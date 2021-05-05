U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,167.59
    +2.93 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,230.34
    +97.31 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,582.42
    -51.08 (-0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,241.37
    -6.92 (-0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.14
    -0.49 (-0.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.80
    +1.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    26.52
    -0.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2011
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5840
    -0.0080 (-0.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3907
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2050
    +0.0160 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,173.42
    +3,116.24 (+5.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,457.26
    +51.96 (+3.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,039.30
    +116.13 (+1.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,812.63
    -241.37 (-0.83%)
     

PHX Energy Announces Its Operating and Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
PHX Energy Services Corp.
·44 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CALGARY, Alberta, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Financial Results
In the first quarter of 2021, PHX Energy reported improved adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue and earnings from continuing operations despite the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. For the three-month period ended March 31, 2021, the Corporation achieved adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of $14.5 million, 21 percent of revenue, compared to $19.3 million, 19 percent of revenue, in the corresponding 2020-period. Earnings from continuing operations in the three-month period ended March 31, 2021 increased to $5.3 million from a loss of $2.2 million in the 2020-quarter. The sustained cost discipline initiatives from the prior year and the positive impact of government grants contributed to the improved profitability and earnings in the first quarter of 2021. This improved profitability in the first quarter of 2021, however, was affected by the cash-settled share-based payments expense of $2.6 million compared to a recovery of $3.4 million in the comparative 2020-quarter. In the 2020-quarter, the Corporation also recognized impairment loss on goodwill of $10.2 million and provision for bad debts of $3.1 million.

In the three-month period ended March 31, 2021, PHX Energy’s consolidated revenue from continuing operations decreased by 31 percent to $68.5 million from $98.9 million in the 2020-period as the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic continued to impact industry activity in 2021. For the three-month period ended March 31, 2021, PHX Energy’s US division generated $53.1 million in revenue, representing 77 percent of first quarter consolidated revenue from continuing operations (2020 - 75 percent) and a 29 percent decrease from the $74.3 million generated in the 2020-quarter. The Corporation remained focused on growing market share in the US by expanding its high-performance technologies, specifically Velocity Real-Time System (“Velocity”), PowerDrive Orbit Rotary Steerable System (“RSS”), and Atlas High Performance Motors (“Atlas”). The Corporation’s US drilling activity in the first quarter of 2021 decreased 23 percent to 3,084 operating days from 4,029 operating days in the 2020-quarter. The extreme cold weather in Texas during the 2021-quarter, impacted the Corporation’s US drilling activity and operating days were lower as a result. In comparison, US industry activity, as measured by the average rigs operating per day, declined by 50 percent to 396 in the first quarter of 2021 from 785 in the 2020-quarter (Source: Baker Hughes). The softer decline in PHX Energy’s US segment activity compared to the overall US industry demonstrates the strength of the Corporation’s reputation and high level of demand for the Corporation’s high performing technologies and services, which include RSS services.

Industry challenges in Canada continued to impact the Corporation’s Canadian operations during the first quarter of 2021. PHX Energy’s Canadian segment’s operating days declined by 33 percent from 2,645 days in the first quarter of 2020 to 1,765 operating days in the 2021-quarter. The Corporation’s Canadian segment generated $15.4 million in revenue for the 2021-quarter, a decrease of 37 percent compared to the $24.6 million in the 2020-quarter.

The Corporation ended the 2021-quarter with no bank loans outstanding and cash and cash equivalents of $23.5 million (December 31, 2020 - $25.7 million). For the three-month period ended March 31, 2021, the Corporation’s free cash flow was $8.2 million as compared to $16.6 million in the 2020-period.

Responding to COVID-19
Despite oil prices recovering to pre-pandemic levels, the significant impact of COVID-19 on the global economy persisted. Drilling activity remained suppressed relative to pre-pandemic levels, but has been steadily increasing over the previous two quarters. PHX Energy's strategic focus on being technology leader in its sector has allowed the Corporation to achieve many operational and financial success in the challenging industry environment. In 2021, the Corporation continued to monitor, evaluate and adjust its business costs in line with drilling activity in North America and will continue to implement changes as required. In addition, the Corporation will continue to utilize various government assistance programs available for businesses in North America. For the three-month period ended March 31, 2021 the Corporation has recognized government grants of $1.6 million in the Canadian division related to the Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy (“CEWS”) and Canadian Emergency Rent Subsidy (“CERS”) programs and USD $1.9 million related to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (“CARES”) program in the US segment.

The Corporation remained diligent in retaining financial strength and agility with significant liquidity on its credit facilities. As at March 31, 2021, the Corporation has working capital of $59.6 million and has approximately CAD $65 million and USD $15 million available from its credit facilities, subject to a borrowing base limit of $84 million. Additional information regarding the risks, uncertainties and impact on the Corporation’s business can be found throughout this press release, including under the headings “Capital Spending”, “Operating Costs and Expenses”, “Critical Accounting Estimates” and “Outlook”.

Assets Held for Sale and Discontinued Operations
In the fourth quarter of 2020, management, with approval from the Board, committed to a plan to sell the Russian division, Phoenix TSR. As at March 31, 2021, the operations of Phoenix TSR had not been sold, however, management anticipates the operations will be sold in the second quarter of 2021. Accordingly, for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021, net assets with a carrying value of $3 million owned by Phoenix TSR have been classified as assets held for sale and liabilities directly associated with assets held for sale and the financial results of Phoenix TSR have been presented as discontinued operations. The decision to sell the division is not anticipated to have a significant impact on the continuing operations of the Corporation. For the three-month period ended March 31, 2021, the Russian division incurred adjusted EBITDA of negative $0.5 million (2020 - negative $0.6 million). While the closing of this transaction is expected in the second quarter of 2021, there can be no assurance that the sale of the Russian division will be complete on the terms anticipated or at all.

Technology Partnership
In the first quarter of 2021, the Corporation announced it has entered into a technology partnership with National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (“NESR”). Pursuant to the partnership, PHX Energy will provide its premium downhole technology for use in NESR’s directional drilling operations in the Middle East and North Africa (“MENA”) regions. Access to NESR’s international markets is anticipated to provide opportunities to further extend the global reach and reputation of the Corporation’s high-performance technologies and equipment.

Capital Spending
The Corporation spent $6.9 million on capital expenditures in the first quarter of 2021, which is $12 million less than the expenditures in the 2020-quarter of $18.9 million. Capital expenditures for the 2021-quarter were primarily directed towards Atlas motors, Velocity systems, and RSS. Of the total capital expenditures in the 2021-quarter $4.6 million was spent on growing the Corporation’s fleet of drilling equipment and the remaining $2.3 million was spent on maintenance of the current fleet of drilling and other equipment. The Corporation funded capital spending through funds from operations.

As at March 31, 2021, the Corporation has commitments to purchase drilling and other equipment for $12.1 million, with delivery of these purchases expected to occur by the end of the second quarter of 2021. Commitments include $6.1 million for Velocity systems, $5.9 million for performance drilling motors primarily relating to Atlas, and $0.1 million for other machinery and equipment

Capital expenditures since 2015 have primarily been dedicated toward expanding and growing the capacity of the high performance fleets. In addition to the Corporation’s fleet of conventional measurement while drilling (“MWD”) systems and drilling motors, the Corporation possesses approximately 420 Atlas motors, comprised of various configurations including its 7.25", 5.13", 5.76", 8" and 9" Atlas motors, 78 Velocity systems, and 18 PowerDrive Orbit RSS, the largest independent fleet in North America.

On April 9, 2021, the Corporation announced an increase to its 2021 capital expenditure program from $15 million to $25 million, of which $15 million will be for growth capital and $10 million will be for maintenance of existing drilling and other equipment. The increase to the capital expenditure program is primarily dedicated to growing the Velocity and Atlas fleets to meet increased demand anticipated in the second half of 2021. Additionally, in April the Corporation purchased 4 PowerDrive Orbit RSS for use in its US operations where RSS activity has increased.

Dividends
On March 15, 2021, PHX Energy declared a cash dividend of $0.025 per common share and $1.3 million was paid on April 15, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2021.

Normal Course Issuer Bid
During the third quarter of 2020, the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) approved the renewal of PHX Energy’s NCIB to purchase for cancellation, from time-to-time, up to a maximum of 3,131,388 common shares, representing 10 percent of the Corporation’s public float of Common Shares as at July 31, 2020. The NCIB commenced on August 14, 2020 and will terminate on August 13, 2021. Purchases of common shares are to be made on the open market through the facilities of the TSX and through alternative trading systems. The price which PHX Energy is to pay for any common shares purchased is to be at the prevailing market price on the TSX or alternate trading systems at the time of such purchase. Pursuant to the NCIB, 2,670,500 common shares were purchased and cancelled by the Corporation as at December 31, 2020. The remaining 460,888 shares were purchased and cancelled during the three-month period ended March 31, 2021, thereby completing the current NCIB program.

PHX Energy continues to use the NCIB as an additional tool to enhance total long-term shareholder returns in conjunction with management’s disciplined capital allocation strategy.

Financial Highlights

(Stated in thousands of dollars except per share amounts, percentages and shares outstanding)

Three-month periods ended March 31,

2021

2020

% Change

Operating Results – Continuing Operations

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Revenue

68,547

98,902

(31

)

Earnings (loss)

5,335

(2,157

)

n.m.

Earnings (loss) per share – diluted

0.11

(0.04

)

n.m.

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

14,492

19,269

(25

)

Adjusted EBITDA per share – diluted (1)

0.28

0.36

(22

)

Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue (1)

21%

19%

Cash Flow – Continuing Operations

Cash flows from operating activities

1,506

11,739

(87

)

Funds from operations (1)

11,803

20,508

(42

)

Funds from operations per share – diluted (1)

0.23

0.39

(41

)

Dividends per share paid

0.025

-

n.m.

