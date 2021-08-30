Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Physician Joins Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush Team
CHICAGO, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (PM&R) section at Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush (MOR) is pleased to announce the addition of former Rush University Medical Center (RUMC) resident Ehab Yasin, MD to its team of physicians. Following his Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation residency at RUMC, he completed sub-specialty training at Interventional Spine and Musculoskeletal at Desert Spine and Sports Physicians in Phoenix, AZ.
He will see patients in the MOR Naperville clinic beginning Sept. 1 and in Joliet beginning Nov. 15, 2021. Appointments are being taken now.
Dr. Yasin is a Pain Management specialist who believes that structure and function are deeply interrelated. For patients with back pain, he provides a comprehensive assessment for a variety of spine conditions. Applying many different diagnostic tools, including a thorough history and physical examination, imaging, electrodiagnostic studies, and diagnostic injections, Dr. Yasin can identify a patient's specific pain generator.
Follow a patient's diagnosis, he designs an individualized treatment plan, which can include personalized physical or occupational therapy, home exercises, medication, and injections. Dr. Yasin's goal for his patients is to maximize his patients' quality of life by restoring function in the short term and focusing on prevention in the long term.
Dr. Yasin has published articles on various musculoskeletal topics and lectures to PM&R residents in the Chicago and Phoenix areas. He is a member of the North American Spine Society, Spine Intervention Society, and American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation. He is fluent in English and Arabic.
Dr. Yasin's Practice Emphasis
Non-Surgical Spine Care
Electrodiagnostics
Interventional orthobiologics including platelet-rich plasma injections
Dr. Yasin's Special Procedures
Cervical, thoracic, and lumbar epidural steroid injections
Thoracic and lumbar selective nerve root blocks
Cervical, thoracic, and lumbar facet joint injections
Cervical, thoracic, and lumbar medial branch blocks
Cervical, thoracic, and lumbar radiofrequency ablation
Sacroiliac joint injections
Sacral lateral branch blocks
Sacroiliac joint radiofrequency ablation
Platelet-rich plasma injections
Peripheral joint injections
Genicular nerve blocks
Genicular nerve radiofrequency ablation
Trigger point injections
Lumbar sympathetic block
Stellate ganglion block
Piriformis Injections
Iliopsoas bursa injections
Sacrococcygeal joint injection with Ganglion Impar block
Iliopsoas Bursa injection
To schedule an appointment with Dr. Yasin to discuss your spine pain, visit www.rushortho.com or call 877.MD.BONES.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/physical-medicine--rehabilitation-physician-joins-midwest-orthopaedics-at-rush-team-301365293.html
SOURCE Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush