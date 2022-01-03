Photronics to Present at 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

U.S. markets close in 3 hours 15 minutes

BROOKFIELD, Conn., Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photronics, Inc. (Nasdaq:PLAB), a worldwide leader in photomask technologies and solutions, is scheduled to present at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Friday, January 14, 2022 at 9:15 a.m. Eastern Time. A live and on-demand webcast of the presentation can be accessed on the “Investors” section of the Photronics website at www.photronics.com.

About Photronics

Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of integrated circuit (IC) and flat panel display (FPD) photomasks. High precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits, photomasks are a key element in the IC and FPD manufacturing process. Founded in 1969, Photronics has been a trusted photomask supplier for over 50 years. As of October 31, 2021, the company had 1,728 employees. The company operates 11 strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. Additional information on the company can be accessed at www.photronics.com.

For Further Information:
John P. Jordan
Executive Vice President & CFO
203.740.5671
jjordan@photronics.com


