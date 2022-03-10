U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,259.52
    -18.36 (-0.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,174.07
    -112.18 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,129.96
    -125.58 (-0.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,011.67
    -4.62 (-0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.00
    +0.98 (+0.92%)
     

  • Gold

    2,003.00
    +2.60 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    26.25
    -0.01 (-0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0997
    -0.0077 (-0.69%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0110
    +0.0630 (+3.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3093
    -0.0091 (-0.69%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.1680
    +0.3090 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,474.86
    -2,449.46 (-5.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    884.06
    +3.54 (+0.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,099.09
    -91.63 (-1.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,690.40
    +972.87 (+3.94%)
     

PHX Energy Services Announces Second Annual ESG and Sustainability Report

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
PHX Energy Services Corp.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • PHXHF
PHX Energy Services Corp.
PHX Energy Services Corp.

CALGARY, Alberta, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PHX Energy Services Corp. ("PHX Energy" "we" "our" or the "Corporation") (TSX: PHX) is pleased to announce the release of our second annual Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) and Sustainability Report, highlighting our 2021 performance, initiatives related to sustainability, ethical business practices and social responsibility.

We are committed to a progressive ESG journey, focused on measurable objectives, data driven decisions, continual improvement and transparent communication. We are proud to share our commitment with our stakeholders, including these highlights from our 2021 ESG and Sustainability Report:

  • We achieved the majority of our ESG targets, and these targets led to many multi-disciplinary initiatives and discussions that will aide our efforts to strengthen our culture of sustainability.

  • We have further aligned our reporting with the SASB framework and believe our 2021 Report demonstrates our progress towards this standard.

  • We made a strategic investment in a geothermal company in Canada as a first step in to diversify our customer base to include a renewable resource developer and position ourselves in this emerging sector.

  • We proudly and diligently maintained a safe work environment as evidenced by the feedback from our safety engagement survey, our impressive Total Recordable Incident Rate (“TRIR”) of 0.36 and, for the second year in a row, having a full year with no Lost Time Incidents .

  • We continued to promote a culture of transparency, integrity, and accountability to maintain and enhance our strong corporate governance structure and ethical business conduct.

Our full 2021 ESG and Sustainability Report is available on our website at www.phxtech.com.

About PHX Energy Services Corp.

PHX Energy, through its directional drilling subsidiary entities, provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas producing companies in Canada, the US, Albania and Russia.

The common shares of PHX Energy are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "PHX".
For further information please contact:

John Hooks, CEO; Michael Buker, President; or Cameron Ritchie, Senior Vice President Finance and CFO

PHX Energy Services Corp.
Suite 1400, 250 2nd Street SW
Calgary, Alberta T2P 0C1
Tel: 403-543-4466 Fax: 403-543-4485 www.phxtech.com


Recommended Stories

  • Rivian stock falls after missing on both the top and bottom line

    Yahoo Finance reporter Pras Subramanian details Rivian's miss on both the top and bottom line for Q4 earnings.

  • Nio Stock Plunges: Should You Buy Now?

    If you own shares in Nio (NYSE: NIO), you might want to make volatility your friend. Nio stock sank by double-digit percentages this morning, a day after it jumped double-digits. With today's sharp drop, Nio has now crashed a staggering 34% in just the past month, as of this writing.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Plunging Today

    After a stunning double-digit rally in its shares yesterday, Nio (NYSE: NIO) is swiftly giving up all of those gains and more today. March 10 will go down in Nio's history as an important day: The company's shares started to trade on the Hong Kong stock exchange. Nio decided to list in Hong Kong after regulatory pressure on foreign stocks in the U.S. intensified, with the Securities and Exchange Commission's recent rule allowing the delisting of foreign stocks in the U.S. if the companies fail to meet audit requirements.

  • What a Russian debt default would mean for the world

    The World Bank has warned Russia is “mighty close” to default on sovereign debt. It would mark the first country to suffer a major default in a century. Here are the implications for Russia and the world.

