Physical Access Control System Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Honeywell, Bosch Security, Safran, Assa Abloy & More

Dublin, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Physical Access Control System Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global physical access control system market is expected to grow from $7.42 billion in 2021 to $8.30 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. The physical access control system market is expected to reach $12.34 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.4%.

North America was the largest region in the physical access control system market in 2021. The regions covered in the physical access control system market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The rising adoption of electronic security systems such as biometrics is expected to propel the growth of the physical access control system market going forward. An electronic security system refers to equipment that could perform security operations such as surveillance, access control, alarm, or intrusion control to a facility or area that uses power from the mains and a power backup. Electronic Security Systems are the physical security systems deployed to integrate into a facility's necessary level of protection.

For instance, in 2021, according to Goode Intelligence, a UK-based identity, authentication, and biometrics research and events company, biometrics are used by 73% of businesses to provide a positive customer and user experience. Additionally, 55% use biometric authentication technologies, and 75% use biometrics for identity verification. Therefore, the rising adoption of electronic security systems will drive the physical access control system market.

Technological Advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the physical access control system market. Major companies operating in the physical access control system market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position.

For instance, in February 2020, Openpath Security Inc, a US-based access control and security automation company, launched digital badging capabilities. These capabilities reimagined credential with Custom Designs that has two-way communication and enterprise-grade security capabilities to bridge the physical and digital security gaps. It also allows users to match their physical ID badge and photo to a digital credential to enhance the security process.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g14mb4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

