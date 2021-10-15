U.S. markets close in 2 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,465.35
    +27.09 (+0.61%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,211.83
    +299.27 (+0.86%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,875.88
    +52.45 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,283.36
    +9.18 (+0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.07
    +0.76 (+0.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,767.90
    -30.00 (-1.67%)
     

  • Silver

    23.33
    -0.15 (-0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1601
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5670
    +0.0480 (+3.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3756
    +0.0079 (+0.58%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2730
    +0.5960 (+0.52%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,275.34
    +4,089.18 (+7.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,444.88
    +38.14 (+2.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,234.03
    +26.32 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,068.63
    +517.70 (+1.81%)
     

Photography NFTs Vs. Prints: Which One Evokes the Most Emotion?

Dan Ginn
·5 min read

I want to preface the rest of this article by saying that I’m team photography NFTs. Despite the reservations I’ve written about, I fully welcome photographers making money by any ethical means necessary. Experimenting with art and technology is fun; no industry should aim to limit that. But photographers are often consumers, and I question those intrigued by NFTs, especially those who seem to favor them over a traditional printed photograph.

Photography Prints Vs. Photography NFTs

Whenever a new form of photographic consumption springs to life, the natural thing to do is compare it to similar products. A digital image and a printed photograph are the same product but delivered differently.

And that’s something important to note: delivery. Because the manner in which a photographer presents an image dictates how it’s received. We’re big on emotions here at The Phoblographer. And, of course, photography NFTs can make you feel something. But compared to a printed photograph, the experience can never be the same. Here’s why.

My Trip to a Photography Gallary

I recently visited a small museum in Mexico. The museum had a whole section dedicated to photography. From beautiful landscapes to the details of Volcanos, the curators hung prints small and large upon the historic walls. It was breathtaking.

Upon seeing the first print, I was in total awe. The level of detail was so incredible it felt as though I stood in front of the scene itself. I was fixated, unable to look away. Forgetting my surroundings, I was transported into new lands and away from the museum. That’s not hyperbole, either. The mental impact of seeing such a beautifully presented print threw me off guard completely, and I was lost in an overwhelming feeling of love for photography.

It’s not often I visit a gallery, especially because of the pandemic. But being there reminded me of what a photograph was always meant to be: physical.

Photography NFTs in the Digital World

In many ways, the digital world has removed our ability to connect to our emotions. Look at how we interact with each other. We have dehumanized our experience when it comes to how we behave online. Anything that happens online happens through a screen 13-15 inches in size. No smells, no feeling, no expert judgment can happen through a screen. That’s a very streamlined way of living life.

Photography NFTs, in my opinion, continue a similar trend: an online product lacking in emotion. That’s not to say they’re not impressive. The industry has many talented photographers creating impressive NFTs. Cath Simard, a guest on our podcast Inside the Photographer’s Mind makes some exceptional NFTs. But if you were to ask me if I wanted the physical or digital version of her photographs, the former would win ten times out of ten. Her work already blows me away. Seeing her photographs in a large 20×30 print would be insane.

But in my opinion, photography NFTs are not about consumption; they’re about the game of blockchain and money.

I’m not going to pretend I’m an expert in NFTs. I know photographers have to invest money when minting their NFTs through third-party platforms. I also know most of them don’t break even. My belief, however, is that NFTs are a trend in our ever-growing digital world, and that’s okay. Photographers can make money, and consumers can have their egos rubbed by saying they own an original. That’s the department where prints and photography NFTs share something in common, but in my opinion it’s the only one.

Thoughts from a Curator

I visited another little photo gallery in Mexico because I wanted to repeat the feeling I had the first time. I wanted to remind myself why I love this craft so much. While there, I spoke to one of the curators. Sadly, I was unable to catch their name. During our conversation, I asked them what they thought about the digital consumption of photography and NFTs. Smiling, they told me:

“The beautiful thing about art is that you can consume it in many different ways. It’s not important how you do it, but as long you do it, because the continuous creation of art is important. Whether it’s a huge print like you see here, or an NFT you see on your computer, being able to feel something and to be taken away is integral to our happiness, especially in our current climate where every day seems like the end of the world.”

“Do I prefer printed art, a photograph, a painting? Of course. But printed photography and digital photography are different experiences. People come and look at prints on a wall because it’s a nice day out, a thing to do with others. While visiting, they can escape and be amazed by how detailed photography can be. An NFT can never provide the same experience, but it can provide an experience. That’s something you should consider.”

Final Thought

While they’re in the same photographic fruit bowl, I learned comparing prints and photography NFTs is no different than comparing apples to oranges. Both can co-exist in the photo industry, and both can be full of importance and value.

From speaking to the curator, I realized while I feel there’s no comparison in terms of feeling and experience, the same may not be true for somebody else. Photography NFTs vs. prints is a battle we no longer need. Instead, it’s time to accept that both are here and they could be here for a long time. The print will never die: I’m certain of that. As for NFTs, time will teach us their lifespan. Thanks for reading.

Recommended Stories

  • Sotheby's ramps up NFT operations

    Sotheby's auction house launched a dedicated platform for collectors of NFTs Thursday and announced a twice-a-year sale of the digital objects, a sign of its commitment to the craze.

  • ‘Squid Game’: How the Show’s Larger-Than-Life Set Design Came Together

    Ten years in the making, Netflix’s “Squid Game” quickly became a phenomenon that even the streamer couldn’t predict. While the M.C. Escher-like staircase in the game’s deadly arena (pictured above) has been the focus of much discussion already, there was far more to the creative process. The physical sets were built on a massive scale […]

  • A shredded Banksy painting sold for 18 times its original price

    The remnants of a painting by Banksy that was shredded after it was auctioned in 2018 just sold for 18 times its original price.

