PHX MINERALS REPORTS FISCAL FOURTH QUARTER 2022 AND FISCAL YEAR 2022 RESULTS AND ANNOUNCES INCREASE IN DIVIDEND PAYMENT

Cision

FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PHX MINERALS INC., "PHX" or the "Company" (NYSE: PHX), today reported financial and operating results for the fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2022.

SUMMARY OF RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED SEPT. 30, 2022

Net income in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2022 and full fiscal year 2022 was $9.2 million, or $0.26 per share, and $20.4 million, or $0.59 per share, respectively, compared to net income of $8.6 million, or $0.25 per share, in the fiscal third quarter of 2022 and net loss of $(6.2) million, or $(0.24) per share, for fiscal year 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA (1) in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2022 and full fiscal year 2022 was $8.4 million and $25.8 million, respectively, compared to $7.2 million in the fiscal third quarter of 2022 and $15.7 million for fiscal year 2021.

Royalty production volumes for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2022 increased 15% to a record 1,842 Mmcfe, and total production volumes for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2022 increased 7% to 2,592 Mmcfe, compared to the fiscal third quarter of 2022.

Royalty production volumes for fiscal year 2022 increased 49% to 6,209 Mmcfe, and total production volumes for fiscal year 2022 increased 6% to 9,609 Mmcfe, compared to fiscal year 2021.

172 gross (0.85 net) wells in progress as of Sept. 30, 2022, compared to 155 gross (0.79 net) as of June 30, 2022.

Net total proved royalty interest reserves increased 45% to 52.8 Bcfe at Sept. 30, 2022, from 36.4 Bcfe at Sept. 30, 2021.

Total debt was $28.3 million and the debt to adjusted EBITDA (TTM) (1) ratio was 1.10x at Sept. 30, 2022.

During the fiscal fourth quarter of 2022, PHX closed on acquisitions totaling 923 net royalty acres located in the SCOOP and the Haynesville plays for approximately $13.5 million, bringing the total acquisitions in fiscal year 2022 to 4,570 net royalty acres for approximately $48.0 million.

SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

PHX announced a 12.5% increase in its fixed quarterly dividend to $0.0225 per share, payable on March 3, 2023, to stockholders of record on Feb. 17, 2023.

On Dec. 7, 2022, PHX had its borrowing base reaffirmed at $50 million and added an additional bank to the lending group.

Since Sept. 30, 2022, PHX has closed on additional acquisitions of 930 net royalty acres located in the SCOOP and Haynesville plays for approximately $10.3 million.

On Dec. 9, 2022, PHX's Board approved a change in fiscal year from the twelve months beginning Oct. 1st and ending Sept. 30th to the twelve months beginning Jan. 1st and ending Dec. 31st. PHX's fiscal year 2023 will begin Jan. 1, 2023, and end Dec. 31, 2023.

On Dec. 12, 2022, PHX voluntarily terminated its At-The-Market Equity Offering Sales Agreement, dated Aug. 25, 2021.

Story continues

(1) This is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliation section.





Chad L. Stephens, President and CEO, commented, "In fiscal 2022, we made significant progress in the strategic transition that we began in late 2019. This strategy, to exit legacy assets and transition to a low fixed-cost royalty production model, is coming into sharp focus as demonstrated by the significant improvements in our financial results. We are executing according to our stated plan, growing our royalty reserves, high grading our asset base and generating meaningful profitability and cash flow. In response, both royalty production and royalty reserves reached all-time high levels in the fourth fiscal quarter. Looking ahead, 2023 should prove to be the final year of this transformative transition as we plan to divest a material portion of our remaining legacy non-operated working interest assets. Following these planned divestitures, royalty volumes will represent greater than 90% of total corporate volumes, leaving working interest volumes virtually immaterial."

"Our strategy to allocate capital to existing and near-term potential royalty production acquisitions is working, delivering returns ahead of our expectations," continued Mr. Stephens. "Importantly, our pipeline for acquisitions in our targeted regions remains robust. Also, supply and demand for natural gas remains favorable, which supports strong commodity pricing and gives us the environment to continue to improve profitability and cashflow. Our plan remains steadfast: to utilize the majority of our free cash flow to acquire additional mineral and royalty assets in our core focus areas with the expectation that these acquisitions will quickly convert to additional royalty production volumes. Simultaneously, as we work to continue to scale and expand profitability, we should be positioned to continue to increase our cash dividend which has risen 125% over the last 6 quarters."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS





Fourth Quarter Ended



Fourth Quarter Ended



Year Ended



Year Ended





Sept. 30, 2022



Sept. 30, 2021



Sept. 30, 2022



Sept. 30, 2021

Royalty Interest Sales

$ 15,411,544



$ 6,007,389



$ 44,484,472



$ 18,432,035

Working Interest Sales

$ 6,416,490



$ 6,071,031



$ 25,376,159



$ 19,317,009

Natural Gas, Oil and NGL Sales

$ 21,828,034



$ 12,078,420



$ 69,860,631



$ 37,749,044



























Gains (Losses) on Derivative Contracts

$ (4,298,614)



