U.S. markets open in 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,454.25
    -20.50 (-0.46%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,528.00
    -88.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,723.00
    -118.00 (-0.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,013.10
    -8.10 (-0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.14
    -0.41 (-0.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,841.70
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    24.60
    -0.11 (-0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1355
    +0.0037 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7650
    -0.0680 (-3.71%)
     

  • Vix

    26.89
    +3.04 (+12.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3564
    -0.0036 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6500
    -0.4500 (-0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,418.64
    -4,007.89 (-9.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    902.85
    -92.41 (-9.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,484.00
    -101.01 (-1.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,522.26
    -250.67 (-0.90%)
     

Phunware Holds Fireside Chat with Grasso Global Capital CEO Steve Grasso

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Phunware, Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • PHUN

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (“Phunware” or “the Company”) a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, will be holding a fireside chat with Steve Grasso, an advisor to the Company, on Thursday, January 27th at 12:00 PM ET. Phunware Chief Operating Officer, Randall Crowder, will be hosted by Grasso to discuss Phunware’s outlook for 2022 and provide further details on general business updates.

Grasso is currently the CEO of Grasso Global Capital, advising corporate boards using his vast Wall Street knowledge and experience. He has actively participated in various NYSE committees whose work included allocating new listings to market-making firms and developing standardized tests for continuing education for the floor community. Steve is a CNBC market analyst covering all sectors and industries in the global markets. He started his career in the early 1990s on The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) floor, working as an institutional sales trader since 1999.

The fireside chat will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company’s website at investors.phunware.com.

About Phunware, Inc.
Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile — Transforming Digital Human Experience
Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS), an award-winning, fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions, data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunware’s Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, loyalty (PhunCoin & Phun) and analytics, as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the world’s most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with more than one billion active devices touching its platform each month. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds visit www.phunware.com, www.phuncoin.com, www.phuntoken.com, and follow @phunware, @phuncoin and @phuntoken on all social media platforms.

Investor Relations Contact:
Matt Glover and John Yi
Gateway Investor Relations
Email: PHUN@gatewayir.com
Phone: (949) 574-3860

PR & Media Inquiries:
Email: press@phunware.com
Phone: (512) 693-4199


Recommended Stories

  • 5G & Cloud Technology: Join Syniverse CEO & President in Fireside Chat Jan 24 at 11AM ET

    IPO Edge and the Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association will host a fireside chat with the CEO & President of Syniverse Technologies, LLC on Monday, Jan. 24 at 11am ET […]

  • Snowflake Stock: Bear vs. Bull

    The cloud-based data warehousing company went public at $120 per share, started trading at $245, and hit an all-time high of $405 a share last November. Snowflake doesn't operate its own public cloud platform, so its services actually run on AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Fintech Stocks to Buy on Sale Right Now

    Upsetting signs of inflation and corresponding fear of rising interest rates to combat it are changing how the stock market feels about high-growth fintech stocks. The road ahead of these rapidly growing businesses is probably going to get a little rougher, but that isn't a good reason to abandon them altogether. In fact, at their heavily depressed prices, these stocks have a pretty good chance to deliver market-beating gains to patient investors.

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy and 1 to Avoid in 2022

    Among Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly Google), there are two clear buys and one company to shy away from.

  • ‘Good luck! We’ll all need it’: U.S. market approaches end of ‘superbubble,’ says Jeremy Grantham

    The U.S. is approaching the end of a 'superbubble,' potentially leading to the largest markdown of wealth in its history when pessimism returns to rule markets, according to legendary investor Jeremy Grantham.

  • The Nasdaq Composite just logged its 66th correction since 1971. Here’s what history says happens next to the stock market.

    The yield-sensitive Nasdaq Composite Index on Wednesday logs its first close in correction territory since March. Here's what history says happens next.

  • Bitcoin crashes to five-month low as Russia proposes crypto ban

    Bitcoin's latest crash has wiped billions off the crypto market as it plunged to five-month low to below $40,000 on Friday.

