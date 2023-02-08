PHX Minerals Reports Results For The Quarter Ended Dec. 31, 2022 and Provides 2023 Operational Outlook
FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PHX MINERALS INC., "PHX" or the "Company" (NYSE: PHX), today reported financial and operating results for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022.
Summary Of Results For The Quarter Ended Dec. 31, 2022
Net income for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, was $3.3 million, or $0.09 per share, compared to net income of $9.2 million, or $0.26 per share, for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2022, and net income of $6.7 million, or $0.20 per share, for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021.
Adjusted pretax net income(1) for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, was $2.3 million, or $0.07 per share, compared to $5.3 million, or $0.15 per share, for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2022, and $2.3 million, or $0.07 per share, for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021.
Adjusted EBITDA(1) for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, was $5.3 million, compared to $8.4 million for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2022, and $4.4 million for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021.
Royalty production volumes for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, decreased 12% to 1,628 Mmcfe compared to the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2022, and increased 33% compared to the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021.
Total production volumes for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, decreased 15% to 2,215 Mmcfe compared to the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2022, and increased 4% compared to the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021.
Converted 60 gross (0.27 net) wells to producing status during the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, compared to 49 gross (0.22 net) during the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2022.
Inventory of 203 gross (0.83 net) wells in progress as of Dec. 31, 2022, compared to 172 gross (0.85 net) as of Sept. 30, 2022.
Total debt was $33.3 million and the debt to adjusted EBITDA (TTM)(1) ratio was 1.25x at Dec. 31, 2022.
During the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, PHX closed on acquisitions totaling 1,256 net royalty acres located in the SCOOP and the Haynesville plays for approximately $14.7 million.
Subsequent Events
On Jan. 31, 2023, PHX closed on the two previously announced divestitures of a combined 257 gross non-operated working interest wellbores for approximately $10.7 million.
Since Dec. 31, 2022, PHX has closed on mineral acquisitions totaling 99 net royalty acres located in the SCOOP and the Haynesville plays for approximately $1.2 million.
Total debt was $23.0 million at Feb. 3, 2023.
(1)
This is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliation section.
Chad L. Stephens, President and CEO, commented, "We continue to enhance our asset base, divesting non-core, non-working interest wellbores and reinvesting the proceeds into high-quality minerals in our areas of focus. Royalty production in the quarter was impacted by short-term disruptions in the Haynesville due to temporary shut-ins in a few wells to accommodate frac completion on an offsetting set of wells, and fewer new wells coming online due to typical seasonal volatility. However, the inventory of wells being drilled continues to increase, giving us confidence in a near-term rebound and our long-term prospects."
"Results were also impacted by lower commodity prices, but our strong balance sheet and success in divestitures of working interests continues to help us navigate near-term headwinds," continued Mr. Stephens. "We are bullish on a recovery in natural gas prices in late 2023/ early 2024, as short-term impacts dissipate. I am also pleased to announce that given the confidence in our strategy and the steady conversion of our inventory, we have the visibility to begin providing an annual operational outlook, which is included in this press release and can be accessed in our investor relations presentation on our corporate website."
Financial Highlights
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Dec. 31, 2022
Dec. 31, 2021
Royalty Interest Sales
$
10,571,704
$
5,966,645
Working Interest Sales
$
4,316,970
$
7,720,519
Natural Gas, Oil and NGL Sales
$
14,888,674
$
13,687,164
Gains (Losses) on Derivative Contracts
$
3,347,002
$
2,836,168
Lease Bonuses and Rental Income
$
34,482
$
78,915
Total Revenue
$
18,270,158
$
16,602,247
Lease Operating Expense
per Working Interest Mcfe
$
1.73
$
1.39
Transportation, Gathering and Marketing
per Mcfe
$
0.66
$
0.57
Production Tax per Mcfe
$
0.28
$
0.32
Cash G&A Expense per Mcfe (1)
$
1.16
$
0.83
G&A Expense per Mcfe
$
1.42
$
0.98
Interest Expense per Mcfe
$
0.29
$
0.08
DD&A per Mcfe
$
0.81
$
0.74
Total Expense per Mcfe
$
3.92
$
3.28
Net Income (Loss)
$
3,346,133
$
6,682,249
Adjusted EBITDA (2)
$
5,334,016
$
4,416,065
Cash Flow from Operations (3)
$
10,141,814
$
8,637,990
CapEx (4)
$
87,104
$
192,677
CapEx - Mineral Acquisitions
$
14,499,014
$
11,643,827
Borrowing Base
$
50,000,000
$
32,000,000
Debt
$
33,300,000
$
20,000,000
Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (TTM) (2)
1.25
1.16
(1)
Cash G&A expense is G&A excluding restricted stock and deferred director's expense from the adjusted EBITDA table on page 11.
(2)
This is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliation section.
(3)
GAAP cash flow from operations. See page 9.
(4)
Includes legacy working interest expenditures and fixtures and equipment.