$ (8,112,827)



$ (16,833,078)



$ (16,202,489)

Lease Bonuses and Rental Income

$ 17,350



$ 105,974



$ 467,502



$ 425,113

Total Revenue

$ 17,546,770



$ 4,071,567



$ 53,495,055



$ 21,971,668



























Lease Operating Expense























per Working Interest Mcfe

$ 1.28



$ 0.93



$ 1.19



$ 0.86

Transportation, Gathering and Marketing























per Mcfe

$ 0.68



$ 0.74



$ 0.61



$ 0.64

Production Tax per Mcfe

$ 0.36



$ 0.28



$ 0.34



$ 0.21

Cash G&A Expense per Mcfe (1)

$ 1.06



$ 0.82



$ 0.95



$ 0.79

G&A Expense per Mcfe

$ 1.46



$ 0.97



$ 1.20



$ 0.90

Interest Expense per Mcfe

$ 0.18



$ 0.09



$ 0.12



$ 0.11

DD&A per Mcfe

$ 0.60



$ 0.71



$ 0.76



$ 0.85

Total Expense per Mcfe

$ 3.65



$ 3.30



$ 3.45



$ 3.18



























Net Income (Loss)

$ 9,158,468



$ (3,764,200)



$ 20,409,272



$ (6,217,237)

Adjusted EBITDA (2)

$ 8,395,965



$ 4,219,914



$ 25,825,548



$ 15,726,260



























Cash Flow from Operations

$ 13,192,676



$ (6,298,246)



$ 37,531,650



$ 3,942,087

CapEx

$ 201,114



$ 36,413



$ 552,638



$ 733,172

CapEx - Mineral Acquisitions

$ 13,652,829



$ 1,287,082



$ 43,525,236



$ 20,624,347



























Borrowing Base













$ 50,000,000



$ 27,500,000

Debt













$ 28,300,000



$ 17,500,000

Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (TTM) (2)















1.10





1.11

(1) Cash G&A expense is G&A excluding restricted stock and deferred director's expense from the adjusted EBITDA table on page 13. (2) This is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliation section.

OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS



Fourth Quarter Ended



Fourth Quarter Ended



Year Ended



Year Ended



Sept. 30, 2022



Sept. 30, 2021



Sept. 30, 2022



Sept. 30, 2021

Gas Mcf Sold

2,047,614





1,609,101





7,427,708





6,699,720

Average Sales Price per Mcf before the





















effects of settled derivative contracts $ 7.61



$ 4.27



$ 6.16



$ 3.13

Average Sales Price per Mcf after the





















effects of settled derivative contracts $ 5.08



$ 3.54



$ 4.09



$ 2.95

% of sales subject to hedges

58 %



72 %



62 %



62 % Oil Barrels Sold

49,902





54,043





198,535





224,479

Average Sales Price per Bbl before the





















effects of settled derivative contracts $ 94.07



$ 68.02



$ 91.32



$ 56.58

Average Sales Price per Bbl after the





















effects of settled derivative contracts $ 57.80



$ 45.09



$ 57.67



$ 48.17

% of sales subject to hedges

62 %



77 %



72 %



75 % NGL Barrels Sold

40,761





46,369





165,120





171,488

Average Sales Price per Bbl(1) $ 37.89



$ 32.91



$ 36.11



$ 23.80

























Mcfe Sold

2,591,588





2,211,570





9,609,638





9,075,519

Natural gas, oil and NGL sales before the





















effects of settled derivative contracts $ 21,828,034



$ 12,078,420



$ 69,860,631



$ 37,749,044

Natural gas, oil and NGL sales after the





















effects of settled derivative contracts $ 14,832,521



$ 9,652,336



$ 47,804,278



$ 34,634,153

























(1) There were no NGL settled derivative contracts during the 2022 and 2021 periods.







Total Production for the last four quarters was as follows:

Quarter ended

Mcf Sold



Oil Bbls Sold



NGL Bbls Sold



Mcfe Sold

9/30/2022



2,047,614





49,902





40,761





2,591,588

6/30/2022



1,897,799





48,928





39,732





2,429,760

3/31/2022



1,908,030





51,631





40,371





2,460,042

12/31/2021



1,574,265





48,074





44,256





2,128,248





































Total production volumes attributable to natural gas were 79% and 78%, respectively, for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2022 and fiscal year 2022.

Royalty Interest Production for the last four quarters was as follows:

Quarter ended

Mcf Sold



Oil Bbls Sold



NGL Bbls Sold



Mcfe Sold

9/30/2022



1,525,363





32,202





20,488





1,841,502

6/30/2022



1,283,737





32,562





19,369





1,595,323

3/31/2022



1,261,949





28,758





18,852





1,547,609

12/31/2021



949,523





25,996





19,953





1,225,220





































Royalty production volumes attributable to natural gas were 83% and 81%, respectively, for the fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year of 2022.

Working Interest Production for the last four quarters was as follows: