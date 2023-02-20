U.S. markets closed

Photronics Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

Photronics, Inc.
·9 min read
Photronics, Inc.
Photronics, Inc.

BROOKFIELD, Conn., Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB), a worldwide leader in photomask technologies and solutions, today reported financial results for its fiscal first quarter 2023 ended January 29, 2023.

“We made a great start to 2023 and grew revenue sequentially, as both IC and FPD high-end businesses improved due to ongoing design-driven demand,” said Frank Lee, chief executive officer. “IC growth was driven by high-end demand from Asian foundries; FPD benefited from increased G10.5+ demand and continued strength in mobile displays.

“Profit margins were somewhat softer than the previous quarter primarily due to less favorable mix and somewhat lower customer premiums to accelerate delivery. Operating cash generation continued strong, which enables us to continue investing in organic growth and maintain a strong balance sheet to support our strategy and help navigate economic uncertainty. I am proud of the performance of the entire Photronics team.”

First Quarter 2023 Results

  • Revenue was $211.1 million up 0.4% sequentially and 11% year-over-year

  • GAAP net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders was $14.0 million ($0.23 per diluted share), compared with $37.1 million ($0.60 per diluted share) in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $23.1 million ($0.38 per diluted share) in the first quarter 2022

  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders was $24.4 million ($0.40 per diluted share), compared with $31.2 million ($0.51 per diluted share) in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $19.2 million ($0.32 per diluted share) in the first quarter 2022

  • IC revenue was $156.6 million, up 0.2% sequentially and 21% year-over-year

  • FPD revenue was $54.5 million, up 1% sequentially and 9% less than same quarter last year

  • Cash generated from operating activities was $28 million, and cash invested in growth through capital expenditures was $31 million

Second Quarter 2023 Guidance

For the second quarter of 2023, Photronics expects revenue to be between $205 million and $215 million and net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders to be between $0.38 and $0.48 per diluted share.

Webcast

A webcast to discuss these results is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. The call will be broadcast live and on-demand on the Events and Presentations link on the Photronics website. Analysts and investors who wish to participate in the Q&A portion of the call should click here. It is suggested that participants register fifteen minutes prior to the call's scheduled start time.

About Photronics

Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of integrated circuit (IC) and flat panel display (FPD) photomasks. High precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits, photomasks are a key element in the IC and FPD manufacturing process. Founded in 1969, Photronics has been a trusted photomask supplier for over 50 years.  As of October 31, 2022, the company had 1,828 employees. The company operates 11 strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. Additional information on the company can be accessed at www.photronics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” regarding our industry, our strategic position, and our financial and operating results. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially. Please refer to the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These documents contain and identify important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements. These certain factors can be found at www.photronics.com/riskfactors. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. We are under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this release to conform these statements to actual results.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP Net Income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders and non-GAAP earnings per share, Free Cash Flow, LTM Free Cash Flow, and Net Cash are “non-GAAP financial measures” as such term is defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission, and may differ from similarly named non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The attached financial supplement reconciles Photronics, Inc. financial results under GAAP to non-GAAP financial information. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain items are useful for analysts and investors to evaluate our future on-going performance because they enable a more meaningful comparison of our projected performance with our historical results. These non-GAAP metrics are not intended to represent funds available for our discretionary use and are not intended to represent, or be used as a substitute for, gross profit, operating income, net income, cash and cash equivalents, or cash flows from operations, as measured under GAAP. The items excluded from these non-GAAP metrics, but included in the calculation of their closest GAAP equivalent, are significant components of the condensed consolidated balance sheets and statement of cash flows and must be considered in performing a comprehensive assessment of overall financial performance. Please refer to the non-GAAP reconciliations on the following page.


PHOTRONICS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

 

 

 January 29,

 

October 31,

 

January 30,

 

 

 

 

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

 

 

 

$

211,090

 

 

$

210,266

 

$

189,827

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of goods sold

 

 

 

135,013

 

 

 

129,997

 

 

129,964

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross Profit

 

 

 

 

76,077

 

 

 

80,269

 

 

59,863

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

16,818

 

 

 

15,683

 

 

15,727

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

 

3,302

 

 

 

4,045

 

 

5,939

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Operating Expenses

 

 

20,120

 

 

 

19,728

 

 

21,666

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Income

 

 

 

55,957

 

 

 

60,541

 

 

38,197

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-operating (loss) income, net

 

(14,425

)

 

 

10,797

 

 

4,707

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income Before Income Tax Provision

 

41,532

 

 

 

71,338

 

 

42,904

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax provision

 

 

 

12,582

 

 

 

16,074

 

 

11,178

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Income

 

 

 

 

28,950

 

 

 

55,264

 

 

31,726

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

14,964

 

 

 

18,204

 

 

8,662

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders

$

13,986

 

 

$

37,060

 

$

23,064

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

 

$

0.23

 

 

$

0.61

 

$

0.38

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted

 

 

 

$

0.23

 

 

$

0.60

 

$

0.38

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

 

 

60,894

 

 

 

60,773

 

 

60,158

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted

 

 

 

 

61,470

 

 

 

61,374

 

 

