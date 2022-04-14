U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,392.59
    -54.00 (-1.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,451.23
    -113.36 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,351.08
    -20.52 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,004.98
    +18.04 (+0.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.54
    +2.29 (+2.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,977.10
    -7.60 (-0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    25.85
    -0.18 (-0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0832
    -0.0064 (-0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8280
    +0.1410 (+5.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3076
    -0.0041 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.8680
    +0.1800 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,891.48
    -1,325.88 (-3.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    933.84
    -6.80 (-0.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.38
    +39.72 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,172.00
    +328.51 (+1.22%)
     

PHX Energy Increases its 2022 Capital Expenditure Program by Approximately 80% to $85 Million

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
PHX Energy Services Corp.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • PHXHF
PHX Energy Services Corp.
PHX Energy Services Corp.

CALGARY, Alberta, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PHX Energy Services Corp. ("PHX Energy" or the "Corporation") (TSX: PHX) announces that its Board of Directors (the "Board") has approved to increase its 2022 capital expenditure program (the "Program") to $85 million, a $37.3 million increase from the previously announced Program.

  • The increase is expected to be primarily dedicated to further expanding the fleet of Atlas High Performance Drilling Motor ("Atlas Motors"), by up to 100 motors, and Velocity Real-Time System (“Velocity”), by up to 30 kits, for anticipated activity in late 2022 and into 2023. It is anticipated the remaining expenditures will be allocated towards PowerDrive Orbit Rotary Steerable Systems ("RSS") and other ancillary equipment.

  • Of the $85 million Program, $76.4 million is expected to be allocated towards growth, while the remaining $8.6 million is anticipated to be spent on maintenance capital.

  • Strong commodity prices are driving industry growth, especially in the US market where there were 60% more rigs running in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the same quarter of 2021.

  • The Corporation’s premium technology fleet is currently running at capacity as its activity levels continue to grow and demand strengthens.

  • Supply chain challenges are persisting with long lead times, increased costs and shortages. PHX Energy anticipates that this situation will continue for the foreseeable future. Past expenditures placed well in advance have been advantageous and this increase is focused on continuing this proactive strategy.

  • PHX Energy will remain disciplined in its approach towards growth to ensure its financial strength continues and believes the increase to the 2022 Program will fuel further opportunities to reward shareholders as it is committed to remaining an outlier in the energy services sector.

  • The 2022 Program is expected to be financed from a combination of cash and cash equivalents, cash flow from operations and the Corporation’s unused credit facilities as the Corporation anticipates minimal borrowing in 2022 as deliveries are received.

  • The Corporation’s strong financial postion creates a competitive advantage to equip its operations for the robust industry activity and grow its market share in this attractive environment.

  • By placing these orders immediately, the Corporation will be strategically positioned to capitalize on a very strong 2023.

About PHX Energy Services Corp.

PHX Energy is a growth oriented, public oil and natural gas services company. The Corporation, through its directional drilling subsidiary entities provides horizontal and directional drilling services to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies principally in Canada and the US. In connection with the services it provides, PHX Energy engineers, develops and manufactures leading-edge technologies. In recent years, PHX Energy has developed various new technologies that have positioned the Corporation as a technology leader in the horizontal and directional drilling services sector in North America.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this document constitute "forward looking statements" and/or "forward looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively referred to as "forward looking statements"). When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", and similar expressions, are intended to identify forward looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of PHX Energy with respect to future events, the Program and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this document. In particular, this document contains forward looking statements pertaining to the amount of the Corporation's 2022 capital expenditure program, the source of funding the Program, the planned allocation of the Program, the anticipated fleet increases, the anticipated 2022 and 2023 activity and demand for the Corporation’s services, and the continuation of supply chain disruptions.

Forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether such results will be achieved. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements as a number of factors could cause actual results to defer materially from the results discussed in these forward looking statements, including but not limited to those factors referred to under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Corporation's Annual Information Form ("AIF") for the year ended December 31, 2021 and the Corporation's management's discussion and analysis for the three-month period and year then ended December 31, 2021. Although forward looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what the Corporation believes are reasonable assumptions, the Corporation cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward looking statements. The forward looking statements in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Unless otherwise required by law, PHX Energy does not intend, or assume any obligation, to update these forward looking statements.

For further information please contact:
John Hooks, CEO;
Michael Buker, President; or
Cameron Ritchie, Senior Vice President Finance and CFO

PHX Energy Services Corp.
Suite 1400, 250 2nd Street SW
Calgary, Alberta T2P 0C1
Tel: 403-543-4466 Fax: 403-543-4485 www.phxtech.com



Recommended Stories

  • Peloton Stock Halted, Tumbles After Surprise U.S. Membership Price Hike

    Peloton will boost the price of its all-access membership for U.S. customers to $44 starting on June 1.

  • Three reasons why Twitter will reject Elon Musk’s buyout offer, according to an analyst

    Jefferies Equity Research Analyst Brent Thill joins Yahoo Finance Live to provide his three reasons for why Twitter will reject Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s $41.3 billion buyout offer.

  • Why Sundial Growers Stock Tumbled Today

    Shares of Canadian cannabis company Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) tanked today after the company released a new Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing yesterday. Sundial shares were down 7.9% at 10:47 a.m. ET on Thursday. Sundial was originally scheduled to release its fourth-quarter earnings and 2021 annual report on March 29.

