Phreesia Inc (PHR) Reports Revenue Growth and Narrowed Net Loss in Q3 Fiscal 2024

Phreesia Inc (NYSE:PHR) announced a 25% increase in total revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2024.

The company reported a reduced net loss of $31.9 million compared to $40.2 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Adjusted EBITDA improved to negative $6.6 million, a significant enhancement from negative $18.3 million year-over-year.

Phreesia Inc (NYSE:PHR) maintains its fiscal year 2024 revenue outlook and raises its Adjusted EBITDA forecast.

On December 5, 2023, Phreesia Inc (NYSE:PHR) released its 8-K filing, detailing the financial outcomes for the third quarter ended October 31, 2023. The company demonstrated a robust 25% year-over-year increase in total revenue, reaching $91.6 million, and a significant reduction in net loss from the prior year's quarter. The growth in revenue was attributed to an increase in the average number of healthcare services clients (AHSCs), which rose by 24%, and a slight increase in total revenue per AHSC.

Financial Performance Highlights

Phreesia Inc (NYSE:PHR) reported a net loss of $31.9 million for the quarter, which marks an improvement from the $40.2 million net loss in the same period last year. The company's Adjusted EBITDA also showed notable progress, with a negative $6.6 million compared to negative $18.3 million in the third quarter of the previous fiscal year. This improvement reflects Phreesia's ongoing efforts to optimize its operations and manage expenses effectively.

The balance sheet indicates that cash and cash equivalents stood at $103.4 million as of October 31, 2023, a decrease from $176.6 million at the end of the previous fiscal year. This change is primarily due to the company's operational activities and investments, including the acquisition of ConnectOnCall for $13.9 million, which is expected to enhance Phreesia's service offerings.

Strategic Developments and Outlook

Phreesia Inc (NYSE:PHR) has made strategic decisions to prioritize profitability, leading to the termination of the Third SVB Facility and the establishment of a new $50 million Capital One Credit Facility. This move is expected to provide the company with additional financial flexibility over a 5-year term.

For fiscal year 2024, Phreesia maintains its revenue outlook at $353 million to $356 million, indicating a year-over-year growth of 26% to 27%. The company has raised its Adjusted EBITDA outlook to approximately negative $39 million, an improvement from the previously projected range of negative $54 million to negative $49 million. Looking ahead to fiscal year 2025, Phreesia introduces a revenue outlook of $424 million to $434 million and an Adjusted EBITDA range of $10 million to $20 million, signaling an accelerated path to profitability.

Key Financial Tables Summary

The consolidated balance sheets show total assets of $374.6 million as of October 31, 2023, with a slight increase from $370.0 million at the end of the previous fiscal year. The company's stockholders' equity decreased to $264.6 million from $287.8 million, reflecting the net loss and treasury stock transactions during the period.

Phreesia's consolidated statements of operations reveal that subscription and related services revenue increased to $42.6 million, up from $33.0 million in the same quarter of the previous year. Payment processing fees and network solutions also saw increases, contributing to the total revenue growth. Operating expenses, while higher, were offset by the revenue growth, resulting in a reduced operating loss.

Conclusion and Company Prospects

Phreesia Inc (NYSE:PHR) has demonstrated a strong quarter with significant revenue growth and a narrowed net loss. The company's strategic focus on profitability and prudent financial management is reflected in the improved Adjusted EBITDA and the positive outlook for the coming fiscal years. With a solid balance sheet and strategic investments in service offerings, Phreesia is well-positioned to continue its growth trajectory and enhance shareholder value.

Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to review the detailed financial results and outlook in Phreesia's Q3 Fiscal Year 2024 Stakeholder Letter, available on the company's investor relations website.

