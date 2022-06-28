U.S. markets open in 2 hours 49 minutes

Photocat strengthens its management team with two strong profiles

Photocat A/S
·2 min read
In this article:
  • PCAT.ST
Photocat A/S
Photocat A/S

June 28th 2022

Photocat strengthens its management team with two strong profiles

Photocat expands its management team with a Chief Operating Officer (COO) and a Chief Business Officer (CBO) to strengthen the company's overall commercial, marketing and business development impact.

So far, the focus has been on serving customers based on a simple go-to-market strategy and direct sales, but with the expansion of Photocat’s technology base with industry-leading documentation and power within photocatalytic dispersions adapted to the concrete, roof membrane and asphalt industries, more skills and resources are needed.

As a natural next step, we strengthen the top management team to support our continued growth plans and to better match our customers and their future needs. As of 1st Aug 2022, the management team will be expanded with Henrik Reichel Bartholdy (COO) and Jesper Elsgaard (CBO).

Henrik Reichel Bartholdy (+10 years in senior management and entrepreneurship https://www.linkedin.com/in/henrik-reichel-bartholdy-54b857/ )

Jesper Elsgaard (+10 years in consulting, governmental issues and management. https://www.linkedin.com/in/jesper-elsgaard-0476005/ )

Going forward, the day-to-day management team of Photocat will consist of the current CEO, Michael Humle and CTO, Henrik Jensen as well as the new COO and CBO.

CEO Michael Humle, comments "I am very proud that two such strong profiles as Henrik and Jesper will join Photocat, and our journey to promote better air quality and contribute to a greener transition. It has been great to create a platform with commercial solutions that are competitive and deliver on the sustainable agenda. With the addition of two such strong resources, I look forward to expanding our business further."

Chairman of the Board Mette Therkildsen says: “We have reached the point where we need to provide the organization with more highly qualified human resources, and with a changing and challenging world, it has become even more important to upgrade. I look forward to working with the management team and believe that together we can raise the bar even further”

The WHO has recently made it clear that the air quality thresholds must be lowered to save more lives and provide more quality of life to the inhabitants of our modern world. Photocat provides technology that reduces NOx levels in cities like Copenhagen, Madrid and Berlin by up to 30%.

If you have questions to this announcement, please contact:

Michael Humle, CEO: michael@photocat.net, +45 2210 2523

Pernille F. Andersen, IR: pfa@photocat.net, +45 3093 1887

Photocat A/S is obliged to publicize this information in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at CET 12:00 on June 28th 2022.

About Photocat
Photocat manufactures patented coating materials for both outdoor and indoor applications with the effect to degrade NOx and VOC´s when exposed to light. Both NOx and VOC’s are severely damaging to human health. Photocat’s patented technology is a very efficient and an economically viable alternative to many of the traditional technologies targeting NOx. Photocat’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, First North with the ticker symbol PCAT. The company’s Certified Advisor is Mangold Fondkommision AB, 08-50301550 – ca@mangold.se.

Photocat A/S (publ) l Langebjerg 4 DK-4000 Roskilde l Tel: +45 7022 5055 l www.photocat.net

 

Attachment


