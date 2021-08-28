U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,509.37
    +39.37 (+0.88%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,455.80
    +242.68 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,129.50
    +183.69 (+1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,277.15
    +63.17 (+2.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.67
    +1.25 (+1.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.50
    +25.30 (+1.41%)
     

  • Silver

    24.08
    +0.48 (+2.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1804
    +0.0044 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3120
    -0.0300 (-2.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3759
    +0.0058 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8100
    -0.2460 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,899.04
    +1,404.77 (+2.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,231.85
    +63.96 (+5.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.01
    +23.03 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.14
    -101.15 (-0.36%)
     

Photographers: Stop Caring What Others Think, Love Your Work

Dan Ginn
·5 min read

We’re streaming daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Pocket Casts, and Spotify! You can also listen to it right here on The Phoblographer.

Photographers can be sensitive souls. It seems being emotionally tender is par for the course when you’re a creative. Why that is, I’ll leave for science to explain. But as someone who has struggled to let go of the validation of others, I can share my journey. And I can share how I let go of allowing the opinion of others to determine my photographic self-worth.

Want to get your work featured? Here’s how to do it!

I’m far from alone in seeking out the opinion of others to validate my skills. We’re taught in the art world that it’s how others perceive your talents that will make or break your photography. In many ways, that’s true. If people don’t connect to your wedding photography, you’re not going to get bookings. And if galleries don’t dig your style, you won’t have exhibitions. None of that, however, means you’re a lousy photographer. And nor does it mean you should take the thoughts of others too seriously. Let’s take a look at some key points.

You Understand Your Photography Style Better Than Others

Only you can see the world through your eyes. How you interpret it will reflect through the photographs you make. While we would love for everyone to understand our photographic language, it’s not always possible. Again, that doesn’t mean you’re a bad photographer. If you look at your images and connect to the story you want to portray, that is enough. Anything after that is a bonus.

Seeking Validation for Your Photography in the Wrong Places

Many photographers estimate how good they are based on the accolades they receive. The most common example of this is entering photography competitions. If you constantly submit your photos to competitions and never receive recognition, you may think your photos are not as good as you assumed. That’s nonsense. Photography competitions are like lotteries. You likely won’t win, and you’re lucky if you do. The opinions of a small group of judges shouldn’t be reflective of how good your work is.

Photography Has to Be Enjoyable

For most of us, photography is escapism. Most of our readers come to us to forget about the doom and gloom of mainstream life. If you’re basing your enjoyment on the opinion of others, photography will seldom be fun. So, if you genuinely love your images – awesome. Hold onto that feeling and run with it as fast as you can. You will have a much more positive experience this way.

If you base your photographic worth on what others think, you’ll likely create to please them. Seeking validation is the biggest strain on photography. It’s why you see so many photographers making the same style of photos: they know it will get them likes and awards.

You May Lose Your Photographic Voice

This one is likely the most important point, so read carefully. If you base your photographic worth on what others think, you’ll likely create to please them. Seeking validation is the biggest strain on photography. It’s why you see so many photographers sticking with the same style of photos: they know it will get them likes and awards.

But in the long run, shooting for others is soul-destroying. Think about this. You’re on your death bed, and you have the realization that you spent most of your photographic life making images to please others. When instead, you should have made photos to satisfy yourself. Never sell your soul for the acceptance of others.

What Helps Move Past It?

It took me a long time to get to a point where people’s opinions no longer dictated how I felt about my work. That’s not to say those opinions don’t matter. Feedback is important, especially from the right people. But feedback should never outweigh how you feel about your imagery. Below are some key factors that made me feel more comfortable with what I’m able to produce.

First off, time. Often, time is all you need to get to a place where you become more comfortable in your photographic skin. After a certain length of time, the appreciation you have for your photography grows, and the impact of what others think minimizes.

Then, you build resilience. While people give me compliments for my photographs, I’ve also had people slam them. That’s going to happen when you put your images in front of millions of eyeballs. At first, I took it to heart. In time, however, I began to build resilience to the negativity. I became almost numb to it. This trickled down to me understanding I can’t please everyone.

