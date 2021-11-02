U.S. markets close in 1 hour 51 minutes

Photo Release — Ingalls Shipbuilding Successfully Completes Builder’s Trials for Amphibious Transport Dock Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
PASCAGOULA, Miss., Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE: HII) announced today that its Ingalls Shipbuilding division recently completed the first round of sea trials for San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28).

“Shipbuilding is about teamwork. Our shipbuilders work as a team with our Navy partners to make these ships ready to join the fleet,” said Steve Sloan, Ingalls’ LPD program manager. “The success we achieved this week will propel us into a strong finish as we prepare for acceptance trials later this year. We are proud of the work our shipbuilders have accomplished so far and look forward to finishing strong.”

LPD 28 is named Fort Lauderdale to honor the Florida city’s historic ties to the U.S. Navy, which date back to the 1830s and include an important naval training center during World War II.

Ingalls has delivered 11 San Antonio-class ships to the Navy and has three more under construction including Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28), Richard M. McCool Jr. (LPD 29), and Harrisburg (LPD 30). Ingalls was awarded a $1.5 billion contract for the construction of LPD 31 in 2020.

Photos accompanying this release are available at: https://newsroom.huntingtoningalls.com/releases/lpd-28-fort-lauderdale-builders-trials.

The San Antonio-class is the latest addition to the Navy’s 21st-century amphibious assault force. The 684-foot-long, 105-foot-wide ships are used to embark and land Marines, their equipment and supplies ashore via air cushion or conventional landing craft and amphibious assault vehicles, augmented by helicopters or vertical takeoff and landing aircraft such as the MV-22 Osprey. The ships support a Marine Air Ground Task Force across the spectrum of operations, conducting amphibious and expeditionary missions of sea control and power projection to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief missions throughout the first half of the 21st century.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division provides mission-critical national security solutions to government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs over 44,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

HII on the web: www.HII.com
HII on Facebook: www.facebook.com/HuntingtonIngallsIndustries
HII on Twitter: www.twitter.com/hiindustries
HII on YouTube: www.youtube.com/huntingtoningalls
HII on Instagram: www.instagram.com/huntingtoningalls

Danny Hernandez
Danny.J.Hernandez@hii-co.com
(202) 580-9086


