U.S. markets open in 6 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,766.75
    -12.75 (-0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,340.00
    -88.00 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,841.00
    -49.25 (-0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,800.70
    -4.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.17
    -1.44 (-1.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,671.60
    -5.00 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    20.51
    -0.27 (-1.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9930
    -0.0031 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1560
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.55
    -0.75 (-2.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1298
    -0.0078 (-0.69%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.4970
    +0.8430 (+0.57%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,792.75
    -407.47 (-1.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    491.51
    +9.46 (+1.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,334.84
    +146.21 (+2.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,527.64
    +327.90 (+1.21%)
     

Photocure: CMS improves Medicare reimbursement for Blue Light Cystoscopy with Cysview and expands access in the surveillance setting

·5 min read

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Photocure ASA., (OSE: PHO), announces that The United States Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has released final payment rates in connection with the recently approved Medicare reimbursement changes for Blue Light Cystoscopy (BLC®) with Cysview® in the hospital outpatient (HOPD) and ambulatory surgical center (ASC) sites of care. The new complexity adjustments and resulting increase in payment provide an opportunity to increase BLC usage in outpatient bladder cancer surveillance procedures.

Link to the CMS Rule: https://www.cms.gov/files/document/cy2023-hospital-outpatient-prospective-payment-system-and-ambulatory-surgical-center-final-rule.pdf

CMS confirmed that a complexity adjustment will be available for procedures billed under CPT Code 52000, as well as CPT Code 52204 which were subject to the adjustment in 2022. The two procedures, if also billed with the A9589 Code for Cysview® and the C9738 Code for the complexity adjustment, will have higher reimbursement beginning January 1, 2023.

In the HOPD setting, CMS for the first time has made a complexity adjustment for CPT 52000 (cystoscopy) and will maintain the current adjustment for CPT 52204 (cystoscopy + biopsy). The new Medicare reimbursement changes increase payment from $587.56 to $1,854.88 for CPT 52000 (cystoscopy) and from $3,140.04 to $3,205.12 for CPT 52204 (cystoscopy + biopsy) in the HOPD site of care.

Additionally, CMS for the first time has made a complexity adjustment available for ASC sites of care for both CPT 52000 and CPT 52204. To facilitate this, CMS has created two new complexity adjustment C codes for BLC to be used in the ASC place of service (C7554 with CPT 52000 and C7550 with CPT 52204). The changes will increase payment beginning in January 2023 from $297.97 to $848.03 for CPT 52000 and from $816.76 to $1,496.56 for CPT 52204.

"The effectiveness and benefits of using Blue Light Cystoscopy with Cysview for improved detection and management of bladder cancer are widely recognized, and Photocure has long advocated that CMS provide appropriate reimbursement for BLC treatment" said Dan Schneider, President and Chief Executive Officer of Photocure ASA. "We are pleased that CMS has expanded the complexity adjustment for Cysview in the hospital outpatient setting and will implement a complexity adjustment for the first time in the ASC site of care. The improved reimbursement is expected to increase patient access to blue light cystoscopy in the surveillance setting."

Hexvix®/Cysview® and BLC® are registered trademarks of Photocure ASA.

This press release may contain product details and information which are not valid, or a product that is not accessible, in your country. Please be aware that Photocure does not take any responsibility for accessing such information, which may not comply with any legal process, regulation, registration, or usage in the country of your origin.

About Bladder Cancer

Bladder cancer ranks as the 8th most common cancer worldwide – the 5th most common in men – with 1 720 000 prevalent cases (5-year prevalence rate)1a, 573 000 new cases and more than 200 000 deaths annually in 2020.1b

Approx. 75% of all bladder cancer cases occur in men.1 It has a high recurrence rate, with up to 61% in year one and up to 78% over five years.2 Bladder cancer has the highest lifetime treatment costs per patient of all cancers.3

Bladder cancer is a costly, potentially progressive disease for which patients have to undergo multiple cystoscopies due to the high risk of recurrence. There is an urgent need to improve both the diagnosis and the management of bladder cancer for the benefit of patients and healthcare systems alike.

Bladder cancer is classified into two types, non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) and muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC), depending on the depth of invasion in the bladder wall. NMIBC remains in the inner layer of cells lining the bladder. These cancers are the most common (75%) of all cases and include the subtypes Ta, carcinoma in situ (CIS), and T1 lesions. In MIBC, the cancer has grown into deeper layers of the bladder wall. These cancers, including subtypes T2, T3, and T4, are more likely to spread and are harder to treat.4

  1. Globocan. a) 5-year prevalence / b) incidence/mortality by population.  Available at: https://gco.iarc.fr/today, accessed [January 2022].

