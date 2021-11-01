Photo/Video Opportunity: Manulife Displays more than 12,000 Canadian Flags to Remember Our Fallen Heroes

C$ unless otherwise stated

TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - A display honouring Canadian Armed Forces members who made the ultimate sacrifice will be on display from November 4 to November 11, 2021 for viewing at Manulife's global headquarters in Toronto.

Manulife Displays more than 12,000 Canadian Flags to Remember Our Fallen Heroes (CNW Group/Manulife Financial Corporation)

As a gesture of thanks and remembrance, and in continuing our beloved tradition for the seventh straight year, more than 12,000 flags will be planted on the front lawn of Manulife headquarters at 200 Bloor Street East, honouring members of the Canadian Armed Forces who have fallen in service.



Manulife will continue to support the Royal Canadian Legion by encouraging employees to purchase a traditional or digital poppy through the Legion's website in lieu of poppy donation boxes usually available on site. #ManulifeRemembers will be used on Manulife social media channels to further support and encourage this initiative.

Media are welcomed to capture images and/or video of the flag display between November 4 and November 11. Reporters who wish to visit the grounds to capture this display are to pre-schedule their visit with our media representative, Jessica Tyler at 416-428-5455 or by email at Jessica_Tyler@manulife.com, as there will not be a public ceremony. Interview requests with Manulife spokespeople will be available virtually or in-person outside of Manulife's global headquarters in Toronto as requested.

When: Thursday, November 4 to Thursday, November 11 from 7:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET





Media to visit the grounds during their allocated timeslot that was pre-scheduled with our media representative, Jessica Tyler, at 416-428-5455 or by email at Jessica_tyler@Manulife.com



Where: 200 Bloor St. E., Toronto - Front lawn of Manulife's global headquarters.





Media to enter via the St Paul's entrance where security will meet and escort you to the flag grounds. Please identify yourself as Media upon arrival as there will be no Manulife media contacts on site.



Who: Virtual or in-person interviews with a Manulife spokesperson are available upon request.

About Manulife



Story continues

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we operate as Manulife across our offices in Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. We provide financial advice, insurance, and our global wealth and asset management segment, Manulife Investment Management, serves individuals, institutions and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2020, we had more than 37,000 employees, over 118,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 30 million customers. As of June 30, 2021, we had CAD$1.3 trillion (US$1.1 trillion) in assets under management and administration, and in the previous 12 months we made $31.3 billion in payments to our customers. Our principal operations are in Asia, Canada and the United States where we have served customers for more than 155 years. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong.

Manulife Logo (CNW Group/Manulife Financial Corporation)

SOURCE Manulife Financial Corporation

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2021/01/c7711.html