  • 'Netflix stock may be dead money,' says analyst

    Think twice before jumping in the waters to buy the beat-up shares of streaming giant Netflix, warns one Wall Street analyst.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy if the Market Crashes

    Yes, the stock market is going to crash. One of the best things you can do during a significant downturn is to buy strong dividend stocks. Here are three dividend stocks to buy if the market crashes.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Intuitive Surgical, and 1 Reason to Sell

    The surgical robotics leader produces tremendous results, but the pandemic has been a persistent headwind over the past two years.

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Stock Is Climbing Again Today

    Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) stock has seen some volatile swings in this week's trading, but it's back to posting big gains today. The Trump-affiliated special purpose acquisition company's (SPAC) share price was up roughly 5.2% as of 2:30 p.m. ET Thursday. While there isn't any fresh news pertaining to Digital World Acquisition, the stock is getting a boost from today's market rally.

  • Should You Still Invest in Tesla (TSLA) After it Reached a High of $1,243 per Share?

    Claret Asset Management, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. In its fourth-quarter letter, the fund talked about the 11 plus one “Interesting” or “Surprising” things about 2021, and described the past year as “another amazing year that few would have predicted and […]

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures drop, Netflix slides after subscribers miss

    Earlier, the Nasdaq dropped another more than 1%, adding to losses after sinking into a correction earlier this week.

  • 4 Perfect Dividend Stocks to Buy if There's a Stock Market Crash

    Though crashes and corrections are inevitable, they're also an ideal opportunity to buy great stocks at a discount.

  • Should You Still Keep Your Rivian Automotive (RIVN) Position?

    Claret Asset Management, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. In its fourth-quarter letter, the fund talked about the 11 plus one “Interesting” or “Surprising” things about 2021, and described the past year as “another amazing year that few would have predicted and […]

  • Schlumberger Q4 Earnings Beat, Sees 'Favorable' 2022 Macro Fundamentals

    U.S. rig counts are up by 228 vs. a year ago to 601, as Permian Basin output hits a record. That's good news for oil service giants Baker Hughes and Schlumberger.

  • Jeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has Started

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessLate Rout in Tech Sends Nasdaq 100 Into Correction: Markets WrapJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tThailand to Resume Quarantine-Free Tourism as Covid EasesJeremy Grantham, the famed investor who for decades has been calling market bubbles, said the historic collapse in stocks he predicted a year ago is underway

  • When no stock-market lead is safe, here’s what history shows the Nasdaq’s near-term returns look like (it’s not pretty)

    Rallies are getting squashed and no lead appears to be safe for the stock market in recent trade. In fact, the Nasdaq Composite (COMP) intraday reversal on Thursday — when it was up 2.1% at its peak but ended down 1.3% — represented its largest reversal for a loss since April 7, 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The disintegration of a big intraday uptrend comes after the Nasdaq Composite entered a correction — defined as a decline of at least 10% (but no more than 20%) from a recent peak — for the first time since March 8, 2021, and reflects the fragility of the market as it braces for a regime of higher interest rates and overall less-accommodative policy from the Federal Reserve.

  • Airline stocks sink, Peloton stock tumbles, Luminar shares soar

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick and Adam Shapiro discuss how revenues for airlines are declining amid the surge in Omicron cases, Peloton shares are falling today, and Luminar stock is rising on reports of a self-driving deal with Mercedes-Benz.

  • Peloton CEO Calls Report Claiming the Company Is Halting Production False

    Peloton co-founder and CEO John Foley said a media report that claimed the company was halting all production of its bikes and other connected-fitness products amid lower demand from consumers was false. CNBC, citing internal documents from the company, published an article earlier Thursday that said Peloton wouldn’t manufacture its bikes throughout February and March, halt output of its Tread treadmill beginning next month for six weeks, and produce no Tread+ machines in fiscal 2022. According to CNBC’s report, the company, in a confidential presentation dated Jan. 10, blamed increased competition and consumers balking at the high price of its home fitness gear.