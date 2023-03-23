Phunware Reports Full Year 2022 Financial Results
AUSTIN, Texas, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (“Phunware” or “the Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, today announced preliminary financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022.
“We are thrilled to see increased interest from our channel partners, who we believe will be a key catalyst of accelerated bookings of our core software solution in 2023,” said Russ Buyse, CEO of Phunware. “Our senior management team remains laser-focused on ramping up our MaaS offering through several essential verticals, with a key focus on hospitality and healthcare. Additionally, we plan to further expand our hardware business, which in the first full year under the Phunware umbrella, helped drive total revenue up 105% in 2022. Phunware helps brands enhance the consumer experience and we expect to further extend our footprint in industry segments where our products increase customer satisfaction and provide a strong ROI for our clients.”
Full Year 2022 Financial Results
Net revenues for the year totaled $21.8 million
Platform revenues were $6.5 million
Hardware revenues were $15.3 million
Net loss was $(50.9) million
Net loss per share was $(0.51)
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(23.5) million
Recent Business Highlights
About Phunware, Inc.
Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile — Transforming Digital Human Experience
Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), is the only fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions, data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunware’s Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, loyalty (PhunCoin & PhunToken) and analytics, as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the world’s most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with approximately one billion active devices touching its platform each month when operating at scale. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit https://phunware.com and follow @phunware on all social media platforms.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except share and per share information)
December 31,
December 31,
Assets
Current assets:
Cash
$
1,955
$
23,137
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $198 and $10 at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively
958
967
Inventory
2,780
2,636
Digital assets
10,137
32,581
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
1,033
686
Total current assets
16,863
60,007
Property and equipment, net
221
—
Goodwill
31,113
33,260
Intangible assets, net
2,524
3,213
Deferred tax asset
1,960
1,278
Right-of-use asset
3,712
1,260
Other assets
402
276
Total assets
56,795
99,294
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
7,699
$
6,589
Accrued expenses
2,895
9,621
Lease liability
954
399
Deferred revenue
2,904
3,973
PhunCoin deposits
1,202
1,202
Current maturities of long-term debt, net
9,667
4,904
Warrant liability
256
3,605
Total current liabilities
25,577
30,293
Deferred tax liability
1,960
1,278
Deferred revenue
1,274
1,299
Lease liability
3,103
1,147
Total liabilities
31,914
34,017
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders’ equity
Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2022 and 2021; 103,153,337 and 96,751,610 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively
10
10
Additional paid-in capital
275,562
264,944
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(472
)
(352
)
Accumulated deficit
(250,219
)
(199,325
)
Total stockholders’ equity
24,881
65,277
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
56,795
99,294
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(In thousands, except per share information)
Year Ended December 31,
2022
2021
Net revenues
$
21,794
$
10,643
Cost of revenues
16,718
7,030
Gross profit
5,076
3,613
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing
6,814
3,022
General and administrative
19,554
13,256
Research and development
6,149
4,179
Impairment of goodwill
2,061
—
Total operating expenses
34,578
20,457
Operating loss
(29,502
)
(16,844
)
Other income (expense):
Interest expense
(2,406
)
(4,481
)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
(7,952
)
Impairment of digital assets
(22,911
)
(9,383
)
Fair value adjustment for warrant liabilities
3,349
(18,139
)
Gain on forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loan
—
2,850
Other income, net
580
1
Total other expense
(21,388
)
(37,104
)
Loss before taxes
(50,890
)
(53,948
)
Income tax (expense) benefit
(4
)
426
Net loss
(50,894
)
(53,522
)
Cumulative translation adjustment
(120
)
(14
)
Comprehensive loss
$
(51,014
)
$
(53,536
)
Loss per share, basic and diluted
$
(0.51
)
$
(0.71
)
Weighted-average common shares used to compute loss per share, basic and diluted
98,982
75,447
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
Year Ended December 31,
2022
2021
Operating activities
Net loss
$
(50,894
)
$
(53,522
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
Accretion of debt discount and amortization of deferred financing costs
1,034
2,942
(Gain) loss on change in fair value of warrant liability
(3,349
)
18,139
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
7,952
Impairment of digital assets
22,911
9,383
Impairment of goodwill
2,061
—
Gain on forgiveness of PPP loan
—
(2,850