Capital expenditures

6,890

18,867

(63

)

Free cash flow (1)

8,204

16,558

(50

)

Financial Position (unaudited)

Mar. 31, ‘21

Dec 31, ‘20

Working capital (1)

59,595

55,524

7

Net Debt (1) (2)

(23,468

)

(25,746

)

n.m.

Shareholders’ equity

133,716

132,033

1

Common shares outstanding

50,390,299

50,625,920

-

n.m. – not meaningful
(1) Non-GAAP measure that does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other entities. Refer to non-GAAP measures section that follows the Outlook section of this press release.
(2) As at March 31, 2021, the Corporation had no bank loans outstanding and was in a cash positive position

Non-GAAP Measures

PHX Energy uses throughout this press release certain measures to analyze operational and financial performance that do not have standardized meanings prescribed under Canadian generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP measures include adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA per share, debt to covenant EBITDA, funds from operations, funds from operations per share, free cash flow, net debt, and working capital. Management believes that these measures provide supplemental financial information that is useful in the evaluation of the Corporation’s operations and are commonly used by other oil and natural gas service companies. Investors should be cautioned, however, that these measures should not be construed as alternatives to measures determined in accordance with GAAP as an indicator of PHX Energy’s performance. The Corporation’s method of calculating these measures may differ from that of other organizations, and accordingly, such measures may not be comparable. Please refer to the “Non-GAAP Measures” section following the Outlook section of this press release for applicable definitions and reconciliations.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This document contains certain forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "could", "should", "can", "believe", "plans", "intends", "strategy" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements.

The forward-looking information and statements included in this document are not guarantees of future performance and should not be unduly relied upon. These statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements and information. The Corporation believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking statements and information included in this document should not be unduly relied upon. These forward-looking statements and information speak only as of the date of this document.

In particular, forward-looking information and statements contained in this document include, without limitation, and the anticipated impact of COVID-19 on the Corporation’s operations, results and the Corporation’s planned responses thereto, the anticipated closing and terms of the transaction to sell the Russian division, the opportunities that will be created by the NESR partnership, the anticipated continuation of PHX Energy’s current dividend program, the timeline for delivery of equipment on order, the projected capital expenditures budget for 2021 and how this budget will be allocated and funded, and the projections related to the costs in the dormant Albania division and future activity in the region.

The above are stated under the headings: “Responding to COVID-19”, “Assets Held for Sale and Discontinued Operations”, “Technology Partnership”, “Capital Spending”, “Dividend”, “Segmented Information”, and “Cash Requirements for Capital Expenditures”. In addition, all information contained under the headings “Responding to COVID-19”, and “Outlook” sections of this press release may contains forward-looking statements.

In addition to other material factors, expectations and assumptions which may be identified in this document and other continuous disclosure documents of the Corporation referenced herein, assumptions have been made in respect of such forward-looking statements and information regarding, among other things: the Corporation will continue to conduct its operations in a manner consistent with past operations; the general continuance of current industry conditions; anticipated financial performance, business prospects, impact of competition, strategies, the general stability of the economic and political environment in which the Corporation operates; the continuing impact of COVID-19 on the global economy, specifically trade, manufacturing, supply chain and energy consumption, among other things and the resulting impact on the Corporation’s operations and future results which remain uncertain, exchange and interest rates; the continuance of existing (and in certain circumstances, the implementation of proposed) tax, royalty and regulatory regimes; the sufficiency of budgeted capital expenditures in carrying out planned activities; the availability and cost of labour and services and the adequacy of cash flow; debt and ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms to fund its planned expenditures, which are subject to change based on commodity prices; market conditions and future oil and natural gas prices; and potential timing delays. Although management considers these material factors, expectations, and assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing lists of factors are not exhaustive. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect the Corporation's operations and financial results are included in reports on file with the Canadian Securities Regulatory Authorities and may be accessed through the SEDAR website (www.sedar.com) or at the Corporation's website. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The Corporation does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws

Revenue

(Stated in thousands of dollars)

Three-month periods ended March 31,

2021

2020

% Change

Revenue

68,547

98,902

(31

)

US and Canadian industry activity have recovered since the height of the economic and industry recession in the summer of 2020; however, compared to the first quarter of 2020, activity in the first quarter of 2021 remained subdued as uncertainties regarding the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic persist. For the three-month period ended March 31, 2021, consolidated revenue decreased by 31 percent to $68.5 million compared to $98.9 million in the comparable 2020-period. Consolidated operating days decreased by 27 percent to 4,849 days as compared to 6,673 in the 2020-quarter. Average consolidated revenue per day for the three-month ended March 31, 2021, excluding motor rental division in the US, decreased by 3 percent to $13,746 from $14,157 in the first quarter of 2020.

Crude oil prices recovered from the decline that commenced at the end of first quarter of 2020, with Western Texas Intermediate (“WTI”) averaging USD $58/bbl in the first quarter of 2021 (2020-quarter – USD $46/bbl) and Western Canadian Select (“WCS”) oil prices averaging USD $45/bbl (2020-quarter – USD $26/bbl). However, despite the trend in the respective oil prices the rig counts in North America remained well below the pre-pandemic levels in the first quarter of 2020 and the recovery from the lows reached in the summer of 2020 remains gradual. The US industry showed a decline of 50 percent in rig counts quarter-over-quarter whereas Canada experienced a 26 percent decline in the rig count. In the first quarter of 2021, there were 396 rigs operating per day (2020-quarter – 785 rigs) in the US and 145 rigs operating per day in Canada (2020-quarter – 196 rigs). Throughout North America the vast majority of wells continued to be horizontal and directional representing 95 percent of North American activity (Sources: Baker Hughes).

Operating Costs and Expenses

(Stated in thousands of dollars except percentages)

Three-month periods ended March 31,

2021

2020

% Change

Direct costs

54,516

79,878

(32

)

Gross profit as a percentage of revenue

20%

19%

Depreciation & amortization drilling and other equipment (included in direct costs)

6,232

7,423

(16

)

Depreciation & amortization right-of-use asset (included in direct costs)

836

924

(10

)

Gross profit as percentage of revenue excluding depreciation & amortization

31%

28%

Direct costs are comprised of field and shop expenses and include depreciation and amortization on the Corporation’s equipment and right-of-use assets. For the three-month period ended March 31, 2021, direct costs were $54.5 million, which is a 32 percent decrease over the direct costs of $79.9 million in the 2020-quarter. The decrease in the Corporation’s direct costs mainly relates to reduced labour costs and motor repair expenses in line with the decrease in operating activity, and government grants received in the period.

Gross profit as a percentage of revenue excluding depreciation and amortization improved to 31 percent in the 2021-quarter from 28 percent in the relevant 2020-quarter. Increased profitability was primarily driven by the Corporation’s commitment to disciplined cost management in the first quarter of 2021 and the recognition of $0.9 million related to CEWS and CERS and USD $1.7 million related to CARES to subsidize personnel costs recognized under direct costs.

(Stated in thousands of dollars except percentages)

Three-month periods ended March 31,

2021

2020

% Change

Selling, general & administrative (“SG&A”) costs

8,982

6,502

38

Cash-settled share-based payments (included in SG&A costs)

2,644

(3,424

)

n.m.

Equity-settled share-based payments (included in SG&A costs)

69

63

10

SG&A costs excluding equity and cash-settled share-based payments as a percentage of revenue

9%

10%

n.m. – not meaningful

For the three-month period ended March 31, 2021, the Corporation’s SG&A costs increased by 38 percent to $9 million as compared to $6.5 million in the 2020-period. The increase was primarily driven by higher expense related to share-based payments. Included in SG&A costs are cash-settled and equity-settled share-based payments totaling $2.6 million and $69 thousand, respectively, in the 2021-quarter relative to a recovery of $3.4 million and an expense of $63 thousand in the 2020-quarter, respectively. The increased expense in share-based payments was partially offset by government grants of $0.9 million recognized in SG&A.

Cash-settled share-based payments relate to the Corporation’s Retention Award Plan and are measured at fair value. The increase in the 2021-quarter over the comparative 2020-quarter was primarily due to the increase in the Corporation’s share price as at the respective reporting periods.

Equity-settled share-based payments relate to the amortization of the fair values of issued options by the Corporation using the Black-Scholes model. For the three-month period ended March 31, 2021, equity-settled share-based payments increased as a result of recent granted options having a higher valuation than the options that were granted in 2020.

(Stated in thousands of dollars)

Three-month periods ended March 31,

2021

2020

% Change

Research & development expense

560

1,272

(56

)

Research and development (“R&D”) expenditures for the first quarters of 2021 and 2020 were $0.6 million and $1.3 million, respectively. PHX Energy continues to develop and expand services by focusing R&D efforts on developing new technology, improving reliability of equipment, and decreasing costs to operations. The decrease in R&D expenditures quarter-over-quarter was primarily due to the cost alignment initiatives that began as a response to COVID-19 and government grants of $0.1 million.

(Stated in thousands of dollars)

Three-month periods ended March 31,

2021

2020

% Change

Finance expense

171

345

(50

)

Finance expense lease liability

548

543

1

Finance expenses primarily relate to fees and interest charges on the Corporation’s long-term and short-term bank facilities. In the 2021-quarter finance charges decreased by 50 percent to $0.2 million relative to the $0.3 million in the 2020-quarter. The decrease in the finance expense is primarily due to the repayment of all bank loans in the second quarter of 2020.

Finance expense lease liability relates to interest expenses incurred on lease liabilities. In the 2021 three-month period, finance expense lease liability was the same as the 2020-period at $0.5 million.

(Stated in thousands of dollars)

Three-month periods ended March 31,

2021

2020

Net gain on disposition of drilling equipment

(2,819

)

(1,850

)

Foreign exchange gains

-

(373

)

Provision for bad debts

-

3,117

Other expense (income)

(2,819

)

894

For the three-month period ended March 31, 2021, the Corporation recognized other income of $2.8 million as compared to a $0.9 million expense in the relevant 2020-quarter. Other income in the 2021-quarter is primarily comprised of gains on disposition of drilling equipment that typically result from insurance programs undertaken whereby proceeds for the lost equipment are at current replacement values, which are higher than the respective equipment’s book value. The recognized gain is net of losses, which typically result from asset retirements that were made before the end of the equipment’s useful life and self-insured downhole equipment losses. In the 2021-quarter, more instances of high dollar value downhole equipment losses occurred as compared to the 2020-quarter, resulting in higher net gain on disposition of drilling equipment. In addition, for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020, no provision for bad debts was necessary whereas in the comparative 2020-quarter a provision for bad debts of $3.1 million was recognized.

(Stated in thousands of dollars, except percentages)

Three-month periods ended March 31,

2021

2020

Provision for income taxes

1,252

1,376

Effective tax rates

n.m.

n.m.

n.m. – not meaningful

The provision for income taxes for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021 was $1.3 million as compared to $1.4 million in the 2020-quarter. Deferred taxes in the 2021 and 2020 periods were impacted by unrecognized deferred tax assets with respect to deductible temporary differences in the Canadian jurisdiction.

Segmented Information

The Corporation reports three operating segments on a geographical basis throughout the Canadian provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba; throughout the Gulf Coast, Northeast and Rocky Mountain regions of the US; and internationally, mainly in Albania.

Canada

(Stated in thousands of dollars)

Three-month periods ended March 31,

2021

2020

% Change

Revenue

15,446

24,587

(37

)

Reportable segment profit before tax

2,326

3,292

(29

)

For the three-month period ended March 31, 2021, PHX Energy’s Canadian revenue was $15.4 million a decrease of 37 percent from $24.6 million in the corresponding 2020-period. The Canadian segment experienced decreases to drilling activity as market uncertainties continued and producers remained cautious towards capital spending despite the recovery of oil prices. The Canadian segment reported 1,765 operating days in the first quarter of 2021, a 33 percent decrease from the 2,645 days in the 2020-quarter. PHX Energy’s activity levels were consistent with the overall prolonged suppressed industry, which saw 26 percent drop in horizontal and directional operating days. There were 12,228 industry horizontal and directional drilling days in the 2021-quarter as compared to 16,586 days in the 2020-quarter (Source: Daily Oil Bulletin). The revenue decline was also impacted by the average revenue per day, which decreased by 2 percent to $8,743 in the 2021-quarter as compared to $8,964 revenue per day in the same 2020-period.

During the 2021-quarter PHX Energy remained active in the Montney, Glauconite, Frobisher, Cardium, Viking, Bakken, Torquay, Colony, and Scallion areas.

Due to lower activity levels in the 2021-quarter, PHX Energy’s Canadian division reportable segment profit before tax declined to $2.3 million in the 2021-quarter as compared to $3.3 million in the 2020-quarter. The impact of lower drilling activity to the reportable segment profit was softened by the government grants received through the CEWS and CERS programs in the 2021-quarter.

United States

(Stated in thousands of dollars)

Three-month periods ended March 31,

2021

2020

% Change

Revenue

53,101

74,315

(29

)

Reportable segment income before tax

5,583

10,396

(46

)

The Corporation’s US operations continue to be the dominant operating segment for PHX Energy evidenced by the segments ability to shelter its activity levels from the industry’s more significant pace of decline throughout the pandemic. For the three-month period ended March 31, 2021, revenue declined 29 percent to $53.1 million from $74.3 million in the corresponding 2020-quarter. Operating days decreased by 23 percent to 3,084 days in the 2021-quarter from 4,029 days in the 2020-quarter. In the 2021-quarter, extreme cold weather impacted drilling operations in Texas, where most of the Corporation’s activity is located, and this shut down reduced the US segment’s operating days. PHX Energy’s activity levels outpaced the industry where the active rig count was significantly lower quarter-over-quarter. In the first quarter of 2021 the number of horizontal and directional rigs running per day in the US decreased by 50 percent from an average of 750 horizontal and directional rigs running per day during the 2020-quarter to 374 in the 2021-quarter (Source: Baker Hughes). For the three-month period ended March 31, 2021, the average revenue per day, excluding the Corporation’s US motor rental division, declined to $16,612 from $17,571 in the 2020-quarter, a decrease of 5 percent.

Horizontal and directional drilling represented 94 percent of the industry’s average number of rigs running on a daily basis during the first quarter of 2021, which was consistent with the percentage in the 2020-quarter. For the three-month period ended March 31, 2021, all of the US operating division’s activity was oil well drilling, as measured by wells drilled. The Corporation remained active in the Permian, Eagle Ford, SCOOP/STACK, Marcellus, Bakken, and Niobrara basins.

In the 2021-quarter, the Corporation realized reportable segment income before tax of $5.6 million compared to $10.4 million in the relevant 2020-quarter. Despite the receipt of government grants, profitability declined in the 2021-quarter primarily as a result of lower drilling activity, fixed operating expenses such as depreciation and amortization of drilling equipment and an increase in share-based payment expenses directly attributable to the US segment.

International – Continuing Operations

(Stated in thousands of dollars)

Three-month periods ended March 31,

2021

2020

% Change

Revenue

-

-

n.m.

Reportable segment income (loss) before tax

(327

)

83

n.m.

n.m. – not meaningful

The International segment information and discussion for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 only includes the operations in the Albanian division. The financial results of the Russian division have been presented as discontinued operations.

For both the 2021 and 2020-quarter, due to economic uncertainties and a cautious approach to resuming drilling activity by producers, PHX Energy’s operations in Albania continue to be suspended. For the three-month period ended March 31, 2021, reportable segment loss before tax was $0.3 million compared to reportable segment income before tax of $83 thousand in the comparative 2020-period. In both the 2021 and 2020-periods, expenses incurred were primarily personnel and equipment costs to remain on standby for anticipated resumption of activity.

Discontinued Operations
In the fourth quarter of 2020, management, with approval from the Board, committed to a plan to sell the Russian division operating under the entity, Phoenix TSR. Accordingly, for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021, net assets with a carrying value of $3 million owned by Phoenix TSR have been classified as assets held for sale and liabilities directly associated with assets held for sale and the financial results of Phoenix TSR have been presented as discontinued operations.

For the three-month period ended March 31, 2021, discontinued operations include revenue of $1.6 million as compared to $4.1 million in the corresponding 2020-period. In the first quarter of 2021, loss from discontinued operations before tax was $0.5 million as compared to $1.2 million in the corresponding 2020-period.

Investing Activities

PHX Energy used net cash in investing activities of $0.8 million in the first quarter of 2021 compared to $10.3 million in the 2020-quarter. In the first quarter of 2021, the Corporation received proceeds of $3.8 million (2020 - $3.3 million) from the disposition of drilling equipment, primarily related to the involuntary disposal of drilling equipment in well bores. Additionally, the Corporation spent $6.9 million on capital expenditures in the first quarter of 2021 (2020 - $18.9 million). These expenditures included:

  • $3.5 million downhole performance drilling motors,

  • $2.1 million in MWD systems and spare components;

  • $1.3 million in machining and equipment, RSS, and other assets.

The capital expenditure program undertaken in the 2021-period was financed from funds from operations. Of the total capital expenditures in the 2021-quarter, $4.6 million was used to grow the Corporation’s fleet of drilling equipment and the remaining $2.3 million was used to maintain the current fleet of drilling and other equipment.

The change in non-cash working capital balance of $2.3 million (source of cash) for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021 (2020 - $5.3 million source of cash), relates to the net change in the Corporation’s trade payables that are associated with the acquisition of capital assets.

Financing Activities

The Corporation reported cash flows used in financing activities of $2.9 million in the three-month period ended March 31, 2021 as compared to $4.3 million in the comparable 2020-quarter. In the 2021-quarter:

  • under the Corporation’s NCIB, $1.2 million was spent on repurchase of common shares;

  • dividends of $1.3 million were paid to shareholders;

  • 225,267 common shares were issued for proceeds of $0.4 million upon the exercise of share options; and,

  • the Corporation made payments of $0.8 million towards lease liabilities.

Capital Resources

As of March 31, 2021, the Corporation had no draws on its syndicated and operating facilities and a cash balance of $23.5 million. Subject to a borrowing base limit of $84 million, the Corporation had CAD $65 million and USD $15 million available to be drawn from its credit facilities as at March 31, 2021. The credit facilities are secured by substantially all of the Corporation’s assets.

As at March 31, 2021, the Corporation was in compliance with all its financial covenants as follows:

Ratio

Covenant

As at March 31, 2021

Debt to covenant EBITDA (1)

<3.0x

n.m.

Interest coverage ratio

>3.0x

49.18

n.m. – not meaningful
(1) Non-GAAP measure that does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other entities. Refer to non-GAAP measures section that follows the Outlook section of this press release.

Subsequent to March 31, 2021 the syndicated loan credit agreement was amended to extend the maturity date to December 12, 2023.

Cash Requirements for Capital Expenditures
Historically, the Corporation has financed its capital expenditures and acquisitions through cash flows from operating activities, debt and equity. On April 9, 2021, the Corporation announced an increase to its 2021 capital expenditure program from $15 million to $25 million. The increase to the capital expenditure program is primarily dedicated to growing the Velocity and Atlas fleets to address expected higher activity levels for the remainder of 2021.

These planned expenditures are expected to be financed from cash flow from operations and / or the Corporation’s unused credit facilities, if necessary. However, if a sustained period of market uncertainty and financial market volatility persists in 2021, the Corporation's activity levels, cash flows and access to credit may be negatively impacted, and the expenditure level would be reduced accordingly. Conversely, if future growth opportunities present themselves, the Corporation would look at expanding this planned capital expenditure amount.

As at March 31, 2021, the Corporation has commitments to purchase drilling and other equipment for $12.1 million, with delivery of these purchases expected to occur by the end of the second quarter of 2021.

Outlook

In the first quarter of 2021 the gradual industry recovery continued, and our results also continued to improve. We achieved positive adjusted EBITDA and earnings and maintained a strong cash position with no bank debt while funding the purchase of the remaining shares under our NCIB, the quarterly dividend payments and additional capital expenditures to fuel anticipated growth.

During the first quarter we announced a $10 million increase to our capital expenditure program and that we had entered a technology partnership in the MENA market. As our US operations continue to see increased demand with climbing US rig counts and the anticipated uptick in Canadian rig activity after the spring break up period, we believe we will require greater capacity in our fleet of premium technologies. This includes our fleet of PowerDrive Orbit RSS in the US, and we have now added 4 additional systems to bring the total fleet to 22 systems. We were already the largest independent provider of this technology in the US market, and these additional RSS further set us apart from our competitors. The first quarter showed strong RSS activity and we foresee more opportunities to deploy this technology in the remainder of 2021. By increasing our fleet size, we maximize the margins when compared to renting this technology to meet demand.

In addition to expanding the RSS, Velocity and Atlas fleets in North America, a portion of the increase in capital expenditures was dedicated toward our technology partnership in the MENA region. Currently, we, in partnership with NESR, are in the qualification process for a key client. This required us to deploy a small fleet of equipment and personnel to drill qualification wells and thus far the wells we have drilled have produced several operating records. These results lead us to be optimistic that we will become a qualified supplier in the region, albeit we anticipate this process will take some time with the material ramp up expected in the 2022-year.

We are cautiously optimistic for 2021, anticipating that the second half of the year will be busier in Canada and in the US there will be further gains in the active rig count. We believe the Atlas and Velocity equipment we have on order will help us meet the demand and continue to deliver superior operational performance, especially in the US where we strive to maintain our new level of market share.

In Russia, the sale process is still ongoing and we still anticipate this to close during the second quarter. In Albania our operations remain suspended as we continue to wait for our key client in the region to determine if they will resume operations, and we will evaluate the feasibility of continuing our operations in the region.

While we manage this growth, we remain diligently focused on maintaining our strong financial position and building long-term shareholder rewards. We are in the enviable position that allowed us to fund our increased capital expenditures from our cash on hand while maintaining our balance sheet strength and continuing to pay a quarterly dividend. We believe the market price of our common shares does not currently reflect their underlying value and will continue to strive to improve the valuation of our common shares, which could include renewing our NCIB early in the third quarter.

Our strong financial and operational positions are supplemented by our ESG efforts and during the quarter we have focused our efforts on strategies that will help us achieve our 2021 targets discussed in our ESG report, including changes at our facilities to reduce energy consumption.

As 2021 progresses we will continue to protect our financial strength, as we grow our position as a market leader in premium technology and operational performance.

Michael Buker
President
May 5, 2021

Non-GAAP Measures

Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA, defined as earnings before finance expense, finance expense lease liability, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, impairment losses on drilling and other equipment and goodwill, equity share-based payments, severance payouts relating to the Corporation’s restructuring cost, and unrealized foreign exchange gains or losses, does not have a standardized meaning and is not a financial measure that is recognized under GAAP. However, Management believes that adjusted EBITDA provides supplemental information to net earnings that is useful in evaluating the results of the Corporation’s principal business activities before considering certain charges, how it was financed and how it was taxed in various countries. Investors should be cautioned, however, that adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative measure to net earnings determined in accordance with GAAP. PHX Energy’s method of calculating adjusted EBITDA may differ from that of other organizations and, accordingly, its adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to that of other companies

The following is a reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted EBITDA:

(Stated in thousands of dollars)

Three-month periods ended March 31,

2021

2020

Earnings (loss) from continuing operations:

5,335

(2,157

)

Add (deduct):

Depreciation and amortization drilling and other equipment

6,232

7,423

Depreciation and amortization right-of-use asset

836

924

Provision for income taxes

1,252

1,376

Finance expense

171

345

Finance expense lease liability

548

543

Equity-settled share-based payments

69

63

Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss

49

(67

)

Impairment loss

-

10,249

Severance

-

570

Adjusted EBITDA as reported

14,492

19,269

Adjusted EBITDA per share - diluted is calculated using the treasury stock method whereby deemed proceeds on the exercise of the share options are used to reacquire common shares at an average share price. The calculation of adjusted EBITDA per share on a dilutive basis does not include anti-dilutive options.

Funds from Operations
Funds from operations is defined as cash flows generated from operating activities before changes in non-cash working capital, interest paid, and income taxes paid. This non-GAAP measure does not have a standardized meaning and is not a financial measure recognized under GAAP. Management uses funds from operations as an indication of the Corporation’s ability to generate funds from its operations before considering changes in working capital balances and interest and taxes paid. Investors should be cautioned, however, that this financial measure should not be construed as an alternative measure to cash flows from operating activities determined in accordance with GAAP. PHX Energy’s method of calculating funds from operations may differ from that of other organizations and, accordingly, it may not be comparable to that of other companies.

The following is a reconciliation of cash flows from operating activities to funds from operations:

(Stated in thousands of dollars)

Three-month periods ended March 31,

2021

2020

Net cash flows from operating activities

1,506

11,739

Add (deduct):

Changes in non-cash working capital

10,226

8,484

Interest paid

59

196

Income taxes paid (received)

12

89

Funds from operations

11,803

20,508

Funds from operations per share - diluted is calculated using the treasury stock method whereby deemed proceeds on the exercise of the share options are used to reacquire common shares at an average share price. The calculation of funds from operations per share on a dilutive basis does not include anti-dilutive options.

Free Cash Flow
Free cash flow is defined as funds from operations (as defined above) less maintenance capital expenditures and cash payment on leases. This non-GAAP measure does not have a standardized meaning and is not a financial measure recognized under GAAP. Management uses free cash flow as an indication of the Corporation’s ability to generate funds from its operations to support operations and maintain the Corporation’s drilling and other equipment. This performance measure is useful to investors for assessing the Corporation’s operating and financial performance, leverage and liquidity. Investors should be cautioned, however, that this financial measure should not be construed as an alternative measure to cash flows from operating activities determined in accordance with GAAP. PHX Energy’s method of calculating free cash flow may differ from that of other organizations and, accordingly, it may not be comparable to that of other companies.

The following is a reconciliation of funds from operations to free cash flow:

(Stated in thousands of dollars)

Three-month periods ended March 31,

2021

2020

Funds from operations (1)

11,803

20,508

Deduct:

Maintenance capital expenditures

(2,259

)

(2,490

)

Cash payment on leases

(1,340

)

(1,460

)

Free cash flow

8,204

16,558

(1) Non-GAAP measure that does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other entities. Refer to non-GAAP measures section that follows the Outlook section of this press release.

Debt to Covenant EBITDA Ratio
Debt is represented by loans and borrowings. Covenant EBITDA, for purposes of the calculation of this covenant ratio, is represented by net earnings for a rolling four quarter period, adjusted for finance expense and finance expense lease liability, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, equity-settled share-based payments, impairment losses on goodwill and intangible assets, onerous contracts, and IFRS 16 Leases adjustment to restate cash payments to expense, subject to the restrictions provided in the amended credit agreement.

Working Capital
Working capital is defined as the Corporation’s current assets less its current liabilities and is used to assess the Corporation’s short-term liquidity. Working capital excludes assets held for sale and liabilities associated with assets held for sale. This non-GAAP measure does not have a standardized meaning and is not a financial measure recognized under GAAP. Management uses working capital to provide insight as to the Corporation’s ability to meet obligations as at the reporting date. PHX Energy’s method of calculating working capital may differ from that of other organizations and, accordingly, it may not be comparable to that of other companies.

Net Debt
Net debt is defined as the Corporation’s syndicate loans and operating facility borrowings less cash and cash equivalents. This non-GAAP measure does not have a standardized meaning and is not a financial measure recognized under GAAP. Management uses working capital to provide insight as to the Corporation’s ability to meet obligations as at the reporting date. PHX Energy’s method of calculating working capital may differ from that of other organizations and, accordingly, it may not be comparable to that of other companies.

About PHX Energy Services Corp.

The Corporation, through its directional drilling subsidiary entities, provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas producing companies in Canada, the US, Russia and Albania.

PHX Energy’s Canadian directional drilling operations are conducted through Phoenix Technology Services LP. The Corporation maintains its corporate head office, research and development, Canadian sales, service and operational centres in Calgary, Alberta. In addition, PHX Energy has a facility in Estevan, Saskatchewan. PHX Energy’s US operations, conducted through the Corporation’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Phoenix Technology Services USA Inc. (“Phoenix USA”), is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Phoenix USA has sales and service facilities in Houston, Texas; Casper, Wyoming; Midland, Texas; and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Internationally, PHX Energy has sales offices and service facilities in Albania and Russia, and administrative offices in Nicosia, Cyprus; and Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, management, with approval from the Board, committed to a plan to sell the Russian division operating under the entity, Phoenix TSR LLC (“Phoenix TSR”).

The common shares of PHX Energy trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PHX.