  • Why Snowflake Plunged Today

    Snowflake was maintained at a buy rating by an analyst on Thursday, but that analyst also lowered his price target. Additionally, Thursday marked a big stock market options expiration day, which are often volatile days that see traders trying to push stocks around. It's hard to pinpoint an exact reason; retail sales actually came in slightly lower than expected and jobless claims came in slightly higher than expected today (though still at historically low levels), which are signs of a slight cooling in the economy.

  • Bank earnings: Wells Fargo, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley report quarterly results

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Cheung and Jared Blikre discuss quarterly earnings for Wells Fargo, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, and Goldman Sachs.

  • Twitter responds to Elon Musk’s offer to buy entire company

    Twitter has responded to Elon Musk’s offer to buy the whole company. “Twitter, Inc today confirmed it has received an unsolicited, non-binding proposal from Elon Musk to acquire all of the Company’s outstanding common stock for $54.20 per share in cash,” it said in the release. “The Twitter Board of Directors will carefully review the proposal to determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interest of the Company and all Twitter stockholders.”

  • 10 Best Stocks Under $20 According to Jim Simons’ Renaissance Technologies

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten best stocks under $20 to invest in according to Jim Simons’ Renaissance Technologies. If you want to skip the details about Mr. Simons and his billion dollar hedge fund, then head on over to 5 Best Stocks Under $20 According to Jim Simons’ Renaissance […]

  • TSMC stock slides despite chipmaker raising revenue guidance

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Akiko Fujita and Brian Cheung discuss first quarter earnings for chip manufacturer Taiwan Semiconductor.

  • Doug Kass: How Did Bank Stock Investors Get So Clueless?

    The share price of the largest and most popular money center bank extant, JPMorgan Chase , has fallen from $170 to $127. Among the better-performing large money banks, even Bank of America ($50 to $39) and Wells Fargo ($60 to $48) have performed poorly. I attribute the mistaken and almost universal optimism towards bank stocks as a singular reflection of the superficiality of investors today (the near universal mantra that "rates rise and so will bank stocks") and the mindless and wrong-footed logic and poor (company-specific and industry) analysis.

  • Twitter rejecting Musk's offer ‘opens the door’ for Big Tech acquisition, Mark Cuban says

    Yahoo Finance Live's Jared Blikre and Brian Sozzi discuss Mark Cuban's take on Tesla CEO Elon Musk's offer to buy social media company Twitter.

  • My Top Defense Stock to Buy Right Now

    A recovering commercial aviation industry and a robust defense business make this aviation and defense giant a buy.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Offer Massive Potential Gains

    Everyone is in the investing game to see strong returns - the bigger, the better. However, the prospect of pocketing huge gains usually comes with a caveat; the potential for higher returns is accompanied by added risk, that is just the natural order of things. For those wishing to venture onto risker paths, penny stocks are one route to go down. These are usually considered equities selling for less than $5, and as such, any small share gains can result in outsized returns. That said, there is

  • Why Rite Aid Stock Is Rebounding Today

    Shares of Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) had plunged 49% as of the market close on Wednesday. Investors cheered Rite Aid's fourth-quarter update, which was announced before the market opened. Rite Aid reported fourth-quarter revenue of $6.07 billion, up 2.5% year over year.

  • 3 Dividend Kings to Hold Until You're Blue in the Face

    There are Dividend Aristocrats -- those S&P 500 stocks that have increased their payouts for at least 25 straight years -- and then there are Dividend Kings, the real royalty among dividend stocks. Here are three Dividend Kings that have the strong fundamentals to keep rewarding their shareholders for years to come, making them good choices to buy now, or if you already have them, to just keep on holding on: American States Water (NYSE: AWR), Lowe's (NYSE: LOW), and Target (NYSE: TGT).

  • 10 Favorite Stocks of Dan Loeb’s Third Point

    In this article, we discuss 10 favorite stocks of Dan Loeb’s Third Point. If you want to see the billionaire’s top 5 portfolio holdings, check out 5 Favorite Stocks of Dan Loeb’s Third Point. Dan Loeb is a billionaire American investor and hedge fund manager who founded Third Point in 1995. Third Point is a […]

  • Better Buy: AGNC Investment vs. Annaly Capital

    The current environment has been downright awful for mortgage real estate investment trusts (REITs). The two biggest mortgage REITs are Annaly Capital (NYSE: NLY) and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC). The mortgage REIT sector has struggled this year as the Fed prepares to reverse the extraordinary measures it took to stimulate the economy in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Stock splits don't change a corporation's prospects. In other words, a recent stock split does not constitute a particularly good reason to invest in a business. Here's why, stock split or not, both of these tech giants are worth holding for a very long time.

  • Can Elon Musk Buy Twitter?

    The eccentricity that helped make him a billionaire could now be a liability in the eyes of Twitter’s board and the financial backers he’ll need. Mr. Musk admitted at a TED Talk Thursday that he’s not sure he’ll actually pull it off, though he said he has “sufficient assets.” Mr. Musk is worth an estimated $250 billion or more, but is cash poor, with nearly all his wealth tied up in shares of Tesla and SpaceX, his privately held rocket company.

  • Brokers using this controversial practice are ‘skimming rent, getting rich’: Michael Lewis

    Best-selling author Michael Lewis, whose landmark 2014 book "Flashboys" drew attention to the lucrative use of high frequency trading on Wall Street, said that brokers who use payment for order flow are "skimming rent" and "getting rich."

  • Why Ericsson's Shares Lost Signal Today

    The telecom equipment maker's first-quarter results were not impressive, and investors are also nervous about a potentially major legal issue.