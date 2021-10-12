Phunware Announces Partnership with Cooper Lighting Solutions to Integrate MaaS with Trellix

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, announced today that it has partnered with Cooper Lighting Solutions , a business unit of Signify , to integrate its Multiscreen-as-a-Service (“MaaS”) with Trellix , an IoT platform for commercial buildings.



Headquartered in Peachtree City, Georgia, Cooper Lighting Solutions provides professional lighting, lighting controls and connected lighting for both indoor and outdoor use under numerous North American brand names such as Corelite, Halo, McGraw-Edison and Metalux. Trellix is designed to improve commercial building efficiency and occupant experience by more efficiently aggregating data provided by WaveLinx connected lighting systems and delivering actionable insights.

“Improving commercial building efficiency and occupant experience is a top priority of our customers. We can help solve these problems by providing proficient data from our lighting systems to leading mobile software providers like Phunware who in turn provide actionable insights,” said Eric Jerger, Vice President of Indoor Lighting and Connected Systems, Cooper Lighting Solutions. “Industry collaboration is a core tenet of our vision to solve our customer’s highest valued problems with our Trellix platform. We look forward to advancing our customers’ experience together with Phunware.”

Phunware’s portfolio of Smart Solutions on mobile provide access to all of the features and capabilities of MaaS, including contactless digital access, room-booking, occupancy management, directories, check-in instructions, screenings, feedback tools, news, notifications, and analytics as well as seamless access to third-party vendors.

“Together, Cooper Lighting Solutions and Signify represent the world leader in lighting, so we are thrilled to integrate our platform with Trellix and offer one of the most advanced platforms available today that is designed to better manage any smart space,” said Randall Crowder, COO of Phunware. “MaaS is designed to better engage people on mobile, so the data provided by Trellix will help us ensure this engagement is meaningful, targeted and contextual.”

Click here to learn more about how Phunware can facilitate a smarter and more efficient space.

Click here to learn more about how Trellix can help drive digital transformation for any commercial building.

About Cooper Lighting Solutions

Cooper Lighting Solutions delivers forward-thinking lighting solutions and an industry-leading portfolio of indoor and outdoor lighting, lighting controls and smart lighting systems that improve people’s well-being, while making buildings, homes and cities smarter and more sustainable. These solutions are specifically designed to simplify and personalize lighting, solve complex business challenges and leverage data insights to meet the unique needs of our customers. Cooper Lighting Solutions is a business unit of Signify, the world leader in lighting, and seeks to unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. For more information, visit https://www.cooperlighting.com .

About Phunware, Inc.

Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile — Transforming Digital Human Experience

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) , is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) , an award-winning , fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions , data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunware’s Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services , mobile engagement , content management , messaging, advertising , loyalty ( PhunCoin & PhunToken ) and analytics , as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the world’s most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with approximately one billion active devices touching its platform each month when operating at scale. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit https://phunware.com , https://phunwallet.com , https://phuncoin.com , https://phuntoken.com , and follow @phunware, @phuncoin and @phuntoken on all social media platforms.

