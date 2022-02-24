U.S. markets close in 5 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,161.81
    -63.69 (-1.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,433.35
    -698.41 (-2.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,906.50
    -130.99 (-1.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,936.93
    -7.16 (-0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.41
    +5.31 (+5.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,923.30
    +12.90 (+0.68%)
     

  • Silver

    24.72
    +0.17 (+0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1135
    -0.0174 (-1.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9130
    -0.0640 (-3.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3309
    -0.0234 (-1.73%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4100
    +0.4300 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,739.82
    -2,851.44 (-7.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    810.38
    +17.25 (+2.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,268.97
    -229.21 (-3.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,970.82
    -478.79 (-1.81%)
     

Physical security industry embraces new technology to adapt to changing conditions, shows new report from Genetec

Genetec Inc.
·5 min read
Genetec Inc.
Genetec Inc.

Insights from over 2,000 physical security leaders show changing role of security industry, accelerated move to the cloud and increasing investments in access control

Genetec State of the Industry Report

Physical security industry embraces new technology to adapt to changing conditions, shows new report from Genetec
Physical security industry embraces new technology to adapt to changing conditions, shows new report from Genetec

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetec Inc. (“Genetec”), a leading technology provider of unified security, public safety, operations, and business intelligence solutions, today shared the results of its state of the industry report. Based on insights from over 2,000 physical security leaders from around the world, the report looks at how the role of physical security continued to evolve in 2021 as organizations adapted to changing conditions.

The changing role of physical security

Physical security continues to evolve from being seen as a tool for mitigating risk, to playing a much more significant role in organizations’ digital transformation.

The survey showed that more than two-thirds (69%) of respondents described physical security and related data as “mission-critical”. Larger organizations in particular are increasingly seeing value in the data gathered by their physical security systems with over 46% saying they use their security systems as a way to “improve overall business efficiency, productivity and asset optimization”.

Several survey respondents commented that they intended to invest in data management solutions to advance or improve the functionality of their physical security environment in the coming 12 months. The survey revealed that an increasing percentage of organizations (36%) are investing in unified solutions to enable the ease of maintenance, visibility, and data collection across all their systems to improve functionality and operations. This compares to 31% in the 2020 survey. Over half of all respondents (51%) also said they had invested in video analytics to improve the functionality of existing deployments and digitally transform their business processes.

“Before the pandemic, physical security’s role in business intelligence and operations was already growing, but over the last two years, it has proven to be a strategic asset in coping with a variety of challenges,” said Pervez R. Siddiqui Vice President, Offerings and Transformation at Genetec Inc. “As we emerge from the pandemic, organizations will contend with three undercurrents; changes in the physical dimension of work as workspaces evolve into hubs for collaboration and cohesion, workflow automation of the mundane in a bid to drive productivity and retention, and board-level interest in achieving operational resilience through integrated risk management.”

An accelerated move to the Cloud

With the pandemic forcing restricted access to physical sites, cloud-based solutions that enable organizations to remotely monitor video, control cameras, assess system health, perform maintenance, and update firmware/software have become invaluable.

The survey showed that 45% of larger organizations (with over 1,000 employees) have already adopted cloud solutions which is a significant increase compared to 2020 when only 26% of respondents said they had begun their cloud journey. A massive 94% of respondents said they have plans to deploy cloud or hybrid cloud solutions in the long term.

“The adoption of cloud and hybrid cloud solutions is rapidly accelerating in the security industry,” said Christian Morin, Vice-President Product Engineering and CSO at Genetec Inc. “While many physical security departments were hesitant to consider cloud connected solutions in the past, they now better understand the benefits these solutions bring and how it can help them to better utilize their resources to achieve their respective business goals while minimizing their overall operational complexity.”

Access control investments are rising

When asked about the type of solutions they were planning to invest in to advance or improve their physical security environment in the next 12 months, over half of respondents (52%) picked access control.