  2. Babjuk M, et al. Eur Urol. 2019; 76(5): 639-657

  3. Sievert KD et al. World J Urol 2009;27:295–300

  4. Bladder Cancer. American Cancer Society. https://www.cancer.org/cancer/bladder-cancer.html

About Hexvix®/Cysview® (hexaminolevulinate HCl)

Hexvix/Cysview is a drug that preferentially accumulates in cancer cells in the bladder, making them glow bright pink during Blue Light Cystoscopy (BLC®). BLC with Hexvix/Cysview, compared to standard white light cystoscopy alone, improves the detection of tumors and leads to more complete resection, fewer residual tumors, and better management decisions.

Cysview is the tradename in the U.S. and Canada, Hexvix is the tradename in all other markets. Photocure is commercializing Cysview/Hexvix directly in the U.S. and Europe and has strategic partnerships for the commercialization of Hexvix/Cysview in China, Chile, Australia, New Zealand and Israel. Please refer to https://photocure.com/partners/our-partners  for further information on our commercial partners.

About Photocure ASA

Photocure: The Bladder Cancer Company delivers transformative solutions to improve the lives of bladder cancer patients. Our unique technology, making cancer cells glow bright pink, has led to better health outcomes for patients worldwide. Photocure is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE: PHO). For more information, please visit us atwww.photocure.com , www.hexvix.com , www.cysview.com

For further information, please contact:
Dan Schneider
President and CEO
Photocure ASA
Email: ds@photocure.com

Erik Dahl
CFO
Photocure ASA
Tel: +4745055000
Email: ed@photocure.com

David Moskowitz
Vice President, Investor Relations
Photocure ASA
Tel: +1 202 280 0888
Email: david.moskowitz@photocure.com

Media and IR enquiries:
Geir Bjørlo
Corporate Communications (Norway)
Tel: +47 91540000
Email: geir.bjorlo@corpcom.no

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17498/3659877/1650905.pdf

Release

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/photocure-cms-improves-medicare-reimbursement-for-blue-light-cystoscopy-with-cysview-and-expands-access-in-the-surveillance-setting-301669869.html

SOURCE Photocure

Recommended Stories

  • Walgreens Unit Close to Roughly $9 Billion Deal With Summit Health

    Village Practice Management would combine with Summit Health, the parent company of CityMD urgent-care centers, in an agreement that could be reached as early as Monday, people familiar with the matter said.

  • I am a Virus Expert and Issue This New COVID Warning for All

    Health officials are closely watching Europe and other parts of the world as cases for COVID-19 and influenza spike, which is raising concern for a winter surge in the states as new variants emerge. "COVID is still a major healthcare problem across the United States," Thomas Gut, D.O., Associate Chair of Medicine at Staten Island University Hospital tells us. "Although the COVID strains have become much milder, COVID infections are still being seen in hospitals and are making people very sick."E

  • 5 myths about lung cancer everyone needs to stop believing

    Experts debunk common misconceptions around lung cancer

  • Jameela Jamil says 'f*** off' to claims that the 'heroin chic' body is back in style: 'It's all about control'

    The star of "The Good Place" told her Instagram followers that the so-called "heroin chic" look caused "millions of eating disorders."

  • Fit and healthy father diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer reveals first warning sign

    Geoffrey Seymour discovered blood in his stool just before his 41st birthday, which turned out to be stage four cancer

  • Scientists made mini brains and infected them with coronavirus. What they saw could explain Long COVID

    An “excessive number” of synapses were eliminated during the course of the disease, “more than you would expect to see in a normal brain,” the authors wrote.

  • Emergency medicine: He blamed his bad cough on a cold — but it was really cancer

    Plagued by a terrible cough and fatigue, Jason went to the emergency room, thinking he had a bad cold. But a chest X-ray revealed far worse.

  • Texas governor’s much-touted mental health care expansion falls short of local, state need

    The Uvalde Together Resiliency Center was created in response to the shooting at Robb Elementary School, which left 19 children and two adults dead. In the wake of the massacre, Abbott has repeatedly insisted the mass shooting – one of 574 across the country so far in 2022 and one of 42 in Texas alone – was not a symptom of the country's (and his state's) obsession with guns but rather the result of the country's (and his state's) failure to adequately invest in mental health care. "We as a state, we as a society need to do a better job with mental health," Abbott said in a news conference days after the shooting.

