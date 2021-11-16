U.S. markets open in 8 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,677.50
    -1.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,999.00
    -10.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,186.00
    -1.75 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,398.20
    -2.80 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.51
    +0.63 (+0.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,868.60
    +2.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    25.19
    +0.09 (+0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1383
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6230
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.49
    +0.20 (+1.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3415
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1350
    +0.0060 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,912.14
    -4,878.71 (-7.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,505.79
    -119.25 (-7.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,351.86
    +3.95 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,801.08
    +24.28 (+0.08%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Energy: A Return to Fossil Fuels'

Is the fossil fuel recovery real, or a stepping stone to a fossil-free future? Register now for our 11/17 webinar at 2PM ET

Photographer Ben Franke on the Thrill of Parkour Photography

Chris Gampat
·4 min read

“Safety is the number one priority when shooting and I always leave it up to the athlete if they want to do the jump or not,” Photographer Ben Franke tells us about photographing parkour. Ben, like many other photographers, loves his Leica. His work is proof that the decisive moment isn’t just limited to the M-series. But there’s an entire backstory to how Ben gets his shots. And as he tells us, there can be a long time between getting the location and the shoot just right.

Editor’s Note: This is a sponsored blog post from Leica. All images by Ben Franke and used with permission. Follow him on Instagram and be sure to try out the Leica SL2-S for yourself.

The Essential Photography Gear of Ben Franke


Ben Frank tells us about using the Leica SL2-S on this shoot:

“I used the Leica SL2-S with the 24-70/2.8 lens. Normally I like to time the shot, though when capturing bigger jumps, it’s not always possible for the athlete to do it more than once. I made use of the high-speed capabilities as well the great dynamic range and colors to create the look I was going for when editing the work.”

We talked to you a few years ago about Parkour Motion! And you’re obviously still photographing parkour athletes. Has the thrill changed for you at all?

The thrill has definitely evolved for me over the years. I’m much more in tune with the mental difficulties of the sport and so I work to collaborate with the athletes and capture them while they challenge themselves. Recently, I worked on a shoot with a rooftop gap where the athlete Sha Mualimm-Ak (@vanguard.athletics.co) was only the third person ever to do the jump.

How much planning goes into these shoots with the athletes? I can imagine trying to react to them and capture them can be sort of difficult.

Quite a bit of planning goes into each shoot. Sometimes it’s a spur-of-the-moment collaboration, but other times it can be a while between finding the location and getting the photo. The rooftop gap image with Sha, for example, took us a week to capture after going there on 3 different days. The first time we scoped out the jump and decided it was better to come back another day. The second time there were many people around, which wasn’t ideal. Then on the third day there the athlete did the jump, which was amazing to witness, and I hope the image did the challenge justice.

How is the Leica SL2-S helping you capture these athletes?

The dynamic range and look of the images the Leica produces are phenomenal. It really helps me bring the athletes to life in an image and capture their movements. Besides producing amazing files, I find that the camera really gets out of the way and is incredibly conducive to shooting and creating.

Where does your inspiration come from for these images? How do you come up with new ideas and locations?

The inspiration generally comes from the athletes themselves. I try to find movements that I think would photograph well or find a great location for them to move in. Anytime I’m out in a new place, I tend to be scouting around for locations, so I have a long list of locations and ideas that I’d love to shoot.

One of the athletes I recently shot, Ernest Lubonja (@potti_photos), does backwards precision jumps from one rail to another. It’s incredibly mind-bending to watch in person but can be tough to do it justice in a still image. I recently went to Boston to shoot together and there happened to be a perfect location to capture that exact jump.

“Besides producing amazing files, I find that the camera really gets out of the way and is incredibly conducive to shooting and creating.”

So, you are not using powder and flash anymore?

I moved away from it for a bit because I felt I had explored what I wanted to with that idea. When I first started shooting parkour, I shot a lot in daylight, and lately, I’ve been moving back towards that way of shooting. I’m not opposed to revisiting the powder and flash at some point in the future if I’m collaborating with a new athlete or find a location that’s incredibly inspiring for it.

How do you ensure that you and the athletes don’t get into trouble when doing this?

I’ve had my fair share of run-ins with security, but what we are doing doesn’t damage anything and we are not bothering anyone. Safety is the number one priority when shooting and I always leave it up to the athlete if they want to do the jump or not.

“The dynamic range and look of the images the Leica produces are phenomenal. It really helps me bring the athletes to life in an image and capture their movements.”

Editor’s Note: This is a sponsored blog post from Leica. All images by Ben Franke and used with permission. Follow him on Instagram and be sure to try out the Leica SL2-S for yourself.

Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin Drops Toward $60,000, Ether Falls Amid Broad Crypto Dip

    (Bloomberg) -- Cryptocurrencies fell on Tuesday, with Bitcoin sliding toward the $60,000 level and Ether touching one of its lowest levels this month.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Sued Over Crashes by Drivers Rushing to Make DeliveriesBiden Plan Funds New Bridges That Locals May Not WantWhat Designers of Video Game Cities Understand About Real CitiesHong Kong's New Museum Tries to Please Art World — and BeijingBitcoin, the largest digital token, was down 4% at about $61,400 as of 1:32 p.m. in S

  • Biden’s infrastructure bill hands crypto industry to US Treasury

    US President Joe Biden has signed a landmark $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill into law which includes tax reporting provisions that apply to cryptocurrency.

