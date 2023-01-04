U.S. markets close in 5 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,841.08
    +16.94 (+0.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,196.22
    +59.85 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,420.64
    +33.65 (+0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,764.43
    +3.18 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.66
    -3.27 (-4.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,861.10
    +15.00 (+0.81%)
     

  • Silver

    24.25
    +0.02 (+0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0601
    +0.0050 (+0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7110
    -0.0820 (-2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2056
    +0.0087 (+0.73%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.6830
    +0.7000 (+0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,830.53
    +175.95 (+1.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    392.26
    +0.00 (+0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,566.40
    +12.31 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,716.86
    -377.64 (-1.45%)
     

Physical Access Control System Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the physical access control system market are Honeywell Commercial Security, Bosch Security and Safety Systems, Safran Security, Assa Abloy AB, Tyco, Axis Communications, Allegion plc Ltd, Aiphone Co, TKH Group NV, Avigilon Corporation, Johnson Controls International Plc, Brivo Systems LLC, United Technologies Corporation, Identiv, Secugen Corporation, and Paxton Access.

New York, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Physical Access Control System Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377795/?utm_source=GNW


The global physical access control system market is expected to grow from $7.42 billion in 2021 to $8.30 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The physical access control system market is expected to reach $12.34 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.4%.

The physical access control systems market consists of revenues earned by entities by providing physical access control systems services such as video surveillance, mobile access control serivces, dual-factor authentication, role-based access control.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.

The physical access control systems market also includes sales of door locks, turnstiles, security gate systems, and elevators which are used in providing physical access control systems services.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.

The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

Physical access control systems are electronic systems and services that limit the ability of individuals or vehicles to enter a protected area by authenticating and authorising them at access control points. It allows employees and contractors who work or visit a location to gain access by electronically confirming their PIV credentials.

North America was the largest region in the physical access control system market in 2021. The regions covered in the physical access control system market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

The main components of physical access control system are hardware, software, and services.Hardware is a physical component of a computer system that includes the circuit board, integrated circuits (ICs), and other devices.

It is used to store and run the written instructions provided by the software of physical access control system. The different technology include keypads-based PACS, card-based PACS, biometric PACS, that are used by BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, services, communication and media, retail and other corporate, transportation and utilities, other sectors.

The rising adoption of electronic security systems such as biometrics is expected to propel the growth of the physical access control system market going forward.An electronic security system refers to equipment that could perform security operations such as surveillance, access control, alarm, or intrusion control to a facility or area that uses power from the mains and a power backup.

Electronic Security Systems are the physical security systems deployed to integrate into a facility’s necessary level of protection.For instance, in 2021, according to Goode Intelligence, a UK-based identity, authentication, and biometrics research and events company, biometrics are used by 73% of businesses to provide a positive customer and user experience.

Additionally, 55% use biometric authentication technologies, and 75% use biometrics for identity verification. Therefore, the rising adoption of electronic security systems will drive the physical access control system market.

Technological Advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the physical access control system market.Major companies operating in the physical access control system market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position.

For instance, in February 2020, Openpath Security Inc, a US-based access control and security automation company, launched digital badging capabilities.These capabilities reimagined credential with Custom Designs that has two-way communication and enterprise-grade security capabilities to bridge the physical and digital security gaps.

It also allows users to match their physical ID badge and photo to a digital credential to enhance the security process.

In February 2020, Genea, a US-based software company acquired Sequr Inc for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, Genea added the most effective cloud-based physical access control solution to its technology portfolio.

Sequr Inc is a US-based company that provides cloud physical access control solutions.

The countries covered in the physical access control system market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The physical access control systems market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides physical access control systems market statistics, including physical access control systems industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a physical access control systems market share, detailed physical access control systems market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the physical access control systems industry. This physical access control systems market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377795/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Is Now the Time to Buy 3 of the S&P 500's Cheapest Stocks?

    The past year was a rough one for the stock market, with the S&P 500 falling 19.4% in 2022. For instance, share prices of Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS), General Motors (NYSE: GM), and Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) all declined by double-digit percentages in 2022 and the stocks are trading at significant discounts. Viatris, a maker of generic and branded drugs, hasn't been getting much love despite performing reasonably well over the past year.

  • Markets Shrug Off Chinese Regulator's Clampdown on Online Brokers

    Is China's regulatory crackdown on private-sector companies easing, or continuing? The market on Tuesday seemed to think the former, [as most Chinese stocks rose](https://www.wsj.com/livecoverage/stock-market-news-today-01-03-2023/card/chinese-stocks-start-2023-on-firmer-footing-dqWNwXe78DjgfRz1OKIn) on the first trading day of 2023. On Friday, China's securities regulator said two Nasdaq-listed retail brokers, Up Fintech and Futu, had [unlawfully allowed Chinese citizens to trade overseas](http

  • Warner Bros. partnership shows ‘a sea change’ in media advertising, VideoAmp CEO says

    VideoAmp Founder and CEO Ross McCray joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss VideoAmp's partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery on an ad deal.

