Photo Printing and Merchandise Market, Growing prominence of print-on-demand services to Boost Market Growth 2025 - Technavio

·11 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The photo printing and merchandise market size is expected to grow by USD 5.35 billion, at a CAGR of 4.94% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.

Latest market research report titled Photo Printing and Merchandise Market by Device, Distribution Channel, Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Amazon.com Inc., American Greetings Corp., Card Factory Plc, Cimpress Plc, District Photo Inc., Eastman Kodak Co., Prodigi Group Ltd., Shutterfly Inc., Tesco Plc, and Walmart Inc. are some of the major market participants.

The rise in gifting culture, growth of digital photography, and rising popularity of lenticular-printed merchandise will offer immense growth opportunities. However negative effects of digitalization will challenge the growth of the market participants. Request a free sample report.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Photo Printing and Merchandise Market Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Photo Printing and Merchandise Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Photo Printing and Merchandise Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

  • Amazon.com Inc.

  • American Greetings Corp.

  • Card Factory Plc

  • Cimpress Plc

  • District Photo Inc.

  • Eastman Kodak Co.

  • Prodigi Group Ltd.

  • Shutterfly Inc.

  • Tesco Plc

  • Walmart Inc.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Buy Sample Report.

Photo Printing and Merchandise Market Segmentation

  • Device

  • Distribution channel

  • Product

  • Geography

The desktop sector will significantly increase its market share in photo printing and merchandising. In most homes, workplaces, retail establishments, imaging shops, and picture studios, desktop photo printing is used. To meet the demand for massive commercial photo printing, several significant enterprises use PCs for printing services. During the projection period, the widespread usage of desktops across various industries will fuel market expansion for picture printing and merchandising. Read Free Sample Report.

Photo Printing and Merchandise Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our photo printing and merchandise market report covers the following areas:

  • Photo Printing and Merchandise Market size

  • Photo Printing and Merchandise Market trends

  • Photo Printing and Merchandise Market industry analysis

This study identifies the rise in gifting culture as one of the prime reasons driving the photo printing and merchandise market growth during the next few years.

Photo Printing and Merchandise Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.94%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 5.35 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.02

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 44%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Amazon.com Inc., American Greetings Corp., Card Factory Plc, Cimpress Plc, District Photo Inc., Eastman Kodak Co., Prodigi Group Ltd., Shutterfly Inc., Tesco Plc, and Walmart Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Consumer Discretionary" Research Reports

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Photo only - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Wall decor - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Photo cards - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Photo gifts - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.7 Calendars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

  • 6.3 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.4 Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.5 Kiosk - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7 Market Segmentation by Device

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Device

  • 7.3 Desktop - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 Mobile - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Device

8 Customer landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 9.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 9.8 Key leading countries

  • 9.9 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Amazon.com Inc.

  • 12.4 American Greetings Corp.

  • 12.5 Card Factory Plc

  • 12.6 Cimpress Plc

  • 12.7 District Photo Inc.

  • 12.8 Eastman Kodak Co.

  • 12.9 Prodigi Group Ltd.

  • 12.10 Shutterfly Inc.

  • 12.11 Tesco Plc

  • 12.12 Walmart Inc.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.3 Research methodology

  • 13.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/photo-printing-and-merchandise-market-growing-prominence-of-print-on-demand-services-to-boost-market-growth-2025---technavio-301613934.html

SOURCE Technavio

