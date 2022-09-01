Photo Printing and Merchandise Market, Growing prominence of print-on-demand services to Boost Market Growth 2025 - Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The photo printing and merchandise market size is expected to grow by USD 5.35 billion, at a CAGR of 4.94% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Amazon.com Inc., American Greetings Corp., Card Factory Plc, Cimpress Plc, District Photo Inc., Eastman Kodak Co., Prodigi Group Ltd., Shutterfly Inc., Tesco Plc, and Walmart Inc. are some of the major market participants.
The rise in gifting culture, growth of digital photography, and rising popularity of lenticular-printed merchandise will offer immense growth opportunities. However negative effects of digitalization will challenge the growth of the market participants. Request a free sample report.
To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Photo Printing and Merchandise Market Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Photo Printing and Merchandise Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Photo Printing and Merchandise Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Photo Printing and Merchandise Market Segmentation
Device
Distribution channel
Product
Geography
The desktop sector will significantly increase its market share in photo printing and merchandising. In most homes, workplaces, retail establishments, imaging shops, and picture studios, desktop photo printing is used. To meet the demand for massive commercial photo printing, several significant enterprises use PCs for printing services. During the projection period, the widespread usage of desktops across various industries will fuel market expansion for picture printing and merchandising. Read Free Sample Report.
Photo Printing and Merchandise Market Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our photo printing and merchandise market report covers the following areas:
Photo Printing and Merchandise Market size
Photo Printing and Merchandise Market trends
Photo Printing and Merchandise Market industry analysis
This study identifies the rise in gifting culture as one of the prime reasons driving the photo printing and merchandise market growth during the next few years.
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.94%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 5.35 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.02
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 44%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, China, Germany, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Amazon.com Inc., American Greetings Corp., Card Factory Plc, Cimpress Plc, District Photo Inc., Eastman Kodak Co., Prodigi Group Ltd., Shutterfly Inc., Tesco Plc, and Walmart Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
2.2 Value chain analysis
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2020
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Product
5.3 Photo only - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.4 Wall decor - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.5 Photo cards - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.6 Photo gifts - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.7 Calendars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.8 Market opportunity by Product
6 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel
6.3 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
6.4 Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
6.5 Kiosk - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
6.6 Market opportunity by Distribution channel
7 Market Segmentation by Device
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Device
7.3 Desktop - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.4 Mobile - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.5 Market opportunity by Device
8 Customer landscape
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
9.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
9.8 Key leading countries
9.9 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 Amazon.com Inc.
12.4 American Greetings Corp.
12.5 Card Factory Plc
12.6 Cimpress Plc
12.7 District Photo Inc.
12.8 Eastman Kodak Co.
12.9 Prodigi Group Ltd.
12.10 Shutterfly Inc.
12.11 Tesco Plc
12.12 Walmart Inc.
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.3 Research methodology
13.4 List of abbreviations
