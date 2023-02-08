U.S. markets closed

PHX Minerals Reports Results For The Quarter Ended Dec. 31, 2022 and Provides 2023 Operational Outlook

·10 min read
Cision

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PHX MINERALS INC., "PHX" or the "Company" (NYSE: PHX), today reported financial and operating results for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022.

Summary Of Results For The Quarter Ended Dec. 31, 2022

  • Net income for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, was $3.3 million, or $0.09 per share, compared to net income of $9.2 million, or $0.26 per share, for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2022, and net income of $6.7 million, or $0.20 per share, for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021.

  • Adjusted pretax net income(1) for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, was $2.3 million, or $0.07 per share, compared to $5.3 million, or $0.15 per share, for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2022, and $2.3 million, or $0.07 per share, for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021.

  • Adjusted EBITDA(1) for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, was $5.3 million, compared to $8.4 million for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2022, and $4.4 million for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021.

  • Royalty production volumes for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, decreased 12% to 1,628 Mmcfe compared to the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2022, and increased 33% compared to the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021.

  • Total production volumes for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, decreased 15% to 2,215 Mmcfe compared to the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2022, and increased 4% compared to the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021.

  • Converted 60 gross (0.27 net) wells to producing status during the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, compared to 49 gross (0.22 net) during the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2022.

  • Inventory of 203 gross (0.83 net) wells in progress as of Dec. 31, 2022, compared to 172 gross (0.85 net) as of Sept. 30, 2022.

  • Total debt was $33.3 million and the debt to adjusted EBITDA (TTM)(1) ratio was 1.25x at Dec. 31, 2022.

  • During the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, PHX closed on acquisitions totaling 1,256 net royalty acres located in the SCOOP and the Haynesville plays for approximately $14.7 million.

Subsequent Events

  • On Jan. 31, 2023, PHX closed on the two previously announced divestitures of a combined 257 gross non-operated working interest wellbores for approximately $10.7 million.

  • Since Dec. 31, 2022, PHX has closed on mineral acquisitions totaling 99 net royalty acres located in the SCOOP and the Haynesville plays for approximately $1.2 million.

  • Total debt was $23.0 million at Feb. 3, 2023.

(1)

This is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliation section.

Chad L. Stephens, President and CEO, commented, "We continue to enhance our asset base, divesting non-core, non-working interest wellbores and reinvesting the proceeds into high-quality minerals in our areas of focus. Royalty production in the quarter was impacted by short-term disruptions in the Haynesville due to temporary shut-ins in a few wells to accommodate frac completion on an offsetting set of wells, and fewer new wells coming online due to typical seasonal volatility. However, the inventory of wells being drilled continues to increase, giving us confidence in a near-term rebound and our long-term prospects."

"Results were also impacted by lower commodity prices, but our strong balance sheet and success in divestitures of working interests continues to help us navigate near-term headwinds," continued Mr. Stephens. "We are bullish on a recovery in natural gas prices in late 2023/ early 2024, as short-term impacts dissipate. I am also pleased to announce that given the confidence in our strategy and the steady conversion of our inventory, we have the visibility to begin providing an annual operational outlook, which is included in this press release and can be accessed in our investor relations presentation on our corporate website."

Financial Highlights




Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended




Dec. 31, 2022



Dec. 31, 2021


Royalty Interest Sales


$

10,571,704



$

5,966,645


Working Interest Sales


$

4,316,970



$

7,720,519


Natural Gas, Oil and NGL Sales


$

14,888,674



$

13,687,164









Gains (Losses) on Derivative Contracts


$

3,347,002



$

2,836,168


Lease Bonuses and Rental Income


$

34,482



$

78,915


Total Revenue


$

18,270,158



$

16,602,247









Lease Operating Expense







per Working Interest Mcfe


$

1.73



$

1.39


Transportation, Gathering and Marketing







per Mcfe


$

0.66



$

0.57


Production Tax per Mcfe


$

0.28



$

0.32


Cash G&A Expense per Mcfe (1)


$

1.16



$

0.83


G&A Expense per Mcfe


$

1.42



$

0.98


Interest Expense per Mcfe


$

0.29



$

0.08


DD&A per Mcfe


$

0.81



$

0.74


Total Expense per Mcfe


$

3.92



$

3.28









Net Income (Loss)


$

3,346,133



$

6,682,249


Adjusted EBITDA (2)


$

5,334,016



$

4,416,065









Cash Flow from Operations (3)


$

10,141,814



$

8,637,990


CapEx (4)


$

87,104



$

192,677


CapEx - Mineral Acquisitions


$

14,499,014



$

11,643,827









Borrowing Base


$

50,000,000



$

32,000,000


Debt


$

33,300,000



$

20,000,000


Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (TTM) (2)



1.25




1.16




(1)

Cash G&A expense is G&A excluding restricted stock and deferred director's expense from the adjusted EBITDA table on page 11.

(2)

This is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliation section.

(3)

GAAP cash flow from operations. See page 9.

(4)

Includes legacy working interest expenditures and fixtures and equipment.

Operating Highlights



Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended



Dec. 31, 2022



Dec. 31, 2021


Gas Mcf Sold


1,669,320




1,574,265


Average Sales Price per Mcf before the






effects of settled derivative contracts

$

5.66



$

5.52


Average Sales Price per Mcf after the






effects of settled derivative contracts

$

4.02



$

3.52


% of sales subject to hedges


65

%



67

%

Oil Barrels Sold


52,406




48,074


Average Sales Price per Bbl before the






effects of settled derivative contracts

$

82.52



$

74.39


Average Sales Price per Bbl after the






effects of settled derivative contracts

$

62.03



$

48.45


% of sales subject to hedges


57

%



79

%

NGL Barrels Sold


38,611




44,256


Average Sales Price per Bbl(1)

$

28.77



$

32.11








Mcfe Sold


2,215,419




2,128,248


Natural gas, oil and NGL sales before the






effects of settled derivative contracts

$

14,888,674



$

13,687,164


Natural gas, oil and NGL sales after the






effects of settled derivative contracts

$

11,067,174



$

9,284,742








(1) There were no NGL settled derivative contracts during the 2022 and 2021 quarters.


Total Production for the last four quarters was as follows:

Quarter ended


Mcf Sold



Oil Bbls Sold



NGL Bbls Sold



Mcfe Sold


12/31/2022



1,669,320




52,406




38,611




2,215,419


9/30/2022



2,047,614




49,902




40,761




2,591,588


6/30/2022



1,897,799




48,928




39,732




2,429,760


3/31/2022



1,908,030




51,631




40,371




2,460,042


Total production volumes attributable to natural gas were 75% for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022.

Royalty Interest Production for the last four quarters was as follows:

Quarter ended


Mcf Sold



Oil Bbls Sold



NGL Bbls Sold



Mcfe Sold


12/31/2022



1,303,825




33,691




20,353




1,628,089


9/30/2022



1,525,363




32,202




20,488




1,841,502


6/30/2022



1,283,737




32,562




19,369




1,595,323


3/31/2022



1,261,949




28,758




18,852




1,547,609


Royalty production volumes attributable to natural gas were 80% for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022.

Working Interest Production for the last four quarters was as follows:

Quarter ended


Mcf Sold



Oil Bbls Sold



NGL Bbls Sold



Mcfe Sold


12/31/2022



365,495




18,715




18,258




587,330


9/30/2022



522,251




17,700




20,273




750,086


6/30/2022



614,062




16,366




20,363




834,437


3/31/2022



646,081




22,873




21,519




912,433


Quarter Ended Dec. 31, 2022 Results

The Company recorded net income of $3,346,133, or $0.09 per share, for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, as compared to net income of $6,682,249, or $0.20 per share, for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021. The change in net income was principally the result of increased impairment expense associated with the pending sale of non-operated working interest wellbores in the Arkoma play and general and administrative costs, or G&A, partially offset by increased natural gas, oil and NGL sales, increased gains on asset sales and increased gains associated with our hedge contracts.

Natural gas, oil and NGL revenue increased $1,201,510, or 9%, for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, compared to the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021, due to increases in natural gas and oil prices of 3% and 11%, respectively, and an increase in natural gas and oil volumes of 6% and 9%, respectively, partially offset by a decrease in NGL prices and volumes of 10% and 13%, respectively.

The production increase in royalty volumes during the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, as compared to the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021, was primarily due to acquisitions and new drilling in the Haynesville and SCOOP plays. The decrease in working interest volumes resulted from the divestiture of low-value legacy working interests in Oklahoma and the Fayetteville Shale in Arkansas and naturally declining production in high-interest wells in the Arkoma Stack, STACK, and Eagle Ford plays.

The Company had a net gain on derivative contracts of $3,347,002 in the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, as compared to a net gain of $2,836,168 in the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021, of which ($2,918,039) is a loss on settled derivatives and $6,265,041 is a non-cash gain on derivatives with respect to the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022. Loss on settled derivative contracts for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, excludes $903,461 of cash paid to settle off-market derivative contracts. The change in net loss on derivative contracts was due to the Company's settlements of natural gas and oil collars and fixed price swaps and the change in valuation caused by the difference in Dec. 31, 2022, pricing relative to the strike price on open derivative contracts.

The 20% increase in total cost per Mcfe in the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, relative to the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021, was primarily driven by an increase in G&A and interest expense. G&A increased $1,041,844, or 50%, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, compared to the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021, due to the write-off of costs associated with the At-The-Market equity offering program, which was terminated in December 2022, increased administrative expenses associated with higher transaction activity, and restricted stock expense. Interest expense increased $460,979, or 261%, due to higher average debt balance and average interest rate in the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, compared to the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021.

Operations Update

During the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, the Company converted 60 gross (0.27 net) wells to producing status, including 8 gross (0.09 net) wells in the SCOOP and 31 gross (0.076 net) wells in the Haynesville, compared to 68 gross (0.19 net) wells in the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021.

At Dec. 31, 2022, the Company had a total of 203 gross (0.83 net) wells in progre...

