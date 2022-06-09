Photonics Market Size by 2022-2028 : Recent Trends, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers, Top Manufacturers, Geographical Segmentation, Types, and Applications
Top Players - Coherent, IPG Photonics, Hamamatsu Photonics, Lumentum
Pune, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photonics market research report is an expert’s analysis which mainly includes companies, types, applications, regions, countries, etc. Also the reports give analysis on sales, revenue, trade, competition, investment, forecast. Photonics market research covers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream and downstream industries. Also, this study offers a detailed market estimates by emphasizing statistics on several aspects covers market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends.
Photonics is one of the fastest growing high-tech industries in the world today. It includes optical communications (e.g., fiber optics, lasers, and infrared links), optical imaging (e.g., spy and weather satellites, night vision, holography, flat screen display, and CCD video cameras), optical data storage and optical computing (e.g., CD’s and DVD’s), optical detectors (e.g., supermarket scanners, medical optics, and nondestructive evaluation of materials), lasers (e.g., welding lasers, laser surgery, laser shows, and laser rangefinders), spectroscopy (e.g., chemical and biological detection, anti-terror detection) and quantum optics (e.g., quantum teleportation, quantum cryptography, and single-photon optics).
The global Photonics market size is projected to reach US$ 1033720 million by 2028, from US$ 661770 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2022-2028.
Market split by Type, can be divided into: -
Lasers
Waveguides
Optical Modulators
Optical Interconnects
Filters
Photo Detectors
Amplifiers
Others
Lasers is the main type, with a share about 30%.
Market split by Application, can be divided into: -
Consumer Electronics
Displays
Safety & Defense Technology
Communication
Metrology
Sensing
Medical & Healthcare
High-performance Computing
Others
Displays is the main application, which holds a share about 20%.
Market segment by Region/Country including: -
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)
Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)
Asia-Pacific and North America are main markets, they occupy about 80% of the global market.
Leading players of Photonics including: -
Coherent, Inc
IPG Photonics
Finisar Corporation
Hamamatsu Photonics
Lumentum
II-VI Incorporated
Infinera Corporation
NeoPhotonics
Luxtera, Inc
3SP Technologies
Innolume GmbH
Genia Photonics, Inc
Redfern Integrated Optics
The major players in global Photonics market include Coherent, IPG Photonics, Finisar Corporation, etc., and the market concentration rate is low.
