Physical Security Market Projected to Hit USD 195.6 Billion by 2030, at 6.7% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·7 min read
Market Research Future
Market Research Future

The physical security market has been on a growing run due to the increasing trends in the global market towards safety

New York, US, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Physical Security Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Physical Security Market Analysis by Type (System, Service), Industry (Education, Oil & Gas, Government, Retail, Hospitality, BFSI, Retail) and Region - Forecast 2030” valuation is poised to reach USD 195.6 Billion by 2030, registering an 6.7% CAGR throughout the forecast period (2021–2030).

Physical Security Market Report Scope:

For many years now, the physical security industry has been providing organizations with services that protect their hardware and software from any third-party attacks such as terrorism, robbery and theft as well as their personnel and other operations by using various kinds of physical security systems such as security guards, physical surveillance, CCTV cameras and protective barriers.

Report Metric

Details

Market Size

USD 195.6 Billion

CAGR

6.7%

Base Year

2020

Forecast Period

2021-2030

Historical Data

2019

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

Type and Region

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW)

Key Vendors

Cisco (US), Johnson Controls (US), Genetec (Canada), Axis Communications (Sweden), ADT (US), Hikvision (China), Pelco (US), SECOM (Japan), Bosch Building Technologies (Germany), Honeywell (US), Anixter (US), G4S (UK), Dahua Technology (US), STANLEY (US), Kastle Systems (US)

Key Market Opportunities

Demand has significantly increased in private institutions, homes, private rooms, etc.

Key Market Drivers

Increase in terrorist activities and the growing crime rates

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure: 

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2783  

The physical security market's competitive landscape has been enormous and tense, with new competitors quickly entering the market and existing players making massive investments in this sector.

Market USP Covered:

Physical Security Market Drivers:

In recent years, the Physical security sector has been one of the markets with the greatest development potential. With the expansion of Internet-based services and technological progress, the market picture for physical security has shifted. Utilizing physical security systems and solutions to regulate, monitor, and test any potential threats, attacks, environmental disasters, etc. is a trend in the physical security business.

Browse Complete Premium Research Report:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/physical-security-market-2783

The demand for physical security solutions has developed not only in businesses and public areas, but also in private institutions, residences, private rooms, etc., as the likelihood of being struck off by such unknown attacks has become extremely widespread in many countries.

Due to the ever-increasing likelihood of theft attacks, housebreakings, robberies, and criminal trespassing, the demand for physical security devices has been on the rise. To combat such physical threats, the relevance of physical security services is growing.

The physical security market has been increasingly focused on technical breakthroughs, with new innovations in physical security devices continually emerging to enhance the physical security market.

The usage of locks and keys with password-protected setups, alarms, sirens, etc., to combat an emergency attack are examples of such technological improvements. Utilizing technologies like facial recognition, iris recognition, etc., the physical security market is expected to undergo a boom with the entrance of new technological systems.

Market Limitations:

Though the market for physical security has been consistently driven by an upward force, there have been obstacles that have repeatedly slowed the expansion of the commercial security industry that must be kept in mind in order to achieve the best results.

Ask To Expert:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_schedule_call/2783

Physical Security Market Segments

By Type

The systems subsegment is predicted to account for the greatest market share throughout the forecast period. The growth is mostly attributable to an increase in the residential sector's adoption of video surveillance equipment. Video surveillance solutions aid businesses and individuals in acquiring evidence in the event of a security breach and in monitoring their surroundings.

By Industry

The government sector is anticipated to drive the market over the period under review. Governments across the globe are concentrating on securing offices and public spaces using CCTV surveillance. The number of government security breaches has boosted the global demand for physical security solutions. The developed nations are in search of authentication control alternatives that contribute to the improvement of their national security.

Physical Security Market Regional Analysis 

The global market for physical security has been segmented into four areas, with each region contributing considerably to the industry in terms of its capabilities and population requirements. However, among the four countries, the North American area has the largest physical security market share, as it is where the primary development drivers for the physical security industry are generated, and the public appears to be fairly interested in market advancements about new goods.

The majority of acoustic insulation market revenue is anticipated to come from countries such as the United States and Canada, which are experiencing an increase in demand for high-tech security solutions in government and private organizations, public places such as shopping malls, restaurants, and movie theaters, etc., as a result of rising terrorist threats.

Due to the rapid evolution of technology, physical security trends in Europe have increased the demand for physical security systems and solutions, contributing to the region's constant expansion. Due to rapid technological advancement and rising public safety expenditures in these nations, the Asia-Pacific area is identified as one of the key regions that has the potential to be the future market leader.

Buy this Report:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=2783

COVID-19 Analysis:

The new coronavirus or the Covid 19 pandemic has had a negative influence on the physical security industry, as the widespread lockdowns and limitations have decreased the likelihood of terrorist attacks or other mishaps. As a result of the lockdowns in many nations, the demand for various physical security devices has decreased, which has impacted the supply and manufacture of various raw materials and finished goods.

The effects of covid 19 are readily apparent in that the majority of large companies are compelled to shut down their primary production plants and lay off staff. As soon as the lockdown limitations are lifted and individuals are allowed to travel freely, it is anticipated that the market for physical security would experience significant development. To avoid invasion, criminal activity, and burglary, it is anticipated that the period following the lockdown will be a huge success for the physical security market's revenue. The segment by the system is anticipated to yield the highest profits as the public invests more for security concerns.

Dominant Key Players in Physical Security Market Covered are:

  • Cisco (US)

  • Johnson Controls (US)

  • Genetec (Canada)

  • Axis Communications (Sweden)

  • ADT (US)

  • Hikvision (China)

  • Pelco (US)

  • SECOM (Japan)

  • Bosch Building Technologies (Germany)

  • Honeywell (US)

  • Anixter (US)

  • G4S (UK)

  • Dahua Technology (US)

  • STANLEY (US)

  • Kastle Systems (US)

Related Reports:

Noise Monitoring System Market, By Monitoring System (Permanent Noise Monitoring System, Semi-Permanent Noise Monitoring System, Portable Noise Monitoring System), By Monitoring Method (Permanent Monitoring, Short–Term Monitoring, Long–Term Monitoring), By Component, By Applications - Forecast 2026

Portable Gaming Console Market, By Type (Mobile Gaming Consoles, Tablet Gaming Consoles), Platform (IoS, Andriods), By Product (PS4, Xbox) - Forecast 2027

Mobile Controlled Robots Market, By Components (Hardware, Software), By Environment (Aerial, Ground, Marine), By End-User (Healthcare, Warehousing & Logistics, Transportation, Defense, Others) - Forecast 2027

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Contact Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


