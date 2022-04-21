U.S. markets close in 6 hours 23 minutes

Phunware Appoints Matt Lull as Executive Vice President & Chief Cryptocurrency Officer

Phunware, Inc.
·6 min read
In this article:
AUSTIN, Texas, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, announced today that Matt Lull, a 30-year veteran in technology and finance for Fortune 500 companies, has been hired as the Company’s first-ever Executive Vice President and Chief Cryptocurrency Officer, effective April 18, 2022.

“We are extremely excited to continue expanding our core executive team, this time adding one of the world’s first public company Chief Cryptocurrency Officer positions in the world,” said Alan S. Knitowski, President, CEO and Co-Founder of Phunware. “Matt is an exceptional find for our business and has an extremely rare combination of skill sets and experience which intersect perfectly with our core strategic focus on the intersection of mobile, cloud, big data and blockchain worldwide.”

Prior to joining Phunware, Matt spent 18 years at Citrix Systems (NASDAQ: CTXS), most recently serving as Managing Director of Technology Strategy for Cloud Innovation Partners. During his time at Citrix, he founded its cloud computing partner ecosystem and was responsible for developing and managing other ecosystems, which included all line-of-business application ISVs, as well as most of Citrix’s core desktop virtualization infrastructure partners across servers, storage, networking, monitoring and security. Prior to Citrix, Matt worked with Fortune 500 companies as a consultant with Accenture (NYSE: ACN) on dozens of enterprise-grade, full-service, application design, development and deployment projects on mainframes, client server and web platforms, culminating with the advent of ERP and the technical and business agility efficiencies it delivered.

Shifting focus to the cryptocurrencies and decentralized web infrastructure composing Web 3.0, exposure to different technologies and ecosystems served Matt extremely well, enabling him to not only work closely with market leading protocols globally, but also allowing him to better understand and leverage the underlying tokenomics, product / market fit and governance of advanced cryptocurrency and digital asset ecosystems central to Decentralized Finance (DeFi).

Matt graduated cum laude from the University of Miami with a BBA in Finance and will spend his time and focus at Phunware in executing the Company’s strategic and tactical initiatives around software, hardware, cloud and DeFi, including the treasury, ecosystem, market and crypto exchange activities underlying its direct ownership of Bitcoin, Ether, digital assets, PhunToken, PhunCoin and PhunWallet.

“Phunware’s history as an enterprise-grade mobile application platform, coupled with its stature as a compliant, doxxed, transparent and fully regulated and audited public company, uniquely position it within the worldwide crypto community to capitalize on the intersection between consumer identity, global brands, community development and trust,” said Matt Lull, Executive Vice President and Chief Cryptocurrency Officer of Phunware. “The decentralized web is currently positioned to be the next major wave of computing and we here at Phunware plan to be at the tip of the proverbial spear in helping sovereign people worldwide reap its core utility, benefits and freedom at scale.”

Click here to learn more about Phunware’s leadership.

Safe Harbor Clause and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans, and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “expose,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. Future developments affecting us may not be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K and other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. These risks and others described under “Risk Factors” in our SEC filings may not be exhaustive.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. In addition, even if our results or operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.

About Phunware, Inc.

Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile — Transforming Digital Human Experience

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS), an award-winning, fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions, data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunware’s Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, loyalty (PhunCoin & PhunToken) and analytics, as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the world’s most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with approximately one billion active devices touching its platform each month when operating at scale. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit https://phunware.com, https://phunwallet.com, https://phuncoin.com, https://phuntoken.com, and follow @phunware, @phuncoin and @phuntoken on all social media platforms.

Phunware PR & Media Inquiries:
press@phunware.com
T: (512) 693-4199

Phunware Investor Relations:
Matt Glover and John Yi
Gateway Investor Relations
Email: PHUN@gatewayir.com
Phone: (949) 574-3860



