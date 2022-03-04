U.S. markets open in 31 minutes

Phunware Receives Notice of Allowance for United States Patent for Monitoring Outdoor and Indoor Environments with Mobile Devices

Phunware, Inc.
·5 min read
In this article:
Phunware, Inc.
Phunware, Inc.

AUSTIN, Texas, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a Notice of Allowance for the Company’s patent application US10038972B1 entitled “Monitoring Outdoor and Indoor Regions with Mobile Devices.” This new patent allowance further strengthens, expands and protects the Company’s core patent portfolio underlying its Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform, including:

This newly allowed patent expands various embodiments of the Company’s existing patent family for monitoring a user who crosses from an outdoor location via GPS to an indoor location via high or low density Wi-Fi networks, physical or virtual beacons, or both, seamlessly.

“Broadening the definition of what this family of patents covers allows us more options and alternatives to monetize this valuable IP asset either through commercial licensing or legal enforcement,” said Tushar Patel, EVP of Corporate Development of Phunware. “Customers who already license our existing MaaS platform also benefit in parallel from dramatically more precise indoor and outdoor tracking and triggering technology versus our global competitors, including both proximity and sub-one-second blue dot use cases and features.”

Click here to learn more about Phunware’s portfolio of patents.

Safe Harbor Clause and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans, and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “expose,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. Future developments affecting us may not be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K and other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. These risks and others described under “Risk Factors” in our SEC filings may not be exhaustive.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. In addition, even if our results or operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.

About Phunware, Inc.

Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile — Transforming Digital Human Experience

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS), an award-winning, fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions, data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunware’s Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, loyalty (PhunCoin & PhunToken) and analytics, as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the world’s most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with approximately one billion active devices touching its platform each month when operating at scale. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit https://phunware.com, https://phunwallet.com, https://phuncoin.com, https://phuntoken.com, and follow @phunware, @phuncoin and @phuntoken on all social media platforms.

Phunware PR & Media Inquiries:
press@phunware.com
T: (512) 693-4199

Phunware Investor Relations:
Matt Glover and John Yi
Gateway Investor Relations
Email: PHUN@gatewayir.com
Phone: (949) 574-3860


