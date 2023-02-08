PHX Minerals Reports Results For The Quarter Ended Dec. 31, 2022 and Provides 2023 Operational Outlook

Cision

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PHX MINERALS INC., "PHX" or the "Company" (NYSE: PHX), today reported financial and operating results for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022.

Summary Of Results For The Quarter Ended Dec. 31, 2022

Net income for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, was $3.3 million, or $0.09 per share, compared to net income of $9.2 million, or $0.26 per share, for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2022, and net income of $6.7 million, or $0.20 per share, for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021.

Adjusted pretax net income (1) for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, was $2.3 million, or $0.07 per share, compared to $5.3 million, or $0.15 per share, for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2022, and $2.3 million, or $0.07 per share, for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA (1) for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, was $5.3 million, compared to $8.4 million for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2022, and $4.4 million for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021.

Royalty production volumes for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, decreased 12% to 1,628 Mmcfe compared to the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2022, and increased 33% compared to the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021.

Total production volumes for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, decreased 15% to 2,215 Mmcfe compared to the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2022, and increased 4% compared to the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021.

Converted 60 gross (0.27 net) wells to producing status during the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, compared to 49 gross (0.22 net) during the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2022.

Inventory of 203 gross (0.83 net) wells in progress as of Dec. 31, 2022, compared to 172 gross (0.85 net) as of Sept. 30, 2022.

Total debt was $33.3 million and the debt to adjusted EBITDA (TTM) (1) ratio was 1.25x at Dec. 31, 2022.

During the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, PHX closed on acquisitions totaling 1,256 net royalty acres located in the SCOOP and the Haynesville plays for approximately $14.7 million.

Subsequent Events

On Jan. 31, 2023, PHX closed on the two previously announced divestitures of a combined 257 gross non-operated working interest wellbores for approximately $10.7 million.

Since Dec. 31, 2022, PHX has closed on mineral acquisitions totaling 99 net royalty acres located in the SCOOP and the Haynesville plays for approximately $1.2 million.

Total debt was $23.0 million at Feb. 3, 2023.

(1) This is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliation section.

Chad L. Stephens, President and CEO, commented, "We continue to enhance our asset base, divesting non-core, non-working interest wellbores and reinvesting the proceeds into high-quality minerals in our areas of focus. Royalty production in the quarter was impacted by short-term disruptions in the Haynesville due to temporary shut-ins in a few wells to accommodate frac completion on an offsetting set of wells, and fewer new wells coming online due to typical seasonal volatility. However, the inventory of wells being drilled continues to increase, giving us confidence in a near-term rebound and our long-term prospects."

"Results were also impacted by lower commodity prices, but our strong balance sheet and success in divestitures of working interests continues to help us navigate near-term headwinds," continued Mr. Stephens. "We are bullish on a recovery in natural gas prices in late 2023/ early 2024, as short-term impacts dissipate. I am also pleased to announce that given the confidence in our strategy and the steady conversion of our inventory, we have the visibility to begin providing an annual operational outlook, which is included in this press release and can be accessed in our investor relations presentation on our corporate website."

Financial Highlights





Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended





Dec. 31, 2022



Dec. 31, 2021

Royalty Interest Sales

$ 10,571,704



$ 5,966,645

Working Interest Sales

$ 4,316,970



$ 7,720,519

Natural Gas, Oil and NGL Sales

$ 14,888,674



$ 13,687,164















Gains (Losses) on Derivative Contracts

$ 3,347,002



$ 2,836,168

Lease Bonuses and Rental Income

$ 34,482



$ 78,915

Total Revenue

$ 18,270,158



$ 16,602,247















Lease Operating Expense











per Working Interest Mcfe

$ 1.73



$ 1.39

Transportation, Gathering and Marketing











per Mcfe

$ 0.66



$ 0.57

Production Tax per Mcfe

$ 0.28



$ 0.32

Cash G&A Expense per Mcfe (1)

$ 1.16



$ 0.83

G&A Expense per Mcfe

$ 1.42



$ 0.98

Interest Expense per Mcfe

$ 0.29



$ 0.08

DD&A per Mcfe

$ 0.81



$ 0.74

Total Expense per Mcfe

$ 3.92



$ 3.28















Net Income (Loss)

$ 3,346,133



$ 6,682,249

Adjusted EBITDA (2)

$ 5,334,016



$ 4,416,065















Cash Flow from Operations (3)

$ 10,141,814



$ 8,637,990

CapEx (4)

$ 87,104



$ 192,677

CapEx - Mineral Acquisitions

$ 14,499,014



$ 11,643,827















Borrowing Base

$ 50,000,000



$ 32,000,000

Debt

$ 33,300,000



$ 20,000,000

Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (TTM) (2)



1.25





1.16







(1) Cash G&A expense is G&A excluding restricted stock and deferred director's expense from the adjusted EBITDA table on page 11. (2) This is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliation section. (3) GAAP cash flow from operations. See page 9. (4) Includes legacy working interest expenditures and fixtures and equipment.