For further information please contact:
John Hooks, CEO;
Michael Buker, President; or
Cameron Ritchie, Senior Vice President Finance and CFO

PHX Energy Services Corp.
Suite 1400, 250 2nd Street SW
Calgary, Alberta T2P 0C1
Tel: 403-543-4466 Fax: 403-543-4485 www.phxtech.com


Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(unaudited)

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

23,468,419

$

25,745,911

Trade and other receivables

57,284,205

43,193,310

Inventories

27,897,872

26,665,902

Prepaid expenses

3,088,467

1,926,336

Current tax assets

220,159

219,400

Assets held for sale

3,778,198

4,405,516

Total current assets

115,737,320

102,156,375

Non-current assets:

Drilling and other long-term assets

68,397,128

68,933,236

Right-of-use asset

28,036,949

28,956,908

Intangible assets

15,748,499

16,204,673

Deferred tax assets

279,640

289,542

Total non-current assets

112,462,216

114,384,359

Total assets

$

228,199,536

$

216,540,734

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Trade and other payables

$

47,434,006

$

37,562,481

Lease liability

3,449,821

3,398,559

Dividends payable

1,259,758

1,265,648

Liabilities directly associated with assets held for sale

814,304

943,063

Total current liabilities

52,957,889

43,169,751

Non-current liabilities:

Lease liability

34,726,191

35,698,084

Deferred tax liability

6,799,288

5,640,261

Total non-current liabilities

41,525,479

41,338,345

Equity:

Share capital

246,966,015

247,543,263

Contributed surplus

9,968,673

10,131,786

Retained earnings

(133,334,136

)

(136,939,398

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

20,891,437

21,707,101

Accumulated other comprehensive loss related to assets held for sale

(10,775,821

)

(10,410,114

)

Total equity

133,716,168

132,032,638

Total liabilities and equity

$

228,199,536

$

216,540,734


Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(unaudited)

Three-month periods ended March 31,

2021

2020

Revenue

$

68,546,737

$

98,901,788

Direct costs

54,516,051

79,877,966

Gross profit

14,030,686

19,023,822

Expenses:

Selling, general and administrative expenses

8,982,410

6,501,831

Research and development expenses

560,101

1,272,417

Finance expense

171,225

345,220

Finance expense lease liability

548,474

542,508

Other expense (income)

(2,818,672

)

894,074

Impairment loss

-

10,248,719

7,443,538

19,804,769

Earnings (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

6,587,148

(780,947

)

Provision for (Recovery of) income taxes

Current

8,834

(202,490

)

Deferred

1,243,457

1,578,813

1,252,291

1,376,323

Earnings (loss) from continuing operations

5,334,857

(2,157,270

)



Discontinued operations

Net loss from discontinued operations, net of taxes

(469,837

)

(1,163,416

)

Net earnings (loss)

4,865,020

(3,320,686

)



Other comprehensive income (loss)

Foreign currency translation

(1,181,371

)

8,572,509

Total comprehensive income for the period

$

3,683,649

$

5,251,823

Earnings (loss) per share – basic and diluted

Continuing operations

$

0.11

$

(0.04

)

Discontinued operations

$

(0.01

)

$

(0.02

)

Net earnings (loss)

$

0.10

$

(0.06

)


Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited)

Three-month periods ended March 31,

2021

2020

Cash flows from operating activities:

Earnings (loss) from continuing operations

$

5,334,857

$

(2,157,270

)

Adjustments for:

Depreciation and amortization drilling and other equipment

6,232,149

7,423,073

Depreciation and amortization right-of-use asset

835,899

923,826

Provision for income taxes

1,252,291

1,376,323

Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain)

48,639

(67,212

)

Gain on disposition of drilling equipment

(2,819,162

)

(1,850,257

)

Equity-settled share-based payments

68,501

63,212

Finance expense

171,225

345,220

Provision for inventory obsolescence

679,343

1,085,978

Interest paid

(59,373

)

(196,020

)

Income taxes paid

(12,219

)

(89,195

)

Impairment loss

-

10,248,719

Provision for bad debts

-

3,116,613

Change in non-cash working capital

(10,226,482

)

(8,483,652

)

Continuing operations

1,505,668

11,739,358

Discontinued operations

(117,590

)

(609,661

)

Net cash from operating activities

1,388,078

11,129,697

Cash flows from investing activities:

Proceeds on disposition of drilling equipment

3,784,873

3,347,129

Acquisition of drilling and other equipment

(6,889,517

)

(18,867,385

)

Change in non-cash working capital

2,304,501

5,259,884

Continuing operations

(800,143

)

(10,260,372

)

Discontinued operations

449

(4,129

)

Net cash used in investing activities

(799,694

)

(10,264,501

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

Proceeds from issuance of share capital

395,271

7,750

Repurchase of shares under the NCIB

(1,204,133

)

-

Dividends paid to shareholders

(1,265,648

)

-

Payments of lease liability

(791,366

)

(917,491

)

Repayment of operating facility

-

(11,236,169

)

Proceeds from loans and borrowings

-

9,402,400

Surrender value cash payment

-

(1,518,042

)

Continuing operations

(2,865,876

)

(4,261,552

)

Discontinued operations

-

(6,396

)

Net cash used in financing activities

(2,865,876

)

(4,267,948

)

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(2,277,492

)

(3,402,752

)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

25,745,911

10,582,296

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

23,468,419

$

7,179,544


Recommended Stories

  • Kevin O’Leary on cryptocurrency: ‘I don’t own random ETFs with blood coin in them’

    It appears that Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary no longer thinks bitcoin is “garbage.” The chairman of O’Shares ETF told Yahoo Finance Live that he’s allocated 3% of his portfolio to the world’s largest cryptocurrency after his native Canada, and a handful of other countries, eased restrictions on institutional buying of the asset.

  • Bitcoin will eventually hit '$1 million a coin,' CoinDesk editor predicts

    As investor interest in cryptocurrency spikes, bitcoin could rise to $1 million over the next five years, one expert told Yahoo Finance Live.

  • Bezos Sells $2.5 Billion of Amazon and Signals More Coming

    (Bloomberg) -- Jeff Bezos sold about $2.5 billion of Amazon.com Inc. stock, his first big disposal this year after offloading more than $10 billion worth of shares in 2020.Bezos sold around 739,000 shares this week under a pre-arranged trading plan, according to U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings. He plans to sell as many as 2 million shares, according to a separate filing.The world’s richest person continues to hold more than 10% of Amazon.com, the primary source of his $191.3 billion fortune, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. In the 15 years after Amazon.com went public in 1997, Bezos sold about a fifth of the online retailer for roughly $2 billion. The value of his stake has ballooned in recent years to such an extent that he can now sell relatively small amounts for billions of dollars.Amazon stock is little changed this year after rallying 76% in 2020 as the Covid-19 pandemic kept people away from physical stores and encouraged online shopping.The Amazon founder has used stock sales to fund rocket company Blue Origin, while he’s committed $10 billion to the “Bezos Earth Fund” to help counter the effects of climate change.The rocket maker said Wednesday it has set July 20 for its first mission carrying people to space and plans to auction off one seat on its New Shepard rocket.Bezos would be far richer if it weren’t for his divorce from MacKenzie Scott. She received a 4% stake in Amazon as part of the split and quickly became one of the world’s most important philanthropists.(Updates with Blue Origin plans in seventh paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Glaxo Defends Strategy in Face of Elliott Management Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- GlaxoSmithKline Plc’s management defended the company’s strategy as the pharmaceutical giant comes under growing pressure to revive its fortunes after activist investor Elliott Management Corp. took a stake.Speaking at Glaxo’s annual general meeting Wednesday, Chairman Jonathan Symonds said he understood investor skepticism, but said the company was now “doing the right things” and asked shareholders to judge it on the results. Glaxo is preparing to split in two next year, spinning off its consumer unit and leaving the remaining company focused on biopharma and vaccines.“We recognize there is much still to do,” Symonds said at the virtual AGM. We “understand skepticism given promises made in the past. But be in no doubt that we -- this board and this management team -- are determined to deliver.”Glaxo is in the middle of a turnaround effort led by Chief Executive Officer Emma Walmsley, who has been in post since 2017. The company has lagged behind competitors, notably fellow British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc, after it moved away from lucrative areas like oncology, which Walmsley has been trying to rebuild. Pressure on Glaxo to demonstrate successful change stepped up in recent weeks because of Elliott’s move to build a stake.While the activist hedge fund’s plans are unknown, investors and analysts have speculated it may push Glaxo to execute its split and strategy faster. The company is planning to set out the blueprint for the new business in June. Symonds reiterated Thursday that the dividend for the two new companies will be lower than the longstanding annual payout of 80 pence a share.The company has also come under fire for its absence on the Covid-19 vaccine effort. Glaxo decided early on to use its adjuvant technology -- substances used to enhance the immune response to vaccines -- to partner with other drugmakers in developing a shot, rather than creating its own. Symonds acknowledged at the meeting that it was “disappointing” its main partnership with Sanofi hasn’t moved as quickly as planned.Glaxo is still working with a number of companies to develop coronavirus shots that could be available later this year. The company is also awaiting emergency approval from U.S. regulators for its Covid-19 antibody treatment with Vir Biotechnology Inc.It was “disappointing that the largest of those partnerships -- Sanofi -- was delayed,” Symonds said. “We intend to be competitive across a range of vaccine technologies, including mRNA, and we are well-placed to do this.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Why Morgan Stanley is convinced the housing market isn’t in a bubble

    The housing market is red hot at the moment, with the Case-Shiller index soaring. But Morgan Stanley has some good reasons why the current situation isn't a bubble.