60,936

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


PHOTRONICS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

January 29,

 

October 31,

 

 

 

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

334,792

 

$

319,680

 

Short-term investments

 

 

39,199

 

 

38,820

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

220,692

 

 

198,147

 

Inventories

 

 

 

52,796

 

 

50,753

 

Other current assets

 

 

53,337

 

 

37,252

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total current assets

 

 

700,816

 

 

644,652

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

710,927

 

 

643,873

 

Other assets

 

 

 

29,937

 

 

27,305

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

 

 

$

1,441,680

 

$

1,315,830

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current portion of long-term debt

$

6,541

 

$

10,024

 

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

 

192,790

 

 

183,773

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

199,331

 

 

193,797

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term debt

 

 

 

27,323

 

 

32,310

 

Other liabilities

 

 

 

32,306

 

 

27,634

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Photronics, Inc. shareholders' equity

 

920,765

 

 

831,527

 

Noncontrolling interests

 

 

261,955

 

 

230,562

 

Total equity

 

 

 

1,182,720

 

 

1,062,089

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and equity

 

$

1,441,680

 

$

1,315,830

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


PHOTRONICS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

 

 

January 29,

 

January 30,

 

 

 

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

 

 

$

28,950

 

 

$

31,726

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash

 

 

 

provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

19,105

 

 

 

20,810

 

Share-based compensation

 

 

1,821

 

 

 

1,457

 

Changes in operating assets, liabilities and other

 

(22,196

)

 

 

5,137

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

27,680

 

 

 

59,130

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

 

(31,097

)

 

 

(19,175

)

Government incentives

 

 

 

1,014

 

 

 

-

 

Other

 

 

 

 

 

(87

)

 

 

(43

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(30,170

)

 

 

(19,218

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

Repayments of debt

 

 

 

(9,218

)

 

 

(15,192

)

Purchases of treasury stock

 

 

-

 

 

 

(2,522

)

Contributions from noncontrolling interest

 

-

 

 

 

14,997

 

Proceeds from share-based arrangements

 

672

 

 

 

3,840

 

Net settlements of restricted stock awards

 

(1,168

)

 

 

(1,458

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash used in financing activities

 

 

(9,714

)

 

 

(335

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Effects of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

27,499

 

 

 

(2,057

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

15,295

 

 

 

37,520

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period

 

322,409

 

 

 

279,680

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period

$

337,704

 

 

$

317,200

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


PHOTRONICS, INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months ended

 

 

January 29,

 

October 31,

 

January 30,

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Net Income

$

13,986

 

 

$

37,060

 

 

$

23,064

 

 

FX (gain) loss

 

16,944

 

 

 

(10,369

)

 

 

(5,268

)

 

Estimated tax effects of above

 

(4,506

)

 

 

2,522

 

 

 

1,337

 

 

Estimated noncontrolling interest effects of above

 

(2,060

)

 

 

1,990

 

 

 

96

 

 

Non-GAAP Net Income

$

24,364

 

 

$

31,203

 

 

$

19,229

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - Diluted

 

61,470

 

 

 

61,374

 

 

 

60,936

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP EPS:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP diluted earnings per share

$

0.23

 

 

$

0.60

 

 

$

0.38

 

 

Effects of the above adjustments

$

0.17

 

 

$

(0.10

)

 

$

(0.06

)

 

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share

$

0.40

 

 

$

0.51

 

 

$

0.32

 

 

Note: Totals may differ due to rounding.


PHOTRONICS, INC.

 

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information (cont.)

 

(in thousands)

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating activities to Free Cash Flow

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months ended

Year ended

 

 

January 29,

 

October 31,

 

October 31,

 

Target Model

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

Two-year Horizon

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Net cash provided by operating activities

$

27,680

 

 

$

275,187

 

 

$

150,772

 

 

$

350,000 - 400,000

 

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

 

(31,097

)

 

 

(112,338

)

 

 

(109,099

)

 

 

(100,000

)

Government Incentives

 

1,014

 

 

 

3,615

 

 

 

5,775

 

 

 

-

 

Free Cash Flow

$

(2,403

)

 

$

166,464

 

 

$

47,448

 

 

$

250,000 - 300,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of Free Cash flow to LTM Free Cash Flow:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Free Cash Flow

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months ended January 29, 2023

$

(2,403

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Year-ended October 31, 2022

 

166,464

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months ended January 30, 2022

 

(39,955

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

LTM January 29, 2023

$

124,106

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of Cash and cash equivalents to Net Cash:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As of

 

 

 

 

 

January 29,

 

October 31,

 

January 30,

 

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

334,792

 

 

$

319,680

 

 

$

314,195

 

 

 

Short-term investments

 

39,199

 

 

 

38,820

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

Current portion of Long-term debt

 

(6,541

)

 

 

(10,024

)

 

 

(18,307

)

 

 

Long-term Debt

 

(27,323

)

 

 

(32,310

)

 

 

(78,540

)

 

 

Net Cash

$

340,127

 

 

$

316,166

 

 

$

217,348

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For Further Information:
John P. Jordan
Executive Vice President & CFO
203.740.5671
jjordan@photronics.com