Lastly, I love how I see the world, and so should you love how you see the world too. The images you make are a reflection of your connection to life. Who is anyone to tell you those images are not good enough, when it’s likely they see the world differently?

“It took me a long time to get to a point where people’s opinions no longer dictated how I felt about my work. That’s not to say they don’t matter. Feedback is important, especially from the right people. But feedback should never outweigh how you feel about your imagery.”

Final Thought

The bottom line is that photography is mainly about opinions. And giving more importance to other opinions makes no sense. Are some photographers more talented than others? Sure. But for the most part, if you put the time and work in, you’ll reach a standard where you can create technically sound images. And if you like the way you do it, then that’s more than enough.

Do you struggle to love your work? Are the opinions of others more important than your own? I’d love to know your thoughts. Let me know in the comments below. Thanks for reading.

Recommended Stories

  • How Paul Boomsma Risked it All to Create Unique Nature Shots

    "I used to put more focus on getting the image and not thinking about my own safety", says Paul Boomsma about his initial days as a nature photographer. "This resulted in me being in a lot of dangerous and scary situations". Nowadays though, he plans each trip meticulously to ensure his personal safety, as well as to not disrupt the surroundings he's headed to

  • Amsterdam to return Kandinsky work to pre-war owners' heirs

    Amsterdam says it will return a valuable painting by Wassily Kandinsky to the heirs of a Jewish family that originally owned it, ending years of legal wrangling over the work that was sold at auction in 1940. “This is a historic injustice that is being put right,” Simon van der Sluijs, a lawyer who has represented the heirs, said Friday. Amsterdam municipality said in a statement that it will return the 1909 work, "Painting With Houses," without a new ruling by the Dutch restitution committee that deals with claims of looted art due to “the long duration of the process and the importance of correcting wrongs of the past.”

  • There's a Fine-dining Restaurant Hidden Behind a Painting in an NYC Gallery — and We Know

    Tucked away behind a painting in a Greenwich Village art gallery, Frevo is hidden from the hustle and bustle of New York City.

  • Meet the Artists Who Contributed to the Art of ‘Candyman’

    Paintings are a window into the soul of “Candyman,” the story of a budding artist who becomes fascinated with the urban legend of a killer with a hook for a hand. In Nia DaCosta’s update of the 1992 horror film, opening Aug. 27, the artist’s work starts to consume him and begins affecting his life. […]

  • Polish art show defies 'cancel culture' but some see racism

    An exhibition at a Polish state museum that opened Friday features the works of provocative artists in what organizers describe as a celebration of free speech, and a challenge to political correctness and “cancel culture” on the political left. "Political Art,” which features the works of nearly 30 artists, is the second exhibition at the Ujazdowski Castle Center for Contemporary Art under director Piotr Bernatowicz, who was appointed by Poland's populist conservative ruling party in 2019.

  • Wallpaper Murals Are the Throwback Trend That Brings Bold Art to Your Walls

    Scenic murals have a rich history, and their timeless appeal endures today. Learn how to decorate with wallpaper murals to fill your walls with statement-making art.

  • Biden is forgiving another $1.1B in student loan debt. Who qualifies this time?

    The administration is chipping away at debt as millions hope for broad forgiveness.

  • Biden administration to cancel $1.1 billion in student debt for some borrowers who attended ITT, the defunct for-profit college

    It's the latest in a series of actions providing debt relief to certain groups of student-loan borrowers

  • The Market Is Totally Unprepared For A Surprise From The Fed

    Biden promises to make terrorists pay for attacks as evacuations continue, China mulls ban on big tech groups’ foreign IPOs, tech leaders pledge billions to strengthen cybersecurity, and other news to start your day.

  • Irresistibly low mortgage rates touch off a new wave of refinancing

    Borrowers may be seeing the signs that cheap rates won't stick around much longer.