  • No difference in heart outcomes found in use of two diuretics to treat blood pressure

    Research Highlights: In a study comparing the effectiveness of two high blood pressure medications (both diuretics) among elderly veterans, there was no difference in cardiovascular outcomes or non-cancer deaths. There was also no difference in heart ...

  • Novel gene-editing therapy shows promise for patients with transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy

    Research Highlights: In a clinical trial, a single intravenous infusion of NTLA-2001, a novel gene-editing therapy based on CRISPR/Cas9, significantly reduced abnormal levels of the protein transthyretin in patients with ATTR amyloid cardiomyopathy, a ...

  • Another problem with daylight saving time: The time change raises your risk of hitting deer on the road

    The likelihood of hitting a deer is highest during morning and evening twilight. Patrick Pleul/Picture alliance via Getty ImagesDaylight saving time ended in the U.S. and Canada on Nov. 6, 2022, and most of us set our clocks back an hour. There is a long-running debate about the benefit of the time change, given how it disrupts humans’ circadian rhythms, causing short-term stress and fatigue. Another risk accompanying the time change is on the roads: As more people drive at dusk during an active

  • Aortic stenosis initiative to improve quality of care extended for 3 years

    DALLAS, Nov. 6, 2022 — The American Heart Association®, the world’s leading voluntary organization focused on heart and brain health for all, announces its Target: Aortic Stenosis™ initiative has been extended for three years, thanks to generous...

  • China vows to continue with 'dynamic-clearing' COVID strategy

    China will persevere with its "dynamic-clearing" approach to COVID-19 cases as soon as they emerge, health officials said on Saturday, adding that measures must be implemented more precisely and meet the needs of vulnerable people. The country's strict COVID containment approach is still able to control the virus, despite the high transmissibility of COVID variants and asymptomatic carriers, an official from the China National Health Commission told a news conference. China's zero-COVID policy includes lockdowns, quarantining and rigorous testing, aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus.

  • The Risk Factors for Heart Disease You Should Know Now

    Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, but in many cases it's avoidable by healthy lifestyle choices. The Cleveland Clinic states, "Ninety percent of the nearly 18 million heart disease cases worldwide could be prevented by people adopting a healthier diet, doing regular exercise, and not smoking." That said there are risk factors that can't be modified and Eat This, Not That! Health spoke with Dr. Tomi Mitchell, a Board-Certified Family Physician with Holistic Wellnes

  • 8 things science warns will accelerate ageing

    As a new study confirms drinking too much really does make you look older, Lisa Salmon looks into other lifestyle factors that may contribute too

  • 5 Proven Ways to Live Longer, According to Doctors

    For the last two years in a row, the life expectancy for Americans has dropped, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "Life expectancy at birth in the United States declined nearly a year from 2020 to 2021… That decline – 77.0 to 76.1 years – took U.S. life expectancy at birth to its lowest level since 1996. The 0.9 year drop in life expectancy in 2021, along with a 1.8 year drop in 2020, was the biggest two-year decline in life expectancy since 1921-1923." But a drop in t

  • The darkness is upon us. How to maintain your mental health when daylight-saving time ends

    The clocks roll back an hour -- sigh -- on Nov. 6. Here's how to survive and stay sane when it gets dark outside at 5 p.m.

  • Akapellah, The Viral Venezuelan Rapper Who Recorded With Fat Joe & Dj Khaled: 'I'm Afraid Of Alcohol, I Prefer Cannabis'

    “People often judge us by the content of our songs and our videos. They often seek to associate marijuana with laziness, violence, irreverence... But the world is changing and smart people, people with general knowledge, can already realize that, if there are windows like this one, where media outlets like Forbes are already opening up to see what the hell a 30-year-old Venezuelan who raps and works with medical marijuana thinks, it's because there's something else behind all this," declares Ped

  • The Right Is Waging Anti-Trans War Against an Abortion Bill

    Photo by Nic Antaya for The Washington Post via Getty ImagesIf polling on abortion rights holds true, Michigan’s Proposition Three should win handily. The ballot measure would enshrine reproductive freedoms, in a state with strong public support for abortion rights.But that’s not what Michigan voters hear about the proposition when they watch TV. There, millions of dollars worth of advertising show tearful children and ominous dripping syringes. “If Proposal Three passes, minors as young as 10 o

  • ACLU: Florida’s right to privacy is under threat | opinion

    Opinion: In 1980, Florida made a commitment to the privacy of its citizens. We are at a crucial moment for the protection of our right to privacy.