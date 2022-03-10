U.S. markets open in 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,221.75
    -53.50 (-1.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,847.00
    -418.00 (-1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,527.25
    -207.50 (-1.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,985.80
    -28.50 (-1.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.47
    +4.77 (+4.39%)
     

  • Gold

    2,001.90
    +13.70 (+0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    26.19
    +0.38 (+1.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1045
    -0.0029 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9860
    +0.0380 (+1.95%)
     

  • Vix

    33.54
    -1.59 (-4.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3155
    -0.0028 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.1190
    +0.2600 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,072.81
    -3,019.10 (-7.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    875.67
    -51.67 (-5.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,095.00
    -95.72 (-1.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,690.40
    +972.87 (+3.94%)
     
JUST IN:

Inflation sets fresh 40-year high

CPI posted a 7.9% annual gain in February, highest since January 1982

Phycocyanin Market is projected to register 7% CAGR and top a valuation of US$ 333 Mn by 2032

·4 min read

NEW YORK, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Emergence of 'multifunctional' and 'natural' trends has led to increasing prominence of multifunctional ingredients in various industries in the global market. Prominent players operating in the global market are concentrating on the adoption of multifunctional ingredients for their product formulations to expand their product portfolios with multifunctional and sustainable effective product solutions.

Persistence Market Research Logo
Persistence Market Research Logo

Key players operating in the food and beverage, nutraceutical, and pharmaceutical, and cosmetics & personal care industries are turning to phycocyanin as a multi-functional ingredient delivering an extensive range of benefits, in response to rising consumer demand for products manufactured with natural ingredients. The multifunctional dietary characteristics of phycocyanin are anticipated to boost market growth, owing to rising customer demand for convenient and healthy food products.

Emerging trend of 'athlete wellness' is anticipated to boost demand for sports nutrition products. These products are designed to support muscle growth, aid recovery after exercise, and improve athletic performance. The sports nutrition market is also benefiting from factors such as increased emphasis on staying fit, frequent exercise, and widespread influence of the gym culture.

Phycocyanin is known for its ability to boost overall energy, owing to its connection with erythropoietin. Easy digestibility and increased medical and healthcare functions are other factors that can lead to the increased use of phycocyanin in different sports nutrition products.

  • Zhejiang Binmei Biotechnology Co., Ltd offers spirulina extract sports nutrition phycocyanin powder.

Request for sample copy of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/32281

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • The East Asia market for phycocyanin is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8% through 2032.

  • Market shares of South Asia and Oceania are 8.9% and 2.6%, respectively, in 2022.

  • The Europe phycocyanin market is currently pegged at 787 tons.

  • Growing consumer preference for natural food products is driving the sales of phycocyanin across the world. Based on nature, demand for organic phycocyanin is expected to increase at a CAGR of 7.7%.

  • Although by form the powder segment holds the highest market share, demand for liquid phycocyanin is set to increase at a CAGR of 6.6%.

"The nutraceutical industry is perceiving exponential growth from the past few years as consumers have shown extensive interest in the consumption of functional food and dietary supplements to meet their nutritional needs. Phycocyanin would help cater to this growing need since it contains essential amino acids and also has the ability to enhance the digestive system," says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Know the methodology of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/32281

Competitive Landscape

Prominent companies manufacturing phycocyanin are focusing on expanding their product portfolios by adding innovative flavors. These key manufacturers also participate in various exhibitions and events across the world to increase awareness about their products.

  • In 2019, Tianjin Norland Biotech Co., Ltd. participated in Vitafoods, Europe. This helped the company explore market trends and promote its products on a global level. It also helped the company expand its global presence and customer base.

  • In 2019, Far East Bio-Tec Co., Ltd. participated in Vitafoods, Europe, and a global nutraceutical event. Participation of the company in this event proved to be the perfect platform for generating new business and build profitable relationships. It also helped the company promote its products to ensure benefit from the growing global nutraceuticals market.

GNT Group B.V. announced the launch of its new food coloring ingredient. The company launched its new high-intensity blue coloring ingredient in both, standard and micronized powder forms. The launch was done in response to increasing demand for natural ingredients from food & beverage manufacturers.

Get full access of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/32281

Explore More Valuable Insights

Persistence Market Research, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global phycocyanin market, presenting historical data (2016-2020) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2021-2031.

The study offers compelling insights based on nature (organic, conventional), form (powder, liquid), and end use (food & beverages, nutraceuticals, cosmetics & personal care, animal feed, others), across seven major regions of the world.

Related Reports:

About Persistence Market Research:

Persistence Market Research (PMR), as a 3rd-party research organization, does operate through an exclusive amalgamation of market research and data analytics for helping businesses ride high, irrespective of the turbulence faced on the account of financial/natural crunches.

Overview:

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies'/clients' shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh
Persistence Market Research
U.S. Sales Office:
305 Broadway, 7th Floor
New York City, NY 10007
+1-646-568-7751
United States
USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353
Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/phycocyanin-market-is-projected-to-register-7-cagr-and-top-a-valuation-of-us-333-mn-by-2032-301500084.html

SOURCE Persistence Market Research Pvt. Ltd.

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon stock split: Will the tech giant join the Dow Jones Industrial Average?

    Let the speculation on Dow inclusion for Amazon begin.