“Legacy access control systems use outdated technology that leaves them vulnerable to cyber threats, and can cause damage beyond the door,” commented Thibaut Louvet, Director, Access Control Product Group at Genetec Inc. “So it is reassuring to see that organizations are taking the necessary steps to migrate their access control systems to more modern, cyber secure access control systems.”

To download a full copy of the report, please go to https://www.genetec.com/a/physical-security-report.

Survey methodology
Genetec Inc. surveyed physical security professionals from October 26 to November 26, 2021. Following a review of submissions and data cleansing, 2,011 respondents were included in the sample for analysis. Survey samples were run across all regions including North America, Central America, Caribbean, South America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, East Asia, Southern Asia, South-Eastern Asia, Central Asia, Western Asia, and Australia-New Zealand.

About Genetec
Genetec Inc. is an innovative technology company with a broad solutions portfolio that encompasses security, intelligence, and operations. The company’s flagship product, Security Center, is an open-architecture platform that unifies IP-based video surveillance, access control, automatic license plate recognition (ALPR), communications, and analytics. Genetec also develops cloud-based solutions and services designed to improve security, and contribute new levels of operational intelligence for governments, enterprises, transport, and the communities in which we live. Founded in 1997, and headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Genetec serves its global customers via an extensive network of resellers, integrators, certified channel partners, and consultants in over 159 countries.

For more information about Genetec, visit: www.genetec.com

© Genetec Inc., 2022. Genetec, and the Genetec logo are trademarks of Genetec Inc. and may be registered or pending registration in several jurisdictions. Other trademarks used in this document may be trademarks of the manufacturers or vendors of the respective product.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4d9f4901-70df-4d75-8dea-54704b22baf4

CONTACT: Press Contacts: North America Véronique Froment HighRez Veronique@highrezpr.com Tel: +1 603.537.9248


Recommended Stories

  • Micron CEO Says Working Around Supply Of Gases From Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- Micron Technology Inc., the biggest maker of computer memory chips in the U.S., said the growing crisis in Ukraine highlights the complexity and vulnerability of the semiconductor supply chain.Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateG-7 Leaders Speak; Fighting Near Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateThe $200 Billion Club Loses Last Member as Elon Musk’s Wealth TumblesStocks Sink, Oil Prices

  • Don't rule out a commodities 'super spike': Goldman Sachs

    Goldman Sachs' global head of commodities research sends a chilling warning to market bulls.

  • QuantumScape Hits Its Mark, but Still Stalls Out in the Market

    The electric vehicle battery maker achieved its four targeted milestones, but the stock still sags after earnings.

  • How Lowe’s Stole the Edge Away From Home Depot

    While the Covid-19 pandemic was a boon for all home-improvement retailers, Lowe’s strong execution throughout the crisis showed its turnaround is truly working.

  • Russia and Ukraine Affect These Commodity Markets Most

    Russia and Ukraine have outsize influence in some commodity markets, including natural gas and aluminum.

  • Truth Social Surges Past Wordle On Apple App Store, DWAC Stock Leaps

    Former President Donald Trump's 'Truth Social' is the top download on Apple's App Store.

  • My Top Oil Stock to Buy Right Now

    With runaway inflation and rising oil prices, now is the best time to buy this leading energy giant.

  • Aluminum Jumps to Record as Russian Attack Boosts Supply Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- Aluminum rallied to a record in London and nickel surged to the highest in more than a decade, pacing gains in industrial metals markets, as the deepening Ukraine crisis added to supply risks in an industry already facing critical shortages. Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateG-7 Leaders Speak; Fighting Near Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateThe $200 Billion Club Loses Last Member as E

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: GOOGL Stock Among 21 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins GOOGL stock on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • Mondelez CEO says will close plants in Ukraine if situation becomes 'too dangerous'

    Oreo cookie maker Mondelez International Inc will close its plants in Ukraine if the country's tensions with Russia escalate and become "too dangerous," Chief Executive Officer Dirk Van de Put told Reuters on Wednesday. "To make sure those people are safe ... that's the number one concern," Van de Put said in a Zoom interview. In Russia and Ukraine, countries Mondelez considers emerging markets in Europe, the company manufactures local brands such as Jubilee biscuits and Korona chocolate.

