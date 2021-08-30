U.S. markets close in 3 hours 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    4,533.96
    +24.59 (+0.55%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,474.75
    +18.95 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,265.17
    +135.67 (+0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,272.85
    -4.30 (-0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.00
    +0.26 (+0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.70
    -6.80 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    24.00
    -0.11 (-0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1801
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2890
    -0.0230 (-1.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3755
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9030
    +0.0930 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,173.77
    -486.14 (-1.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,215.27
    +9.41 (+0.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.01
    +23.03 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,789.29
    +148.15 (+0.54%)
     

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Physician Joins Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush Team

·2 min read

CHICAGO, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (PM&R) section at Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush (MOR) is pleased to announce the addition of former Rush University Medical Center (RUMC) resident Ehab Yasin, MD to its team of physicians. Following his Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation residency at RUMC, he completed sub-specialty training at Interventional Spine and Musculoskeletal at Desert Spine and Sports Physicians in Phoenix, AZ.

He will see patients in the MOR Naperville clinic beginning Sept. 1 and in Joliet beginning Nov. 15, 2021. Appointments are being taken now.

Dr. Yasin is a Pain Management specialist who believes that structure and function are deeply interrelated. For patients with back pain, he provides a comprehensive assessment for a variety of spine conditions. Applying many different diagnostic tools, including a thorough history and physical examination, imaging, electrodiagnostic studies, and diagnostic injections, Dr. Yasin can identify a patient's specific pain generator.

Follow a patient's diagnosis, he designs an individualized treatment plan, which can include personalized physical or occupational therapy, home exercises, medication, and injections. Dr. Yasin's goal for his patients is to maximize his patients' quality of life by restoring function in the short term and focusing on prevention in the long term.

Dr. Yasin has published articles on various musculoskeletal topics and lectures to PM&R residents in the Chicago and Phoenix areas. He is a member of the North American Spine Society, Spine Intervention Society, and American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation. He is fluent in English and Arabic.

Dr. Yasin's Practice Emphasis

  • Non-Surgical Spine Care

  • Electrodiagnostics

  • Interventional orthobiologics including platelet-rich plasma injections

Dr. Yasin's Special Procedures

  • Cervical, thoracic, and lumbar epidural steroid injections

  • Thoracic and lumbar selective nerve root blocks

  • Cervical, thoracic, and lumbar facet joint injections

  • Cervical, thoracic, and lumbar medial branch blocks

  • Cervical, thoracic, and lumbar radiofrequency ablation

  • Sacroiliac joint injections

  • Sacral lateral branch blocks

  • Sacroiliac joint radiofrequency ablation

  • Platelet-rich plasma injections

  • Peripheral joint injections

  • Genicular nerve blocks

  • Genicular nerve radiofrequency ablation

  • Trigger point injections

  • Lumbar sympathetic block

  • Stellate ganglion block

  • Piriformis Injections

  • Iliopsoas bursa injections

  • Sacrococcygeal joint injection with Ganglion Impar block

  • Iliopsoas Bursa injection

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Yasin to discuss your spine pain, visit www.rushortho.com or call 877.MD.BONES.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/physical-medicine--rehabilitation-physician-joins-midwest-orthopaedics-at-rush-team-301365293.html

SOURCE Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush

Recommended Stories

  • Scientists debate the need for booster shots

    If boosters aren't needed, will vaccine makers suffer? Experts weigh in.

  • Could These Clinical Results Mean Profit for AbbVie Shareholders?

    The pharma stock announced strong phase 3 results for atogepant in the preventive treatment of episodic migraine.

  • Biogen Is Giving Away Its Controversial Alzheimer’s Drug: Report

    Aduhelm costs $56,000 a year and some insurers have been slow to make reimbursements, Reuters reported. Doctors also are questioning the drug's effectiveness.

  • With nearly 1,300 Americans dying each day from COVID-19, some are saying it’s time to penalize the unvaccinated

    It seems as if there’s nothing that companies and government officials won’t do to convince unvaccinated Americans to finally get their COVID-19 shot. Krispy Kreme recently announced that it is doubling its doughnut-a-day offer. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is offering free Avengers comic books to persuade the teen set.

  • Dupixent Becomes First Biologic To Show Benefit In Infant Patients With Atopic Dermatitis

    A Phase 3 trial evaluating Dupixent (dupilumab) for treating children aged 6 months to 5 years with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis met its primary and secondary endpoints. Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) are jointly developing dupilumab for many diseases. The data showed Dupixent, when added to standard of care topical corticosteroids (TCS), significantly reduced overall disease severity and improved skin clearance, itch, and health-related quality

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Butterfly Networks Right Now

    If so, Butterfly Networks (NYSE: BFLY) could be right up your alley. Right now, medical imaging services are a lot more expensive than they need to be. The Butterfly iQ+ carries a list price of just $1,999, so it would be no surprise if it rapidly becomes more popular than General Electric's (NYSE: GE) Vscan Air, the current market-share leader in this niche.

  • It Was a Big Week for Covid Vaccine News. What Stocks Came Out on Top.

    Pfizer, Moderna, and BioNTech came into the end of the week with mixed results, after developments that could shape the future of the vaccine market.

