, the agency said.
(Bloomberg) -- Israel’s central bank governor said the war with Hamas is a “major shock” to the economy and proving costlier than initially estimated.Most Read from BloombergAn Opioid-Like Drink Is Masquerading As a Wholesome Alcohol AlternativeWorld’s Biggest Bank Has to Trade Via USB Stick After HackNew ‘Call of Duty’ Draws Harsh Reviews After Rushed DevelopmentRockstar Plans to Announce Much Anticipated ‘Grand Theft Auto VI’Saudis Find a Bottomless Money Pit in LucidWhile Israel’s economy is
It’s back to the courtroom for the CTA and OOIDA as they continue their legal battle against California’s AB5. The post Lawyers will square off on California trucking’s latest AB5 exemption request appeared first on FreightWaves.
(Bloomberg) -- US states’ tax revenue is sliding broadly, raising the prospect of difficult budget decisions in coming years for officials as they spend through cash amassed during the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergAn Opioid-Like Drink Is Masquerading As a Wholesome Alcohol AlternativeWorld’s Biggest Bank Has to Trade Via USB Stick After HackNew ‘Call of Duty’ Draws Harsh Reviews After Rushed DevelopmentS&P 500 Rally Powers Ahead to Embolden Bulls: Markets WrapStocksRockstar Plans to Announce
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Friday said the U.S. government had seen evidence that Chinese firms may be aiding in the flow of equipment to Russia's war effort despite Western sanctions, and said she had urged China to crack down. Yellen said she raised the issue during two days of meetings with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, expressing concern that equipment "helpful to Russia's military" was evading sanctions and getting to Moscow to aid its war against Ukraine. "I stressed that companies must not provide material support to Russia's defense industrial sector and that they will face significant consequences if they do," Yellen told reporters at a news conference in San Francisco.