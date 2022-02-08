U.S. markets close in 3 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,515.00
    +31.13 (+0.69%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,411.16
    +320.03 (+0.91%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,151.88
    +136.21 (+0.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,036.74
    +24.15 (+1.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.06
    -2.26 (-2.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.20
    +5.40 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    23.22
    +0.14 (+0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1421
    -0.0025 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9580
    +0.0420 (+2.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3552
    +0.0016 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6010
    +0.5210 (+0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,107.25
    -675.04 (-1.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    997.09
    -34.77 (-3.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,567.07
    -6.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,284.52
    +35.65 (+0.13%)
     

Photodynamic Therapy Companies Invest In Artificial Intelligence-Enabled PDT Devices For Improved Treatment Of Patients As Per The Business Research Company's Photodynamic Therapy Global Market Report 2022

TBRC Business Research PVT LTD
·5 min read

TBRC’s market research report covers photodynamic therapy market size, photodynamic therapy market forecasts, major photodynamic therapy companies and their market share, key strategies to undertake, and more.

LONDON, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the photodynamic therapy market, artificial intelligence models have shown great promise in cancer diagnosis and treatment. Funding to advance product design and clinical testing is growing among companies, including advances in artificial intelligence in Photodynamic Therapy (PDT). Amongst the other photodynamic therapy market trends, the use of artificial intelligence to study the pain and outcomes of superficial basal cell carcinomas and other diseases that are treated with PDT is an important development.

For instance, in 2021, Lumeda Inc., a technology company advancing PDT as an intraoperative adjuvant treatment for patients, announced the closing of its Series A financing that helped them raise $5.3 million. The funding is to be used to develop Lumeda’s breakthrough PDT system that leverages artificial intelligence and proprietary software and hardware. The artificial intelligence software automates and digitize PDT light delivery to improve control of the PDT device used by the physician during treatment and improve outcomes for cancer patients.

Request for a sample of the global photodynamic therapy market report

The global photodynamic therapy market size grew from $3.39 billion in 2020 to $3.96 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.9%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to companies' stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. TBRC’s photodynamic therapy market growth analysis estimates the market to reach $7.10 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 15.7%.

The photodynamic therapy market is driven by emerging economies such as India and China. These countries have high spending potential on healthcare, which will boost the photodynamic therapy market in the forecast period. For instance, around 90% of teens in China have skin problems like acne, eczema, and rashes. Also, in India, the number of people affected by acne is estimated to reach 23 million by the end of 2026. According to a 2020 report published by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), more than 1.7 million new cancer cases are expected to be registered in India, and there will be around 700,000 deaths due to various forms of cancer. The large consumer pool in emerging economies is expected to drive the growth of the photodynamic therapy market.

The global photodynamic therapy market is fairly concentrated, and the market has a limited number of large players. The top nine competitors in the market made up 31.23% of the total market in 2020. This can be due to high entry barriers along with high research and development costs associated with drug development and commercialization. Galderma S.A. was the largest competitor, with a 13.14% share of the market, followed by Bausch Health, Lumenis Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Biofrontera, LUMIBIRD, Modulight Inc., PhotoMedex Inc., and Soligenix Inc.

The global photodynamic therapy market is segmented by product into drugs, devices; by application into actinic keratosis (AK), cancer, acne, psoriasis, others; by end-user into cosmetics and dermatology clinics, hospitals, cancer treatment centers, others.

The global photodynamic therapy market overview identifies North America as the largest region, accounting for 37.2% of the total market in 2021. It was followed by Asia-Pacific, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the photodynamic therapy market will be Asia-Pacific and South America, where growth will be at CAGRs of 9.1% and 8.8%, respectively. These will be followed by Eastern Europe and the Middle East.

Photodynamic Therapy Market Global Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide photodynamic therapy market overviews, photodynamic therapy market analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, photodynamic therapy market segments and geographies, photodynamic therapy market trends, photodynamic therapy market drivers, photodynamic therapy market restraints, photodynamic therapy market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Not the market you are looking for? Check out some similar market intelligence reports:

Cosmetic Lasers Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Standalone Lasers, Multiplatform Lasers), By Modality (Pulsed Dye Laser (PDL), YAG Laser, Carbon Dioxide Laser, Erbium, Intense Pulsed Light (IPL), Radiofrequency, Infrared), By Application (Hair Removal, Skin Resurfacing, Vascular Lesions, Scar And Acne Removal, Body Contouring), By End User (Hospitals, Skin Care Clinics, Cosmetics Surgical Centers), COVID-19 Growth And Change

Skin Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Actinic Keratoses (AK), Basal Cell Carcinoma (BCC), Squamous Cell Carcinoma (SCC), Melanoma), By End Users (Hospitals, Cancer Research Centers, Clinics), By Drug Class (Chemotherapy, Immunotherapy, Targeted Agents & Other Drugs

Liposomal Drug Delivery Devices Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Liposomal Doxorubicin, Liposomal Paclitaxel, Liposomal Amphotericin B), By Application (Fungal Diseases, Cancer Therapy, Pain Management, Viral Vaccines, Photodynamic Therapy), By End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgery Centers/Clinics), COVID 19 Growth And Change

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

CONTACT: The Business Research Company Europe: +44 207 1930 708 Asia: +91 8897263534 Americas: +1 315 623 0293 Email: info@tbrc.info LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/


Recommended Stories

  • Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At US$0.21

    Bank of America Corporation ( NYSE:BAC ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 25th of March to...