  • NXP Sells $2 Billion of Debt to Fund Power-Saving Semiconductors

    (Bloomberg) -- NXP Semiconductors NV sold $2 billion of bonds to help finance the development of semiconductors that reduce energy consumption in products like power adapters and electric vehicles.The chipmaker issued bonds in two parts, according to a person with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be identified as the details are private. The longer portion of the deal, a 20-year security, yields 1.15 percentage points above Treasuries, down from the initially targeted 1.5% premium, the person said. That equates to about 3.30%.The money will partly fund research and development for innovation in green chips, battery control and energy management for electric and hybrid cars, smart-building technologies, as well as energy-efficiency measures at NXP’s own facilities, the company said in a statement Tuesday. The funds were raised by subsidiaries NXP B.V., NXP Funding LLC and NXP USA Inc. The company raised $1 billion in green debt in April 2020.Corporations and governments globally have raised about $156 billion from green bonds this year, nearly tripling the roughly $58 billion issued over the same span in 2020, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The technology sector hasn’t been a huge contributor, amounting to only 1.2% of this year’s total.Semiconductors are critical components to many aspects of modern life, and used in everything from washing machines, cars and computing. While chips have become incredibly powerful and efficient, using less and less energy, producing them is increasingly elaborate work. Chipmakers broadly acknowledge there’s a giant carbon footprint issue in their fabrication.NXP said it has cut absolute emissions of perfluorinated compounds (PFCs), which are greenhouse gases, by 66%. Intel Corp., the world’s largest chipmaker, said it was already among the top three users of renewable energy in the U.S. Meanwhile, a global chip shortage is going from bad to worse with automakers on three continents joining tech giants Apple Inc. and Samsung Electronics Co. in flagging production cuts and lost revenue from the crisis.Considerable demand for the NXP offering could drive down spreads on the 10-year offering toward 100 basis points, “as double-digit revenue growth returns and credit quality stays on an improving trajectory,” Bloomberg Intelligence analysts Robert Schiffman and Suborna Panja wrote in a note Tuesday.The Eindhoven, Netherlands-based company has approximately 29,000 employees in more than 30 countries and generated $8.61 billion in revenue last year.Barclays Plc, Citigroup Inc. and Credit Suisse Group AG managed the sale, the person said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ‘Worse Than Brexit’: Scottish Independence Weighs on U.K. Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- A week that could set in motion the eventual collapse of the 314-year union between England and Scotland is concentrating City trading desks on market disasters ahead.As Scots enter a May 6 vote pitched on whether there should be a second independence referendum, fund managers and sell-side strategists see potential for massive chaos across the U.K.’s economic landscape in the years to come. Yet in an echo of the early days of the Brexit poll, few are hedging for this disruptive prospect.While the stakes could hardly be higher, it’s not clear the U.K. government will agree to another referendum, even if pro-independence parties win a majority on Thursday. But with the vote stirring uneasy memories of Britain’s split from the European Union, fund managers are dusting off old playbooks for how to trade a binary risk event where timing is everything.“You’d have massive uncertainty, financial chaos and recession,” and a 10% devaluation of the pound, said Mark Nash, a money manager at Jupiter Investment Management.Nash isn’t hedging such a scenario yet -- and neither is the market. The median of forecasts in a Bloomberg survey has the pound holding at $1.39 through June.Still, a handful of investment analysts have ventured forth bearish calls.Strategists at Credit Agricole SA recommend shorting the pound versus the dollar, with political risk over Scottish independence among the reasons.Barclays Plc abandoned a call to go long on the pound versus the euro on the potential for pre-election volatility.UBS Group AG credit strategists cut their outlook on a select group of U.K. bank bonds to neutral from overweight, warning that the “long U.K. trade” in credit could unravel on referendum risk.One thing is for certain: if things escalate, money managers will need to move fast. Odds show a repeat of the 2014 referendum, where Scotland voted to remain, would be too close to call.“Markets ignore things and ignore things and ignore and then suddenly panic. I have a feeling that is quite likely to happen with the Scottish independence issue,” said Jane Foley, head of currency strategy at Rabobank. “What I’m telling our clients is to be aware that even though this may not impact the pound right now, it’d be foolhardy to ignore it because it might suddenly come into the market’s agenda.”Consequences of secession would be huge. Negotiations would be necessary over what currency an independent Scotland would use, whether it would take a share of the British national debt, and what trade arrangements it would have with the remainder of the U.K. The Scottish National Party also harbors ambitions to bring Scotland into the EU, a situation that would create huge border and trade tensions, if the problem of ring-fencing Northern Ireland in Brexit is any example.“I wonder whether markets have actually considered the full ramifications of this election,” said Julian Howard, director of multi-asset solutions at GAM Investments, whose portfolios are strategically positioned for a decline in sterling. “It would be a lot worse than Brexit as Scotland is much more closely stitched to the U.K. than Britain was into Europe. We’re talking since the 1700s rather than the 1970s.”Mr. BrexitThe domicile of financial institutions could also be contested. If they were to remain based on Edinburgh, Scottish banks would miss out on the support of the Bank of England’s quantitative easing program and become less creditworthy, according to Charlie Parker, managing director at boutique investment manager Albemarle Street Partners.It’s the kind of tail-risk event that makes careers, for those with enough foresight to get it right.At Nomura Holdings Inc., strategist Jordan Rochester was part of a team that developed a money-spinning model to help the bank call the 2014 referendum result early. His political analysis on the split from the EU then led him to be nicknamed Mr. Brexit. Now he says the pound could fall up to 6% if Scotland voted to leave, depending on how priced it was prior to the result.But even he isn’t worried about the election on Thursday itself, and says the pound could even be in line for gains if the SNP fails to win more than half of the seats, as some polls suggest. Still, the independence cause could prevail once Green votes are counted, and an actual referendum date could trigger heavy hedging.Read: Why Scotland’s Road to Independence Vote Is Rocky: QuickTake“The market will look at polling in a new referendum and treat it much more like a tighter vote than 2014 -- when it was only last-minute scares, not months in advance,” Rochester said.Westminster would likely mount resistance to any plans to seek an independence vote, refusing to grant the Scottish parliament the permission to make it legally watertight. That leaves the potential for a lengthy constitutional quagmire over whether the Scottish parliament can call a legitimate referendum on its own.Even though the prospect of an invigorated Scottish break-away movement is scary for traders, derivatives markets remain relatively calm. The term structure of sterling’s implied volatility has become inverted, signaling angst over events on Thursday -- though the cost of insuring swings is still below its 12-month average. Over the longer-term, five-year risk reversals in cable trade near their average since Bloomberg began compiling data in 2005.“The difficulty with assessing the impact of these events on markets is that even if we know they are on the horizon, we don’t know when markets will react and if in the end the status quo will prevail,” said Sheena Shah, currency strategist at Morgan Stanley. Her firm sees a 30% chance of a referendum by the end of 2024. “There are so many unknowns and follow-up hurdles.”(Updates options pricing in penultimate paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The first thing people like Warren Buffett ask when you offer them something

    In one of the more light-hearted moments of Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholders meeting on Saturday, Ajit Jain, vice chairman of Insurance Operations, was asked if he'd be willing to underwrite the insurance to cover Elon Musk's SpaceX mission to Mars, assuming Musk asked.

  • Meme-based cryptocurrency Dogecoin soars 40% to all-time high

    Meme-based virtual currency Dogecoin soared on Wednesday to an all-time high, extending its 2021 rally to become the fourth-biggest digital coin. Dogecoin, launched as a satirical critique of 2013's cryptocurrency frenzy, has climbed 41% in the last 24 hours to a record $0.68, according to CoinMarketCap. This year alone it has soared over 14,000%, from $0.00468 on Dec. 31, taking it past more widely used cryptocurrencies such as the Tether stablecoin and XRP to become the fourth-largest by market capitalisation.

  • Inflation Risk Intensifies With Supply Shortages Multiplying

    (Bloomberg) -- Discover what’s driving the global economy and what it means for policy makers, businesses, investors and you with The New Economy Daily. Sign up hereSigns of inflation are picking up, with a mounting number of consumer-facing companies warning in recent days that supply shortages and logistical logjams may force them to raise prices.Tight inventories of materials as varied as semiconductors, steel, lumber and cotton are showing up in survey data, with manufacturers in Europe and the U.S. this week flagging record backlogs and higher input prices as they scramble to replenish stockpiles and keep up with accelerating consumer demand.As commodities become increasingly expensive, whether faster inflation proves transitory -- or not -- is the biggest question for policy makers and markets. Rising prices and the potential for a response from central banks topped the list of concerns for money managers surveyed by Bank of America Corp.Many economists and central bankers, from the Federal Reserve on down, maintain that price gains are temporary and will be curbed by forces such as virus worries and unemployment. Investors remain skeptical, with businesses including Nestle SA and Colgate-Palmolive Co. already announcing they’ll need to raise prices.U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, a former Fed chair, entered the debate on Tuesday when she ruffled markets with the observation that rates will likely rise as government spending ramps up. She later clarified she was neither predicting nor recommending an increase.The Bloomberg Commodity Spot Index, which tracks 23 raw materials, has risen to its highest level in almost a decade. That has pushed a gauge of global manufacturing output prices to its highest point since 2009, and U.S. producer prices to levels not seen since 2008, according to data from JPMorgan Chase & Co. and IHS Markit. JPMorgan analysts also estimate non-food and energy import prices in the biggest economies rose almost 4% in the first quarter, the most in three years.“Risk clearly leans to the upside in the current environment,” said John Mothersole, pricing and purchasing research director at IHS Markit. “The surge in commodity prices over the past year now guarantees higher goods-price inflation this summer.”The IHS Markit analysis across oil, chemicals, steel, copper, zinc, lumber, pulp and rubber expects the price boosts to fade closer to the end of the year. Meanwhile, strategists at Blackrock Investment Institute wrote Monday that they see U.S. consumer-price increases averaging just under 3% from 2025-2030, though that pace is “still under-priced by markets.”The case for higher-for-longer inflation into 2022 often rests on the trillions of dollars being pumped into infrastructure projects globally in a low-interest rate atmosphere, most notably in the U.S. That has supercharged a rally across raw materials, as major economies recover from the pandemic amid growing signs of shortage across several markets.Some businesses have found they can’t afford to wait for “temporary” increases to pass. That means consumers can expect to deal with higher costs for a range of daily items, including garbage bags and children’s clothes.“Straight price increases will continue to be an important element as we look at the back half of the year,” Colgate-Palmolive Chief Executive Officer Noel Wallace said late last month when the company announced earnings. “I anticipate that you’ll see more price increases across the sector, given the headwinds that everyone has faced in this space.”Higher cotton prices from Chinese producers are pushing clothes-maker Carter’s Inc. to consider how much of the increase it can pass along.“We’re beginning to see signs of inflation in product input costs, particularly those related to fabric,” Chief Executive Officer Michael Casey said on an April 30 earnings call. The company will offer “fewer promotions” this year, he said, amid a return of resilient shoppers buoyed by stimulus payments.Corn, too, is on the growing list of commodities seeing price boosts. Futures surged this week above $7 a bushel for the first time in more than eight years on the Chicago Board of Trade, alongside increases for soybeans and wheat.The underlying materials shortage has spooked Greg Sharenow, who manages a portfolio focused on energy and commodities at Pacific Investment Management Co.The premium on near-term deliveries over future deliveries for commodities tracked by the Bloomberg Commodity Index has jumped to the highest in more than 15 years, signaling immediate physical shortages across different markets, Sharenow said. He sees the price surge this time as more organic, rather than the kind of anticipatory demand seen from 2005 to 2008.Edward Robinson, deputy managing director and chief economist at Singapore’s central bank, said in a speech last week that he’s watching Chinese producer prices closely as an “important upside risk” to his baseline call that inflation should stay in check, helped by labor-market slack.A surge in copper is crippling some Chinese manufacturers, who have idled units, delayed deliveries and even defaulted on bank loans, data from a Shanghai Metals Market survey show. That’s already rippled through the production chain, delaying projects by power grids and property developers.Lumber has been in the spotlight as red-hot housing markets, especially in advanced economies, are driving up costs for the commodity.Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said last week the central bank was watching that market closely, even though he doesn’t currently have financial stability concerns around housing. Still, the sector has been emblematic of the K-shaped recovery, with cost surges pricing out middle-income buyers while homeowners reap gains.Markets have responded more calmly of late to the Fed’s mantra, with bond yields little changed after Powell last week doubled down on his inflation read and still-easy policy stance. The inflation run across so many materials, though, could break that patience, as pressure builds on businesses and officials to ward off price increases for consumers.“One always has to be careful not to overplay a few anecdotes, and project that onto the broader economy,” Douglas Porter, chief economist at BMO Capital Markets, said in a May 1 report. “But as the anecdotes accumulate, they eventually become data.”Porter pointed to a sampling of 10 recent datasets, including U.S. employment costs, Canadian wages and still-soaring shipping costs.“As rising inflation risks suggest,” he said, “when you run things hot, you risk getting burned.”(Updates with additional detail on corn prices in second paragraph after cotton price chart.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Taiwan's Foxconn forms semiconductor JV with Yageo

