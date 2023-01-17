U.S. markets closed

Photo Editor App Market is Projected to have a Significant CAGR of 4.2% by 2033: Surging Demand for Best Quality Images Leads to High Number of Photo Editor App Downloads | Future Market Insights, Inc. Analysis

·6 min read
By 2033, the Japan Photo Editor App Market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6%. Recent projects are contributing to a large market. North America accounted for nearly 4% CAGR in the photo editor app market by 2033.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It is estimated that the photo editor app market is likely to be valued at US$ 318.2 million in 2023, and likely to reach US$ 572.3 million by 2033. During the forecast period, the demand is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.2%.

The adoption of photo editor app enables creative editing methods like bokeh, depth of field, and time-lapse, which improve the aesthetic appeal of the images overall. The growth of smartphones, social media facial recognition, artificial intelligence, and even virtual reality has an impact on the global photo editor app market.

Additionally, the installation of a photo editor app is encouraged by the need for digital photos and the corresponding development in camera technology. As social media has grown, more people are posting their photos on platforms like Instagram and Facebook.

Get a Full PDF Sample Copy of the Report (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, and Chart): https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-16105

The demand for photo editor app has surged as a result of users wanting to make sure that their photographs look their best before sharing them online. As a result, during the past few years, the number of downloads for photo editing apps has drastically increased.

Moreover, the app's capacity to be customized and linked with existing corporate systems is also valued by enterprise users. Enterprise customers may also seek out apps that meet strict criteria for security, scalability, and customer service.

The market in India is being driven by the increase in the popularity of photo editor apps that use machine learning. Additionally, it is projected that the market is likely to rise as a result of the surging need for flipping capability and predetermined preset controls in the photo editor app.

Key Takeaways

  • By 2033, it is predicted that the US rule the photo editor app market, with a CAGR of 3.6%. It has a market share of 28.3% in 2022.

  • The market for photo editor app increased at a 5% CAGR between 2017 and 2022, citing FMI's study.

  • The expansion in China is anticipated to expand at an adequate CAGR of 5.6% by 2033. China’s market generates a share of 16.3% in 2022.

  • Japan's demand for photo editor app is estimated to have a CAGR of 6% by 2033.

  • Between 2023 and 2033, the photo editor app market is likely to increase in India at 8.5% CAGR, respectively.

  • Based on platform, Android/iOS segments dominate the industry, with a CAGR of 5.6% by 2033.

  • Artists/Individual segment dominate the market's revenue share based on end users, with a CAGR of 6.2% by 2033.

Top Players are Aiming for the Largest Market Share.

The growing demand for AI-based photo editor app is advantageous for service providers. The higher subscription costs for the premium editions of the photo editor app are impeding the company's ability to grow. Currently, key stakeholders are focusing on the adoption of photo and video apps with various access levels.

Ask us your questions about this report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-16105

Major key players in the market are ACD System International Inc., Corel Corporation, Dxo Optic, Phase One A/S, MAGIX Software GmbH, Adobe Inc, On1 Inc. and Serif Ltd.

  • Adobe Photoshop Express has recently received an update for iOS and Android devices. Along with a redesigned user interface, the application also contains additional features including curves, support for RAW images, and improved editing tools.

  • Google has released a new software called Google Photos that lets users organize, edit, and store their photos on any device. The program additionally provides automated organizing, a variety of editing options, and the opportunity to share photos with close friends and family.

Key segments

By Platform:

  • Android/iOS

  • Windows

  • Mac

By End User:

  • Artist/Individuals

  • Enterprise Users

  • Educational Users

By Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • East Asia

  • South Asia Pacific

  • Middle East and Africa

Get Special pricing with a flat 30% Discount on the purchase of this report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/16105

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary
1.1. Global Market Outlook
1.2. Demand-side Trends
1.3. Supply-side Trends
1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis
1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview
2.1. Market Coverage/Taxonomy
2.2. Market Definition/Scope/Limitations

3. Market Background
3.1. Market Dynamics
3.1.1. Drivers
3.1.2. Restraints
3.1.3. Opportunity
3.1.4. Trends
3.2. Scenario Forecast
3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario
3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario
3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario
3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/photo-editor-app-market

Explore FMI’s related ongoing Coverage on Technology Domain

Network Access Control (NAC) Market Size: The network access control (NAC) market revenue totaled ~US$ 1.9 Billion in 2021. The network access control market is expected to reach ~US$ 27.4 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 27.5% for 2022 – 32.

Call Center AI Market Share: Global demand for call center AI is expected to rise at a yearly growth rate of 13.5% to be valued at US$ 6 Billion in 2032.

Change Management Software Market Trends: The change management software market is projected to record a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period (2022 - 2032).

5G Industrial IOT Market Analysis: Newly-released 5G Industrial IOT industry analysis report by FMI shows that global sales of 5G Industrial IOT in 2021 was held at US$ 890.0 Million. With 28.1%, the projected market growth during 2022 to 2032.

5G IoT Market Growth: Newly-released 5G IoT industry analysis report by Future Market Insights shows that global revenue of 5G IoT in 2021 was held at US$ 2.6 Billion