  • Pfizer reports revenue miss, weaker than expected COVID-19 vaccine sales forecast

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss fourth quarter earnings for Pfizer and its outlook for COVID-19 vaccine and pill sales.

  • Why Pfizer's Falling but Harley's Riding Higher Tuesday

    Investors were a little nervous on Tuesday morning, as they wait for more indications about the health of the global economy. Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) lost ground after announcing its latest quarterly financial results, but motorcycle legend Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG) got a nice boost to its share price. Pfizer sees a strong 2021, but will 2022 measure up?

  • 2 Beaten-Down Biotech Stocks That Could Make You Filthy Rich

    Biotech stocks are going through a historic drawdown at the moment. Nearly 400 publicly traded biotech companies have lost 40% or more of their value in just the past six months. Many of these beaten-down biotech stocks will ultimately rebound.

  • 2 Semiconductor Growth Stocks With Market-Crushing Upside, According to Wall Street

    Wall Street analysts have highlighted two opportunities in the chip sector to beat the market in 2022.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally to $10 (or More)

    The stock markets have started off 2022 with increased volatility, and that’s opened up opportunities for investors – especially for investors willing to shoulder some additional risk. The sharp decline in January lowered prices, while the rapid swings we’ve seen in recent trading sessions makes it possible to take advantage of the lowered entry point. A market situation like this should naturally bring investors’ attention to the penny stocks. These low-cost equities, typically priced below $5

  • AMD Stock Is a Screaming Buy as It Could Hit $200 in 2022

    Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) had a forgetful start to the year as shares of the chipmaker plunged close to 21% last month, but it hasn't taken long for the company to regain its mojo on the stock market. AMD stock has recovered a lot of ground over the past few days, aided by a solid fourth-quarter earnings report that handsomely crushed expectations. What's more, the company's 2022 guidance indicates that it is on track to deliver another year of solid growth, which has prompted Wall Street analysts to raise their expectations for AMD stock.

  • Peloton slashes full-year earnings outlook, names Barry McCarthy new CEO

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss former CFO of Spotify and Netflix Barry McCarthy becoming Peloton's new CEO, second quarter earnings for Peloton, and the outlook for the company's full-year earnings.

  • Why General Motors Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of General Motors (NYSE: GM) were trading lower on Tuesday morning, after a prominent Wall Street auto analyst cut his bank's rating on the company's stock. As of 11 a.m. ET, GM's shares were down about 5.1% from Monday's closing price. In a new note on Tuesday morning, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas cut the bank's rating on GM to equal weight, from overweight, and lowered its price target to $55, from $75.

  • Costco Stock: The Warehouse Club Makes a Major Change

    Few companies have the stability at the top that Costco does. CEO Craig Jelinek has held the position since 2012 and had a long run with the company before he ascended to the top job. CFO Richard Galanti, who leads the company's earnings calls, has held his job even longer.

  • Rivian or Lucid? Morgan Stanley Weighs In

    2021 was a fabulous year for investors in electric cars. In quick succession, Lucid Motors (LCID), Rivian Automotive (RIVN), and Arrival (ARVL) joined industry leader Tesla (TSLA) as publicly traded companies, while multiple other EV companies enjoyed tremendous stock market gains. Out of this entire field of electric car companies, however, investment bank Morgan Stanley asked its customers this question: "RIVN ($60bn) or LCID ($50bn): What Would You Rather Own Right Now?" That narrowed down th

  • 3 Monster Stocks I'd Buy First if I Had to Build a Portfolio From Scratch

    Not surprisingly, online retail spending is expected to grow at nearly 11% per year through 2025, reaching $7.4 trillion, according to eMarketer. Not surprisingly, Shopify has consistently posted stellar financial results. Over the past year, revenue soared 71% to $4.2 billion, gross margin expanded 150 basis points to 54.5%, and free cash flow rocketed 150% higher to $458.2 million.

  • 'Dip Buyers' Get Badly Burned Scooping Up 8 Falling Stocks

    It might be tempting to be a hero and buy crashing S&P 500 stocks. But it's a risky move that might leave you holding the bag.

  • If You’re Using This Common Investing Tactic, You’re Almost Certain to Fail

    After a particularly strong 2021, the three major stock market indexes have gotten off to a rocky start in 2022. While the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average are down 5.92% and 3.43% this year, respectively, the Nasdaq Composite … Continue reading → The post If You’re Using This Common Investing Tactic, You’re Almost Certain to Fail appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Could Rivian Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?

    Although investor sentiment may drive the price of a stock in the short term, prices eventually fall in line with the company's fundamentals. Investors' enthusiasm drove the price of Rivian's (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock exceptionally high soon after the company's initial public offering last November. Let's discuss whether Rivian stock looks attractive after its recent fall.

  • Why Alibaba Stock Surged Today

    Shares rose after a bad day yesterday, as well as reports that Chinese state-backed funds began buying local stocks.

  • A Look At The Fair Value Of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

    How far off is Micron Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MU ) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data...

  • Market check: Stocks mixed, crude oil slides, pharmaceuticals swing on earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre provides an overview of the stock and oil markets today.

  • Peloton activist investor rips founder again

    The war of words continues.

  • Novavax Stock Tumbles on Report That Vaccine Deliveries Are Lagging

    Novavax shares, down more than 15% on Tuesday, have fallen 43% so far this year and 74% over the past 12 months.