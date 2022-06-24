Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Size to Grow by USD 3.21 bn | AxxonSoft Inc. and Everbridge Inc. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market size is expected to grow by USD 3.21 billion. The growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 22.15% during the forecast period. The report extensively covers physical security information management (PSIM) market segmentation by end-user (PEU, transportation, commercial, government and defense, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market by End-user, Solution, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Company Profiles

The physical security information management (PSIM) market report provides complete insights on key vendors, including AxxonSoft Inc., Everbridge Inc., Genetec Inc., Hexagon AB, Johnson Controls International Plc, NICE Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, Verint Systems Inc., and Vidsys Inc. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

AxxonSoft Inc. - The company offers physical security information management software named Intellect.

Everbridge Inc. - The company offers physical security information management through its Control center, with benefits such as real-time situational awareness and others.

Genetec Inc. - The company offers physical security information management software named Genetec ClearID.

Hexagon AB - The company offers physical security information management software named Intergraph Security.

Johnson Controls International Plc - The company offers physical security information management such as Access Control and others.

Market Dynamics

Physical security information management market growth is primarily driven by the need to reduce criminal activity and terrorist attacks. The growth of the physical security information management market is significantly influenced by the integration of IoT with physical security. Physical security information management (PSIM) market growth, however, will face significant infrastructure challenges during the projection period.

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global physical security information management (PSIM) market as a part of the global application software market within the global information technology market.

The value chain of the global application software market includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Service

Support activities

Innovation

Market Segmentation

By end-user , the market is classified into PEU, transportation, commercial, government and defense, and others. The PEU segment contributes the largest share of the market. The development of new energy production infrastructure is expected to drive the growth of this segment.

By solution , the market is classified into software and services. The software segment accounts for the highest market share growth. The software segment is expected to witness a rapid rise in the growth rate because of the shift in demand from legacy authentication solutions to digitized physical security solutions due to the popularity of software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based solutions.

By geography, the market is classified into North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. North America will have the largest share of the market. The availability of adequate IT and business infrastructure, stringent regulations on IT security compliance and governance, and the high adoption of cloud-based IT security solutions and services drives the physical security information management (PSIM) market growth in North America.

Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.15% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 3.21 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 21.98 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AxxonSoft Inc., Everbridge Inc., Genetec Inc., Hexagon AB, Johnson Controls International Plc, NICE Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, Verint Systems Inc., and Vidsys Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

