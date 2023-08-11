U.S. markets open in 7 hours 35 minutes

PHSC Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS: UK£0.021 (vs UK£0.048 loss in FY 2022)

Simply Wall St
·1 min read

PHSC (LON:PHSC) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: UK£3.44m (down 3.7% from FY 2022).

  • Net income: UK£243.3k (up from UK£631.0k loss in FY 2022).

  • Profit margin: 7.1% (up from net loss in FY 2022). The move to profitability was driven by lower expenses.

  • EPS: UK£0.021 (up from UK£0.048 loss in FY 2022).

earnings-and-revenue-history

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

PHSC shares are up 28% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 5 warning signs for PHSC you should be aware of, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us.

