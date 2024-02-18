PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Knows How To Allocate Capital Effectively

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at PHX Energy Services' (TSE:PHX) look very promising so lets take a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for PHX Energy Services:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.27 = CA$74m ÷ (CA$385m - CA$109m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, PHX Energy Services has an ROCE of 27%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Energy Services industry average of 15%.

In the above chart we have measured PHX Energy Services' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering PHX Energy Services here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For PHX Energy Services Tell Us?

We're delighted to see that PHX Energy Services is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making five years ago but is is now generating 27% on its capital. In addition to that, PHX Energy Services is employing 45% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

The Key Takeaway

To the delight of most shareholders, PHX Energy Services has now broken into profitability. Since the stock has returned a staggering 345% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if PHX Energy Services can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

If you want to know some of the risks facing PHX Energy Services we've found 4 warning signs (2 make us uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you'd like to see other companies earning high returns, check out our free list of companies earning high returns with solid balance sheets here.