  • U.S. auto sales to fall in 2022, GM set to reclaim top spot from Toyota

    Full-year U.S. auto sales are forecast to be about 13.9 million units, down 8% from 2021 and 20% from the peak in 2016, according to industry consultant Cox Automotive. Tight supplies kept car and truck prices elevated, even as auto inventory improved in the second half of the year.

  • GE Healthcare begins trading on Nasdaq as GEHC

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors report that GE Healthcare is now trading under GEHC on Nasdaq.

  • Santander becomes first major UK bank to hire graduates with a third class degree

    Santander is to become the first major bank in Britain to hire graduates with a third class degree in an effort to boost diversity.

  • Natural-Gas Prices Plunge as Unseasonably Warm Weather Is Forecast

    Warm weather and ample supplies of natural gas have pushed prices down more than 50% since the summer to about what they cost a year ago.

  • Southwest Airlines Gets Even More Bad News

    Holiday travel is stressful under the best of circumstances, but passengers who opted for Southwest Airlines last month had an especially harrowing ordeal. A winter storm wreaked havoc on America over the holidays, resulting in thousands of canceled flights. Twitter was filled with scenes of stranded passengers who were told they wouldn't be able to fly home for days, with many deeming it a "total collapse" on the part of the airline.

  • Oil Prices Slip on China Demand Concerns, Mild Weather

    Oil prices are falling, driven by [China's messy Covid reopening](https://www.wsj.com/articles/chinas-economy-reels-as-beijing-lifts-zero-covid-measures-11672459264), dragging Brent crude below $80 a barrel for the first time since Dec. 21. The most actively traded futures contracts for the global benchmark recently traded 3.4% lower at $79.29, while prices for the U.S. marker, West Texas Intermediate, also fell. Most active Brent futures had ended 2022 at $85.91. Analysts expect the relaxation

  • Can I Retire on $1.5 Million Comfortably?

    To figure out if $1.5 million is enough for retirement, you'll need to factor in Social Security, pension and other income, as well as fixed and variable costs. For instance, your lifestyle and how long you will live in retirement … Continue reading → The post Can You Retire on $1.5 Million Comfortably? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Questions Remain Over Qualcomm's Bottom

    Qualcomm is known for designing and manufacturing semiconductors and wireless telecommunications products. Shares of QCOM are still pointed lower, so let's check out the charts to see what chart points are critical.

  • Shopify is axing all meetings involving more than two people in a remote work ‘calendar purge’ that the company itself calls ‘fast and chaotic’

    Shopify is cutting 76,500 hours of meetings, a company spokesperson told Fortune.

  • Oil falls further as concerns grow over global economy, China's COVID cases

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil fell sharply on Wednesday after slumping in the previous session, weighed down by concerns about weak demand due to the state of the global economy and China's rising COVID cases. "Worries about the state of the global economy are front and centre of traders’ minds and will remain so for the foreseeable future," PVM Oil analyst Stephen Brennock said. The head of the International Monetary Fund warned that much of the global economy would see a tough year in 2023 as the main engines of global growth - the United States, Europe and China - were all experience weakening activity.

  • Ether-Bitcoin Ratio on Bullish Path After Triangle Breakout, Trader Says

    We could see a bears in disbelief rally in ether in coming weeks, Decentral Park's Lewis Harland said.

  • Salesforce to lay off thousands of workers, cut office space as part of major restructuring

    The company will also make "select real estate exits and office space reductions within certain markets."

  • US Manufacturing Contracts for a Second Month, Prices Ease

    (Bloomberg) -- US manufacturing activity contracted for a second month in December, capping the steepest annual slide in the key factory gauge since 2008 and helping to further tame price pressures.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsMcCarthy Loses Third Round of Voting for House SpeakerBattered by Covid, China Hits Pause on Giant Chip Spending Aimed at Rivaling USThe Institute for Supply Managem

  • 'Inflation is the big wild card': Even inventor Bill Bengen is revisiting the 4% rule — is it still the key to making money last in retirement?

    How to know if you're playing your cards right.

  • Black Couple Makes History as Hotel Owners, Acquires Quality Inn in Memphis For $3.85M

    With the help of a cohort of first-time African American hotel investors, the two were able to acquire the 70-room property located in the Raleigh neighborhood part of the city for $3.85 million.

  • Could This Buffett Stock Be One of the Best Stocks of 2023?

    Warren Buffett is known for embracing a value investing model, which entails finding stocks that look undervalued relative to their intrinsic worth. It's why you'll often see stocks with low valuations in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio. One of Buffett's newer positions in Berkshire is Brazilian fintech startup Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU), which saw its stock price fall nearly 60% in 2022 despite excellent performance.

  • Kentucky warns BlackRock, JPMorgan Chase over ‘energy boycotts’

    Kentucky told 11 financial institutions including BlackRock and JPMorgan Chase to stop boycotting energy companies using fossil fuels or face divestment.