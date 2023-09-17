Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So when we looked at Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Photronics:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.19 = US$249m ÷ (US$1.5b - US$191m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2023).

So, Photronics has an ROCE of 19%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 12% generated by the Semiconductor industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Photronics compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Photronics' ROCE Trend?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Photronics. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 19%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 41%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

The Bottom Line On Photronics' ROCE

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Photronics has. Since the stock has returned a solid 97% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