  • Rolls-Royce boss to leave with COVID recovery in sight

    LONDON (Reuters) -Rolls-Royce Chief Executive Warren East will step down by the end of the year after steering the aero-engine maker through the worst of the pandemic, though fresh challenges loom following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Rolls-Royce burned through 5.5 billion pounds ($7.4 billion) of cash during the pandemic as its airline customers stopped or cut back flights. Still, East warned geopolitical uncertainty after Russia's invasion of Ukraine was "fundamentally bad."

  • Venezuela’s Diminished Oil Industry Mounts an Unlikely Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- Just over a year ago, international oil markets dismissed Venezuela as a catastrophe too beaten down and too mismanaged ever to regain relevance. Turns out, the death notice was quite premature.Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateG-7 Leaders Speak; Fighting Near Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateThe $200 Billion Club Loses Last Member as Elon Musk’s Wealth TumblesStocks Sink, Oil Prices

  • Precious metals move higher amid Russia-Ukraine tensions

    Precious metal prices, which had already been on the rise, are chugging even higher amid Russia-Ukraine tensions. The recent price action accentuates the world's dependence on Russia's Palladium (PA=F) and Platinum (PL=F) supply.

  • U.S. Eyes Oil Reserves Release as Prices Rise on Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is considering tapping its emergency supply of oil again in coordination with allies to counter a surge in prices brought on by Russia’s moves against Ukraine, according to two people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdatePutin Orders Russian Attacks Across Ukraine in ‘Dark Day’The $200 Billion Club Loses Last Member as Elon Musk’s Wealth TumblesStocks Sink, Brent Scales $100 on Rus

  • What Ukraine invasion means for consumer prices in the UK

    What does a full-scale war mean for consumers in the UK, and what are the knock-on effects for our daily lives?

  • Hong Kong mandates all 7.5 million of its residents be triple tested for COVID in March

    Responding to Hong Kong’s newest surge of cases, mostly due to the Omicron variant, Chief Executive Carrie Lam has mandated all 7.4 million of its residents to undergo COVID testing. Since the beginning of the Covid pandemic, Hong Kong’s officials have implemented some of the world’s strictest measures to contain the spread of the virus, including bans on flights, gatherings of more than two people, and school and business closures. With the Omicron variant, Hong Kong has hit a record-breaking number of cases that has overwhelmed hospitals, test sites and quarantine facilities.

  • Oil price turns negative in response to Ukraine uncertainty

    (Reuters) -Oil prices turned negative on Wednesday, after rising earlier on reports that Ukraine's government, foreign ministry and state security service were affected by a cyberattack. Brent crude fell 11, or 0.3%, to $91.80 a barrel at 1:05 p.m. EDT (1805 GMT), after hitting $99.50 on Tuesday, the highest since September 2014. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 11 cents, or 0.1%, to $92.20 a barrel, after reaching $96 on Tuesday.

  • How do I know if I have a 3G phone? Check whether your phone will as AT&T shutdown arrives

    The 3G network is being shut off in the US – and your phone might be, too. AT&T is already beginning the process. Verizon will do so by the end of the year, and T-Mobile will be done by the summer; other networks run their service through those providers’ networks, meaning they will be affected too.

  • Spotify Launches Car Thing For General Sale In US

    Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT) launched Car Thing in the U.S. Now. Car Thing is up for general sale for $89.99, a $10 increase over the advertised price in October. Spotify's Car Thing is the dashboard accessory that controls Spotify on the phone, offering a more convenient way to control Spotify while driving. Spotify initially launched the accessory free of charge as part of an invite-only limited release last April. In October, Spotify opened up a waitlist for people to get their hands on

  • What Analysts From ING to Eurasia Are Saying on Ukraine and Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- Brent crude surged past $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014 as Russian forces attacked cities across Ukraine in a dramatic escalation. That’s raising the alarm that crude could keep shooting higher, adding inflationary pressure to the global economy. Here’s what analysts have to say about the Russia-Ukraine crisis and the impact on oil.Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine