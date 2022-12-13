U.S. markets closed

PHX MINERALS REPORTS FISCAL FOURTH QUARTER 2022 AND FISCAL YEAR 2022 RESULTS AND ANNOUNCES INCREASE IN DIVIDEND PAYMENT

·8 min read
Cision

FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PHX MINERALS INC., "PHX" or the "Company" (NYSE: PHX), today reported financial and operating results for the fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2022.

SUMMARY OF RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED SEPT. 30, 2022

  • Net income in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2022 and full fiscal year 2022 was $9.2 million, or $0.26 per share, and $20.4 million, or $0.59 per share, respectively, compared to net income of $8.6 million, or $0.25 per share, in the fiscal third quarter of 2022 and net loss of $(6.2) million, or $(0.24) per share, for fiscal year 2021.

  • Adjusted EBITDA(1) in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2022 and full fiscal year 2022 was $8.4 million and $25.8 million, respectively, compared to $7.2 million in the fiscal third quarter of 2022 and $15.7 million for fiscal year 2021.

  • Royalty production volumes for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2022 increased 15% to a record 1,842 Mmcfe, and total production volumes for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2022 increased 7% to 2,592 Mmcfe, compared to the fiscal third quarter of 2022.

  • Royalty production volumes for fiscal year 2022 increased 49% to 6,209 Mmcfe, and total production volumes for fiscal year 2022 increased 6% to 9,609 Mmcfe, compared to fiscal year 2021.

  • 172 gross (0.85 net) wells in progress as of Sept. 30, 2022, compared to 155 gross (0.79 net) as of June 30, 2022.

  • Net total proved royalty interest reserves increased 45% to 52.8 Bcfe at Sept. 30, 2022, from 36.4 Bcfe at Sept. 30, 2021.

  • Total debt was $28.3 million and the debt to adjusted EBITDA (TTM) (1) ratio was 1.10x at Sept. 30, 2022.

  • During the fiscal fourth quarter of 2022, PHX closed on acquisitions totaling 923 net royalty acres located in the SCOOP and the Haynesville plays for approximately $13.5 million, bringing the total acquisitions in fiscal year 2022 to 4,570 net royalty acres for approximately $48.0 million.

SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

  • PHX announced a 12.5% increase in its fixed quarterly dividend to $0.0225 per share, payable on March 3, 2023, to stockholders of record on Feb. 17, 2023.

  • On Dec. 7, 2022, PHX had its borrowing base reaffirmed at $50 million and added an additional bank to the lending group.

  • Since Sept. 30, 2022, PHX has closed on additional acquisitions of 930 net royalty acres located in the SCOOP and Haynesville plays for approximately $10.3 million.

  • On Dec. 9, 2022, PHX's Board approved a change in fiscal year from the twelve months beginning Oct. 1st and ending Sept. 30th to the twelve months beginning Jan. 1st and ending Dec. 31st. PHX's fiscal year 2023 will begin Jan. 1, 2023, and end Dec. 31, 2023.

  • On Dec. 12, 2022, PHX voluntarily terminated its At-The-Market Equity Offering Sales Agreement, dated Aug. 25, 2021.

(1)

This is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliation section.



Chad L. Stephens, President and CEO, commented, "In fiscal 2022, we made significant progress in the strategic transition that we began in late 2019. This strategy, to exit legacy assets and transition to a low fixed-cost royalty production model, is coming into sharp focus as demonstrated by the significant improvements in our financial results. We are executing according to our stated plan, growing our royalty reserves, high grading our asset base and generating meaningful profitability and cash flow. In response, both royalty production and royalty reserves reached all-time high levels in the fourth fiscal quarter. Looking ahead, 2023 should prove to be the final year of this transformative transition as we plan to divest a material portion of our remaining legacy non-operated working interest assets. Following these planned divestitures, royalty volumes will represent greater than 90% of total corporate volumes, leaving working interest volumes virtually immaterial."

"Our strategy to allocate capital to existing and near-term potential royalty production acquisitions is working, delivering returns ahead of our expectations," continued Mr. Stephens. "Importantly, our pipeline for acquisitions in our targeted regions remains robust. Also, supply and demand for natural gas remains favorable, which supports strong commodity pricing and gives us the environment to continue to improve profitability and cashflow. Our plan remains steadfast: to utilize the majority of our free cash flow to acquire additional mineral and royalty assets in our core focus areas with the expectation that these acquisitions will quickly convert to additional royalty production volumes. Simultaneously, as we work to continue to scale and expand profitability, we should be positioned to continue to increase our cash dividend which has risen 125% over the last 6 quarters."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS




Fourth Quarter Ended



Fourth Quarter Ended



Year Ended



Year Ended




Sept. 30, 2022



Sept. 30, 2021



Sept. 30, 2022



Sept. 30, 2021


Royalty Interest Sales


$

15,411,544



$

6,007,389



$

44,484,472



$

18,432,035


Working Interest Sales


$

6,416,490



$

6,071,031



$

25,376,159



$

19,317,009


Natural Gas, Oil and NGL Sales


$

21,828,034



$

12,078,420



$

69,860,631



$

37,749,044















Gains (Losses) on Derivative Contracts


$

(4,298,614)