  • Peabody Gets a $534 Million Margin Call on Coal, and Goldman Steps In With a 10% Loan

    (Bloomberg) -- Locking in a price to sell coal at $84 a metric ton must have seemed like a good bet for Peabody Energy Corp. a year ago. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineUkraine Update: Turkey to Host Highest-Level Talks So FarBack then, m

  • Whether or not a bottom is in, here’s what will ride to the stock market’s rescue over 12 months, one strategist forecasts

    Arguing yes is Mark Newton, head of technical strategy at Fundstrat, who notes that while huge rallies are normally to be expected within big downtrends, this move was accompanied by a nearly 5-to-1 breadth. Newton says there isn’t evidence of true capitulation, but the recent negative retail sentiment has helped drive a near-term bottom. By contrast, Dhaval Joshi of BCA Research says stocks may fall further in the short-term.

  • Fidelity Trading Boom Lifts Johnson Family Wealth to $48 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- The bet that Fidelity Investments made on retail investors who swarmed the stock market during the pandemic is paying off for Abigail Johnson and her family.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineUkraine Update: Firms Exit Russia,

  • Amazon surges as stock split, buyback excite investors

    The company's 20-for-1 stock split is its first since 1999 and is in addition to a $10 billion share buyback. It also comes on the heels of a similar split announced by Alphabet Inc earlier this year. "Amazon's management is looking to instil fresh confidence," AJ Bell Investment Director Russ Mould said, adding that the buyback was the company's first direct distributions of cash back to its shareholders since its stock market debut.

  • Crowdstrike stock rises after beating earnings expectations

    Crowdstrike shares pop after the company beat Q4 earnings expectations.

  • Crowdstrike, Asana Cap a Wild Day on Wall Street

    Crowdstrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) rose sharply after a report that investors took favorably, but Asana (NYSE: ASAN) moved the other way on fears of a slowdown. Shares of Crowdstrike Holdings had a great day on Wednesday. Crowdstrike's numbers were impressive.

  • DraftKings CEO says people selling his company’s stock will ‘regret that decision more than any other decision you’ve ever made in your life’

    DraftKings stock is down more than 43% over the past three months, and down 72.1% during the last 12 months.

  • JD.com stock falls after swinging to net loss, while adjusted profit topped expectations

    Shares of JD.com Inc. sank 6.5% toward a near two-year low in premarket trading Thursday, after the China-based e-commerce reported fourth-quarter swung to a net loss but saw adjusted profit and revenue top forecasts, while margins took a slight hit. The net loss for the quarter was RMB5.16 billion ($810.4 million), or RMB3.33 per American depositary share (ADS), after net income of RMB24.33 billion, or RMB15.18 per ADS, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per

  • This Dividend Stock Is a Safe Bet Regardless of Market Conditions

    Given the struggles of International Business Machines' (NYSE: IBM) stock over the last decade, the company may have become an afterthought in the minds of many investors. This rising dividend, along with a decisive strategic shift, could make IBM an excellent choice for dividend investors regardless of the market. The spinoff of Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) has become transformational for the venerable tech giant.

  • Fears for gas supplies as Russian troops seize Ukraine facilities - live updates

    Britain slaps sanctions on Roman Abramovich Roman Abramovich assets: the cars, houses, yachts – and Chelsea FC FTSE 100 falls 1pc as market rebound runs out of steam Ben Wright: The City has failed to grasp the repercussions of Putin’s horrific war Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Rivian to Report Earnings Thursday. Here’s What To Expect.

    Investors and analysts will be tuned into any guidance from Rivian on first-quarter and full-year deliveries.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 5%

    Remember the movie ‘The Perfect Storm’? Three weather fronts collided off the coast of New England, and George Clooney’s poor fishing boat never stood a chance. Hopefully, today’s economies will do better against the headwinds that are rapidly spinning into a perfect political-economic storm. The storm got started as 2022 opened up. The bull run we had last year came to sudden halt, markets started turning down, and by the end of January the NASDAQ was in correction territory with the S&P not fa

  • A death cross for the S&P 500 is nearing as inflation fears, Russia’s Ukraine offensive rattles stock-market investors

    The S&P 500 index is closing in a death cross, an ominous chart pattern that underscores the downtrend suffered in an asset.

  • Pimco Amassed Billions of Exposure to Russia Debt Facing Default

    (Bloomberg) -- Pacific Investment Management Co. built up billions of exposure to Russian debt, opening up its funds to losses as markets price in a default by the sovereign. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Update: Turkey to Host Highest-Level Talks So FarOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory

  • GE stock slips after guidance reiterated ahead of investor day

    Shares of General Electric Co. slipped 0.9% in premarket trading Thursday, after the industrial conglomerate reiterated its full-year profit and cash flow outlook ahead of its investor gathering. The company said it expects 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $2.80 to $3.50, which surrounds the FactSet consensus of $3.35, and free cash flow of $5.5 billion to $6.5 billion, which compares with expectations of $5.3 billion. The company also still expects organic revenue growth in the high single-d

  • After an Incredible Rally, Beware a Dead Cat Bounce

    House passes $1.5 trillion spending bill that includes Ukraine aid, Amazon.com plans 20-to-1 stock split and $10 billion buyback, Biden presses plan to encourage U.S. chip making, and other news to start your day.

  • Warren Buffett Renews His Subscription in a Very Select Club

    The legendary investor returns to a club he was part of for a long time before being left because of the emergence of tech tycoons.

  • Amazon Jumps on Plan to Split Stock, Buy Back Up to $10 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. is planning to split its stock for the first time in more than two decades in a move that will end an era of four-digit stock prices for the biggest U.S. technology companies.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Update: Turkey to Host Highest-Level Talks So FarOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From Seizure

  • Amazon Announces 20-for-1 Stock Split, $10 Billion Buyback Plan

    Amazon stock jumped late Wednesday as the e-commerce giant announced a 20-for-1 stock split and authorized a $10 billion buyback plan.