Phunware Announces Partnership with HID Global to Deliver Smart Workplace Solution on Mobile

Phunware, Inc.
AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, announced today it has partnered with HID Global to integrate and offer its Smart Workplace Solution to customers using HID’s access control solutions.

Founded in 1991, HID Global is a market leader for secure identity products and solutions to include ID cards, authentication technologies and cloud-based physical access control solutions, including HID Origo™. HID initially plans to integrate Phunware’s Smart Workplace Solution with HID Origo to create a more comprehensive offering as organizations look to not only return to the office, but also create a better office experience.

“HID is delighted to partner with Phunware in order to provide our customers with a comprehensive mobile solution that tech-enables the employee experience,” said Matt Bennett, Director of Strategic Alliances at HID Global. “We are confident that integrating Phunware’s Smart Workplace Solution with HID Origo will increase employee engagement, reduce the number of employee applications our customers must maintain and simplify each employee’s daily experience.”

The Phunware Smart Workplace solution provides access to all of the features and capabilities of Phunware’s Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform such as contactless digital access, employee directory, check-in instructions, safety prescreening, employee feedback, company information and news, company resources, surveys, geofence entry notifications, broadcast notifications, scheduled notifications and analytics.

“We’re thrilled to partner with an industry-leader like HID who is committed to providing its customers with cutting edge technology that truly drives digital transformation,” said Alan S. Knitowski, President, CEO and Co-Founder of Phunware. “Our integration with HID Origo will accelerate organizations to become more efficient and secure while Phunware will enable a more frictionless office experience by turning every mobile device into a mobile concierge.”

Click here to learn more about how Phunware facilitates a safer, smarter and more efficient workplace.

Safe Harbor Clause and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans, and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “expose,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. Future developments affecting us may not be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K and other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. These risks and others described under “Risk Factors” in our SEC filings may not be exhaustive.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. In addition, even if our results or operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.

About HID Global

HID Global powers the trusted identities of the world’s people, places and things. We make it possible for people to transact safely, work productively and travel freely. Our identity solutions connect things that are accurately identified, verified and tracked digitally. Billions of things are connected through HID® technology. We work with governments, hospitals, educational and financial institutions, and industrial organizations, including the most innovative companies on the planet. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, HID Global has over 4,000 employees worldwide and operates offices supporting more than 100 countries. HID Global is part of the ASSA ABLOY Group. For more information, visit www.hidglobal.com.

About Phunware, Inc.

Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile — Transforming Digital Human Experience

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS), an award-winning, fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions, data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunware’s Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, loyalty (PhunCoin & PhunToken) and analytics, as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the world’s most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with approximately one billion active devices touching its platform each month when operating at scale. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit https://phunware.com, https://phunwallet.com, https://phuncoin.com, https://phuntoken.com, and follow @phunware, @phuncoin and @phuntoken on all social media platforms.

Phunware PR & Media Inquiries:
press@phunware.com
T: (512) 693-4199

Phunware Investor Relations:
Matt Glover and John Yi
Gateway Investor Relations
Email: PHUN@gatewayir.com
Phone: (949) 574-3860