  • This Is How You Can Catch Delta Outside, Even If You're Vaccinated, Expert Says

    For most of the COVID-19 pandemic, we've moved everything from dining to exercise classes outside to make them safer to participate in. Unfortunately, mutations of the virus have made it harder to cut down on the risk of transmission. Now, experts are warning that the highly contagious nature of the Delta variant means that even vaccinated people can still catch the virus outside—but there are still a few tricks to avoiding it.RELATED: This Type of Mask Won't Protect You From COVID Right Now, Ne

  • Verve Therapeutics: Battling Bad Cholesterol with Single Treatment

    Are you looking for a biotech stock with growth potential? Verve Therapeutics (VERV) could be of interest to you. The stock appears expensive, as it has crushed the benchmark index so far this year, growing over 120%. Thus, I am bullish on the stock, but only if the price were lower. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Verve Therapeutics is a biotech developer of innovative treatments for cardiovascular disease patients. The company's lead treatment candidate is called VERVE-101. It is a

  • New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

    WELLINGTON (Reuters) -New Zealand reported its first recorded death linked to U.S. drugmaker Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, the health ministry said on Monday, after a woman suffered a rare side-effect leading to inflammation of the heart muscle. The report comes as the country battles an outbreak of the Delta variant after nearly six months of being virus free. It followed a review by an independent panel monitoring the safety of the vaccines.

  • Starting today, get 2 free Krispy Kreme doughnuts for getting a COVID vaccine

    Krispy Kreme is doubling down on its vaccination incentive for limited time after the FDA gave full approval to the Pfizer vaccine

  • What Taking Aspirin Every Day Does to Your Body

    You may have read or heard about various reports that taking daily aspirin—yes, that old-time resident of your grandmother's medicine cabinet—may have benefits for modern health conditions. "Aspirin, or acetylsalicylic acid, is a medication that is indicated for many different things," says Kenneth Perry, MD, an emergency medicine physician in Charleston, South Carolina. "From fever control to pain control, even heart attack treatment, there seems to be a new indication every few months." That s

  • 74 Percent of Delta Variant Infections Have This in Common, New Study Says

    In the last few months, the Delta variant has proven to be a more virulent and contagious version of the COVID-19 virus than anything that's come before it. Scientists continue to study the variant to figure out what makes it so much more transmissible and deadly, but a new report published in the journal Nature has found that three-quarters of infections caused by the Delta variant have one thing in common that proves it's spreading in a different and more powerful way than previous strains of

  • Fully Vaccinated People Account for 1 in 4 COVID Cases Here, New CDC Report Says

    If you got the COVID vaccine, you may have expected to evade the virus completely. However, as public health officials and experts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have repeatedly reminded us, no vaccine is 100 percent effective, which leaves room for breakthrough cases. Especially as the more contagious Delta variant has become the most prominent strain circulating in the U.S., it seems we're hearing more and more about COVID cases among the vaccinated. And currently, i

  • Is a COVID-19 booster shot jumping the gun?

    Is a COVID-19 booster shot jumping the gun?

  • Transcript: Dr. Scott Gottlieb on "Face the Nation"

    The following is a transcript of an interview with former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb that aired on Sunday, August 29, 2021, on "Face the Nation."

  • The One Vegetable You Should Never Eat Raw, CDC Warns

    There are so many delicious ways to prepare vegetables: You can steam them, you can sauté them, you can grill them, and you can—of course—skip the cooking process altogether. Health experts even recommend eating some vegetables raw, because they retain nutrients that could otherwise be cooked away. But that doesn't mean all veggies can forgo proper prep. In fact, there's one vegetable that you should never eat raw, because it poses real danger to your health, according to the Centers for Disease

  • Florida COVID-19 update: Number of patients in hospitals and ICU drops again

    The U.S. Department of Health & Human Services says Florida continued a trend of fewer people hospitalized with COVID-19 or taking up ICU beds across the state.

  • Rand Paul: ‘Hatred for Trump’ blocks Covid study of horse drug ivermectin

    Kentucky senator tells constituents he is ‘in the middle’ on use of deworming medication FDA has implored Americans not to take Senator Rand Paul: ‘The hatred for Trump deranged these people so much, they’re unwilling to objectively study it.’ Photograph: Rex/Shutterstock Federal researchers will not objectively study ivermectin as a treatment for Covid-19, the Kentucky senator Rand Paul claimed, because “hatred for Donald Trump” has tainted their view of those who say the drug used to deworm ho

  • These Seemingly Innocent Symptoms Could Signal a Serious Health Problem

    Usually, there’s nothing to worry about: That swollen lymph node is just a sore throat, and the rash on your neck is simply irritation from a new lotion you bought. According to Cory Fisher, MD, a family medicine physician at Cleveland Clinic, they’re often related to the superficial eye infection called conjunctivitis, which can go hand-in-hand with other cold symptoms, like a runny nose, sore throat, and cough. Having foul-smelling discharge could actually be a sign of pelvic inflammatory disease (PID), a serious infection of your reproductive organs that's usually caused by a sexually transmitted disease, according to the Cleveland Clinic.