Operating Highlights



Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended



Dec. 31, 2022



Dec. 31, 2021

Gas Mcf Sold

1,669,320





1,574,265

Average Sales Price per Mcf before the









effects of settled derivative contracts $ 5.66



$ 5.52

Average Sales Price per Mcf after the









effects of settled derivative contracts $ 4.02



$ 3.52

% of sales subject to hedges

65 %



67 % Oil Barrels Sold

52,406





48,074

Average Sales Price per Bbl before the









effects of settled derivative contracts $ 82.52



$ 74.39

Average Sales Price per Bbl after the









effects of settled derivative contracts $ 62.03



$ 48.45

% of sales subject to hedges

57 %



79 % NGL Barrels Sold

38,611





44,256

Average Sales Price per Bbl(1) $ 28.77



$ 32.11













Mcfe Sold

2,215,419





2,128,248

Natural gas, oil and NGL sales before the









effects of settled derivative contracts $ 14,888,674



$ 13,687,164

Natural gas, oil and NGL sales after the









effects of settled derivative contracts $ 11,067,174



$ 9,284,742















(1) There were no NGL settled derivative contracts during the 2022 and 2021 quarters.



Total Production for the last four quarters was as follows:

Quarter ended

Mcf Sold



Oil Bbls Sold



NGL Bbls Sold



Mcfe Sold

12/31/2022



1,669,320





52,406





38,611





2,215,419

9/30/2022



2,047,614





49,902





40,761





2,591,588

6/30/2022



1,897,799





48,928





39,732





2,429,760

3/31/2022



1,908,030





51,631





40,371





2,460,042



Total production volumes attributable to natural gas were 75% for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022.

Royalty Interest Production for the last four quarters was as follows:

Quarter ended

Mcf Sold



Oil Bbls Sold



NGL Bbls Sold



Mcfe Sold

12/31/2022



1,303,825





33,691





20,353





1,628,089

9/30/2022



1,525,363





32,202





20,488





1,841,502

6/30/2022



1,283,737





32,562





19,369





1,595,323

3/31/2022



1,261,949





28,758





18,852





1,547,609



Royalty production volumes attributable to natural gas were 80% for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022.

Working Interest Production for the last four quarters was as follows:

Quarter ended

Mcf Sold



Oil Bbls Sold



NGL Bbls Sold



Mcfe Sold

12/31/2022



365,495





18,715





18,258





587,330

9/30/2022



522,251





17,700





20,273





750,086

6/30/2022



614,062





16,366





20,363





834,437

3/31/2022



646,081





22,873





21,519





912,433



Quarter Ended Dec. 31, 2022 Results

The Company recorded net income of $3,346,133, or $0.09 per share, for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, as compared to net income of $6,682,249, or $0.20 per share, for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021. The change in net income was principally the result of increased impairment expense associated with the pending sale of non-operated working interest wellbores in the Arkoma play and general and administrative costs, or G&A, partially offset by increased natural gas, oil and NGL sales, increased gains on asset sales and increased gains associated with our hedge contracts.

Natural gas, oil and NGL revenue increased $1,201,510, or 9%, for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, compared to the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021, due to increases in natural gas and oil prices of 3% and 11%, respectively, and an increase in natural gas and oil volumes of 6% and 9%, respectively, partially offset by a decrease in NGL prices and volumes of 10% and 13%, respectively.

The production increase in royalty volumes during the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, as compared to the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021, was primarily due to acquisitions and new drilling in the Haynesville and SCOOP plays. The decrease in working interest volumes resulted from the divestiture of low-value legacy working interests in Oklahoma and the Fayetteville Shale in Arkansas and naturally declining production in high-interest wells in the Arkoma Stack, STACK, and Eagle Ford plays.

The Company had a net gain on derivative contracts of $3,347,002 in the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, as compared to a net gain of $2,836,168 in the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021, of which ($2,918,039) is a loss on settled derivatives and $6,265,041 is a non-cash gain on derivatives with respect to the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022. Loss on settled derivative contracts for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, excludes $903,461 of cash paid to settle off-market derivative contracts. The change in net loss on derivative contracts was due to the Company's settlements of natural gas and oil collars and fixed price swaps and the change in valuation caused by the difference in Dec. 31, 2022, pricing relative to the strike price on open derivative contracts.

The 20% increase in total cost per Mcfe in the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, relative to the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021, was primarily driven by an increase in G&A and interest expense. G&A increased $1,041,844, or 50%, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, compared to the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021, due to the write-off of costs associated with the At-The-Market equity offering program, which was terminated in December 2022, increased administrative expenses associated with higher transaction activity, and restricted stock expense. Interest expense increased $460,979, or 261%, due to higher average debt balance and average interest rate in the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, compared to the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021.

Operations Update

During the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, the Company converted 60 gross (0.27 net) wells to producing status, including 8 gross (0.09 net) wells in the SCOOP and 31 gross (0.076 net) wells in the Haynesville, compared to 68 gross (0.19 net) wells in the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021.

At Dec. 31, 2022, the Company had a total of 203 gross (0.83 net) wells in progre...