Operating Highlights
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Dec. 31, 2022
Dec. 31, 2021
Gas Mcf Sold
1,669,320
1,574,265
Average Sales Price per Mcf before the
effects of settled derivative contracts
$
5.66
$
5.52
Average Sales Price per Mcf after the
effects of settled derivative contracts
$
4.02
$
3.52
% of sales subject to hedges
65
%
67
%
Oil Barrels Sold
52,406
48,074
Average Sales Price per Bbl before the
effects of settled derivative contracts
$
82.52
$
74.39
Average Sales Price per Bbl after the
effects of settled derivative contracts
$
62.03
$
48.45
% of sales subject to hedges
57
%
79
%
NGL Barrels Sold
38,611
44,256
Average Sales Price per Bbl(1)
$
28.77
$
32.11
Mcfe Sold
2,215,419
2,128,248
Natural gas, oil and NGL sales before the
effects of settled derivative contracts
$
14,888,674
$
13,687,164
Natural gas, oil and NGL sales after the
effects of settled derivative contracts
$
11,067,174
$
9,284,742
(1) There were no NGL settled derivative contracts during the 2022 and 2021 quarters.
Total Production for the last four quarters was as follows:
Quarter ended
Mcf Sold
Oil Bbls Sold
NGL Bbls Sold
Mcfe Sold
12/31/2022
1,669,320
52,406
38,611
2,215,419
9/30/2022
2,047,614
49,902
40,761
2,591,588
6/30/2022
1,897,799
48,928
39,732
2,429,760
3/31/2022
1,908,030
51,631
40,371
2,460,042
Total production volumes attributable to natural gas were 75% for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022.
Royalty Interest Production for the last four quarters was as follows:
Quarter ended
Mcf Sold
Oil Bbls Sold
NGL Bbls Sold
Mcfe Sold
12/31/2022
1,303,825
33,691
20,353
1,628,089
9/30/2022
1,525,363
32,202
20,488
1,841,502
6/30/2022
1,283,737
32,562
19,369
1,595,323
3/31/2022
1,261,949
28,758
18,852
1,547,609
Royalty production volumes attributable to natural gas were 80% for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022.
Working Interest Production for the last four quarters was as follows:
Quarter ended
Mcf Sold
Oil Bbls Sold
NGL Bbls Sold
Mcfe Sold
12/31/2022
365,495
18,715
18,258
587,330
9/30/2022
522,251
17,700
20,273
750,086
6/30/2022
614,062
16,366
20,363
834,437
3/31/2022
646,081
22,873
21,519
912,433
Quarter Ended Dec. 31, 2022 Results
The Company recorded net income of $3,346,133, or $0.09 per share, for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, as compared to net income of $6,682,249, or $0.20 per share, for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021. The change in net income was principally the result of increased impairment expense associated with the pending sale of non-operated working interest wellbores in the Arkoma play and general and administrative costs, or G&A, partially offset by increased natural gas, oil and NGL sales, increased gains on asset sales and increased gains associated with our hedge contracts.
Natural gas, oil and NGL revenue increased $1,201,510, or 9%, for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, compared to the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021, due to increases in natural gas and oil prices of 3% and 11%, respectively, and an increase in natural gas and oil volumes of 6% and 9%, respectively, partially offset by a decrease in NGL prices and volumes of 10% and 13%, respectively.
The production increase in royalty volumes during the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, as compared to the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021, was primarily due to acquisitions and new drilling in the Haynesville and SCOOP plays. The decrease in working interest volumes resulted from the divestiture of low-value legacy working interests in Oklahoma and the Fayetteville Shale in Arkansas and naturally declining production in high-interest wells in the Arkoma Stack, STACK, and Eagle Ford plays.
The Company had a net gain on derivative contracts of $3,347,002 in the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, as compared to a net gain of $2,836,168 in the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021, of which ($2,918,039) is a loss on settled derivatives and $6,265,041 is a non-cash gain on derivatives with respect to the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022. Loss on settled derivative contracts for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, excludes $903,461 of cash paid to settle off-market derivative contracts. The change in net loss on derivative contracts was due to the Company's settlements of natural gas and oil collars and fixed price swaps and the change in valuation caused by the difference in Dec. 31, 2022, pricing relative to the strike price on open derivative contracts.
The 20% increase in total cost per Mcfe in the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, relative to the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021, was primarily driven by an increase in G&A and interest expense. G&A increased $1,041,844, or 50%, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, compared to the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021, due to the write-off of costs associated with the At-The-Market equity offering program, which was terminated in December 2022, increased administrative expenses associated with higher transaction activity, and restricted stock expense. Interest expense increased $460,979, or 261%, due to higher average debt balance and average interest rate in the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, compared to the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021.
Operations Update
During the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, the Company converted 60 gross (0.27 net) wells to producing status, including 8 gross (0.09 net) wells in the SCOOP and 31 gross (0.076 net) wells in the Haynesville, compared to 68 gross (0.19 net) wells in the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021.
At Dec. 31, 2022, the Company had a total of 203 gross (0.83 net) wells in progre...