  • Invitation to the Media - LEMOYNE - Offside

    Celebrate Québec art by visiting the major exhibition devoted to the unclassifiable Serge Lemoyne (1941-1998), a highly influential figure in Québec's recent art history and in subsequent decades.

  • Google brings its 3D 'Pocket Gallery' art exhibition experiences to the web

    Google’s Arts & Culture team launched its "Pocket Gallery" experiences in 2018 to allow AR-enabled smartphone users to view artwork from artists like Johannes Vermeer for the first time in history, including pieces that are usually inaccessible publicly. The company’s original goal with Pocket Galleries was to digitally bring never-before-seen exhibitions straight to users in a 3D format. The new web expansion means that the galleries can now be viewed on desktop and on smartphones with or without AR capabilities, bringing even more visibility to the exhibitions.

  • Why Are All Eyes Suddenly on a Home in Kingston, New York?

    On the occasion of the fourth annual Kingston Design Showhouse in Hudson Valley, New York, an interview with founder Maryline Damour.

  • Scotiabank New Generation Photography Award Winners exhibition on view at the National Gallery of Canada

    Lens-based artworks by the Scotiabank New Generation Photography Award 2020 and 2021 winners Katherine Takpannie, Curtiss Randolph, Noah Friebel, Chris Donovan, Dainesha Nugent-Palache, and Dustin Brons are featured in an exhibition now open and on view at the National Gallery of Canada until December 5, 2021. These artists were recognized as Canada's brightest young photographers by the National Gallery of Canada and Scotiabank. The Scotiabank New Generation Photography Award is the only prize

  • Four-Volume Book Collection Puts Focus on Work of Artist-Photographer Kali

    Who was Kali? “She was a West L.A. mother on the surface who had a shockingly vibrant secret life as a prolific artist and photographer,” says journalist and documentarian Matt Tyrnauer, who wrote the introduction to “Kali,” a new four-volume collection of the artist’s work from powerHouse Books. “In fact, she was an innovator in […]

  • This Is the Most Instagrammed Art Museum in the U.S.

    The building has been posted on Instagram nearly 400,000 times.

  • Banksy's Love is in the Bin sells for record £16m

    The artwork, which self-shredded when sold in 2018, fetched more than double its guide price.

  • Shredded Banksy artwork sells for $25.4 million at auction

    A work by British street artist Banksy that sensationally self-shredded just after it sold at auction three years ago fetched almost 18.6 million pounds ($25.4 million) on Thursday — a record for the artist, and close to 20 times its pre-shredded price. “Love is in the Bin” was offered by Sotheby’s in London, with a presale estimate of 4 million pounds to 6 million pounds ($5.5 million to $8.2 million). After a 10-minute bidding war involving nine bidders in the saleroom, online and by phone, it sold for three times the high estimate to an undisclosed buyer.

  • $5-8 million for a half-shredded Banksy? Try Sotheby's

    A Banksy picture which was half sliced by a shredder concealed in its frame when it was sold at auction, will go under the hammer in London on Thursday with a price estimate of up to $8.2 million. Onlookers gasped when the then-titled "Girl with Balloon" was sucked into a shredder as the hammer fell following a bid of 1,042,000 pounds at an October 2018 auction at Sotheby's in London. Sotheby's said the work fitted into an illustrious history of anti-art including Marcel Duchamp's anonymous submission of Fountain, a porcelain urinal remounted on a pedestal in 1917, to Ai Weiwei, who photographed himself intentionally dropping an alleged Han Dynasty urn.

  • October Mist, Benjamin Moore's Color of the Year 2022, Is Further Proof That Green Is Having a Moment

    Get ready to splash your walls with a gentle, serene iteration of this very timely hue.

  • New Port Richey artist creates mural in memory of Gabby Petito

    A New Port Richey artist created a mural in memory of Gabby Petito.

  • Matisse, scuffed trainers and a bronze pineapple: Frieze art fair is back

    “We never go to art fairs,” say the artists Gilbert and George, standing in one of the biggest: Frieze Masters, in Regent’s Park. It’s still early, and, all around, there’s a flurry of finishing touches, as gallerists, bleary from the previous evening’s banquets, dust-bust booths before huddling with underlings for a final briefing.

  • From sketch to symphony: How AI and a team of experts finished Beethoven’s 10th

    <strong>Ahmed Elgammal</strong> describes the two years of work involved in transforming the handful of notes jotted down by the composer into a completed piece commemorating the 250th anniversary of his birth

  • Legendary actor Christopher Plummer gets his own Canadian stamp

    Legendary Canadian actor Christopher Plummer is being celebrated with a commemorative stamp from Canada Post that celebrates his 70-year career.

  • Join Frank Gehry and Others for the 92nd Street Y’s Annual Cities Summit

    As this virtual conference will prove, city living is far from “over.”

  • Broadway show back in Milwaukee

    The hit musical Hamilton opened the first Broadway show at the Marcus Center since the pandemic started.

  • ‘The Lehman Trilogy’ on Broadway Takes Capitalism, and Makes It Golden

    Julieta CervantesTwo and a half years ago, The Lehman Trilogy played in New York City’s cavernous Park Avenue Armory—and from where this critic was sitting it was lost, airless, and pretty unintelligible. Somewhere, over on my left, a stage consisting of a fancy glass cube fashioned into a variously partitioned office revolved in jerky fashion, as the story of the evolution of the famous banking family unfolded. Necks were craned, hopes the stage would draw closer were dashed. And this went on f