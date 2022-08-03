Photos of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet video games show vibrant world and new characters

A screenshot of the new Pokémon Scarlet video game, which is set to launch November 18, 2022, exclusively on the Nintendo Switch system.

Explore “sprawling landscapes and vibrant towns” in the Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet video games, set to launch later this year on the Nintendo Switch.

The Pokémon Company International revealed more details Wednesday about its upcoming mainline games, which feature three new characters, a new region, treasure hunts and more, according to a statement from the company.

Players can find a number of locations – including a farming village and bustling port town – in the Paldea region, “a land of vast open spaces dotted with lakes, towering peaks, wastelands, and perilous mountain ranges” where a player begins their journey.

A screenshot of the new Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet video games.

A screenshot of the new Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet video games. You can use the three kinds of cheers a total of three times per Tera Raid Battle.

New Pokémon include Fidough, Paldean Wooper, Cetitan

In addition to living amongst lots of people, Pokémon live in treetops, rivers, and other parts of the wilderness.

Here's a look at some of the new Pokémon.

Fidough:

Category: Puppy Pokémon

Type: Fairy

Characteristics: Puffs up its elastic skin to appear bigger and intimidate opponents, yeast in breath for cooking.

Ability: Own Tempo

Fidough is a fairy-type Pokémon and has an ability called Own Tempo.

Paldean Wooper

Category: Poison Fish Pokémon

Type: Poison/Ground

Characteristics: Cover their heavy bodies with a poisonous film, moves slowly, shoots powerful poisonous liquids from their gills

Ability: Poison Point / Water Absorb

The Paldean Wooper Pokémon.

Cetitan

Category: Tera Whale Pokémon

Type: Ice

Characteristics: Tough muscles, immense body, powerful physical attack

Ability: Thick Fat for snowy regions / Slush Rush

A new Pokémon character set to be released in the new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet video games, Cetitan is the “Terra Whale Pokémon​” and an ice type.

More features include Poké Portal, Tera Raid Battles

The “Poké Portal” allows players to trade and battle with trainers all over the world, the statement said.

Players will now have the ability to change their character’s eye shape, mouth shape and “more to look the way you want to look,” the statement said.

Depending on which game you play, both children and adults will attend Naranja Academy or Uva Academy to sharpen their battling skills and learn about Pokémon biology. Here, players will be assigned to embark on a treasure hunt across Paldea.

Story continues

Tera Raid Battles, a completely new battle format, allows teams of four trainers to take on a Terastallized wild Pokémon.

At Naranja Academy and Uva Academy in the center of Paldea, you can meet new people and new Pokémon. "Where people from all sorts of regions come to hone their skills against each other, be it through academics or Pokémon battles," the game's website states. A wide range of age groups are able to take the same classes, which mostly relate to Pokémon.

Director Clavell will give players an independent study assignment, the Treasure Hunt.

Arven, a friend of the main character, is an upperclassman who's good at cooking and researching healthy recipes that can help Pokémon feel better.

A screenshot of the new Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet video games, which is set to launch November 18, 2022, exclusively on the Nintendo Switch system.

Terastal Phenomenon

Only found in Paldea, a crownlike Tera Jewel can appear above the heads of all Pokémon, making them gain special powers and “Terastallize” like a glistening gemstone.

When used, the Terastal Phenomenon enhances a player’s battle strategy and power.

You can terastallize a Pokémon once per battle and the transformation will last until the battle ends.

By purchasing Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet early, you will receive a special Pikachu as a gift. This Pikachu knows the move Fly, which it normally cannot learn.

Violet, Scarlet release date

Pokémon Violet and Scarlet video games launch November 18, 2022.

Camille Fine is a trending visual producer on USA TODAY's NOW team.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: Photos of Fidough, Paldean Wooper, Cetitan