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's Foxconn said on Wednesday it has formed a joint venture with Yageo Corp to expand its presence in the semiconductor industry, as a global chip shortage rattles producers of goods from cars to electronics. The supply bottleneck has led to production cuts and warnings of supply chain disruption from manufacturers across the world this year. Electronics manufacturing conglomerate Foxconn, which counts tech giants such as Apple among its top clients, said in a statement the two companies will set up a new firm in Taiwan called XSemi Corporation.

  • These companies are jacking up prices because of exploding inflation

    Some of your favorite consumer brands want more of your money because of surging inflation.

  • How low can you go? Volkswagen throws down the emissions gauntlet

    Volkswagen has softened its stance on tough new European carbon dioxide emissions targets for automakers, betting it can absorb more stringent cuts than its rivals, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. The EU last month raised its target for cuts in net greenhouse gas emissions to 55% by 2030 from 1990 levels instead of 40% and Europe's automakers will find out in July what their contribution on CO2 emissions is expected to be. Three sources told Reuters that Volkswagen, which owns car brands including Porsche, Audi, VW, Seat and Skoda, is quietly letting policymakers in Brussels know that it would support more ambitious cuts in emissions than other car manufacturers.

  • Warren Buffett just sounded the alarm on inflation — here are 8 ways to be ready

    Prices are on the rise, but there are ways you can lessen the impact on your wallet.

