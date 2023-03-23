Phunware Reports Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Phunware, Inc.

AUSTIN, Texas, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (“Phunware” or “the Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, today announced preliminary financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022.



“We are thrilled to see increased interest from our channel partners, who we believe will be a key catalyst of accelerated bookings of our core software solution in 2023,” said Russ Buyse, CEO of Phunware. “Our senior management team remains laser-focused on ramping up our MaaS offering through several essential verticals, with a key focus on hospitality and healthcare. Additionally, we plan to further expand our hardware business, which in the first full year under the Phunware umbrella, helped drive total revenue up 105% in 2022. Phunware helps brands enhance the consumer experience and we expect to further extend our footprint in industry segments where our products increase customer satisfaction and provide a strong ROI for our clients.”

Full Year 2022 Financial Results



Net revenues for the year totaled $21.8 million

Platform revenues were $6.5 million

Hardware revenues were $15.3 million

Net loss was $(50.9) million

Net loss per share was $(0.51)

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(23.5) million

Recent Business Highlights

Conference Call Information

Phunware management will host a conference call today (March 23, 2023) at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing 888-506-0062 in the United States, or 973-528-0011 from international locations with access code: 446606. The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at investors.phunware.com.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share and per share information)

December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Assets Current assets: Cash $ 1,955 $ 23,137 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $198 and $10 at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively 958 967 Inventory 2,780 2,636 Digital assets 10,137 32,581 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,033 686 Total current assets 16,863 60,007 Property and equipment, net 221 — Goodwill 31,113 33,260 Intangible assets, net 2,524 3,213 Deferred tax asset 1,960 1,278 Right-of-use asset 3,712 1,260 Other assets 402 276 Total assets 56,795 99,294 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 7,699 $ 6,589 Accrued expenses 2,895 9,621 Lease liability 954 399 Deferred revenue 2,904 3,973 PhunCoin deposits 1,202 1,202 Current maturities of long-term debt, net 9,667 4,904 Warrant liability 256 3,605 Total current liabilities 25,577 30,293 Deferred tax liability 1,960 1,278 Deferred revenue 1,274 1,299 Lease liability 3,103 1,147 Total liabilities 31,914 34,017 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2022 and 2021; 103,153,337 and 96,751,610 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively 10 10 Additional paid-in capital 275,562 264,944 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (472 ) (352 ) Accumulated deficit (250,219 ) (199,325 ) Total stockholders’ equity 24,881 65,277 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity 56,795 99,294





Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(In thousands, except per share information)

Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Net revenues $ 21,794 $ 10,643 Cost of revenues 16,718 7,030 Gross profit 5,076 3,613 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 6,814 3,022 General and administrative 19,554 13,256 Research and development 6,149 4,179 Impairment of goodwill 2,061 — Total operating expenses 34,578 20,457 Operating loss (29,502 ) (16,844 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense (2,406 ) (4,481 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — (7,952 ) Impairment of digital assets (22,911 ) (9,383 ) Fair value adjustment for warrant liabilities 3,349 (18,139 ) Gain on forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loan — 2,850 Other income, net 580 1 Total other expense (21,388 ) (37,104 ) Loss before taxes (50,890 ) (53,948 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (4 ) 426 Net loss (50,894 ) (53,522 ) Cumulative translation adjustment (120 ) (14 ) Comprehensive loss $ (51,014 ) $ (53,536 ) Loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.51 ) $ (0.71 ) Weighted-average common shares used to compute loss per share, basic and diluted 98,982 75,447





Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Operating activities Net loss $ (50,894 ) $ (53,522 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Accretion of debt discount and amortization of deferred financing costs 1,034 2,942 (Gain) loss on change in fair value of warrant liability (3,349 ) 18,139 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 7,952 Impairment of digital assets 22,911 9,383 Impairment of goodwill 2,061 — Gain on forgiveness of PPP loan — (2,850 ) Stock-based compensation 3,009 4,941 Other adjustments 1,466 (478 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 4 (16 ) Inventory (412 ) (949 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (476 ) (383 ) Accounts payable 1,111 (1,568 ) Accrued expenses (1,258 ) (1,131 ) Accrued legal settlement — (3,000 ) Lease liability payments (905 ) (802 ) Deferred revenue (1,129 ) (1,172 ) Net cash used by operating activities (26,827 ) (22,514 ) Investing activities Proceeds received from sale of digital assets 1,282 — Purchases of digital assets (923 ) (41,284 ) Acquisition payments, net of cash acquired (2,375 ) (5,101 ) Capital expenditures (271 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (2,287 ) (46,385 ) Financing activities Proceeds from borrowings, net of issuance costs 11,795 14,711 Payments on borrowings (8,066 ) (26,243 ) Proceeds from sales of common stock, net of issuance costs 4,298 94,737 Proceeds from warrant exercises — 4,635 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 28 179 Net cash provided by financing activities 8,055 88,019 Effect of exchange rate on cash and restricted cash (123 ) (14 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and restricted cash (21,182 ) 19,106 Cash and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 23,137 4,031 Cash and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 1,955 $ 23,137 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information Interest paid $ 957 $ 1,364 Income taxes paid $ — $ —





Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash information Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations $ 3,053 $ — Non-cash exchange of digital assets $ 906 $ — Issuance of common stock in connection with acquisition of Lyte Technology, Inc. $ 3,064 $ — Issuance of common stock under the 2018 employee stock purchase plan $ 214 $ 100 Issuance of common stock for payment of legal, earned bonus and board of director fees $ — $ 66 Non-cash issuance of common stock upon partial exercise of a warrant $ — $ 16,147



Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation

Our non-GAAP financial measures include adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") (our "non-GAAP financial measures"). Our non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. They are not measurements of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to revenue or net loss, as applicable, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other businesses. Our non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our operating results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations include: (i) non-cash compensation is and will remain a key element of our overall long-term incentive compensation package, although we exclude it as an expense when evaluating its ongoing operating performance for a particular period, (ii) our non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect the impact of certain charges resulting from matters we consider not to be indicative of ongoing operations, and (iii) other companies in our industry may calculate our non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

We compensate for these limitations to our non-GAAP financial measures by relying primarily on our GAAP results and using our non-GAAP financial measures only for supplemental purposes. Our non-GAAP financial measures include adjustments for items that may not occur in future periods. However, we believe these adjustments are appropriate because the amounts recognized can vary significantly from period to period, do not directly relate to the ongoing operations of our business and complicate comparisons of our internal operating results and operating results of other peer companies over time. Each of the normal recurring adjustments and other adjustments described in this paragraph help management with a measure of our operating performance over time by removing items that are not related to day-to-day operations or are non-cash expenses.





Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In thousands, except percentages)

Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 (in thousands) Net loss $ (50,894 ) $ (53,522 ) Add back: Depreciation and amortization 739 240 Add back: Interest expense 2,406 4,481 Add back (Less): Income tax expense (benefit) 4 (426 ) EBITDA (47,745 ) (49,227 ) Add back: Stock-based compensation 3,009 4,941 Add back: Loss on extinguishment of debt — 7,952 Add back: Impairment of digital assets 22,911 9,383 Add back: Impairment of goodwill 2,061 — Less (Add back): Fair value adjustment for warrant liabilities (3,349 ) 18,139 Less: Gain on forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program loan — (2,850 ) Less: Gain on sale of digital assets (367 ) — Adjusted EBITDA $ (23,480 ) $ (11,662 )





December 31, 2022 2021 (in thousands, except percentages) Gross profit $ 5,076 $ 3,613 Add back: Amortization of intangibles — 7 Add back: Stock-based compensation 210 1,050 Adjusted gross profit $ 5,286 $ 4,670 Adjusted gross margin 24.3 % 43.9 %





Supplemental Information

(In thousands, except percentages)

Year Ended December 31, Change (in thousands, except percentages) 2022 2021 Amount % Net Revenue Platform revenue $ 6,521 $ 7,548 $ (1,027 ) (13.6)% Hardware revenue 15,273 3,095 12,178 393.5% Total revenue $ 21,794 $ 10,643 $ 11,151 104.8% Platform revenue as percentage of total revenue 29.9 % 70.9 % Hardware revenue as percentage of total revenue 70.1 % 29.1 %