$

(8,112,827)



$

(16,833,078)



$

(16,202,489)


Lease Bonuses and Rental Income


$

17,350



$

105,974



$

467,502



$

425,113


Total Revenue


$

17,546,770



$

4,071,567



$

53,495,055



$

21,971,668















Lease Operating Expense













per Working Interest Mcfe


$

1.28



$

0.93



$

1.19



$

0.86


Transportation, Gathering and Marketing













per Mcfe


$

0.68



$

0.74



$

0.61



$

0.64


Production Tax per Mcfe


$

0.36



$

0.28



$

0.34



$

0.21


Cash G&A Expense per Mcfe (1)


$

1.06



$

0.82



$

0.95



$

0.79


G&A Expense per Mcfe


$

1.46



$

0.97



$

1.20



$

0.90


Interest Expense per Mcfe


$

0.18



$

0.09



$

0.12



$

0.11


DD&A per Mcfe


$

0.60



$

0.71



$

0.76



$

0.85


Total Expense per Mcfe


$

3.65



$

3.30



$

3.45



$

3.18















Net Income (Loss)


$

9,158,468



$

(3,764,200)



$

20,409,272



$

(6,217,237)


Adjusted EBITDA (2)


$

8,395,965



$

4,219,914



$

25,825,548



$

15,726,260















Cash Flow from Operations


$

13,192,676



$

(6,298,246)



$

37,531,650



$

3,942,087


CapEx


$

201,114



$

36,413



$

552,638



$

733,172


CapEx - Mineral Acquisitions


$

13,652,829



$

1,287,082



$

43,525,236



$

20,624,347















Borrowing Base








$

50,000,000



$

27,500,000


Debt








$

28,300,000



$

17,500,000


Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (TTM) (2)









1.10




1.11

(1)

Cash G&A expense is G&A excluding restricted stock and deferred director's expense from the adjusted EBITDA table on page 13.

(2)

This is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliation section.

OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS



Fourth Quarter Ended



Fourth Quarter Ended



Year Ended



Year Ended



Sept. 30, 2022



Sept. 30, 2021



Sept. 30, 2022



Sept. 30, 2021


Gas Mcf Sold


2,047,614




1,609,101




7,427,708




6,699,720


Average Sales Price per Mcf before the












effects of settled derivative contracts

$

7.61



$

4.27



$

6.16



$

3.13


Average Sales Price per Mcf after the












effects of settled derivative contracts

$

5.08



$

3.54



$

4.09



$

2.95


% of sales subject to hedges


58

%



72

%



62

%



62

%

Oil Barrels Sold


49,902




54,043




198,535




224,479


Average Sales Price per Bbl before the












effects of settled derivative contracts

$

94.07



$

68.02



$

91.32



$

56.58


Average Sales Price per Bbl after the












effects of settled derivative contracts

$

57.80



$

45.09



$

57.67



$

48.17


% of sales subject to hedges


62

%



77

%



72

%



75

%

NGL Barrels Sold


40,761




46,369




165,120




171,488


Average Sales Price per Bbl(1)

$

37.89



$

32.91



$

36.11



$

23.80














Mcfe Sold


2,591,588




2,211,570




9,609,638




9,075,519


Natural gas, oil and NGL sales before the












effects of settled derivative contracts

$

21,828,034



$

12,078,420



$

69,860,631



$

37,749,044


Natural gas, oil and NGL sales after the












effects of settled derivative contracts

$

14,832,521



$

9,652,336



$

47,804,278



$

34,634,153














(1) There were no NGL settled derivative contracts during the 2022 and 2021 periods.




Total Production for the last four quarters was as follows:

Quarter ended


Mcf Sold



Oil Bbls Sold



NGL Bbls Sold



Mcfe Sold


9/30/2022



2,047,614




49,902




40,761




2,591,588


6/30/2022



1,897,799




48,928




39,732




2,429,760


3/31/2022



1,908,030




51,631




40,371




2,460,042


12/31/2021



1,574,265




48,074




44,256




2,128,248



















Total production volumes attributable to natural gas were 79% and 78%, respectively, for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2022 and fiscal year 2022.

Royalty Interest Production for the last four quarters was as follows:

Quarter ended


Mcf Sold



Oil Bbls Sold



NGL Bbls Sold



Mcfe Sold


9/30/2022



1,525,363




32,202




20,488




1,841,502


6/30/2022



1,283,737




32,562




19,369




1,595,323


3/31/2022



1,261,949




28,758




18,852




1,547,609


12/31/2021



949,523




25,996




19,953




1,225,220



















Royalty production volumes attributable to natural gas were 83% and 81%, respectively, for the fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year of 2022.

Working Interest Production for the last four quarters was as follows:

Quarter ended


Mcf Sold



Oil Bbls Sold



...

