U.S. markets open in 7 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,316.00
    +16.00 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,618.00
    +93.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,942.00
    +79.25 (+0.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,992.40
    +13.20 (+0.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.27
    -0.08 (-0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,899.40
    -8.00 (-0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    24.17
    -0.14 (-0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1325
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.81
    +1.06 (+3.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3591
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0000
    -0.0400 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,060.54
    +1,341.05 (+3.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    872.86
    +38.57 (+4.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,494.21
    +9.88 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

Photocure ASA: Results for the fourth quarter of 2021

·4 min read

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Photocure ASA (OSE:PHO) today reported Hexvix®/Cysview® revenues of NOK 94.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 (Q4 2020: NOK 97.7 million). Unit sales in the U.S. and Europe rose 11% and 12%, respectively, while the revenue comparison was impacted by a one-time reversal of an accrual in the prior-year period and foreign exchange. Photocure has a solid pipeline of anticipated Blue Light Cystoscopy (BLC) tower installations in the U.S. and expects placements to accelerate during the second half of 2022.

"Photocure showed strong execution and resilience in 2021 as we continued to grow our U.S. business and successfully completed our first full year of operations in continental Europe despite several surges of Covid-19. While product revenue declined 4% in the fourth quarter of 2021 due to a one-time accrual reversal in Q4 2020 and the impact of foreign exchange, fourth quarter unit sales in the U.S. and Europe rose 11% and 12%, respectively year-over-year. We are particularly pleased with the progress that we made during the 2-year pandemic period, given the challenging conditions. Procedure volumes for bladder cancer resection surgeries in the U.S. declined 11%, while we grew Cysview unit volume by 24% from 2019 to 2021, resulting in an increase in our market penetration," says Daniel Schneider, President & Chief Executive Officer of Photocure.

Photocure reported total group revenues of NOK 94.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 (NOK 97.9 million), and an EBITDA* of NOK -5.5 million (NOK 15.2 million). Adjusted for the one-time reversal of an accrual in the fourth quarter of 2020, Hexvix/Cysview revenues increased 5% in the fourth quarter 2021 and were up 10% in constant currencies. The EBIT ended at NOK -11.5 million (-6.2) and the cash balance at the end of the fourth quarter 2021 was NOK 322.9 million. The installed base of rigid cystoscopes in the U.S. was 311 at the end of the fourth quarter, an increase of 43 units or 16% since the same period in 2020, including a total base of 48 flexible cystoscopes.

"Demand for BLC equipment remains very strong, and while some customers are awaiting the launch of the new Karl Storz system, we placed 9 towers in the fourth quarter. Our backlog for new capital equipment continues to grow, and we are extremely pleased that Karl Storz's new blue light system was approved by the FDA earlier this month. As a result, both Photocure and Karl Storz are energized and preparing to launch this new system in the coming months," Schneider adds.

The Company's pipeline of anticipated BLC tower installations in the U.S. remains robust given the demand by physicians and facilities to offer the benefits of BLC with Cysview in their practices. With the new Karl Storz blue light system anticipated to launch throughout the U.S. in the second quarter of 2022, Photocure expects that the placements of new blue light rigid towers will accelerate in the back half of the year. Meanwhile, the Company will continue to focus on increasing the use of Cysview in existing accounts as well as placing flexible BLC equipment, for which installation momentum is increasing.

"While the worldwide pandemic required us to take measures to manage through a period of great uncertainty, we used that time and deployed the necessary resources to position our global commercial organization to drive significant Hexvix/Cysview growth once healthcare access returns to normal. With our European operations fully integrated, a new high-definition BLC system launching in the U.S. market, and Covid-19 becoming better managed, we believe that 2022 will be an exciting year for Photocure as we help more bladder cancer patients realize the benefits of Hexvix/Cysview," Schneider concludes.

Please find the full financial report and presentation enclosed.

EBITDA* and other alternative performance measures (APMs) are defined and reconciled to the IFRS financial statements as a part of the APM section of the fourth quarter 2021 financial report on page 24.

Photocure will present its fourth quarter 2021 report on Wednesday 23 February 2022 at 14:00 CET. The investor presentation will be streamed live and be hosted by Daniel Schneider, CEO and Erik Dahl, CFO.

The presentation will be held in English and questions can be submitted throughout the event. The streaming event is available through https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20220223_10/

The presentation is scheduled to conclude at 14:45 CET.

For further information, please contact:
Dan Schneider
President and CEO
Photocure ASA
Tel: + 1-609 759-6515
Email: ds@photocure.com

Erik Dahl
Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +47 450 55 000
Email: ed@photocure.no

David Moskowitz
Vice President of Investor Relations
Tel: +1 202 280 0888
Email: david.moskowitz@photocure.com

Media and IR enquiries:
Geir Bjørlo
Corporate Communications (Norway)
Tel: +47 91540000
Email: geir.bjorlo@corpcom.no

About Photocure ASA

Photocure: The Bladder Cancer Company delivers transformative solutions to improve the lives of bladder cancer patients. Our unique technology, making cancer cells glow bright pink, has led to better health outcomes for patients worldwide. Photocure is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE: PHO). For more information, please visit us at www.photocure.com, www.hexvix.com, www.cysview.com

All trademarks mentioned in this release are protected by law and are registered trademarks of Photocure ASA.

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This stock exchange announcement was published by Tolv Hillestad, Group Controller, Photocure ASA, on 23 February 2022 at 07:30 CET.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/photocure/r/photocure-asa--results-for-the-fourth-quarter-of-2021,c3512311

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17498/3512311/1539217.pdf

Release

https://mb.cision.com/Public/17498/3512311/9c1e64752a36af5d.pdf

Q4 2021 presentation

https://mb.cision.com/Public/17498/3512311/80a0d590cf3985ac.pdf

Q4 2021 report

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/photocure-asa-results-for-the-fourth-quarter-of-2021-301488244.html

SOURCE Photocure

Recommended Stories

  • Why Boeing Stock Was Down More Than 5% Today

    Shares of aerospace giant Boeing (NYSE: BA) are among the highest-profile victims of today's sell-off on the latest escalation of Russia's moves against Ukraine. As of 2:05 p.m. ET Tuesday, Boeing stock was down 5.2%, roughly three times the loss of the S&P 500 as a whole. Why would a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine be bad news for Boeing?

  • S&P 500 logs first correction in 2 years as Russia-Ukraine conflict escalates. Here’s what history says happens next to U.S. stock-market benchmark

    The S&P 500 on Tuesday falls into correction for the first time in two years, joining the Nasdaq Composite, as Russia-Ukraine tensions intensify.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    What to make of the situation in Eastern Europe? Russia has massed forces on the Ukrainian border, and recognized two adjacent Ukrainian provinces – both with ethnic Russian population majorities – as independent. The US has matched this bellicosity with saber rattling of its own, although the Biden Administration has made it clear that it will oppose Russian moves with economic sanctions rather than force. The result: a geopolitical mess that is threatening stability from Moscow to Washington a

  • Virgin Galactic reports 750 spaceflight reservations on deck, scouts location for assembly facility

    “Demand through our direct sales channel is strong,” CEO Michael Colglazier told investors during the call. To date, the total amount of spaceflight reservations stands at about 750.

  • Alibaba Faces Volatile Reaction to Earnings as Woes Mount

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. faces a wild ride over the next few days, with options pricing pointing to huge swings in the stock as investors brace for a drop in earnings and further regulatory scrutiny.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Decline as Biden Proposes Russia Sanctions: Markets WrapActivision to

  • ‘Waiting for the perfect moment may not be the best strategy’: 3 things investors should do right now as Ukraine-Russia crisis escalates

    Americans woke up after a three-day weekend to more market turmoil as the Ukraine-Russian crisis escalates. In many ways, it was a replay of what investors have seen with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) the S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) in recent months — another major disruption to global stock markets. The latest stock-market turmoil has come as markets have attempted to recalibrate amid policy changes at the Federal Reserve, record-high levels of inflation.

  • The gold price is surging on inflation and Ukraine fears. Here’s where UBS sees it going this year

    Pandemic-era inflation and a geopolitical crisis in Eastern Europe have caused gold's price to surge, so where to next?

  • Go Ahead, Retire at 62 and Claim Social Security at 67. Your Benefit Will Climb.

    Readers had questions on full retirement age and the need to work until then; the benefits of NOT paying off a low-rate mortgages; and tax-smart investing to guard against inflation. Barron's Retirement found some answers.

  • Nine Beaten-Down Stocks Must Jump 100% Just To Get Your Money Back

    If you're waiting for some fallen S&P 500 stocks to bounce back — hope you're patient. Many must double in value to get your money back.

  • Why Overstock.com Shares Plummeted Today

    Equity investors sold out of a wide range of titles on Tuesday, but they really sold out of Overstock.com (NASDAQ: OSTK). The internet discount retailer's shares took a more than 8% hit on the day, due mainly to a price target cut from an influential bank. The cutter was Bank of America Securities analyst Curtis Nagle, who on Tuesday chopped his Overstock.com target to $80 from the previous $100 for a fairly steep 20% trimming.

  • Why XPeng Shares Crashed Today

    Shares of XPeng dropped as much as 10%, before closing Tuesday's trading session down 8.3%. Recent positive news for XPeng stock was being overshadowed today by more macro concerns leading to risk aversion in many global markets. Two weeks ago, Xpeng said it was being included in the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect program.

  • Biden Delays Oil Permits as Gasoline Prices Surge on Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration has delayed issuing permits for new oil and gas drilling on federal land, a move that could complicate efforts to tame gasoline prices that are poised to top $4 per gallon amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Decline as Biden Proposes Russia Sanction

  • MercadoLibre Beats Revenue Estimates, Gains Market Share in Brazil

    (Bloomberg) -- Latin American e-commerce retailer MercadoLibre Inc. grew its revenue more than expected and gained market share in Brazil even as Asian players continue to strengthen their footprint in the company’s largest market. Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Decline as Biden Proposes Russia Sanctions: Markets Wr

  • China Crackdown Risk Roars Back in Probe of Jack Ma’s Empire

    (Bloomberg) -- From Alibaba to Tencent, China’s largest companies are once again at the center of a market storm, spurred by speculation that Beijing is readying another assault on the world’s biggest internet arena.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Decline as Biden Proposes Russia Sanctions: Markets WrapActivision to

  • Truth Social Surges Past Wordle On Apple App Store, DWAC Stock Leaps

    Former President Donald Trump's 'Truth Social' is the top download on Apple's App Store.

  • The Russia Issue Is Hurting the Stock Market. How Things Could Get Worse.

    Stocks are reeling, but there isn’t full-blown panic. Several developments need to occur for the stock market to take another nosedive.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 2/22: Cisco Systems, Walmart

    Jim Cramer says conflicts like the Russia-Ukraine crisis can drag on for months. Investors need to have a plan, a shopping list and cash to buy stocks on sale.

  • Trump Media Stock Climbs After Truth Social Media App Launches

    Shares of  Digital World Acquisition Corp. the special-purpose acquisition company that is merging with Trump Media & Technology Group, soared 10% on Tuesday, the day former President Donald Trump launched his new social media platform. The app, called Truth Social, went live in the U.S. Tuesday. Shares ended 10.2% higher, to $92.90, despite some users reporting glitches for the app, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal.

  • ‘I don’t expect l will live long enough to repay these loans.’ I’m 66 and retired, but still owe $70K in student loans. Can I get them canceled?

    Question: I’m 66 years old and retired and have $70,000 in student loan debt. My loan payments have been $0 a month because my Social Security is too low to warrant payments. Have a question about getting out of student loan or other debt?

  • SoFi to buy Technisys, Volkswagen considering IPO for Porsche, AT&T shuts down 3G network

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down today's trending business headlines, involving SoFi, Technisys, Volkswagen, Porsche, and AT&T.