  • Why Coupang Stock Cratered on Thursday

    The e-commerce giant's stock went into a tailspin based on a rumor. But a closer look show it's much ado about nothing.

  • Amazon stock split ‘just one more method’ to signal shareholder friendliness: Strategist

    Bank of America Head of the Research Investment Committee Jared Woodard sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about Amazon's announced 20-for-1 stock split and buyback program, and how tech companies implement these splits to their stock.

  • Oracle stock falls after disappointing earnings, Ulta stock rises after Q4 beat

    Oracle's disappointing earnings report is driving the stock down while Ulta is up after its earnings beat.

  • Why JD.com Stock Was Tumbling Today

    The Chinese e-commerce stock dipped after reporting earnings, and on a delisting threat for other Chinese names.

  • Rio Tinto's Response to Russia Fighting Hits Stock, but Don't Run Yet

    Rio Tinto produces raw materials including copper, iron ore, bauxite, diamonds, uranium and industrial minerals. On Thursday it was reported RIO was dropping its connection to Russian businesses. In this daily bar chart of RIO, below, we can see that prices gapped down below the 200-day and the 50-day averages.

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Consumer prices rose 7.9% in February, as compared to the same month in 2021, according to data from the Labor Department released in January. Now, U.S. inflation is at a nearly 40-year-high.

  • Rivian stock falls in after-hours after quarterly results

    Rivian (RIVN) reported its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results on Thursday after the closing bell. Shares of the EV startup fell as much as 10% immediately following the release.

  • Why NetEase, Bilibili, and iQiyi Plunged on Thursday

    U.S.-listed Chinese stocks fell across the board as the Securities and Exchange Commission released its first list of Chinese companies that failed to adhere to the newly passed Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act.

  • Alibaba Stock Just Hit a 52-Week Low. Is It a Buy?

    Rival Chinese e-commerce company JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) reported a $0.5 per-share loss for its fiscal fourth quarter this morning. Reports on JD's loss blamed a slowing Chinese economy and weak consumer spending in the Middle Kingdom; both of these are trends that reinforce Alibaba's own assessment of slowing consumer spending, reported last month, and also confirm that the trend has continued for at least another month. Alibaba is arguably one of the strongest Chinese tech companies in existence, yet its share price is down 58% over the last 52 weeks.

  • Rivian’s $117 Billion Wipeout Turns Sell-Side Fans Into Skeptics

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street’s embrace of Rivian Automotive Inc., last year’s electric-vehicle startup darling, is waning already as the company has lost about $117 billion in market value in just four months. Most Read from BloombergRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says 40,000 Evacuated, Attacks PersistUkr

  • Oracle stock rebounds following outlook, report of TikTok deal

    Oracle Corp. shares recovered from a drop in the extended session Thursday after Wall Street estimates for the fourth quarter fell within the forecast range provided by the database-software company, and following a report that the company was near a deal with video-sharing app TikTok to hide U.S. user data.

  • Here are the companies still doing business in Russia undeterred

    A corporate exodus from Russia in response to its military invasion of Ukraine has seen more than 300 U.S. and multinational companies sever business ties with the country – and the list seems to be growing by the minute. But even as many flee, a number of big-name firms have remained mum.

  • Alibaba and Other Chinese Stocks Got Crushed Thursday. Here’s Why.

    The SEC named Chinese companies that could face delisting under the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act.

  • Rivian earnings: What to expect

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Submaranian joins the Live show to preview fourth quarter earnings for Rivian.

  • DocuSign stock has lost its pandemic gains, and is plunging again after weak forecast

    The pandemic gains for DocuSign Inc. shares have already disappeared, but the stock is still moving lower.

  • DraftKings CEO says people selling his company’s stock will ‘regret that decision more than any other decision you’ve ever made in your life’

    DraftKings stock is down more than 43% over the past three months, and down 72.1% during the last 12 months.