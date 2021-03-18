Photon Control Reports Fourth Quarter and Annual 2020 Financial Results With Record Annual Revenue and Net Income

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photon Control Inc. (“Photon Control” or the “Company”) (TSX: PHO), a leading manufacturer of fiber optic measurement solutions to the semiconductor industry, is pleased to announce its financial results (in Canadian dollars) for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2020.



Highlights for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 were as follows:

Record annual revenue of $64.7 million (2019: $32.7m) and $14.9 million (Q419: $8.9m) for the quarter;

Record annual adjusted EBITDA 1 of $22.8 million (2019: $7.2m) or 35% (2019: 22%) of revenue and $3.7 million (Q419: $2.1m) or 25% (Q419: 24%) for the quarter;

Record annual net income of $14.1 million (2019: $2.4m) and $1.2 million (Q419: $0.7m) for the quarter;

Annual basic earnings per share of $0.13 (2019: $0.02) and $0.02 (Q419: $0.01) for the quarter;

Annual gross margin of 60% (2019: 54%) and 55% (Q419: 53%) for the quarter;

Record annual investment of $5.7 million and $1.8 million for the quarter into Research and Development;

Record year-end backlog of $30.3 million (2019: $20.8m); and

Cash and cash equivalents of $48.4 million at December 31, 2020, increased $15.0 million from December 2019.

“We are very pleased to announce a record year for Photon Control, and a strong finish to 2020, with Q4 revenues 69% higher than the comparable period in 2019,” said Nigel Hunton, Chief Executive Officer. “Throughout the year, we executed on our strategic objectives of outpacing semiconductor capital equipment growth and growing earnings faster than revenues. Compared to industry growth of approximately 18% in 2020, our revenues increased 98%, and earnings growth exceeded 500%, compared to 2019. Our relative outperformance is testament to the enabling role of Photon Control within the global semiconductor manufacturing industry, the strength of our customer partnerships with the world’s leading Original Equipment Manufacturers (“OEMs”), and the increasing importance of precise control of critical processes at successive technology nodes.”

The Company’s revenues are chiefly derived from the semiconductor capital equipment sector, and expenditures for Wafer Fabrication Equipment (“WFE”) have continued at record levels in Q4 of 2020 and Q1 of 2021 to date, and are expected to increase year-over-year in 2021.

Fourth Quarter and Annual 2020 Financial Results

Total revenue for Q420 increased to $14.9 million (Q419: $8.9m) and for the full year, revenue increased to $64.7 million (2019: $32.7m). The Company’s revenues are strongly influenced by overall improved semiconductor capital expenditures on WFE as electronics and data become an increasing part of everyday life. The Company’s outperformance was aided by market penetration into Asia, assisted by strong partnerships with distributors. Our annual revenues were also positively impacted by customers building stock and de-risking the supply chain in response to COVID-19.

Gross profit for Q420 increased to $8.1 million (Q419: $4.7m) and annually to $38.7 million (2019: $17.6m). Q4 2020 gross margin of 55% was in line with our forecast and target model, and full year gross profit was a record $38.7 million or 60%. The increase in gross profit for the quarter and the full year compared to the same periods in 2019 was primarily a result of increased sales volume, causing fixed costs as a percentage of total cost to decrease. Additionally, an increased focus on supply chain management enabled the Company to realize cost savings on its variable costs of production.

Operating expenses for Q420 increased to $5.0 million (Q419: $2.6m) and annually to $17.5 million (2019: $12.8m). The increase was a result of incentive compensation granted in respect of strong results and the Company’s increased investment in research and development and sales and marketing efforts. These investments are a critical part of the Company’s strategy that focuses on new product development and building capacity to fully service customers and addresses market opportunities to grow the business.

Net income for Q420 was $1.2 million or $0.02 per share (Q419: $0.7m or $0.01) and annual net income was $14.0 million or $0.14 per share (2019: $2.4m or $0.02). Net income was adversely impacted by the weakening US dollar, which accelerated late in the year.

Adjusted EBITDA for Q420 was $3.7 million or 25% of revenue (Q419: $2.1m or 24%) and annual adjusted EBITDA was $22.8 million or 35% of revenue (2019: $7.2m or 22%). The decrease for the quarter as compared to the full year period, was primarily due to additional investments in research and development, and the introduction of a long-term incentive compensation program to encourage retention of, and to reward, our key management, as well as the impact of the aforementioned weakening US dollar.

At December 31, 2020, cash and cash equivalents were $48.4 million, an increase of $15.0 million from $33.4 million as at December 31, 2019. The increase was primarily attributable to the Company’s strong financial performance in the year.

Order backlog, defined as the unfilled value of sales orders received or scheduled for fulfillment, was $30.3 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $27.0 million at September 30, 2020. The increase in order backlog reflects continued strength in the WFE market.

Business Outlook

Nigel Hunton, CEO, remarked “The business environment for the semiconductor capital equipment market in 2021 continues to strengthen from the record levels achieved in 2020, with continued growth expected in every major semiconductor device market for our products, including the advanced foundry and logic markets, as well as both the DRAM and NAND memory markets. We expect Q1 2021 revenues to be in the range of $16 to $18 million.

We enter 2021 in the strongest financial position in Company history, with continued expectations that we will deliver strong operational execution and increase shareholder value in this robust and very healthy business environment. I want to thank all our stakeholders, including our customers, employees and suppliers for enabling us to deliver a record year in 2020 and in supporting another expected growth year for Photon Control in 2021.”

About Photon Control Inc.

Photon Control Inc. designs, manufactures and distributes a wide range of optical sensors and systems to measure temperature and position. These products improve performance and enable innovation for our customers and are used in the semiconductor industry. Photon Control Inc.’s products provide industry-leading accuracy, reliability and quality in the most extreme conditions and are backed by a team of experts providing a variety of on-site and remote services including custom design, installation, training and support. The Company is headquartered in an ISO 9001:2015 manufacturing facility in Vancouver, BC, has manufacturing, sales and engineering offices in California and a sales distribution network around the globe. Photon Control Inc. is listed on TSX, trading under the symbol “PHO”. Additional information about the company can be found at https://www.photoncontrol.com/investors/

1 The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as earnings before finance income, accretion expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization and foreign exchange gain or loss. See “Non-GAAP Performance Measures” in the MD&A.



