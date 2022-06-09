Photonics Market Size by 2022-2028 : Recent Trends, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers, Top Manufacturers, Geographical Segmentation, Types, and Applications

Absolute Reports Pvt Ltd

Photonics is one of the fastest growing high-tech industries in the world today. It includes optical communications (e.g., fiber optics, lasers, and infrared links), optical imaging (e.g., spy and weather satellites, night vision, holography, flat screen display, and CCD video cameras), optical data storage and optical computing (e.g., CD’s and DVD’s), optical detectors (e.g., supermarket scanners, medical optics, and nondestructive evaluation of materials), lasers (e.g., welding lasers, laser surgery, laser shows, and laser rangefinders), spectroscopy (e.g., chemical and biological detection, anti-terror detection) and quantum optics (e.g., quantum teleportation, quantum cryptography, and single-photon optics).



The global Photonics market size is projected to reach US$ 1033720 million by 2028, from US$ 661770 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2022-2028.

Market split by Type, can be divided into: -

Lasers

Waveguides

Optical Modulators

Optical Interconnects

Filters

Photo Detectors

Amplifiers

Others

Lasers is the main type, with a share about 30%.

Market split by Application, can be divided into: -

Consumer Electronics

Displays

Safety & Defense Technology

Communication

Metrology

Sensing

Medical & Healthcare

High-performance Computing

Others

Displays is the main application, which holds a share about 20%.

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Asia-Pacific and North America are main markets, they occupy about 80% of the global market.

Leading players of Photonics including: -

Coherent, Inc

IPG Photonics

Finisar Corporation

Hamamatsu Photonics

Lumentum

II-VI Incorporated

Infinera Corporation

NeoPhotonics

Luxtera, Inc

3SP Technologies

Innolume GmbH

Genia Photonics, Inc

Redfern Integrated Optics

The major players in global Photonics market include Coherent, IPG Photonics, Finisar Corporation, etc., and the market concentration rate is low.

