Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Size to Grow by USD 3.21 bn | AxxonSoft Inc. and Everbridge Inc. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

·10 min read

NEW YORK, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market size is expected to grow by USD 3.21 billion. The growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 22.15% during the forecast period. The report extensively covers physical security information management (PSIM) market segmentation by end-user (PEU, transportation, commercial, government and defense, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market by End-user, Solution, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Find additional highlights related to market growth. Buy Sample Report Now!

Company Profiles

The physical security information management (PSIM) market report provides complete insights on key vendors, including AxxonSoft Inc., Everbridge Inc., Genetec Inc., Hexagon AB, Johnson Controls International Plc, NICE Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, Verint Systems Inc., and Vidsys Inc. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

  • AxxonSoft Inc. - The company offers physical security information management software named Intellect.

  • Everbridge Inc. - The company offers physical security information management through its Control center, with benefits such as real-time situational awareness and others.

  • Genetec Inc. - The company offers physical security information management software named Genetec ClearID.

  • Hexagon AB - The company offers physical security information management software named Intergraph Security.

  • Johnson Controls International Plc - The company offers physical security information management such as Access Control and others.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Get Latest Sample Report.

Market Dynamics

Physical security information management market growth is primarily driven by the need to reduce criminal activity and terrorist attacks. The growth of the physical security information management market is significantly influenced by the integration of IoT with physical security. Physical security information management (PSIM) market growth, however, will face significant infrastructure challenges during the projection period.

Find out other drivers and challenges impacting the growth of the market. Download Sample Report Now

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global physical security information management (PSIM) market as a part of the global application software market within the global information technology market.

The value chain of the global application software market includes the following core components:

  • Inputs

  • Inbound logistics

  • Operations

  • Outbound logistics

  • Marketing and sales

  • Service

  • Support activities

  • Innovation

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to an Analyst now!

Market Segmentation

  • By end-user, the market is classified into PEU, transportation, commercial, government and defense, and others. The PEU segment contributes the largest share of the market. The development of new energy production infrastructure is expected to drive the growth of this segment.

  • By solution, the market is classified into software and services. The software segment accounts for the highest market share growth. The software segment is expected to witness a rapid rise in the growth rate because of the shift in demand from legacy authentication solutions to digitized physical security solutions due to the popularity of software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based solutions.

  • By geography, the market is classified into North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. North America will have the largest share of the market. The availability of adequate IT and business infrastructure, stringent regulations on IT security compliance and governance, and the high adoption of cloud-based IT security solutions and services drives the physical security information management (PSIM) market growth in North America.

Click here for Sample Report: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.15%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 3.21 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

21.98

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 32%

Key consumer countries

US, China, UK, Japan, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

AxxonSoft Inc., Everbridge Inc., Genetec Inc., Hexagon AB, Johnson Controls International Plc, NICE Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, Verint Systems Inc., and Vidsys Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 PEU - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Government and defense - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Solution

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Solution

  • 6.3 Software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Solution

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.8 Key leading countries

  • 8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Landscape disruption

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 AxxonSoft Inc.

  • 11.4 Everbridge Inc.

  • 11.5 Genetec Inc.

  • 11.6 Hexagon AB

  • 11.7 Johnson Controls International Plc

  • 11.8 NICE Ltd.

  • 11.9 Robert Bosch GmbH

  • 11.10 Siemens AG

  • 11.11 Verint Systems Inc.

  • 11.12 Vidsys Inc.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.3 Research methodology

  • 12.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/physical-security-information-management-psim-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-3-21-bn--axxonsoft-inc-and-everbridge-inc-among-key-vendors--technavio-301573923.html

SOURCE Technavio