  • Biden Tax Rule Would Rip Billions From Big Fortunes at Death

    (Bloomberg) -- Jeff Bezos has an ex-wife, a girlfriend, four children and billions of reasons to watch whether Joe Biden’s tax overhaul wins congressional approval.The Amazon.com Inc. founder’s heirs may have to pay more than $36 billion if the president succeeds in closing a loophole that helps the rich transfer much of their fortunes tax-free at death.Under current rules, whoever inherits the Amazon shares Bezos bought in 1994 for $10,000, worth $180 billion today, will receive a so-called step-up in basis, wiping out any capital gains tax liability. Biden’s plan would close that loophole and apply the top capital gains tax immediately when assets transfer to wealthy heirs. If the rate increases -- it’s 20% for holdings like Bezos’s, and Biden has called for boosting it to 39.6% -- the eventual tax bill would too.For Bill and Melinda Gates, who announced on Monday that they would be divorcing, a change in the step-up rule might be less costly. The Gates fortune, valued at $145.8 billion, is older, and they’ve already sold or donated much of their stake in Microsoft Corp. But $26 billion of Microsoft shares remain, and it isn’t clear how the couple will manage their assets in a split.Congress estimates that stepping up the tax basis of inherited assets costs the government about $43 billion a year. Ending that practice and raising the rate would amount to the biggest curb on dynastic wealth in decades, altering an American economic landscape dominated by a few wealthy families. An Amazon spokesman didn’t respond to emailed questions about Bezos’s shares.Read More: How the ‘Step Up’ in Inheritance Taxes Would Work: QuickTakeThe proposals are far from becoming law, even though Democrats control both houses of Congress, as they threaten wealthy donors to both political parties who have lobbied against them. But proponents say getting rid of the step-up rule, known to estate planners as the Angel of Death loophole, is crucial to achieving Biden’s vision of tax fairness. Otherwise, economists project that the proposed increase in the top capital gains tax rate would further encourage holding assets until death, decreasing revenue for the Treasury.The step-up rule allows investors to pass on assets to heirs virtually tax-free, raising the taxable value of a property to its fair market value at the time it is inherited. A beneficiary who inherits a house worth $1 million purchased for $100,000 two decades earlier would have no capital gains. If she later sells for $1.5 million, she only pays tax on $500,000. The rule also applies to Amazon shares, which have risen more than 200,000% since a 1997 public offering, as well as other appreciated assets.The Joint Committee on Taxation, a nonpartisan arm of Congress, estimates that untaxed capital gains on inherited assets run into the hundreds of billions of dollars a year. About half of unrealized gains belong to the wealthiest 1%, according to an analysis of data in the Federal Reserve Board’s Survey of Consumer Finances. And unrealized and accrued capital gains account for about 40% of the wealth of the top 1%, the Fed data show.The step-up rule has been criticized as a government-subsidized engine for amassing dynastic fortunes and a cause for widening economic inequality. Even some prominent estate planners say the provision -- enacted a century ago to avoid double taxation at a time when the estate tax had few exemptions -- has outlived that original purpose.Billionaires’ lawyers have developed sophisticated strategies to avoid the estate tax, making the step-up allowance an unalloyed boon. “It’s an enormous loophole,” said Jonathan Blattmachr, a trusts and estates lawyer and senior adviser at Pioneer Wealth Partners, a financial advisory firm for high-net-worth clients and family offices.Republicans and some business organizations have criticized the Biden proposal. A study by Ernst & Young commissioned by the Family Business Estate Tax Coalition predicted that eliminating the step-up rule could cost tens of thousands of jobs a year and cut $10 billion from annual gross domestic product.Opponents of the plan say the burden would largely be avoided by the ultra-wealthy, who can afford sophisticated estate planning, and fall instead on small businesses and family farms, which might have to be sold to pay tax bills.“Repealing step-up could have a dramatic impact on small manufacturers across the country, potentially requiring families to liquidate businesses, leverage assets, or lay off employees to cover the tax hit,” said Chris Netram, vice president of tax and domestic economic policy at the National Association of Manufacturers, which supported President Donald Trump’s 2017 tax cuts.Biden’s plan addressed some of those concerns by sparing the first $1 million in inherited appreciated assets from capital gains taxes and by exempting family farms and small businesses in cases where heirs continue to operate them.The plan has been cheered by progressives, who have long called for an end to the preferential treatment given to capital gains. Frank Clemente, executive director of Americans for Tax Fairness, an advocacy group allied with labor unions, said the gap between taxes on labor and capital is fundamentally unfair and the administration’s plan simply seeks to “tax wealth like work.”“Our two-tier tax code, with one code for working-class Americans, and another full of special breaks for the people at the very top, has destroyed public confidence in our tax structure that must be fixed,” said New Jersey Democrat Bill Pascrell, chairman of the House Ways and Means Subcommittee on Oversight. “This loophole is one of the chief causes of a broken system.”A version of Biden’s plan was floated by President Barack Obama in 2015, but it died in a Republican-controlled Congress.Any substantial change to the step-up rule could upend financial planning for America’s richest families, including the techniques they use to avoid incurring capital gains for decades.“To the extent to which there is ability to work around the policy, that’s in large part a policy choice,” said Chye-Ching Huang, executive director of the Tax Law Center at New York University School of Law. “There are ways to draft and implement it so it doesn’t allow for large, inefficient tax shelters.”Currently, wealthy people who need cash can take out loans using stock as collateral, rather than selling shares, which would trigger a tax bill. The technique allows billionaires to fund their lifestyles, then pass their assets to their heirs without ever realizing capital gains.Larry Ellison, the founder of Oracle Corp. who purchased Hawaii’s sixth-largest island in 2012, had $17.5 billion of stock pledged to such loans as of September, figures in a company disclosure show. The strategy has also been used by Elon Musk, the world’s second-richest person, and Sumner Redstone, the former chairman of Viacom Inc. who died in August. If the step-up rule changes, capital gains taxes on the assets of these billionaires would be triggered by death.When Apple Inc. cofounder Steve Jobs died in 2011, his $10 billion fortune was relatively paltry compared with today’s tech billionaires. But a step-up in basis proved valuable nonetheless.Jobs’ biggest holding was in Walt Disney Co., which gave him shares in connection with its 2006 purchase of Pixar, the animation studio Jobs had bought from filmmaker George Lucas two decades earlier. By the time Jobs died, his Disney shares were worth $4.5 billion, and his shares of Apple, stemming from a 2003 stock grant, were worth about $2.1 billion.Between the two holdings, there were at least $5 billion of untaxed capital gains at the time of his death, meaning the step-up in basis could have saved his family more than $750 million in taxes, a review of corporate filings shows. Jobs’ fortune passed to his wife Laurene Powell Jobs, whose wealth has since swelled to $22 billion, making her the world’s 80th richest person, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.A spokesperson for Laurene Powell Jobs, who would have inherited any Apple shares at a stepped-up price, didn’t respond to a request for comment.The nation’s wealthiest families have spent millions of dollars lobbying Congress in recent years to blunt attempts to increase taxes on inherited wealth, and those efforts have often paid off.Members of the Mars family, who built an empire on candy and pet care, helped lead the fight against the estate tax during George W. Bush’s presidency and have lobbied against efforts to increase taxes on inherited wealth since, according to congressional records.When Forrest Mars Jr. died in 2016, he left his heirs a fortune worth more than $25 billion. Today, six family members are among the world’s 500 richest people, according to the Bloomberg index, sharing a combined fortune of more than $130 billion. A spokesperson for the Mars family declined to comment.Administration officials say retaining the step-up rule would undermine the effort to raise more revenue from the wealthy through higher taxes on investment income.An estimate released by the Penn Wharton Budget Model, a nonpartisan fiscal policy research group at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, last week found that raising the top capital gains rate to 39.6% would raise $113 billion in new revenue over the next decade -- but only if the step-up in basis is severely restricted. If the policy remains unchanged, raising the capital gains rate would motivate more wealthy people to avoid selling assets before their deaths, costing the Treasury $33 billion in lost revenue over 10 years, the study found.Another study published in January by the National Bureau of Economic Research says an increase in the top capital gains rate could generate more revenue than Congress estimates because asset owners have less flexibility on when to realize gains. Eliminating step-up in basis would further decrease flexibility, the study said.“You’re telling me that if I effectively doubled the rate and make death a realization event that you’re not going to get much money from it?” said Owen Zidar, a professor of economics and public policy at Princeton University and one of the study’s authors. “I find that hard to believe.”But even if Biden’s plan is adopted, tax lawyers and accountants will likely find ways to increase flexibility by using charitable donations and novel estate planning strategies.“The story of taxing rich people throughout history is that they will always find ways to sidestep taxes,” said John Ricco, author of the Wharton study. “This will certainly narrow the avoidance opportunities –- perhaps not as much as the proponents of the Biden proposal hope, but it will have some bite to it.”(Adds comment from Representative Bill Pascrell in 16th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • EU’s Breton Says Time to Fix ‘Naive’ Approach to Chip Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe was naive to outsource so much of its semiconductor design and manufacturing to other regions and needs to redress the balance, the European Union’s top industry official said.Industry Commissioner Thierry Breton said a global chip shortage that’s disrupting the car industry and supplies of electronic goods is proof that it’s time to act.“We want to come back to our former market share of production for the needs of our industry,” Breton said in an interview with Bloomberg News. Europe’s share of semiconductor manufacturing has dropped over the years because the region has been “too naive, too open,” he said.The European Commission, the EU’s executive body, laid out plans Wednesday to diversify supply chains and carry out regular sector reviews to tackle its lack of industrial independence in strategic areas including semiconductors.An analysis it published at the same time showed the region’s semiconductor supply chain is increasingly vulnerable to high barriers to entry in key industries, as well as trade tensions and a heavy reliance on Asian advanced chip manufacturing and U.S. chip design tools.The EU’s response should focus on clawing back design and production of semiconductors that power data processing, communication, infrastructure and artificial intelligence, the paper said.The commission plans to double chip production to at least 20% of world supply by 2030. Breton is trying to rally Europe’s leading chipmakers, research centers and more than a dozen EU governments behind the plans. At least 22 countries have already signed a letter of intent.The alliance will have to decide how to boost the design and production of 20-nanometer to 10-nanometer chips, which are smaller and more powerful than most that are currently manufactured in Europe, Breton said. Advances in manufacturing are measured in nanometers, or billionths of a meter, with smaller and smaller transistors crammed onto silicon wafers.In parallel, the EU will work on plans to produce the next generation of leading-edge chips by 2030. Officials are targeting production below 5-nanometers down to 2-nanometers, an ambitious goal not yet reached by industry leaders Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co.Uphill BattleProducing even 20nm chips will be a challenge for most European semiconductor companies, which have long outsourced production at that scale, said Jan-Peter Kleinhans, head of technology and geopolitics at think tank Stiftung Neue Verantwortung. He said the companies’ automotive and industrial customers may need to be willing to pay more for chips “made in the EU.”And not all European chip companies are keen to sign up to the EU’s plans. STMicroelectronics NV Chief Executive Officer Jean-Marc Chery told BFM TV on Tuesday his firm was unlikely to join the alliance.“If it’s about advanced technologies, we don’t have any reason to participate. That’s marginal to our activities,” said Chery.Europe once accounted for a big chunk of semiconductor manufacturing, but that’s collapsed from a global market share of around 44% in 1990 to closer to 10% today. Taiwan, South Korea and Japan account for about 60% of production, according to the Boston Consulting Group and the Semiconductor Industry Association. European chip designers including NXP Semiconductors NV and Infineon Technologies AG now outsource most production to TSMC and other foundry operators. The decline partly reflects the waning of Europe’s consumer technology sector, including the failure of Nokia Corp. and Ericsson AB’s once-popular mobile phones, according to Kleinhans.Now Europe’s auto industry has been hit hard by the global chip shortage. Ford Motor Co. said Monday it would halt output at German plants for several weeks due to a chip shortage, joining a growing list of manufacturers idling factories.While the EU’s semiconductor strategy is aimed at cutting reliance on foreign suppliers, its plan to go below 5 nanometers is so ambitious that the bloc will need help from those same players. Companies like TSMC have dedicated years of research and invested billions of dollars to develop their expertise.“We know that to go there, it will be better to do this with partners,” Breton said of the 2-nanometer goal. He said the strategy is like “going to the moon.”Intel Corp., the world’s largest chipmaker, has backed the EU’s plans. It’s already expanding 7nm production in Europe and is also considering building a state-of-the-art semiconductor foundry in the region. But the company has struggled to advance its manufacturing in recent years, and its CEO suggested last week the company would likely need hefty financial support from European governments to invest in the bloc’s strategy.An Intel spokesman pointed to companies in Asia that get roughly 40% of the costs of building a new factory subsidized by the state. A new factory costs at least $10 billion and it would need two of them in one location to take advantage of economies of scale, the spokesman said.(Updates with EU announcement from fourth paragraph, STMicro and analyst comments)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Mortgage refinances slow as homeowners close their eyes to low rates

    Though mortgage rates are at their lowest levels in months, refinance activity is quieter.

  • Exxon expects $200 million in charges this year for job cuts

    The biggest U.S. oil producer has slashed costs, delayed projects and said it could trim an estimated 14,000 employees globally, or 15%, including contractors. Exxon reported its first annual loss last year as the COVID-19 pandemic battered energy demand. Exxon had set aside some money last year toward the costs.

  • Gold CEO Blasts ‘Hysterical’ Investors Chasing Quick Cash

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are undermining the gold industry’s ability to grow by demanding a bigger share of profits from high prices, according to the CEO of the world’s second-largest producer.“Fund managers just bash the table and want money -- they’re not interested in this industry reinforcing its foundations,” Barrick Gold Corp. Chief Executive Officer Mark Bristow said in an interview Wednesday. “Then they turn around and get hysterical when a host country demands returns.”While Toronto-based Barrick is returning a sizable chunk of earnings and divestment proceeds to shareholders, its shares are down about 3% this year. Bristow urged fund mangers to take a longer-term approach, with miners having to navigate tricky jurisdictions and geologies as well as gain the trust of politicians and populations at a time of rising environmental standards.It’s not the first time the investment community has resisted growth at times of high prices and earnings. Fund managers took some convincing on Barrick’s 2018 tie-up with Randgold Resources, which kicked off a flurry of deal making in the industry, Bristow said.That wave of consolidation has since stalled, “and all we’ve got from the market is ‘returns, returns, returns,’” the CEO said by phone from South Africa.Those calls are also heard by host nations, he said, some of which are now looking for a bigger slice of the mining windfall as prices of industrial metals such as copper surge to the highest levels in a decade.‘Irrational’ BehaviorCopper is benefiting from the global economic recovery and concerns that supply will struggle to keep up with demand growth driven by the clean-energy transformation. Gold, on the other hand, has gotten back toward $1,800 an ounce amid signs of inflationary pressures and weakness in the U.S. dollar.Bristow sees gold supported by “irrational” behavior in response to a pandemic-stressed global economy that threatens the value of paper money. The pandemic has also exacerbated economic inequalities as more vulnerable people lose their incomes and more secure people get wealthier, he said.Mining has a role to play in alleviating poverty and rebuilding economies and infrastructure, but it has to be acceptable to future generations, he said.“I’m cautioning people not to become too obsessed with stripping the industry out of its cash, and not allowing strengthened balanced sheets to be built and investments in the future,” he said. “Whether it’s exploration or deal making, it’s got to create value and you can’t create value as a mining executive if you don’t have support from the fund managers.”(Adds share prices)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Nasdaq drops 1.9% in worst session since March as tech stocks sell off

    Stocks fell Tuesday after a mixed session a day earlier, with technology stocks leading the way lower as investors awaited the next set of corporate earnings results.