  • Jim Cramer Stock Portfolio: 10 Recent Additions

    In this article, we discuss the 10 recent additions to the stock portfolio of Jim Cramer. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the Jim Cramer Stock Portfolio: 5 Recent Additions. Jim Cramer, the host of Mad Money on CNBC and a former hedge fund manager, has built […]

  • Want $1 Million? Invest $250,000 in These 5 Stocks and Wait 10 Years

    Whether you're a novice investor or someone who's been putting their money to work on Wall Street for multiple decades, there's one universal lesson the stock market is always willing to teach: Patience pays. Despite the broad-based S&P 500 undergoing 38 double-digit percentage declines over the past 71 years, each and every one of these drops was eventually erased by a bull-market rally. In other words, if you buy great companies and allow your investment thesis to play out over many years, if not a decade (or longer), your chance of generating life-altering wealth goes way up.

  • Why Nio Stock Plunged Today

    A rival's car winning top accolades right ahead of its much-awaited earnings release -- even as Nio failed to impress investors with its third-quarter numbers -- is spooking investors. Nio grabbed the interest of EV enthusiasts after it was touted to be a second Tesla in the making. To be sure, Nio is still considered the Tesla of China, but investors now feel it may have to up its game to make a mark in the U.S. now that Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) has entered the space.

  • Resist buying U.S. stocks and Treasurys, Morgan Stanley advises. Here’s what their strategists recommend buying instead.

    Strategists at Morgan Stanley say investors should resist buying U.S. stocks as part of their 2022 preview, in which they argue that the "hotter, faster" cycle advances.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding 9%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    With just seven weeks left in 2021, Wall Street’s big names are firming up their year-end forecasts. Mike Wilson, chief U.S. equity strategist at Morgan Stanley, has set a 4,400 target for the S&P 500 by the end of 2022. That implies a fall of 6% from current levels. In his forecast, Wilson points out the factors that are likely to weigh on the markets, including “uncertainty around that expectation goes up materially given cost pressures, supply issues, along with tax and policy uncertainty tha

  • Why Plug Power Stock Slipped on Monday

    Shares of fuel cell and "green hydrogen" producer Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) took a hit this morning on news that the renewable power pioneer is getting some additional competition in Europe. As of 11:20 a.m. EST, Plug Power stock has retreated 2.4% from last week's close. Specifically, this morning Swiss renewable energy producer Axpo Holding announced it is expanding production of green hydrogen in the town of Brugg, Switzerland.

  • Cathie Wood strongly disputes Jack Dorsey’s ‘hyperinflation’ warning, but they agree on one asset class — in any market environment

    Many predict this asset will be a great hedge against inflation.

  • A Simple Trick for Avoiding Capital Gains Tax on Real Estate Investments

    Investing in real estate can assist you in diversifying your investment portfolio by adding physical assets and providing you with a hedge against inflation. If you are a real estate investor, or if you aspire to become one, you will … Continue reading → The post A Simple Trick for Avoiding Capital Gains Tax on Real Estate Investments appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Elon Musk exercises options, sells another $930 million in Tesla stock

    Elon Musk continues to unload Tesla Inc. stock, exercising his options and selling another $930 million in shares Monday after dumping $6.9 billion in stock last week.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Dumpster Diving: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood runs one of the most popular tech stock funds, the ARK Innovation Fund (NYSEMKT: ARKK), with more than $19 billion under management. Cathie Wood runs this fund and seven other tech-focused funds that are popular with growth investors. Danny Vena (Meta Platforms): The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has made some bold moves lately, no doubt spurred on by Cathie Wood's vision of the future.

  • Boeing stock jumps on signs of 737 MAX flight clearance in China, freighter orders

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick explains the latest headlines that led to Boeing stock trending higher, including the potential flight clearance for the 737 MAX in China.

  • Splunk Stock Is Tumbling After Its CEO Stepped Down. What to Know.

    Splunk stock is sinking after the company announced that its CEO is stepping down. In a press release Monday morning, Splunk (ticker: SPLK) said CEO Doug Merritt was stepping down and would be replaced on an interim basis by Graham Smith, Splunk chairman of the board. No reason was given for his exit, which comes seven months after its chief technology officer, Tim Tully, resigned.

  • Why Rivian Shares Continued to Soar Monday

    Shares of newly public electric vehicle (EV) start-up Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) continued to soar Monday to start its first full week of trading after its initial public offering last Wednesday. As of 11:25 a.m. EST today, Rivian shares were up another 11.5%, bringing their gains to over 40% since its debut. In addition to continued excitement over the company's plans to supply Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) with 100,000 electric delivery trucks, today's move might also be driven by news that the company is already looking into expanding its manufacturing footprint with a new plant in Georgia.

  • EV-Charging Stocks Are Hot. Which Ones Are the Best Bets?

    EV-charging stocks had a great week following passage of the Biden administration's infrastructure bill and solid earnings reports from a couple of players.

  • CrowdStrike holdings fall after underweight rating from Morgan Stanley

    Yahoo Finance Live's Jared Blikre runs down CrowdStrike's fall, after a year of continuous growth, upon Morgan Stanley giving it an underweight rating.

  • Is MARA Stock A Buy Amid SEC Probe? Here's What Marathon Digital Stock Chart Shows

    Marathon Digital stock has been volatile as Bitcoin adoption grows. Here’s what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about the stock.

  • IBM claims it has made a quantum chip that cannot be simulated by classical computers in major breakthrough

    IBM says it has built a quantum processor that it says cannot be simulated by a classical computer. If true, the processor would represent a major breakthrough in quantum computing, which its proponents say could lead to radical changes in how we are able to deal with information. The company says that the quantum processor is so capable that to simulate its capabilities with a traditional computer, one would require more bits than there are atoms in every person in existence.

  • Trulieve Reports Record Third Quarter 2021 Results and 15th Consecutive Profitable Quarter

    Trulieve Cannabis Corp. ("Trulieve" or the "Company") (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced its results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.