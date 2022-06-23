U.S. markets open in 37 minutes

Photo Printing and Merchandise Market to Reach USD 5.80 Billion Globally by 2026 at 5.12 % CAGR | Technavio

·17 min read

The photo printing and merchandise market report offers a comprehensive analysis by Device (Desktop and Mobile), Distribution Channel (Online, Retail, and Kiosk), Product (Photo only, Wall decor, Photo cards, Photo gifts, and Calendars), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

NEW YORK, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The photo printing and merchandise market size is expected to increase to USD 5.80 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.12% as per the latest market report by Technavio. The growing prominence of print-on-demand services is one of the key photo printing and merchandise market trends supporting the market growth. Primarily, digital printing is widely used for the on-demand printing of products, such as children's books that are customized with photos of children, photo books such as wedding photo books, and others. For instance, in September 2019, Walmart Inc. partnered with Google Photos to offer on-demand, in-store prints from the Google Photos application. Customers can order prints on the application, and the retailer gets the photo directly from Google. The 4x6 inch photo prints that are obtained directly from Google Photos will be available for same-day pick-up at Walmart stores. Thus, the availability of such services is likely to drive the growth of the global photo printing and merchandise market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Photo Printing and Merchandise Market by Product, Device, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Photo Printing and Merchandise Market by Product, Device, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For more highlights on the market trends - Grab a sample report now!

Photo Printing And Merchandise Market: Major Growth Drivers

The photo printing and merchandise market report provides the following factors as major growth drivers during the forecast period:

  • Rise in gifting culture

  • Growth of digital photography

  • Rising popularity of lenticular-printed merchandise

  • To know about the market challenges - Request a Sample Report Now!

Photo Printing And Merchandise Market: Vendor Analysis

The photo printing and merchandise market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as developing innovative products for the customers to compete in the market. The photo printing and merchandise market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Amazon.com Inc., American Greetings Corp., Bay Photo Inc., Blurb Inc., Card Factory Plc, Cimpress Plc, District Photo Inc., Eastman Kodak Co., ezprints Inc., Ifolor AG, Minted LLC, Nations Photo Lab, Prodigi Group Ltd., Shutterfly Inc., Smilebox Inc., Tesco Plc, Things Remembered Inc., Walgreen Co., Walmart Inc., and Zazzle Inc. among others.

  • Amazon.com - The company offers photo printing and merchandise products for living rooms and bedrooms.

  • To know about all major vendor offerings - Click Now!

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Photo Printing And Merchandise Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

  • What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

  • What is the current trend taking place in the market space?

  • Which business tactics will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the market's growth potential?

  • What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

  • Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

The competitive scenario provided in the Photo Printing And Merchandise Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Photo Printing And Merchandise Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Related Reports:

  • The musical instrument market size growth is expected to progress at a CAGR of 3.15% and is estimated at USD 1.55 million from 2021 to 2026.

  • The camera accessories market share is expected to increase by USD -951.82 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of -4.82%.

Photo Printing And Merchandise Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.12%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 5.80 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.72

Performing market contribution

North America at 37%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Amazon.com Inc., American Greetings Corp., Bay Photo Inc., Blurb Inc., Card Factory Plc, Cimpress Plc, District Photo Inc., Eastman Kodak Co., ezprints Inc., Ifolor AG, Minted LLC, Nations Photo Lab, Prodigi Group Ltd., Shutterfly Inc., Smilebox Inc., Tesco Plc, Things Remembered Inc., Walgreen Co., Walmart Inc., and Zazzle Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Device

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Device

  • 5.3 Desktop - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Mobile - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Device

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 6.3 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Kiosk - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Product

  • 7.3 Photo only - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Wall decor - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Photo cards - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Photo gifts - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Calendars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Market opportunity by Product

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.13 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.14 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Amazon.com Inc.

  • 12.4 American Greetings Corp.

  • 12.5 Card Factory Plc

  • 12.6 Cimpress Plc

  • 12.7 District Photo Inc.

  • 12.8 Eastman Kodak Co.

  • 12.9 Prodigi Group Ltd.

  • 12.10 Shutterfly Inc.

  • 12.11 Tesco Plc

  • 12.12 Walmart Inc.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

