Photonics Market size worth $ 915.3 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 6.26% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

·5 min read

Due to the wide applications of Photonics in industries like consumer electronics, telecommunications, healthcare, manufacturing industry, defense and security and others, will lead to the growth of the Photonics Market during forecasted period

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Photonics Market" By Product Type (LED, Lasers, Detectors, and Sensors & Imaging Devices), Application (Display, Information & Communication Technology), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, Photonics Market size was valued at USD 564.01 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 915.3 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.26% from 2021 to 2028.

Verified_Market_Research_Logo
Verified_Market_Research_Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=38068

Browse in-depth TOC on "Photonics Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Photonics Market Overview

Advanced lighting technology, such as Solid-State Lighting (SSL) for general lighting applications, also uses photonics. SSL is based on the technologies of light-emitting diodes (LEDs) and organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs). Furthermore, SSL lighting is of superior quality and adds to significant energy savings. Intensive production and research efforts are underway to increase SSL performance, notably in terms of energy efficiency and quality, and hence lower costs. The growing need for energy-efficient products, as well as the growing usage of photonics devices in a variety of applications, are driving the worldwide Photonics Market forward.

The strict regulation of the usage of particular chemical substances may impede the global market. Furthermore, technical improvements that lower the cost of photonics products, as well as rising demand from emerging economies, are likely to open doors for the targeted industry. Also, the use of old copper cables results in a significant reduction in data transfer volume, as the data transmitted over these cables have bandwidth constraints. This has a favorable impact on the Photonics Markets growth. As a result, the combination of silicon photonics and complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) solutions provides a high-speed interconnect, enabling data centers to achieve next-generation performance.

Key Developments

  • In February 2020, Amada (India) Pvt. Ltd had announced to launch of a new LASER technology machine ENSIS. It's a laser fiber machine with a 9kw power output. The machine uses beam modulation to control the beam and can be used to cut thick metals.

  • In January 2019, SiLC Technologies announced to launch of a new silicon photonics LiDAR chip an eye-safe LiDAR for a variety of uses, including autonomous vehicles, telecommunications, and more.

Key Players

The major players in the market are HOYA, Asahi Glass, SiLC Technologies., American Elements, SCHOTT, Signify, Nikon, Corning, Amada (India) Pvt. Ltd, Shin-Etsu Chemical Company, and others.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Photonics Market On the basis of Product Type, Application, and Geography.

  • Photonics Market, By Product Type

  • Photonics Market, By Application

  • Photonics Market, By Geography

Browse Related Reports:

Proximity Sensors Market By Technology (Inductive, Capacitive, Photoelectric, and Magnetic), By End-Users (Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Industrial, Consumer Electronics, Food and Beverage, and Other End-user Industries), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Metamaterial Technologies Market By Product (Electromagnetic, Photonic, Acoustic), By End-User (Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics), By Application (Sensor, Communication Antenna & Radar, Medical Imaging), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Silicon Photonics Market By Component (Active Components, Passive Components), By Product (Transceiver, Variable optical attenuator, Switch), By Application (Data center & high-performance computing, Telecommunications, Military, defense, and aerospace), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Photonics Integrated Circuit (IC) Market By Product (Monolithic Integration, Hybrid Integration, Module Integration), By Application (Optical communications, Sensing, Biophotonics, Optical Signal Processing), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Leading Laser Cladding Services depositing additional layers over metals for strengthening

Visualize Photonics Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes
Verified Market Research®
US: +1 (650)-781-4080
UK: +44 (753)-715-0008
APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400
US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768
Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/photonics-market-size-worth--915-3-billion-globally-by-2028-at-6-26-cagr-verified-market-research-301557873.html

SOURCE Verified Market Research