)
Stock-based compensation
3,009
4,941
Other adjustments
1,466
(478
)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
4
(16
)
Inventory
(412
)
(949
)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(476
)
(383
)
Accounts payable
1,111
(1,568
)
Accrued expenses
(1,258
)
(1,131
)
Accrued legal settlement
—
(3,000
)
Lease liability payments
(905
)
(802
)
Deferred revenue
(1,129
)
(1,172
)
Net cash used by operating activities
(26,827
)
(22,514
)
Investing activities
Proceeds received from sale of digital assets
1,282
—
Purchases of digital assets
(923
)
(41,284
)
Acquisition payments, net of cash acquired
(2,375
)
(5,101
)
Capital expenditures
(271
)
—
Net cash used in investing activities
(2,287
)
(46,385
)
Financing activities
Proceeds from borrowings, net of issuance costs
11,795
14,711
Payments on borrowings
(8,066
)
(26,243
)
Proceeds from sales of common stock, net of issuance costs
4,298
94,737
Proceeds from warrant exercises
—
4,635
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
28
179
Net cash provided by financing activities
8,055
88,019
Effect of exchange rate on cash and restricted cash
(123
)
(14
)
Net (decrease) increase in cash and restricted cash
(21,182
)
19,106
Cash and restricted cash at the beginning of the period
23,137
4,031
Cash and restricted cash at the end of the period
$
1,955
$
23,137
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information
Interest paid
$
957
$
1,364
Income taxes paid
$
—
$
—
Year Ended December 31,
2022
2021
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash information
Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations
$
3,053
$
—
Non-cash exchange of digital assets
$
906
$
—
Issuance of common stock in connection with acquisition of Lyte Technology, Inc.
$
3,064
$
—
Issuance of common stock under the 2018 employee stock purchase plan
$
214
$
100
Issuance of common stock for payment of legal, earned bonus and board of director fees
$
—
$
66
Non-cash issuance of common stock upon partial exercise of a warrant
$
—
$
16,147
Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation
Our non-GAAP financial measures include adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") (our "non-GAAP financial measures"). Our non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. They are not measurements of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to revenue or net loss, as applicable, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other businesses. Our non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our operating results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations include: (i) non-cash compensation is and will remain a key element of our overall long-term incentive compensation package, although we exclude it as an expense when evaluating its ongoing operating performance for a particular period, (ii) our non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect the impact of certain charges resulting from matters we consider not to be indicative of ongoing operations, and (iii) other companies in our industry may calculate our non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.
We compensate for these limitations to our non-GAAP financial measures by relying primarily on our GAAP results and using our non-GAAP financial measures only for supplemental purposes. Our non-GAAP financial measures include adjustments for items that may not occur in future periods. However, we believe these adjustments are appropriate because the amounts recognized can vary significantly from period to period, do not directly relate to the ongoing operations of our business and complicate comparisons of our internal operating results and operating results of other peer companies over time. Each of the normal recurring adjustments and other adjustments described in this paragraph help management with a measure of our operating performance over time by removing items that are not related to day-to-day operations or are non-cash expenses.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(In thousands, except percentages)
Year Ended December 31,
2022
2021
(in thousands)
Net loss
$
(50,894
)
$
(53,522
)
Add back: Depreciation and amortization
739
240
Add back: Interest expense
2,406
4,481
Add back (Less): Income tax expense (benefit)
4
(426
)
EBITDA
(47,745
)
(49,227
)
Add back: Stock-based compensation
3,009
4,941
Add back: Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
7,952
Add back: Impairment of digital assets
22,911
9,383
Add back: Impairment of goodwill
2,061
—
Less (Add back): Fair value adjustment for warrant liabilities
(3,349
)
18,139
Less: Gain on forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program loan
—
(2,850
)
Less: Gain on sale of digital assets
(367
)
—
Adjusted EBITDA
$
(23,480
)
$
(11,662
)
December 31,
2022
2021
(in thousands, except percentages)
Gross profit
$
5,076
$
3,613
Add back: Amortization of intangibles
—
7
Add back: Stock-based compensation
210
1,050
Adjusted gross profit
$
5,286
$
4,670
Adjusted gross margin
24.3
%
43.9
%
Supplemental Information
(In thousands, except percentages)
Year Ended December 31,
Change
(in thousands, except percentages)
2022
2021
Amount
%
Net Revenue
Platform revenue
$
6,521
$
7,548
$
(1,027
)
(13.6)%
Hardware revenue
15,273
3,095
12,178
393.5%
Total revenue
$
21,794
$
10,643
$
11,151
104.8%
Platform revenue as percentage of total revenue
29.9
%
70.9
%
Hardware revenue as percentage of total revenue
70.1
%
29.1
%