  • 41% of Americans Think They Pay Nothing in 401(k) Fees (They’re Wrong)

    Fees are eating away at Americans’ retirement savings. And they’re woefully ignorant about this occurrence. That’s according to a newly released study from the Government Accountability Office (GAO), which found that nearly 40% of 401(k) plan participants don’t understand the … Continue reading → The post 41% of Americans Think They Pay Nothing in 401(k) Fees (They’re Wrong) appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Vanguard to Add Higher-Risk Funds to Personal Advisor Service

    The new actively managed funds may help the firm attract more clients to its hybrid advisory platform, which offers investors with a minimum of $50,000 access to human financial advisors.

  • Rivian Files for IPO, Seeking About $80 Billion Valuation

    (Bloomberg) -- Rivian Automotive Inc., the maker of electric pickups backed by Amazon.com Inc., has filed for an initial public offering and is seeking a roughly $80 billion valuation, according to people familiar with the matter.The Irvine, California-based startup said in a statement Friday that it submitted its S-1 registration to the Securities and Exchange Commission, confirming an earlier report by Bloomberg News. The company would like to do an IPO around the Nov. 25 Thanksgiving holiday,

  • 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake

    Though retirees are only required to take a certain portion of their retirement savings out as distributions each year, a study from JPMorgan Chase shows that there is likely good reason to take out more. A withdrawal approach based solely … Continue reading → The post 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Brace for Powell Signaling Taper Is Near, Sparking Dollar Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is going to provide strong guidance that tapering will begin in 2021, lifting the dollar and stocks, if Bloomberg News’s MLIV strategists are right.The majority view is that Powell will deliver a clear outlook for winding down quantitative easing, when he delivers his Jackson Hole speech Friday. Some common themes among the MLIV team are that tapering will lift both Treasury yields and the currency. The strength of the economy will keep sendi

  • I have a $250,000 mortgage, with 24 years left on the loan. Should I sell stock to pay off the mortgage before I retire in a few years?

    'I now have $1 million in my 401(k) and $1 million in company stock. I will have to sell stock to pay off the house.'

  • China Spells Out How Excessive ‘996’ Work Culture is Illegal

    (Bloomberg) -- China has issued its most comprehensive warning yet against the excessive-work culture that pervades the country’s largest corporations, using real and richly detailed court disputes to address a growing backlash against the punishing demands of the private sector. The Supreme People’s Court and Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security published a lengthy essay Friday about labor violations and unreasonable overtime, labeled ‘996’ because of the common practice of working 9

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Places Bet on These 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks

    The ‘COVID year’ of 2020 was a rough one – markets got hammered, economies were shuttered, and we’re still recovering. But for a select few, last year brought success and opened up opportunities. Steve Cohen, the billionaire founder of Point72 Asset Management, took the difficulties in stride. In 2020, he increased his firm’s assets under management to more than $19 billion, and collected personal earnings of $1.4 billion. Cohen has used his fortune to fund his philanthropy, as well as his purch

  • ABC News president calls for independent investigation in sexual assault case - source

    ABC News President Kim Godwin on Thursday indicated she would request an independent investigation into how the TV network handled sexual assault allegations against a former “Good Morning America” senior executive producer, on a call with newsroom employees, according to an employee who was on the call. The call come a day after Kirstyn Crawford, a producer on the show, sued the former senior executive producer, Michael Corn, and ABC in New York state court, alleging that Corn sexually assaulted her during a 2015 business trip to Los Angeles. ABC did not respond to a request for comment about the lawsuit or investigation.

  • Third Person To Ever Own Bitcoin Says Hitting $100K Is 'Quite Possible' This Year

    What Happened: Adam Back, CEO of Blockstream and the cryptographer behind Bitcoin’s (CRYPTO: BTC) Proof-of-Work mining algorithm, anticipates that the leading cryptocurrency’s price will reach $100,000 this year. In a recent interview with Anthony Pompliano, Back said that after analyzing Bitcoin options prices, the price reaching $100,000 is still “quite possible” this year. “The comparison I liked was the competitor to physical gold, because, in many ways, Bitcoin is a better physical gold,” h